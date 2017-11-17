₦airaland Forum

Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Kayus4real: 5:55pm
Following their alleged crew fight in Dubai last night, Comedian Seyi Law has called on Wizkid and Davido to embrace peace and sheathe
their swords

Our lives are nothing, but the memories we create.
Your celebrity status or starboyism is only aperception.
Whether you’re the best or the worst, not everyone
will agree.
Don’t start hatred neither should you fan the fire of hate.
Someday, our bodies will end up six feet below. Just above it, our memories will live fading with time. Sheathe your swords and embrace PEACE.
Build legacies and write your names as legends. Don’t die prematurely for people’s obsessions. Both of you are doing awesomely well, don’t stop.
Bless You.
SEYILAW.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbmk-CNhCOI/?hl=en&taken-by=seyilaw1

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by biacan(f): 5:56pm
So seyi get sense like these.......? but I think davido need these advice more little boy that knows nothing about life always making noise

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Mayor21(m): 5:57pm
I'm loving this rivalry.
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by nittroboy(m): 5:58pm
cheesy
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Johnflowey1738(m): 6:00pm
undecided But you get obesed over people's death
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Macnnoli4(m): 6:25pm
I hope they stop being rivals and start working on a correct collabo

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Burger01(m): 6:44pm
All na showbiz..


Iranu undecided

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:44pm
Sound like a poem

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by jayesmalling(m): 6:44pm
Seyi Law, u get brain jare.... Na omode dey worry them.
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by timidapsin(m): 6:44pm
Only idiots will compare their beef to that of the legendary 2PAC and BIGGIE SMALLS.

How many bullets Davido and Wizkid don collect for body? undecided They are just making unnecessary noise about...

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by DancingSkeleton(m): 6:44pm
2 ediots

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by iamKajogbola: 6:45pm
Is normal
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by marvizzy(m): 6:45pm
2pac and biggie cry
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by remiproxy: 6:45pm
ok
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by freeman95(m): 6:45pm
Haha na so

Seyi law talk better

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by kpaofame: 6:46pm
OK lemme goan advice also


Not fazed by their fight na overfeeding dey worry dem na fans where dey get headache and twitching fingers for them I pity...
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by lahm232: 6:46pm
Ooooh boy!!! Seyi you don't mean it

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by anochuko01(m): 6:46pm
Macnnoli4:
I hope they stop being rivals and start working on a correct collabo
agents of the devil would still come and tell us who did the better verse!grin

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by bentlywills(m): 6:46pm
Lemme cry cry cry
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by mrmajor5: 6:46pm
These two guys should stop all dis dere biff, they should understand them selves and behave like the youngest in DE Music Industry
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by joystickextend1(m): 6:46pm
Lets hope they listen






Meanwhile guys check put my profile for your extender products and other adult toys..
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Abudu2000(m): 6:47pm
Frogie again ,ehhh?? angry
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by dadavivo: 6:47pm
Seyi law how dare you want to stop two idiotss from fighting, Don't you know that bloggers must chop?

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Burger01(m): 6:47pm
timidapsin:
Only idiots will compare their beef to that of 2PAC and BIGGIE SMALLS.

How many bullets Davido and Wizkid don collect for body? undecided They are just making unnecessary noise about...
You dey mind them? I don't know what they take us for.. brats angry

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by kenonze(f): 6:48pm
grin

Am 100%√√√ certain that Seyi law did
Copy and paste

The Seyi Law I know is not lettered like this

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by lordpherow98(m): 6:48pm
Make dem continue the rivalry abeg
E no bad if them become naija 2pac and BIG

Abi na bad tin if we hear say davido nack wizkid 7gunshot?

Let dem continue
We are joyfully watching grin

Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:48pm
Sure, no best anywhere
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by olubabajc(m): 6:49pm
Make dem hear
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by BruncleZuma: 6:49pm
grin grin grin grin



Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Sirheny007(m): 6:50pm
Seyi Law? .... Mtchewwwwwww kiss
Who send am?

BTW: @BruncleZuma above me, I am waiting for your meme cheesy grin
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Sexytemi(f): 6:50pm
Abeg I want to react too o

Davido and wizkid should just act as adults for once, at 20+ they're still acting like kids, mumu dey smell, both have almost the same achievements, both have two kids from different ladies, both have fans home and away, both are loved, abeg they should just sit somewhere and thank their God for still being relevant instead of ranting and causing commotion.
Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Uyi168(m): 6:50pm
The only after-life i knw is the memories left behind in the hearts and minds of those that once knew us..nice1 seyi..

