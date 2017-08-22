₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by ShyCypher(m): 10:20am
Please I'm reachin' out to all the gameheads & freaks in the house.
I need to know the best offline, full feature football game on android right now. I need it to keep myself company while travellin' or to while away time sometimes.
I know many top end games require internet connection or logins but I want one I can enjoy without all d hassles of connections.
Kindly help.
Much appreciated.
Thanks.
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by eshietIntrepid(m): 10:23am
Pls I'm looking for the same thing if u see let me know, in my case I'm looking for best offline driving game, not racing but purely driving game.
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Draei: 10:26am
Well, to me, Pes2017 on ppsspp is enough.
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by ShyCypher(m): 10:31am
eshietIntrepid:
Try Adrenaline Racing. I have it. Its very good with real life cars and the graphics are cool too.
It plays fully offline then whenever you connect to internet, it'll just upload your progress without hassles.
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by ShyCypher(m): 10:32am
Draei:
PES2017... Is it offline?
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by ShyCypher(m): 10:33am
eshietIntrepid:
Sorry, you said not racing.
For drivin' try Dr. Driving. Its realistic.
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Draei: 10:46am
ShyCypher:
Yeah na, haven't heard 'bout psp emulators ni?
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Joshkid(m): 11:08am
eshietIntrepid:Need for speed Most wanted
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by ShyCypher(m): 11:59am
Draei:
I know what emulators are.
But Gee, i'm a workin' class man not a hardcore gamer.
I just need a game to keep me company thats all. Simple download & play.
But I just downloaded Dream Soccer via iMUMUweh's recommendation and its great.
Thanks for your effort tho.
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by ShyCypher(m): 11:59am
Joshkid:
Oshey
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Frank54321: 12:08pm
ShyCypher:
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Norman4real: 12:21pm
Draei:That's just a modded version of Pes 2013. its graphics are wack.. PES no longer makes PSP games.
The best offline soccer game is obviously Dream league soccer 17
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Draei: 12:38pm
Norman4real:
Speak for yourself man. That's pes.apk...Get a good
phone of at least 2gb ram. get the gold version.
adjust the necessary graphics & audio settings.
Now go on YouTube to get good links to download
any pes.iso...I ain't saying more than this...#ciao
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Alexbrain(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by lidbb2(m): 3:21pm
Try Active Soccer 2 DX....
Well, it might not be the best football game in terms of graphics, but its a lot of fun to play, it's kind of old school and very satisfying.. (at least for me)...and it plays flawlessly even on low-end phones.
http://www.revdl.com/active-soccer-2-dx-apk-download.html/
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by lekjons(m): 3:57pm
Fifa 14
First Touch Soccer 15
Dream League Soccer 17
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Prudent200: 4:02pm
lekjons:Does that Dream league has commentator on it?
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by lekjons(m): 4:28pm
Prudent200:yeah
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Prudent200: 4:34pm
lekjons:does it has country nationity
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Marvel1206: 6:18pm
Fifa 14 is the best offline mobile game followed by others.. You can update it to 17 (mod)
Pes 2017 is the best online mobile football game followed by others.
Pes 2017 is the overall best football game(both online and offline)
followed by FIFA 16 (online)
Then Fifa 14 (offline) followed by others
*Modified
To those saying dream league 2017, e no even near this list atall
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by fabre4: 6:27pm
Marvel1206:
pls can u provide their link
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by KillerBeauty(f): 7:26pm
Score hero
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by weyreypey: 7:36pm
ShyCypher:
Oladimejnyy:
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Samiceman: 7:37pm
FIFA 14
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by kechywillz(m): 7:37pm
Dream league soccer is currently the best in any android devices,it plays both online and offline. 300mb game with great graphics,easy controls. The are the makers of score hero,score is a football manager game,while dream league soccer iball about football.
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Yomzzyblog: 7:37pm
Football manager handheld 2017
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:37pm
FOOTBALL MOBILE MANAGER '17 Managers in dá house where are thou!!
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Abfinest007(m): 7:37pm
FIFA 2015
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by IkpuMmadu: 7:40pm
Dream league...that game makes sense and the graphics on point ...you can even buy players and sell
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Sammy25n(m): 7:40pm
Fifa 14
That's if u already have it installed and unlocked because its no longer in play store for downloading or unlocking
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by Chamberli: 7:40pm
Try SCORE HERO and tank me later
|Re: Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? by malakus(m): 7:40pm
h
