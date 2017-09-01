₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:55pm
A police officer, Inspector Samuel Imana, at area command in Warri, Delta state has been alleged to have shot three persons mistakenly yesterday, after he was said to be acting under the influence of alcohol at a child's dedication. According to Sapele Olofofo, two of the victims, one Elvis Kugbere and another man have been confirmed dead, while the last one is in coma at UBTH.
The incident reportedly happened at Ejewo Street, Off Okere Ugberikoko Road, Warri, Delta State. According to an eyewitness Inspector Imana accompanied three (Internet Fraudsters) Yahoo boys to a baby dedication, trouble was said to have started when the yahoo boys started spraying money, the police officer started shooting in display of his loyalty, all of a sudden, mysteriously the inspector who was one of the escort pointed his gun directly at the crowd in close range and started shooting at them....
The first deceased was immediately rushed to First rank Hospital within the area where the Divisional Police Officer,”B” Division in warri, CSP Anieteh Eyoh and other Senior Officers dashed to see him before he was transferred to Syracuse Hospital. He later gave up the ghost three hours after losing so much blood.
The Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident, noting that the policeman is under investigation and he is being tried for professional misconduct.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/drunk-policeman-shoots-3-people-childs-dedication-warri.html
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:56pm
quite unfortunate
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by 40kobo77: 5:56pm
Ok
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by obynocute(m): 5:59pm
Y them tape that guys eyes??....
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:04pm
R.I.P TO THE VICTIM.
Let them keep on disgracing NPF...
What a shame to NPF..
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Luckianti(m): 6:06pm
Give a gun to a baboon and it will squeeze the triger. Messed up contraption
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by sarrki(m): 6:07pm
Nigeria police are boy scouts
But still powerful than ipobs
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Keneking: 6:09pm
This APC government sef and their useless police force sef
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Chigorkizz(m): 6:14pm
Watch As They'll Label Him 'ipob' Policeman! I Guess The Shooting Was Done On A Broad Daylight If Not They Would Have Said Ipod Did It,
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by ceezarhh(m): 6:23pm
he should be shot also...
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by fratermathy(m): 6:44pm
Oghene me! Ona ka akpo?
I wish the deceased a peaceful rest.
As for the police officer and his yahoo cohorts, their blood ritual will not work.
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by idupaul: 6:44pm
I can't forget sometime back I visit a friend and we end up in this quite sassy bar near his house for a drink next thing 3 mobile policemen walk into the bar and also order drinks and start making everybody laugh by dancing and joking the next thing is that one of the gets overly exited and fires a volley of 3 shots from his official AK 47 rifle into the air in jubilation and the everybody applauds but that was it for me I quickly grab my car keys and tell my friend let's go home even though he tries to appeal to me the mobile policemen were just being happy . The bottom line is that don't stay around any Nigerian policeman with a rifle because they lack the discipline requisite to bear such a powerful weapon safely
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by bentlywills(m): 6:45pm
U SEE
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by HazzanTazzan(m): 6:45pm
Ibosi oooo
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by sladimeji(m): 6:45pm
police is your friend
excluding Nigeria
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by priscaoge(f): 6:46pm
I wonder why we have bunch of old drunkards as police officers
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Memories12411: 6:46pm
Mistakenly shot three? A shot could be a mistake but three is cowardice.
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by herkeym001(m): 6:47pm
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by bedspread: 6:47pm
Kai.... check out the crimes
Police Escorting Yahoo yahoo boys
A senior police officer must have appointed the police escorts to the yahoo guy's
Now Police Escorting and Hailing criminals
Imagine the calamity that had befallen Families
All because the Nation is in a Mess
I don't even know wat to say
These are the Real Terrorist
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by VIPERVENOM(m): 6:47pm
i think its time the ordinary policemen stop using assault rifles. a handgun is better
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Abfinest007(m): 6:47pm
Nigeria police are not well trained. go to advance countries police don't party the way Nigeria police do
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by jbhill(m): 6:47pm
sarrki:IPOB will kill you,ewu.
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by JohnieWalker12(m): 6:47pm
Rip to the death.. Nigerian police & beer are like 5&6[img][/img]
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by OrestesDante: 6:47pm
lost sense ☺
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Celestyn8213: 6:47pm
Make the beer subsides, his eyes go clear.
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Oshoko(m): 6:48pm
na how much the yahoo boiz wan give u.. u dan land inside trouble nw. well done o yahoo boiz
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by kittykollinxx(m): 6:49pm
many are mad, few are roaming and the rest are in Nigerian police force
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by silasweb(m): 6:50pm
This is pure madness
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by Daeylar(f): 6:50pm
Rip
So sad,
What a foolish policeman,
But the article never said he was drunk?,
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by SIRKAY98(m): 6:50pm
U see what i say when i say...dont Deer the Stupidity of Nigerian Police men.Kole Shoot .now hv ubseen Ole shoot 3
|Re: Drunk Policeman Shoots 3 People At Child's Dedication In Warri. Graphic Photos by clems88(m): 6:51pm
Its high time they disarm the Nigerian police . they are bunch of barbarians
