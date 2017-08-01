Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” (882 Views)

According to the 34-year-old father of one who is far from happy with President Buhari, the second and third quotes that should address the AREWA YOUTHS by is a twist and not an outright condemnation.

He wrote:

I am one of those who waited for the President’s speech and if I say I am not disappointed at some part of his speech will be an act of hypocrisy. It goes without saying that the first quote up there by the President is a reference to Nnamdi Kanu and his people and the term, irresponsible elements shows serious condemnation with a follow up reference to Late Chief Ojukwu’s visit to him.

However the second and third quotes that should address the AREWA YOUTHS by Mr. President is a twist and not an outright condemnation. This is a big GOOF from the President and can be likened to President Trump infamous line that got the America media houses ranting for days unend. The line, I rephase, there are good people on both side.

The President goofed big time on that one and he needs to do better. If the BIAFRAS are irresponsible then same goes to the AREWA YOUTHS. He should condemn them in totality and stop rubbing their egos. What legitimate concerns that are not good for both?

Mr. Kogi State Governor who declared public holiday for the Presidential return has displayed an equal act of irresponsibility as I am trying to avoid the use of the word stupidity. What is it that he is celebrating? Some people are just outrightly annoying. Unfortunately, the lazy ones in Kogi are celebrating another lazy day. Just a piece of my mind.



Seyi Law should go and rest. He seems to have an opinion about everything. Mtcheeeeeew

How do you expect Buhari to openly condemn Arewa Youths that gave the Igbos quit notice... When he is the one behind it.





He is quick to give condolence call but since the quit notice saga against the Igbos plus the hate song HAVE YOU EVER HEARD ANY CONDEMNATION from Buhari or the presidency.



He is the number divider of the country 2 Likes 1 Share





Aunty Kemi would soon come after him and he would go hiding This man should learn to respect himself...Aunty Kemi would soon come after him and he would go hiding

Nice one uncle seyi. Straight from your heart. So on point 1 Like

lalasticlala

i totally agree with seyi law....... whatever is good for the goose is good for the gander 1 Like

Your opinion is duly noted and ......discarded

Seyi law go soon go into politics.. he jst dey play smart so people go think he get something to offer.. jst saying..

Aunty Kemi

Uncle Sheyi av started again! 1 Like

this one thinks he got a say

Mumu seyi law I won't say anything to you now until I hear from madam KEMI-OLUNLOYO

These are words echoing in our hearts, some people are just courageous enough to spit it out.

make this guy carry him mumu go rest abeg make this guy carry him mumu go rest abeg

This dude again?



Its like his comedy business no longer pays the bills.

Omeokachie:

This dude again?





Its like his comedy business no longer pays the bills.

Tyche:

Seyi Law should go and rest. He seems to have an opinion about everything. Mtcheeeeeew

You too should go and rest. You too should go and rest.

funny enough, he isn't far from the truth

Who is Seyi Draw??

Dear Seyi law from one Yoruba to another stick to your comedy





Learn from your elders so you won't be a lesson to yourself





Ask RuggedMan he knows what I mean Dear Seyi law from one Yoruba to another stick to your comedyLearn from your elders so you won't be a lesson to yourselfAsk RuggedMan he knows what I mean

