Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:03pm On Aug 21
The Imo security network has carried out yet another successful crack down on dare devil robbers in the state. While the people of Uburuahiri Egwedu community in Njaba were sleeping, men of the underworld decided to strike. The house of one Chima Ogoma was looted without mercy.

Luck however ran against them at 5am that fateful day 18th August 2017 when they were over powered by the more powerful force of the men of the Imo Security network led by squadron leader Chidi Nwamadu(Sanco). The arrested thieves are:

Chimezie Obiefule - From Uburuahiri Egwedu
Obinna Amusiem - Umuejike Egwedu and
Izunna Ezike from Umunam Atta

Items recovered includes

1 Deep Freezer
1 Standing Fridge
1 Electric cooker (Ultimate)
4 Dinning Chairs
1 Small gas cooker
2 stainless kettles
1 Standing Fan (LG)
1 Set of Dinner Plates
1 Plasma TV Sam-sung
2 big coolers
2 Small coolers
2 Foams
9 Window blinds
1 Alba Gas cooler
1 Electric Sumo
1 Baby Hanger
1 Set of Soup bowl
1 Master Chef Bowl
1 Big Sumec Generator
1 Set of home theater
1 20 inches plasma TV

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/robbers-storm-mansion-imo-state-loot-properties-without-mercy-photos.html

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 7:10pm On Aug 21
Na wa oooo!! Them for kuku uproot the house carry am go at once, with their faces like fuel scarcity angry angry

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by serverconnect: 7:10pm On Aug 21
This country is turning to another thing
Well, thank God they where arrested.

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Amaso99(m): 7:21pm On Aug 21
In that part of Nigeria they celebrate money without considering how you got it!
I advocate for mentality restructure for every one of them

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 7:26pm On Aug 21
This one no be robbery again o, na locust invasion we dey call am.

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Greatzeus(m): 7:35pm On Aug 21
Crime is bad. But the funny thing is this house might be one of several houses the owner owns. No one at home,kids are probably overseas studying or married,wife might be in Dubai chilling, chief is on business trip to swizerland.
So those who need those gadgets came for it grin
Say No to crime though cool

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Jumbus31(m): 7:56pm On Aug 21
NCAN over to you.
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Franco93: 9:28pm On Aug 21
Hahaha... they want to renovate their house with another person's properties.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdQba-lqewI

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Flashh: 9:28pm On Aug 21
They want to steal all these, then believe they would go scot-free without casting themselves?

One day for the owner.

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Integrityfarms(m): 9:29pm On Aug 21
Guess this Ogoma, is the zonal chairman of APC in imo

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Alitair(m): 9:29pm On Aug 21
Amaso99:
In that part of Nigeria they celebrate money without considering how you got it!
I advocate for mentality restructure for every one of them

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Excelboi(m): 9:29pm On Aug 21
How were they able to steal all those items in a single operation? shocked Mehn Good they were caught.
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by TINALETC3(f): 9:30pm On Aug 21
Nawaooo, dem carry trailer go rub
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Dimodf(f): 9:30pm On Aug 21
grin end of the road for the wicked
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by 0b100100111: 9:30pm On Aug 21
If it's the South-East they re developing, they re as good as looting Cownu house also

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by medolab90(m): 9:30pm On Aug 21
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Sexyfali(f): 9:30pm On Aug 21
well done sirs.
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by nwakibie3(m): 9:30pm On Aug 21
Ewooo! Afonjas are coming for us ooo

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by DickDastardLION(m): 9:31pm On Aug 21
bazaar
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by motun2017(f): 9:31pm On Aug 21
lmao. this guys wan go set up their apartment

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by point5: 9:32pm On Aug 21
Wat kind of robbery is dis...hungry men

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by DjAndroid: 9:32pm On Aug 21
Are you serious
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Divinehenrich(m): 9:32pm On Aug 21
This one na finishing
Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by Zico5(m): 9:32pm On Aug 21
Imagine, if somebody can be this heartless then there is no hope for this country. Igbo are not helping themselves at all. The greed in them is too much.its like the whole of this country should become their own at once. No wonder they are not even considering themselves at all. Biafra will be very interesting.

Re: Robbers Storm Mansion In Imo State, Loot Properties Without Mercy. Photos by GreenMavro: 9:32pm On Aug 21
n

