Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by benzer1: 2:50am
Fulani Herdsmen, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, on Monday threatened to institute legal action against the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, for making disparaging and uncomplimentary statements on President Mohammed Buhari’s health.
http://somtoo.co/news/fulani-herdsmen-threaten-to-sue-fayose-over-buhari/
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by HungerBAD: 2:51am
This is funny.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by crazysam001: 2:55am
HungerBAD:
Very
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by sarrki(m): 3:18am
Looking for publicity
I don't trust PDP and fayose
They can stage managed it
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by hatchy: 3:23am
Very nonsensical and idiotic talk from this people.
Thou I'm not a fan of Fayose but everyone has the constitutional and human right to criticize which is one of the ingredients of democratic governance.
Trailer load of Buhari cow dung fall on you people.
Anuofia!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by purityval(m): 3:45am
Nonsense upon ingredients....
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by ALOWONLE419(m): 4:30am
WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE VERY MUCH IN SUPPORT OF FULANI HERDSMEN ON THIS ONE. IFAYOSE IS AN IDIOT
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by escodotman: 4:45am
Why wont they threaten to drag Fayose to court for their god who has supported and backed them well in killing, raping and ravaging the whole country..
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by thesicilian: 5:11am
What they didn't have the audacity to do when Buhari was away.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by Esseite: 5:31am
Could there be a correlation between buhari and fulani herdmen?. With all their attrocities and crime?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by wunmi590(m): 5:40am
G
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by ProWalker: 5:42am
ALOWONLE419:
Ibo boy
This your funny and clownish rubbish impostor no dey tire you?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by femolacqua(m): 5:47am
Na wha oh.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by remsonik(f): 6:46am
This one should better go and find work to do. Take him to court and watch the case linger on for years. So Nigerians should not ask questions about the state of the president's health? Nawa o
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:57am
O boy Nigeria is a joke.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by Nukualofa: 7:51am
sarrki:Stop sounding as if your wife is the bread winner
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by sarrki(m): 7:53am
Nukualofa:
Ipob Jews are the most dangerous terrorist on earth
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by rifasenate11(m): 7:55am
what they are asking is not benefiting for them at the long run.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by Nukualofa: 7:58am
sarrki:We know that but you are the most ddangerous person in the midst of sane people
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by sarrki(m): 8:11am
Nukualofa:
Baba is back all enemies of the state will be dealt with
You heard him loud and clear
Both online, Fulani herdsmen, boko boiz and Ipob miscreants
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by sarrki(m): 8:16am
JONNYSPUTE:
Nop
Ipob are the jesters here
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by DRISKLEF(m): 8:47am
LOL! Well, it's their right to sue.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by HMZi(m): 8:51am
Fuccvk miyeetti or whatever,they are nothing but terrorists...
been causing my state headache for the past decade....
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by ReubenE(m): 8:59am
sarrki:A supposed patriot that talks from both sides of his mouth.
I admire your unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support for this administration, but such should not be allowed to suppress common sense and intellectualism.
I'm surprised at your admission that things can be stage managed in Nigeria judging from your banal narrative that Buhari is not stage managed.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:48am
DabLord:. Bro easy na. Why so much hate.? We all re human beings.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by omofunaab(m): 1:23pm
sarrki:
This one na zombie per excellence
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by MrSly(m): 2:55pm
benzer1:Now I confirm it. Fulani herdsmen are northern tool to guard buharis topmost agenda, ISLAMIZATION.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by eleojo23: 2:59pm
During the past administration, everybody was talking anyhow and nobody threatened to take anyone to court but now that Buhari is there, we cannot talk again.
As if they were not the ones who taught us how to talk anyhow in the first place.
Mtchew...
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by labisibrass(m): 2:59pm
wetin we nor goh hear
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:59pm
Wow, nice tittle
Well, let's see how this movie progresses. Coz one thing I know about the northerners, once they rise up, they never look back
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by aolawale025: 2:59pm
Very funny!
