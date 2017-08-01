Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup (12740 Views)

Nigeria has booked their place in next year Africa's Nations Championship after beating Benin Republic 2-0 in Kano to qualify on a 2-1 goal aggregate.



Rabiu Ali put the Eagles ahead in the 22nd minutes before Kingsley Eduwo doubled the lead for The Nigerians, two minutes after the restart.



Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa ended up as the hero of the day for Nigeria, when he saved a spot kick awarded to the Benin Republic following a hand ball in the box by Emmanuel Ariwachukwu.





Okooo watching in 5D as these same players willnbe replaced with international players when the games kick off 6 Likes 1 Share

Mcreloaded:

Okooo watching in 5D as these same players willnbe replaced with international players when the games kick off

No sir, this competition is for HOME-BASED players alone. No sir, this competition is for HOME-BASED players alone. 22 Likes

Cc: Lalasticlala

Stephen Odeh,Sikiru Olatunbosun and the likes should be able to tap into this competition in sealing a place for themselves in the National Team and ultimately open transfer chances to European Clubs! 2 Likes

Congratulations, wish you same success in the two legged match against the Cameroon national team.

Oshey baddest

Super Chickens 1 Like

I don't know why but the love I have for football is just too much.



Football is the best sport ever



Super eagles Don't fail us next year 3 Likes

nice... kano has d best pitch in Nigeria... 1 Like

Still doesn't change the fact that we never won the world cup

Good

Home based Supereagles.

We want to win world cup

Nations cup

World cup! Isnot for super eagle

I no watch 1 match. As usual we wish them the very best. If they make it to the knock out stages, we would join the game.

Evaberry:

I don't know why but the love I have for football is just too much.



Football is the best sport ever



Super eagles Don't fail us next year They will, come and support my team Real Madrid They will, come and support my team Real Madrid

Cool

Something is not right about this news?

When was the match played?

Rabiu Ali is prolific midfielder, I don't know why they don't invite him to the main super eagles

Qualified to go and do what?

Good one.. 1 Like

FemiEddy:

They will, come and support my team Real Madrid sorry Man U got me already

lukaku is bae sorry Man U got me alreadylukaku is bae 1 Like

Which of the nations cup



CHAN

Gudluck to d hardworking lads



May we d unemployed youth qualify for gud thing to blessing.

ateamblezing:

Still doesn't change the fact that we never won the world cup

still doesn't prove the fact that u made an impossible statement still doesn't prove the fact that u made an impossible statement 1 Like

Evaberry:





sorry Man U got me already



lukaku is bae We shall see in champions league....good luck We shall see in champions league....good luck

super eagles

Are we not supposed to qualify before?