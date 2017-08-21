



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10Viaa1ADKU For a girl like Abidemi Kosoko, she was born into a world of acting. Her father, Jide Kosoko happens to be one of the top Nollywood veterans to ever grace our screens but just like everything in life with it's disadvantages and advantages, Bidemi sometimes do not feel the love from her colleagues because of who she is, a daughter of a legend.In this chat up with Broadway TV, Bidemi Kosoko shares with us the perks of being Jide Kosoko's daughter, what she is doing to ensure her growth in the industry and more. Take a look;