Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry (6858 Views)

Facts About Wizkid And Davido / Wizkid And Davido Stunt On Their Exotic Cars / Wizkid And Davido Mocking Linda Ikeji (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



their swords



Our lives are nothing, but the memories we create.

Your celebrity status or starboyism is only aperception.

Whether you’re the best or the worst, not everyone

will agree.

Don’t start hatred neither should you fan the fire of hate.

Someday, our bodies will end up six feet below. Just above it, our memories will live fading with time. Sheathe your swords and embrace PEACE.

Build legacies and write your names as legends. Don’t die prematurely for people’s obsessions. Both of you are doing awesomely well, don’t stop.

Bless You.

SEYILAW.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbmk-CNhCOI/?hl=en&taken-by=seyilaw1 Following their alleged crew fight in Dubai last night, Comedian Seyi Law has called on Wizkid and Davido to embrace peace and sheathetheir swords 1 Like

So seyi get sense like these.......? but I think davido need these advice more little boy that knows nothing about life always making noise 17 Likes

I'm loving this rivalry.

But you get obesed over people's death But you get obesed over people's death

I hope they stop being rivals and start working on a correct collabo 1 Like







Iranu All na showbiz..Iranu 1 Like

Sound like a poem 3 Likes

Seyi Law, u get brain jare.... Na omode dey worry them.





How many bullets Davido and Wizkid don collect for body? They are just making unnecessary noise about... Only idiots will compare their beef to that of the legendary 2PAC and BIGGIE SMALLS.They are just making unnecessary noise about... 11 Likes 1 Share

2 ediots 7 Likes

Is normal

2pac and biggie

ok

Haha na so



Seyi law talk better

OK lemme goan advice also





Not fazed by their fight na overfeeding dey worry dem na fans where dey get headache and twitching fingers for them I pity...

Ooooh boy!!! Seyi you don't mean it 1 Like

Macnnoli4:

I hope they stop being rivals and start working on a correct collabo agents of the devil would still come and tell us who did the better verse! agents of the devil would still come and tell us who did the better verse! 3 Likes

Lemme cry

These two guys should stop all dis dere biff, they should understand them selves and behave like the youngest in DE Music Industry

Lets hope they listen













Meanwhile guys check put my profile for your extender products and other adult toys..

Frogie again ,ehhh??

Seyi law how dare you want to stop two idiotss from fighting, Don't you know that bloggers must chop?

timidapsin:

Only idiots will compare their beef to that of 2PAC and BIGGIE SMALLS.



How many bullets Davido and Wizkid don collect for body? They are just making unnecessary noise about... You dey mind them? I don't know what they take us for.. brats You dey mind them? I don't know what they take us for.. brats 2 Likes





Am 100%√√√ certain that Seyi law did

Copy and paste



The Seyi Law I know is not lettered like this 2 Likes



E no bad if them become naija 2pac and BIG



Abi na bad tin if we hear say davido nack wizkid 7gunshot?



Let dem continue

We are joyfully watching Make dem continue the rivalry abegE no bad if them become naija 2pac and BIGAbi na bad tin if we hear say davido nack wizkid 7gunshot?Let dem continueWe are joyfully watching 1 Like

Sure, no best anywhere

Make dem hear













Who send am?



BTW: @BruncleZuma above me, I am waiting for your meme Seyi Law? .... MtchewwwwwwwWho send am?BTW: @BruncleZuma above me, I am waiting for your meme

Abeg I want to react too o



Davido and wizkid should just act as adults for once, at 20+ they're still acting like kids, mumu dey smell, both have almost the same achievements, both have two kids from different ladies, both have fans home and away, both are loved, abeg they should just sit somewhere and thank their God for still being relevant instead of ranting and causing commotion.