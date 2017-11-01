₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,841 members, 3,900,394 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 November 2017 at 03:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo (19123 Views)
Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 29th Birthday (Photos) / "Bidemi Kosoko Had Sex For N2m With My Husband, He Took Her Nude Photos" - Lady / Soma Rests His Head On Uriel's Breast As Noble Igwe Stares (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by praizblog: 1:34pm
Caption this funny Photo of this nollywood actors Bidemi Kosoko and ositaiheme At the behind the scene of professor johnbull season 5.
Other celebrities were also spotted together at the location.
Gist from Praizeblog
http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/11/caption-this-funny-photo-of-actor-osita.html?m=0
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by praizblog: 1:35pm
Hmmm Osita is like Lord save me
See more funny photos here http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/11/caption-this-funny-photo-of-actor-osita.html?m=0
5 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by biacan(f): 1:35pm
Why is he not yet married.....
The op is a greedy someone
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by pyyxxaro: 1:39pm
she was like baby come let big aunty give u some fresh bweast milk to suck
1 Like
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Oyiboman69: 1:56pm
Bring your mind down my son
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Giddymoney(m): 1:58pm
See "flash" MA guy
3 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by DozieInc(m): 1:59pm
Continue playing with him, you think he is a child.
17 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by internationalman(m): 2:05pm
Osita is forming sick so he could cuddle up to d actress.
3 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by ayoblinks: 2:08pm
.
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Settingz321(m): 2:29pm
Chai
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Vickbenj656: 2:30pm
And so
1 Share
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Mckandre(m): 2:30pm
He's like "God epp me"
5 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Orobo2Lekpa: 2:30pm
He can smell her kpekus from there
1 Like
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Untainted007: 2:30pm
She might be using teenager's eye dey look Osita there but she won't know say no be by stature; the guy fit carry double barrel for under self. Kosoko no start wetin u no go fit finish oooooo
1 Like
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by enemyofprogress: 2:30pm
biacan:a female friend of mine tolded me that he has no prick,that his prick is like that of a month old baby.
You like him?I know you don't need his prick, you ate sex
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by agboskipool(m): 2:31pm
Osita....... Jesus e de vibrate
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Chidexinho(m): 2:31pm
how's this news?
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Daniello25: 2:31pm
Oga oooo...... The film go make sense b dat oooo......
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Dizu(m): 2:31pm
I can see the lady likes him
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by lonngmann(m): 2:31pm
Nothing serious.
This is just a case of double marking for Osita.
The part circle blue. To draw him close...but gently. The part circled red to push him back firmly in case he gets carried away and he wants more.
See as his hand ( circled yellow dey dangle, can't go all the way to the back *dangerous zone**)
From all analysis, he is not getting past the foam in her bra.
If he was, he would have closed his eyes.
I mean, who would be comforted by bossoms and will open eye
4 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Oluwakfrosh5(m): 2:31pm
This girl don fat oooh.
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by biacan(f): 2:31pm
enemyofprogress:Amebo stop quoting me
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by AlexCk: 2:32pm
Osita be hearing her heartbeat, if u know what i mean. Lol.
But seriously, osita don dey too fat oo. Easy with the turkey sire
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by nonix22(m): 2:32pm
Professor Johnbull tinz
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by PitexyBaba(m): 2:32pm
D Guy Is Damn Short, Ahan,, I Love D Shot Though.
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Ochadez(m): 2:32pm
Finally Jumia calendar for BLACK FRIDAY has been released keep the date in mind from Nov13 - Dec13. Each of this days is allocated to a particular deal as you can see from the pictures and also have a discount attached to it.
My name is PECO and I'm a jumia agent am here to help you ease the stress of placing others and also give g8 discount on shipping fee, Once i place your order you get a call from us to confirm your location and your order as usual you pay on delivery it is that simple. I LOVE STRESS LET ME BE OF HELP TO YOU . Add me on facebook @ Peco ochade on whatsapp/call @ 07063167743.
It's not too late to save for your this amazing offer from JUMIA
Gracias
JUMIA Agent PECO.
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by festwiz(m): 2:32pm
Osita be like...
.
.
'Na bweast soft like this?'
3 Likes
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by Vizboy1: 2:33pm
Similarities between men and rats is that they both keep looking for different holes
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by donstan18(m): 2:33pm
enemyofprogress:
So, all you discuss with your claim female friends is PRICK!!
Both you, your prick and all your friends joined together will still salute his small prick when you see him!
If only you'll be opportune to meet him!
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by KidsNEXTdoor: 2:33pm
One of the benefits of being short
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by cutefergiee(m): 2:33pm
confusion goin on in d guy's head
1 Like
|Re: Osita Iheme Rests His Head On Bidemi Kosoko's Chest. Caption Photo by PotatoSalad(m): 2:33pm
Checking her heartbeat na. Hian
Celebrity Guests At Mike & Keke Ezuruonye’s Star-studded Wedding. Rate The Pics! / Soldier Threatened Weird-MC With A Knife For Advising HIm / Ice Prince Pictured With Yakubu Gowon
Viewing this topic: davibid, earnvest, abbeyty(m), Livefreeordieha(m), aooyelami(m), chibuike67(m), dozimid, robotix, FreeConCiencE, qeemus, Topiipii(m), Letstalk2, Zipporah9, leksmedia, GGirll(m), ladiguy(m), gwason, YourMrBoo, kizolo(m), abdulrazat(m), prolifik83(m), Whataworld, mowk, Agunne, Ray1251(m), Abbycite(m), Jumai2(f), Tolutheo(m), Keleyors(m), tonbratom(m), haykay2005, 9iceboi(m), McWhillion(m), helz234(f), Titusolufemi(m), abitafah, sundilazo(m), gerreer44, morbeta(m), hajide(m), goodmanjustice, proudly9ja(m), MrMoney007, carzhiemglows001(m), Settingz321(m), GentleNaaz(m), JUHABACH, Yomee, jy2kbeyond(m), dannzy30(m), kingsley55(m), ThatBoheemyan, KVC1970, Kingmanny88(m), wave1, yankeedodo(m), JoeShiGma(m), Zealoy(m), valencia25(m), jazboy(m), gabicon, harabey, Grundig, LeSeigneur, frankanes, Adaumunocha(f), emmynku(m), wassix, AerialMapper, jothan(m), Rebelutionary, AgbaraOpic, egbaguy2, Nonybest463, Chidi4u(m), Tunami(m), sustainus(m), trendphemmy(m), eghos12(m), russiamilan, sparqo01, neoclassical, Saintinoo(m), Immorttal, brightworld2(m), Nnaabros, modaink333, olugalaxy(m), ekejiuba1(m), abbaapple, Confuciusng(m), HZwriters, oyeleyeearl(m), obidevine(m), solomto(f), OvieNeo(m), Azam101, kerry57, stanleychi, MissJoy29(f), sheddo619(m), mamatayour(f), beehay(m), collinscornel93(m), eqqie(f), mrsheddy(m), engreo(m), 46arcadez(m), PAPIJAID(m), onyiioliver(f), deelaw4mp, Benz4pimp(m), OgaBossG(m), Obinwenite(m), olaolayink(m), DatabitNg, belamour(m), achobs, donklef(m), CorGier, Benitogucci(m), doggedemmy(m), blunt(m), oyatmicah(m), SMARTVIC10(m), Deffwill(m), vicky3(m), Rightdan(m), Ojoto1979(m), Araoluwa005(m), jstar376(m), datemax, bellville, Jahdriel(f), stanfrancis02, ropodinho3633, wip7, eben123(m), saidubaba and 287 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10