₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,909 members, 3,918,412 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 07:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry (6858 Views)
Facts About Wizkid And Davido / Wizkid And Davido Stunt On Their Exotic Cars / Wizkid And Davido Mocking Linda Ikeji (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Kayus4real: 5:55pm
Following their alleged crew fight in Dubai last night, Comedian Seyi Law has called on Wizkid and Davido to embrace peace and sheathe
their swords
Our lives are nothing, but the memories we create.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbmk-CNhCOI/?hl=en&taken-by=seyilaw1
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by biacan(f): 5:56pm
So seyi get sense like these.......? but I think davido need these advice more little boy that knows nothing about life always making noise
17 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Mayor21(m): 5:57pm
I'm loving this rivalry.
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by nittroboy(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Johnflowey1738(m): 6:00pm
But you get obesed over people's death
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Macnnoli4(m): 6:25pm
I hope they stop being rivals and start working on a correct collabo
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Burger01(m): 6:44pm
All na showbiz..
Iranu
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:44pm
Sound like a poem
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by jayesmalling(m): 6:44pm
Seyi Law, u get brain jare.... Na omode dey worry them.
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by timidapsin(m): 6:44pm
Only idiots will compare their beef to that of the legendary 2PAC and BIGGIE SMALLS.
How many bullets Davido and Wizkid don collect for body? They are just making unnecessary noise about...
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by DancingSkeleton(m): 6:44pm
2 ediots
7 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by iamKajogbola: 6:45pm
Is normal
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by marvizzy(m): 6:45pm
2pac and biggie
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by remiproxy: 6:45pm
ok
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by freeman95(m): 6:45pm
Haha na so
Seyi law talk better
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by kpaofame: 6:46pm
OK lemme goan advice also
Not fazed by their fight na overfeeding dey worry dem na fans where dey get headache and twitching fingers for them I pity...
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by lahm232: 6:46pm
Ooooh boy!!! Seyi you don't mean it
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by anochuko01(m): 6:46pm
Macnnoli4:agents of the devil would still come and tell us who did the better verse!
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by bentlywills(m): 6:46pm
Lemme cry
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by mrmajor5: 6:46pm
These two guys should stop all dis dere biff, they should understand them selves and behave like the youngest in DE Music Industry
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by joystickextend1(m): 6:46pm
Lets hope they listen
Meanwhile guys check put my profile for your extender products and other adult toys..
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Abudu2000(m): 6:47pm
Frogie again ,ehhh??
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by dadavivo: 6:47pm
Seyi law how dare you want to stop two idiotss from fighting, Don't you know that bloggers must chop?
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Burger01(m): 6:47pm
timidapsin:You dey mind them? I don't know what they take us for.. brats
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by kenonze(f): 6:48pm
Am 100%√√√ certain that Seyi law did
Copy and paste
The Seyi Law I know is not lettered like this
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by lordpherow98(m): 6:48pm
Make dem continue the rivalry abeg
E no bad if them become naija 2pac and BIG
Abi na bad tin if we hear say davido nack wizkid 7gunshot?
Let dem continue
We are joyfully watching
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:48pm
Sure, no best anywhere
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by olubabajc(m): 6:49pm
Make dem hear
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by BruncleZuma: 6:49pm
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Sirheny007(m): 6:50pm
Seyi Law? .... Mtchewwwwwww
Who send am?
BTW: @BruncleZuma above me, I am waiting for your meme
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Sexytemi(f): 6:50pm
Abeg I want to react too o
Davido and wizkid should just act as adults for once, at 20+ they're still acting like kids, mumu dey smell, both have almost the same achievements, both have two kids from different ladies, both have fans home and away, both are loved, abeg they should just sit somewhere and thank their God for still being relevant instead of ranting and causing commotion.
|Re: Seyi Law Reacts To Wizkid And Davido's Fight & Rivalry by Uyi168(m): 6:50pm
The only after-life i knw is the memories left behind in the hearts and minds of those that once knew us..nice1 seyi..
Nigerians Wont Kill Me What Is Wrong With This Photo? / Adaure Achumba Is The Sexiest Female Newscaster On Tv In Nigeria / Is Chris Brown's Tattoo That Of A Battered Rihanna? You Be The Judge!
Viewing this topic: Bemby69(m), dosage150(m), Dominiquez, Pidginwhisper, VERQUEST111(m), udemzyudex(m), KiLLyMiL, younix(f), Saheed9, classicB(f), tolu24(m), sleekymag(m), ogaJona(m), Akeem1759, bukason212(m), harriz90, mooyewhy(m), belmotv, IkemChris(m), eclipsehemmy(m), samdeto(m), irririchris(m), Dvin(m), kaso0(m), mishB(f), jibbish(m), Tartie(m), trigar12(m), sotfpaul(m), Linqsz(m), lannre(m), paulsowande(m), bimbo80(m), lokojay1989(m), gbenga4my(m), Nevee, walexyll(m), sundayolowo(m), Kampack, Chizzy759831, olabolawasiu(m), Agozie48, bibelo, mayor999, Rexnegro(m), Kog45(m), Teewhy2, Aquarius15(f), Charlesdablazer, oruchechuks(m), shuddy29(m), lasthero, SetrakusRa(m), innocent27(m), eddysernal(m), bizguru000, Brendascouch, Nomswag, Kellaino(m), aysuprano(m), oyekan1997(m), cameeeeel(m), samuelzion(m), Boybreezy(m), tunde89, VictorAB, xavier0327(f), Pappyto, saintmark88(m), ibnchokomah(m), Sanchez01, THEREALLIFE, Samson712, Kcolz, asumo12, watchindelta(m), baaliyah(m), khaffeey(f), greenstar, WiLdFLame(m), Alaniyiokorausa, naijarazzi, Skookum(m), femojie(m), Beedude(m), tthewop(m), DANIEL5050(m), forke(m), robettqueen1(f), Salmoneus(m), topzee007, EkeBarry(m), oyomedic, fasky(m), glosplendid(f), TenPassfour(m), Juzec, eventlamp, FESPO(m), Loverquin, danmasani101, Jaddo19(m), eyickson(m), adeks2, lukfame(m), enny4real23(m), jagabanjbl(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m), Marvel1206, nura15 and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10