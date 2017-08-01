Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos (26228 Views)

Armed Robbers Storm Masters Filling Station Yola,Brutalise 3(Pics) / Robbers Storm NYSC Lodge In Abia, Rob Corpers, Inflict Injuries On Them (Pics) / Policemen Flee, Remove Uniforms As Robbers Storm Bank In Asaba (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Luck however ran against them at 5am that fateful day 18th August 2017 when they were over powered by the more powerful force of the men of the Imo Security network led by squadron leader Chidi Nwamadu(Sanco). The arrested thieves are:



Chimezie Obiefule - From Uburuahiri Egwedu

Obinna Amusiem - Umuejike Egwedu and

Izunna Ezike from Umunam Atta



Items recovered includes



1 Deep Freezer

1 Standing Fridge

1 Electric cooker (Ultimate)

4 Dinning Chairs

1 Small gas cooker

2 stainless kettles

1 Standing Fan (LG)

1 Set of Dinner Plates

1 Plasma TV Sam-sung

2 big coolers

2 Small coolers

2 Foams

9 Window blinds

1 Alba Gas cooler

1 Electric Sumo

1 Baby Hanger

1 Set of Soup bowl

1 Master Chef Bowl

1 Big Sumec Generator

1 Set of home theater

1 20 inches plasma TV



Source; The Imo security network has carried out yet another successful crack down on dare devil robbers in the state. While the people of Uburuahiri Egwedu community in Njaba were sleeping, men of the underworld decided to strike. The house of one Chima Ogoma was looted without mercy.Luck however ran against them at 5am that fateful day 18th August 2017 when they were over powered by the more powerful force of the men of the Imo Security network led by squadron leader Chidi Nwamadu(Sanco). The arrested thieves are:Chimezie Obiefule - From Uburuahiri EgweduObinna Amusiem - Umuejike Egwedu andIzunna Ezike from Umunam AttaItems recovered includes1 Deep Freezer1 Standing Fridge1 Electric cooker (Ultimate)4 Dinning Chairs1 Small gas cooker2 stainless kettles1 Standing Fan (LG)1 Set of Dinner Plates1 Plasma TV Sam-sung2 big coolers2 Small coolers2 Foams9 Window blinds1 Alba Gas cooler1 Electric Sumo1 Baby Hanger1 Set of Soup bowl1 Master Chef Bowl1 Big Sumec Generator1 Set of home theater1 20 inches plasma TVSource; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/robbers-storm-mansion-imo-state-loot-properties-without-mercy-photos.html

Na wa oooo!! Them for kuku uproot the house carry am go at once, with their faces like fuel scarcity 173 Likes 11 Shares

This country is turning to another thing

Well, thank God they where arrested. 7 Likes 3 Shares

In that part of Nigeria they celebrate money without considering how you got it!

I advocate for mentality restructure for every one of them 45 Likes 3 Shares

This one no be robbery again o, na locust invasion we dey call am. 11 Likes



So those who need those gadgets came for it

Say No to crime though Crime is bad. But the funny thing is this house might be one of several houses the owner owns. No one at home,kids are probably overseas studying or married,wife might be in Dubai chilling, chief is on business trip to swizerland.So those who need those gadgets came for itSay No to crime though 11 Likes

NCAN over to you.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdQba-lqewI Hahaha... they want to renovate their house with another person's properties. 9 Likes

They want to steal all these, then believe they would go scot-free without casting themselves?



One day for the owner. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Guess this Ogoma, is the zonal chairman of APC in imo 1 Like

Amaso99:

In that part of Nigeria they celebrate money without considering how you got it!

I advocate for mentality restructure for every one of them 15 Likes

Mehn Good they were caught. How were they able to steal all those items in a single operation?Mehn Good they were caught.

Nawaooo, dem carry trailer go rub

end of the road for the wicked end of the road for the wicked

If it's the South-East they re developing, they re as good as looting Cownu house also 1 Like

[/quote]the arrested thieves are:



Chimezie Obiefule - From Uburuahiri Egwedu

Obinna Amusiem - Umuejike Egwedu and

Izunna Ezike from Umunam Atta

[quote] 3 Likes

well done sirs.

Ewooo! Afonjas are coming for us ooo 9 Likes

bazaar

lmao. this guys wan go set up their apartment 2 Likes 1 Share

Wat kind of robbery is dis...hungry men 5 Likes

Are you serious

This one na finishing

Imagine, if somebody can be this heartless then there is no hope for this country. Igbo are not helping themselves at all. The greed in them is too much.its like the whole of this country should become their own at once. No wonder they are not even considering themselves at all. Biafra will be very interesting. 2 Likes