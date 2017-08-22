Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari (4403 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, on Monday threatened to institute legal action against the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, for making disparaging and uncomplimentary statements on President Mohammed Buhari’s health.



The National Coordinator of the body, Alhaji Garus Gololo, who disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi, asked Fayose to immediately tender an unreserved apology to all Nigerians and Buhari, otherwise, Fulani herdsmen would take legal action against him.



Gololo said that Fayose abandoned his constitutional duty of providing good governance to his people, which he was elected for, to attack Buhari while on a hospital bed.



He said, “We MACBA have met at our level here and resolved that the Ekiti State governor should publicly apologise to Nigeria’s President who he had mocked and made several comments he is not morally and professionally supposed to.



“We know that while other Nigerians were praying for PMB quick recovery, Fayose was praying for Mr. President to die. He even went ahead asking people to begin to address him as the next president of Nigeria while Buhari is still alive, but thank God, Buhari did not die.



“So, our president is back to the country to continue with the governance of Nigeria. It is now our turn to demand Fayose to apologize or we will go after him legally.”



He maintained that those who said Buhari is dead have seen him alive addressing Nigerians.



The coordinator welcomed the President back home and reminded him of the need to be focused on the fight against corruption and securing Nigeria from those he described as enemies of progress who do not mean well for this country.

This is funny. 14 Likes

This is funny.

Very Very 10 Likes

Looking for publicity



I don't trust PDP and fayose



They can stage managed it 1 Like 1 Share

Very nonsensical and idiotic talk from this people.

Thou I'm not a fan of Fayose but everyone has the constitutional and human right to criticize which is one of the ingredients of democratic governance.



Trailer load of Buhari cow dung fall on you people.



Anuofia! 31 Likes 4 Shares

Nonsense upon ingredients.... 6 Likes

WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE VERY MUCH IN SUPPORT OF FULANI HERDSMEN ON THIS ONE. IFAYOSE IS AN IDIOT 1 Like 5 Shares

Why wont they threaten to drag Fayose to court for their god who has supported and backed them well in killing, raping and ravaging the whole country.. 27 Likes 3 Shares

What they didn't have the audacity to do when Buhari was away. 2 Likes 1 Share

Could there be a correlation between buhari and fulani herdmen?. With all their attrocities and crime? 11 Likes

WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE VERY MUCH IN SUPPORT OF FULANI HERDSMEN ON THIS ONE. IFAYOSE IS AN IDIOT

This your funny and clownish rubbish impostor no dey tire you?

Na wha oh.

This one should better go and find work to do. Take him to court and watch the case linger on for years. So Nigerians should not ask questions about the state of the president's health? Nawa o 1 Like

O boy Nigeria is a joke. 1 Like

Stop sounding as if your wife is the bread winner

Ipob Jews are the most dangerous terrorist on earth Ipob Jews are the most dangerous terrorist on earth 2 Likes 1 Share

what they are asking is not benefiting for them at the long run.

We know that but you are the most ddangerous person in the midst of sane people

Baba is back all enemies of the state will be dealt with



You heard him loud and clear



Baba is back all enemies of the state will be dealt with

You heard him loud and clear

Both online, Fulani herdsmen, boko boiz and Ipob miscreants

O boy Nigeria is a joke.

Nop



Nop

Ipob are the jesters here

LOL! Well, it's their right to sue.

Fuccvk miyeetti or whatever,they are nothing but terrorists...



been causing my state headache for the past decade.... 1 Like

A supposed patriot that talks from both sides of his mouth.

I admire your unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support for this administration, but such should not be allowed to suppress common sense and intellectualism.



A supposed patriot that talks from both sides of his mouth.

I admire your unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support for this administration, but such should not be allowed to suppress common sense and intellectualism.

I'm surprised at your admission that things can be stage managed in Nigeria judging from your banal narrative that Buhari is not stage managed.

DabLord:

Bro easy na. Why so much hate.? We all re human beings.

This one na zombie per excellence This one na zombie per excellence 3 Likes

benzer1:



Now I confirm it. Fulani herdsmen are northern tool to guard buharis topmost agenda, ISLAMIZATION.



As if they were not the ones who taught us how to talk anyhow in the first place.



During the past administration, everybody was talking anyhow and nobody threatened to take anyone to court but now that Buhari is there, we cannot talk again.

As if they were not the ones who taught us how to talk anyhow in the first place.

Mtchew...

wetin we nor goh hear





Well, let's see how this movie progresses. Coz one thing I know about the northerners, once they rise up, they never look back