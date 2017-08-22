₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,485 members, 3,741,029 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 03:24 PM

Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari (4403 Views)

Group Demands Fayose’s Removal As Ekiti Governor In 14 Days / Zenith Bank's Management Visits Fayose To Allegedly Beg Him / Fayose Destroys Walkway In Lagos - Man Blasts Ekiti Governor (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by benzer1: 2:50am
Fulani Herdsmen, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, on Monday threatened to institute legal action against the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, for making disparaging and uncomplimentary statements on President Mohammed Buhari’s health.

The National Coordinator of the body, Alhaji Garus Gololo, who disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi, asked Fayose to immediately tender an unreserved apology to all Nigerians and Buhari, otherwise, Fulani herdsmen would take legal action against him.

Gololo said that Fayose abandoned his constitutional duty of providing good governance to his people, which he was elected for, to attack Buhari while on a hospital bed.

He said, “We MACBA have met at our level here and resolved that the Ekiti State governor should publicly apologise to Nigeria’s President who he had mocked and made several comments he is not morally and professionally supposed to.

“We know that while other Nigerians were praying for PMB quick recovery, Fayose was praying for Mr. President to die. He even went ahead asking people to begin to address him as the next president of Nigeria while Buhari is still alive, but thank God, Buhari did not die.

“So, our president is back to the country to continue with the governance of Nigeria. It is now our turn to demand Fayose to apologize or we will go after him legally.”

He maintained that those who said Buhari is dead have seen him alive addressing Nigerians.

The coordinator welcomed the President back home and reminded him of the need to be focused on the fight against corruption and securing Nigeria from those he described as enemies of progress who do not mean well for this country.

http://somtoo.co/news/fulani-herdsmen-threaten-to-sue-fayose-over-buhari/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by HungerBAD: 2:51am
This is funny.

14 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by crazysam001: 2:55am
HungerBAD:
This is funny.

Very

10 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by sarrki(m): 3:18am
Looking for publicity

I don't trust PDP and fayose

They can stage managed it

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by hatchy: 3:23am
Very nonsensical and idiotic talk from this people.
Thou I'm not a fan of Fayose but everyone has the constitutional and human right to criticize which is one of the ingredients of democratic governance.

Trailer load of Buhari cow dung fall on you people.

Anuofia!

31 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by purityval(m): 3:45am
Nonsense upon ingredients....

6 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by ALOWONLE419(m): 4:30am
WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE VERY MUCH IN SUPPORT OF FULANI HERDSMEN ON THIS ONE. IFAYOSE IS AN IDIOT angry

1 Like 5 Shares

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by escodotman: 4:45am
Why wont they threaten to drag Fayose to court for their god who has supported and backed them well in killing, raping and ravaging the whole country..

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by thesicilian: 5:11am
What they didn't have the audacity to do when Buhari was away.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by Esseite: 5:31am
Could there be a correlation between buhari and fulani herdmen?. With all their attrocities and crime?

11 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by wunmi590(m): 5:40am
G
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by ProWalker: 5:42am
ALOWONLE419:
WE YORUBA MUSLIMS ARE VERY MUCH IN SUPPORT OF FULANI HERDSMEN ON THIS ONE. IFAYOSE IS AN IDIOT angry

Ibo boy
This your funny and clownish rubbish impostor no dey tire you?

7 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by femolacqua(m): 5:47am
Na wha oh.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by remsonik(f): 6:46am
This one should better go and find work to do. Take him to court and watch the case linger on for years. So Nigerians should not ask questions about the state of the president's health? Nawa o

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:57am
O boy Nigeria is a joke.

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by Nukualofa: 7:51am
sarrki:
Looking for publicity

I don't trust PDP and fayose

They can stage managed it

Stop sounding as if your wife is the bread winner

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by sarrki(m): 7:53am
Nukualofa:
Stop sounding as if your wife is the bread winner

Ipob Jews are the most dangerous terrorist on earth

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by rifasenate11(m): 7:55am
what they are asking is not benefiting for them at the long run.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by Nukualofa: 7:58am
sarrki:


Ipob Jews are the most dangerous terrorist on earth
We know that but you are the most ddangerous person in the midst of sane people

12 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by sarrki(m): 8:11am
Nukualofa:
We know that but you are the most ddangerous person in the midst of sane people

Baba is back all enemies of the state will be dealt with

You heard him loud and clear

Both online, Fulani herdsmen, boko boiz and Ipob miscreants

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by sarrki(m): 8:16am
JONNYSPUTE:
O boy Nigeria is a joke.

Nop

Ipob are the jesters here

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by DRISKLEF(m): 8:47am
LOL! Well, it's their right to sue.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by HMZi(m): 8:51am
Fuccvk miyeetti or whatever,they are nothing but terrorists...

been causing my state headache for the past decade....

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by ReubenE(m): 8:59am
sarrki:
Looking for publicity

I don't trust PDP and fayose

They can stage managed it

A supposed patriot that talks from both sides of his mouth.
I admire your unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support for this administration, but such should not be allowed to suppress common sense and intellectualism.

I'm surprised at your admission that things can be stage managed in Nigeria judging from your banal narrative that Buhari is not stage managed.

11 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:48am
DabLord:
Dss should hack nairaland and fish-out those pigs and idiots also
. Bro easy na. Why so much hate.? We all re human beings.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by omofunaab(m): 1:23pm
sarrki:
Looking for publicity

I don't trust PDP and fayose

They can stage managed it




This one na zombie per excellence

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by MrSly(m): 2:55pm
benzer1:

http://somtoo.co/news/fulani-herdsmen-threaten-to-sue-fayose-over-buhari/
Now I confirm it. Fulani herdsmen are northern tool to guard buharis topmost agenda, ISLAMIZATION.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by eleojo23: 2:59pm
During the past administration, everybody was talking anyhow and nobody threatened to take anyone to court but now that Buhari is there, we cannot talk again.
As if they were not the ones who taught us how to talk anyhow in the first place.

Mtchew... sad
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by labisibrass(m): 2:59pm
wetin we nor goh hear
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:59pm
Wow, nice tittle kiss

Well, let's see how this movie progresses. Coz one thing I know about the northerners, once they rise up, they never look back tongue
Re: Fulani Herdsmen To Drag Fayose To Court Over Comments About Buhari by aolawale025: 2:59pm
Very funny!

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

2011: Babangida To Set Up Offices In 32 States / Apc Is The Biggest Party In Nigeria. / REVEALED: Emir Of Kano Is Allegedly Suicidal And Battling Clinical Depression

Viewing this topic: ndenzo, jchioma, otunbaloja, sirp2007, wadanki, lefulefu(m), taurus21, optimismlaz(m), ZACHIE, tunlade02, xtiandamondre, Chimez93, Jonlafrika(m), Ernesca(m), ehie(f), Kingspin(m), IshaqAyinde(m), WenysAD(f), greatjoey, master69(m), nelsilvercloud(m), BESOG(m), credid(m), footprintD55(m), osazsky(m), passey, andriy65(m), kolost(m), sammytee59(m), chuddykay(m), julietm123, TheInsignia, Omolaawari, Mrchippychappy(m), vicdom(m), 5sims(m), jjman2322, malakasea(m), tonyadaya75, yeahh(m), AMUNSI23(f), dirtyhokage(m), Pita99(m), kuuljay(m), difference5050, kaykaymcb(m), tredax66(m), Nico4luv, Egalitarian1, abumoney1(m), DonXavi(m), xpensivealex(m), Bash10(m), Greatestchyke(m), cybeks(f), marve777, Laidan(m), Marius26(m), yinkaellamz(m), dannyjesutofunmi(m), aminusanti(m), sorepco(m), doctore89, whisp3r(m), obaival(m), Alexrayz(m), KendrickAyomide(m), excess4luv, Okoyiboz3, lordthunderbolt(m), aviazuva, osigiepurr(m), udosoft(m), Esseite, psp2pc(m), opioto and 185 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.