Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 4:10am
Nigeria has booked their place in next year Africa's Nations Championship after beating Benin Republic 2-0 in Kano to qualify on a 2-1 goal aggregate.
Rabiu Ali put the Eagles ahead in the 22nd minutes before Kingsley Eduwo doubled the lead for The Nigerians, two minutes after the restart.
Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa ended up as the hero of the day for Nigeria, when he saved a spot kick awarded to the Benin Republic following a hand ball in the box by Emmanuel Ariwachukwu.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/nigeria-qualifies-for-2018-africa.html
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by Mcreloaded(m): 4:22am
Okooo watching in 5D as these same players willnbe replaced with international players when the games kick off
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by kindredspirit(m): 7:32am
Mcreloaded:
No sir, this competition is for HOME-BASED players alone.
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 2:45pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by TheHistorian(m): 5:05pm
Stephen Odeh,Sikiru Olatunbosun and the likes should be able to tap into this competition in sealing a place for themselves in the National Team and ultimately open transfer chances to European Clubs!
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by Teewhy2: 5:05pm
Congratulations, wish you same success in the two legged match against the Cameroon national team.
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by BreezyCB(m): 5:05pm
Oshey baddest
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by davidodiba(m): 5:06pm
Super Chickens
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by Evaberry(f): 5:07pm
I don't know why but the love I have for football is just too much.
Football is the best sport ever
Super eagles Don't fail us next year
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by obynocute(m): 5:07pm
nice... kano has d best pitch in Nigeria...
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by ateamblezing(f): 5:07pm
Still doesn't change the fact that we never won the world cup
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by OnowuOra(m): 5:08pm
Good
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by supereagle(m): 5:08pm
Home based Supereagles.
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by FemiEddy(m): 5:08pm
We want to win world cup
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by modextus(m): 5:08pm
Nations cup
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by marooh(m): 5:09pm
World cup! Isnot for super eagle
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by chukxy44(m): 5:09pm
I no watch 1 match. As usual we wish them the very best. If they make it to the knock out stages, we would join the game.
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by FemiEddy(m): 5:10pm
Evaberry:They will, come and support my team Real Madrid
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by Segadem(m): 5:10pm
Cool
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by MKO4ever(m): 5:10pm
Something is not right about this news?
When was the match played?
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by HAH: 5:11pm
Rabiu Ali is prolific midfielder, I don't know why they don't invite him to the main super eagles
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by LoveJesus87(m): 5:11pm
Qualified to go and do what?
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 5:11pm
Good one..
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by Evaberry(f): 5:11pm
FemiEddy:sorry Man U got me already
lukaku is bae
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by free2ryhme: 5:11pm
Which of the nations cup
CHAN
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by sallylet(m): 5:12pm
Gudluck to d hardworking lads
May we d unemployed youth qualify for gud thing to blessing.
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by Segadem(m): 5:13pm
ateamblezing:still doesn't prove the fact that u made an impossible statement
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by FemiEddy(m): 5:14pm
Evaberry:We shall see in champions league....good luck
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by oshe11(m): 5:15pm
super eagles
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by Fadiga24(m): 5:15pm
Are we not supposed to qualify before?
|Re: Nigeria Qualifies For 2018 Africa Nations Cup by winkmart: 5:16pm
Was the match played in Mars?
