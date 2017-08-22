Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt (5405 Views)

As condemnation continued to trail the public holiday declared by the Kogi state government over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari, the government said the holiday was to celebrate the coming back of Mr President alive.



The director general, media and publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the holiday also afforded the people of the state the opportunity to pray and fast for the progress of Nigeria and for Buhari to keep waxing stronger for the task ahead.



This is just as the Igala Consultative Forum on Monday condemned the decision of the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to declare a public holiday over the return of Buhari from medical vacation.



The national secretary of the forum, Sam Ugbede, said it was surprised at the action ofthe governor.



He said, “The ill health of our president was of great concern to all Nigerians, and across all religions, and we all remained eternally grateful to God for answering our collective prayer, by granting our leader with abundant health, the Buhari we saw, we are all happy but our surprise is the declaration of public holiday by the government of Kogi state suddenly, what is it for?”



“He came back during the weekend, which is traditional public rest period, why extending it to Monday again? When Monday’s are usually busy day, we did not see any reason or meaning for such restriction.”



“The lacuna this unthinkable decision is enough to cost Kogi economy colossal amount and lives of innocent patient who are scheduled for various medical services today.”



“There is no how this accidental holiday will not cost someone somewhere in Kogi his or herlife, don’t be surprise that more lives could go.”



“We view this decision of the Kogi governor as immaturity of the highest order and uncalled for!



”Buhari was on sick holiday for about 104 days, more than same period our Kogi was on holiday as the government under this man was brought to a halt, the activities of Kogi inparticular has been grounded for almost 18 months now, because since the beginning of this administration of Bello, nothing seems to be working.



“As we are talking, our citadel of learning are under lock and key, the civil service is in disarray, our economy is the state of decadence paralysis, our state of being is at the mercy of God, complete breakdown of law and order, lawlessness everywhere, the state is under siege by terrorists.



”But the government said it was unfortunate that “those condemning it choose to take Panadol for our headache”.



“They should join us to celebrate the Lion of Africa and stop politicizing an act of patriotism on the part of the Governor.



“The Governor had a health and celebratory walk today and visited the Specialist Hospital where he declared free medical care for all patients on admission. To the beneficial families, it was a great day.”



“God forbids, if Mr. President had died, many states would have declared many days of mourning. But Kogi only declared one day to thank God for saving our President’s life. Are some people angry that Mr President is back, hale and hearty to continue to fight corruption?”



Yahaya bello you messed up



No reason what so ever



You are a complete disaster to Kogites 36 Likes 3 Shares

God, please heal Nigeria and her sick 'rulers' at all levels. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Are you looking for the most clueless and directionless governor in Africa? Do not go far! For we have Yahya Bello in Nigeria, who was given a governor's seat for free, yet chose to be a clown and a disappointment to his people. 45 Likes 2 Shares

The governor took his sycophancy to the next level but unfortunately it is only himself that he can lie to/convince that the public holiday was justified

It has also shown how Kogi state is being run like a privately owned family business! 20 Likes 2 Shares

There are decisions that can not be justified...this is one of them 2 Likes 2 Shares

I smh in pity. 1 Like

Lol that yahaya bello is a comic relief even katsina where buhari is from no send am 4 Likes

What a disgrace to young people! This guy is the most clueless governor ever!What a disgrace to young people! 1 Like 1 Share

Yahya Bello should be given the award for the MoSt clueless govonor in the history of Nigeria. 6 Likes

I'm not with the gov. On this at all, he should have celebrated the save return of his benefactor without holding the whole state ransom. Some of the people have not benefited anything directly from buhari,then why imposing a sit at home on them to honour him? Perhaps the money they missed for not going to work yesterday will be payed back into their bank account.

This man should use this same strength and wisdom to develop Kogi na abi the wisdom nor reach there? 1 Like

Kogi on one chance. 1 Like

There is no reasonable excuse for the foolishness and daftness exhibited by the supposedly youthful APC governor,this goes to show that from head to toe in APC are druggist and irresponsible lots. 2 Likes 1 Share

Lazy state

That Moment when you don't want to Work. 1 Like

Ok

Mumu governor. Doing rubbish.



It be like say Buhari be him father in law 3 Likes







Yahaya Bello is not a patriotic man.



After declaring the public holiday in his state, he should also have mandated his civil servants to go to Aso Rock and assist in eliminating the rodents that have made the ZombieKing work from home. Yahaya Bello is not a patriotic man.After declaring the public holiday in his state, he should also have mandated his civil servants to go to Aso Rock and assist in eliminating the rodents that have made the ZombieKing work from home. 7 Likes 1 Share

That was a good move by the Governor!





Long Live His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)



Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria!



2023 Ascerta!





Haters can go jump off a bridge with a fast moving traffic beneath





Yahaya Bello GOOFED big-time.... Dis one na Governor? 4 Likes

Yahaya Bello, God is not answering any of hypocrites prayer, rather the cabal in Aso Rock. Buhari is still very sick so let the holidays continues 3 Likes

Mumu Yahaya Bello.

You are a disgrace to the youths.





Useless sycophant 2 Likes

Who read this part





The director general, media and publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the holiday also afforded the people of the state the opportunity to pray and fast for the progress of Nigeria and for Buhari to keep waxing stronger for the task ahead.



Just imagine to pray and fast for waiting now?what a country and the leaders we got chai religion done murder us finish for this country we tend to look @ all things from religion point of few for how long'll this thieves be hiding under the basis of religion to continue milking and robbing us of our collective wealth' 1 Like

.

It was Buhari n his men dat put him there anyway.

No excuse to defend this folly

Pathetic

Shut up! Public holiday in this regard is not justified morally and otherwise. It's show of ineptitude, insensitivity and stupidity. 1 Like