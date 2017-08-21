₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,587 members, 3,737,801 topics. Date: Monday, 21 August 2017 at 08:39 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter (1678 Views)
Bidemi Kosoko Responds To Husband Snatching Allegation (pictured) / Bidemi Kosoko Is Sleeping With Bose Alao Omotoyossi's Husband - Whistle Blower / What Is Wrong With This Photo Of Bidemi Kosoko?? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by BroadwayAfrica: 12:14am
For a girl like Abidemi Kosoko, she was born into a world of acting. Her father, Jide Kosoko happens to be one of the top Nollywood veterans to ever grace our screens but just like everything in life with it's disadvantages and advantages, Bidemi sometimes do not feel the love from her colleagues because of who she is, a daughter of a legend.
In this chat up with Broadway TV, Bidemi Kosoko shares with us the perks of being Jide Kosoko's daughter, what she is doing to ensure her growth in the industry and more. Take a look;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10Viaa1ADKU
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by Kirinwa: 4:00am
Okay
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by Seguntimmy(m): 4:32am
..
1 Like
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by 9japrof(m): 4:56am
Who is this one with a deep voice like a man, trying to use her father's relevance to seek cheap popularity
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:12am
eeeyah Pele eeehn
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by Sharon6(f): 8:34am
Ignore them.. No matter what you do, good or bad there'll always be criticism.. Go do your thing girl.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by chiefolododo(m): 8:36am
okay
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by Johnfavour(m): 8:36am
La click la account deactivated
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by Franco93: 8:36am
This is Monday morning, news like this have no value.
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by sod09(m): 8:36am
na lie you the that is rude to people
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by winkmart: 8:36am
YOU ARE THE ATTITUDE
1 Like
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by holluwai(m): 8:36am
And so?
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by holluwai(m): 8:36am
And so?
If you be Omo Brad Pitt nko?
1 Like
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by joshthrow: 8:37am
Kirinwa:
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by Daslim180(m): 8:37am
I no get megabyte to waste as Buhari don come so
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by daysatbk(m): 8:37am
Here in Kafanchan we don't know Jide
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by Moreoffaith(m): 8:38am
Why?
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by jfleece(m): 8:38am
|Re: Bidemi Kosoko: People Give Me Attitude Because I Am Jide Kosoko's Daughter by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:38am
That shouldn't deter you from reaching the peak in the industry
(0) (Reply)
nathing / Who Is Your Top Best Female Music Artist In Nigeria? / Nigerian Celebrities With 'near-sounding' Names.
Viewing this topic: ab1x, Veronica0705(f), odetola, YaksonFCA(m), 1wolex85, MediumStout(m), B737NG, DANSULEIMAN(m), mizvee(f), LaDivva(f), Bizibi(m), Nenum(m), Abbey1987, Drabrah(m), nappyboi001, Muteski, Daravin(m), jegz25(m), kannymoore(m), engrolawei, MrsBanks, tosan245(m), papatopiredo(m), Sharon6(f), biodunajayi, tonguengineer(m), OriEyeLe(m), Youngmum1, Onnasucs1(m), Gracemercy1, jimlat77, johnnyholtby(m), Youngdream1, NuhuIbrahim(m), dayorx(m), OludareIsola(m), chiefolododo(m), whytediamond(m), fabulousterry, modash(m), Remmyte01(f), EEmTiJ, Ephraimatic(m), Samfitz, sod09(m), Anitop(m), Cheifokonko(m), oyingeorge, winkmart, dsolo(m), femi4, BrAkingNews, Man2utd, Stardiamond, danieljoel759, Jexyme(f), Guadiol104(m), Uiturba(m), lonzo(m), holluwai(m), Akinz0126(m), wahlay(m), tunaxy(m), themayor4542(m), aljpimp(m), Elshberry(m), shegxi(m), Jenticles(f), kola23, donpata, Obukohwo47, wolero7(m), Tellemall, Karfun(f), humbleQ, Yhelay, ammyluv2002(f), Sojiep, Maycher(m), realbizz(f), 4kimportX, Jackipapa, wolesmile(m), Abumenre(m), daysatbk(m), boyka24, Lifeisajourney, Pujols(m), Gomd, Edowonyi(m), olumideey(m), Masterclass32, femtopyy(m), prayNaija, Sexytzee1, mrabula, Moreoffaith(m), Franco93, Stooi76(m), blont(m), Edmitnick, toastmagazinenigeria, yungjezzy, Arcay(m), sauti2soul, ucsylviaoks, bmaks, jidesamuel(m), Crizillion1(m), Arolenani, Morale51(m), honey001(m), truvine(m), Kinolas(m), Mzflow(f), Tynasparks(f), Chipappii(m), ImohWilliams1(m), glorex(m), kayvinci(m), EnuguDadImoMom, Yusuf001(m), Lanre12388(m), Omogbhollahorn(m), Cornido(m), swaystunna(m), phemolala07(m), maverick24(m), dotcomnamename, luvinhubby(m), toyosiolamide(m), Fishtek, carlarock, SLIMKEY1(m), moiaimi(f), Smooth14, laistic, ebimila, ajasbaba(m), kpokas, strix(m), oluwatymylehyn(m), absnaira(m), mckenzieRx, BestChoiceTutor(m), wizzywisdom(m), GirlOfTheWeek(f), samkleen(m), Postrendy(f), Olotubodmas(m), adewuyia2014(m), fosky10 and 291 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19