₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,262 members, 3,740,226 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 09:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt (5405 Views)
Public Holiday For Buhari: Kogi State Trending On Twitter / Why We Declared Journalist Sakilda, Others Wanted- Nigerian Army / Open Letter To President Buhari – Kogi State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by omusiliyu(m): 4:10am
As condemnation continued to trail the public holiday declared by the Kogi state government over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari, the government said the holiday was to celebrate the coming back of Mr President alive.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/declared-holiday-buhari-%e2%80%95kogi-govt/
1 Share
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by sarrki(m): 4:13am
Yahaya bello you messed up
No reason what so ever
You are a complete disaster to Kogites
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by Firefire(m): 4:33am
God, please heal Nigeria and her sick 'rulers' at all levels.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by escodotman: 4:39am
Are you looking for the most clueless and directionless governor in Africa? Do not go far! For we have Yahya Bello in Nigeria, who was given a governor's seat for free, yet chose to be a clown and a disappointment to his people.
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by Nwodosis(m): 4:47am
The governor took his sycophancy to the next level but unfortunately it is only himself that he can lie to/convince that the public holiday was justified
It has also shown how Kogi state is being run like a privately owned family business!
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by chuks000(m): 4:50am
There are decisions that can not be justified...this is one of them
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by femolacqua(m): 4:53am
I smh in pity.
1 Like
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by hakeem4(m): 5:03am
Lol that yahaya bello is a comic relief even katsina where buhari is from no send am
4 Likes
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by crackerspub: 6:29am
escodotman:
tHIS IS WHAT WE CALL BRUTALITY CHAII!! U WICKED DIE
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by eleojo23: 6:32am
This guy is the most clueless governor ever!
What a disgrace to young people!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:38am
Yahya Bello should be given the award for the MoSt clueless govonor in the history of Nigeria.
6 Likes
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by Cinkq: 6:56am
I'm not with the gov. On this at all, he should have celebrated the save return of his benefactor without holding the whole state ransom. Some of the people have not benefited anything directly from buhari,then why imposing a sit at home on them to honour him? Perhaps the money they missed for not going to work yesterday will be payed back into their bank account.
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by benedictac(f): 7:31am
This man should use this same strength and wisdom to develop Kogi na abi the wisdom nor reach there?
1 Like
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by jericco1(m): 8:03am
Kogi on one chance.
1 Like
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by magoo10: 9:01am
There is no reasonable excuse for the foolishness and daftness exhibited by the supposedly youthful APC governor,this goes to show that from head to toe in APC are druggist and irresponsible lots.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by DrholuwaTOBI: 9:01am
Lazy state
That Moment when you don't want to Work.
1 Like
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by medolab90(m): 9:01am
NwaAmaikpe:u are back
2 Likes
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by iamleumas: 9:02am
Ok
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by unitysheart(m): 9:02am
Mumu governor. Doing rubbish.
It be like say Buhari be him father in law
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by NwaAmaikpe: 9:03am
Yahaya Bello is not a patriotic man.
After declaring the public holiday in his state, he should also have mandated his civil servants to go to Aso Rock and assist in eliminating the rodents that have made the ZombieKing work from home.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by 0b100100111: 9:03am
That was a good move by the Governor!
Long Live His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria!
2023 Ascerta!
Haters can go jump off a bridge with a fast moving traffic beneath
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by Sammymyte: 9:03am
Yahaya Bello GOOFED big-time.... Dis one na Governor?
4 Likes
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by greatermax77(m): 9:04am
Yahaya Bello, God is not answering any of hypocrites prayer, rather the cabal in Aso Rock. Buhari is still very sick so let the holidays continues
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by Splashme: 9:04am
Mumu Yahaya Bello.
You are a disgrace to the youths.
Useless sycophant
2 Likes
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by Akinz0126(m): 9:04am
Who read this part
The director general, media and publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the holiday also afforded the people of the state the opportunity to pray and fast for the progress of Nigeria and for Buhari to keep waxing stronger for the task ahead.
Just imagine to pray and fast for waiting now?what a country and the leaders we got chai religion done murder us finish for this country we tend to look @ all things from religion point of few for how long'll this thieves be hiding under the basis of religion to continue milking and robbing us of our collective wealth'
1 Like
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by MadManTalking: 9:04am
.
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by shaddoww: 9:04am
It was Buhari n his men dat put him there anyway.
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by Vich78(m): 9:06am
No excuse to defend this folly
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by pauljumbo: 9:06am
Pathetic
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by Bimpe29: 9:06am
Shut up! Public holiday in this regard is not justified morally and otherwise. It's show of ineptitude, insensitivity and stupidity.
1 Like
|Re: Why We Declared Holiday For Buhari ―kogi Govt by SAINTHUD(m): 9:06am
I can't believe this guy's trying to justify this idiotic action.
Call For Justice. A Nigerian Killed In China / Nigeria Assumes Presidency Of Un Security Council / Ume Ezeoke Sept 8 1935- August 2 2011
Viewing this topic: sambama, vainfairy7474, Jibham73, cruzyteejay(m), GOFRONT(m), myaokija(f), FearGodinall, akogunwhite, princeadams11, Ekasco1(m), iswallker(m), Dollypie20(f), habeembolah, clark0, sirp2007, Reki760, Dan777, Okeikpu(m), GallantEmory(m), sidouone(m), naturalmikky(m), dustydee, folarinbae2016(f), conquerorb, Fussbot, cherieb2(f), frankeencense(m), Eteka1(m), Tman104(m), dayonewsong, mikkymaths(m), Lovetoglory(m), babalola220(m), barnsB, Kolawoleblgn, Sexina851(f), olami0, ojomamah, engrjosefz, kenex4ever(m), gbmclub(m), Anyi3(m), xamilola(f), Alexis11, abide2jay(m), Wisdomkosi(m), yinkuscious(m), chejosh, tonguengineer(m), Idrishammed12, Sheriffc(m), IamLadyB, macphilip, kadafs, Stunner16(m), azuza1, michytluv, calitosprince(m), Sunshyne200(m), dammyj13, 9jakohai(m), gentle136(m), LastSurvivor11, Phoenix6278(m), Leo3333, Soulsymbol99, tolekes(m), Tims4all(m), warm and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22