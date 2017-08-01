₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Kazim88: 4:17pm
Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has taken to his Instagram page to highlight part of the president’s early morning speech which he found wrong.
According to the 34-year-old father of one who is far from happy with President Buhari, the second and third quotes that should address the AREWA YOUTHS by is a twist and not an outright condemnation.
He wrote:
I am one of those who waited for the President’s speech and if I say I am not disappointed at some part of his speech will be an act of hypocrisy. It goes without saying that the first quote up there by the President is a reference to Nnamdi Kanu and his people and the term, irresponsible elements shows serious condemnation with a follow up reference to Late Chief Ojukwu’s visit to him.
However the second and third quotes that should address the AREWA YOUTHS by Mr. President is a twist and not an outright condemnation. This is a big GOOF from the President and can be likened to President Trump infamous line that got the America media houses ranting for days unend. The line, I rephase, there are good people on both side.
The President goofed big time on that one and he needs to do better. If the BIAFRAS are irresponsible then same goes to the AREWA YOUTHS. He should condemn them in totality and stop rubbing their egos. What legitimate concerns that are not good for both?
Mr. Kogi State Governor who declared public holiday for the Presidential return has displayed an equal act of irresponsibility as I am trying to avoid the use of the word stupidity. What is it that he is celebrating? Some people are just outrightly annoying. Unfortunately, the lazy ones in Kogi are celebrating another lazy day. Just a piece of my mind.
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Tyche(m): 4:19pm
Seyi Law should go and rest. He seems to have an opinion about everything. Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Kazim88: 4:19pm
How do you expect Buhari to openly condemn Arewa Youths that gave the Igbos quit notice... When he is the one behind it.
He is quick to give condolence call but since the quit notice saga against the Igbos plus the hate song HAVE YOU EVER HEARD ANY CONDEMNATION from Buhari or the presidency.
He is the number divider of the country
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by LifeIsGuhd(f): 4:20pm
This man should learn to respect himself...
Aunty Kemi would soon come after him and he would go hiding
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by divinehand2003(m): 4:23pm
Nice one uncle seyi. Straight from your heart. So on point
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Kazim88: 4:28pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by decency12(m): 4:29pm
i totally agree with seyi law....... whatever is good for the goose is good for the gander
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by nNEOo(m): 4:34pm
Your opinion is duly noted and ......discarded
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by abelprice(m): 4:39pm
Seyi law go soon go into politics.. he jst dey play smart so people go think he get something to offer.. jst saying..
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Amajerry83(m): 4:47pm
Aunty Kemi
Uncle Sheyi av started again!
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by crestedaguiyi: 4:56pm
this one thinks he got a say
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by yarimo(m): 5:00pm
Mumu seyi law I won't say anything to you now until I hear from madam KEMI-OLUNLOYO
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Damsman10(m): 5:02pm
These are words echoing in our hearts, some people are just courageous enough to spit it out.
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Treas006: 5:02pm
make this guy carry him mumu go rest abeg
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by wunmi590(m): 6:30pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Omeokachie: 6:31pm
This dude again?
Its like his comedy business no longer pays the bills.
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by UgoFly: 6:31pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by menstrualpad: 6:31pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by solidman59(m): 6:32pm
You too should go and rest.
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by ginochris3(m): 6:32pm
funny enough, he isn't far from the truth
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by winkmart: 6:32pm
Who is Seyi Draw??
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Robinzone1: 6:32pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Narldon(f): 6:32pm
Always looking for Notice
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by GMBuhari: 6:32pm
Dear Seyi law from one Yoruba to another stick to your comedy
Learn from your elders so you won't be a lesson to yourself
Ask RuggedMan he knows what I mean
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by adjoviomole(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by MARKETfund: 6:32pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by SailorUgo(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by SalamRushdie: 6:32pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by Afam4eva(m): 6:32pm
Tyche:he is a human being and a Nigerian and has the right to have an opinion. Do you want to kill him for it?
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Buhari’s Speech, “Buhari Goofed Big Time In His Speech” by sukkot: 6:32pm
