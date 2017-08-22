Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Which Is Currently The Best Offline Football Game On Android? (4497 Views)

20 Best Offline Android Games / Which Mobile Data Provider Is Currently The Best In Nigeria And Your Reason/s? / Download PES 2016 PSP ISO File On Android (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please I'm reachin' out to all the gameheads & freaks in the house.



I need to know the best offline, full feature football game on android right now. I need it to keep myself company while travellin' or to while away time sometimes.

I know many top end games require internet connection or logins but I want one I can enjoy without all d hassles of connections.



Kindly help.



Much appreciated.



Thanks.

Pls I'm looking for the same thing if u see let me know, in my case I'm looking for best offline driving game, not racing but purely driving game.

Well, to me, Pes2017 on ppsspp is enough. 5 Likes

eshietIntrepid:

Pls I'm looking for the same thing if u see let me know, in my case I'm looking for best offline driving game, not racing but purely driving game.





Try Adrenaline Racing. I have it. Its very good with real life cars and the graphics are cool too.



It plays fully offline then whenever you connect to internet, it'll just upload your progress without hassles. Try Adrenaline Racing. I have it. Its very good with real life cars and the graphics are cool too.It plays fully offline then whenever you connect to internet, it'll just upload your progress without hassles. 3 Likes

Draei:

Well, to me, Pes2017 on ppsspp is enough.







PES2017... Is it offline? PES2017... Is it offline?

eshietIntrepid:

Pls I'm looking for the same thing if u see let me know, in my case I'm looking for best offline driving game, not racing but purely driving game.







Sorry, you said not racing.



For drivin' try Dr. Driving. Its realistic. Sorry, you said not racing.For drivin' try Dr. Driving. Its realistic. 1 Like

ShyCypher:





PES2017... Is it offline? Yeah na, haven't heard 'bout psp emulators ni?

eshietIntrepid:

Pls I'm looking for the same thing if u see let me know, in my case I'm looking for best offline driving game, not racing but purely driving game. Need for speed Most wanted Need for speed Most wanted 1 Like

Draei:



Yeah na, haven't heard 'bout psp emulators ni?





I know what emulators are.

But Gee, i'm a workin' class man not a hardcore gamer.

I just need a game to keep me company thats all. Simple download & play.



But I just downloaded Dream Soccer via iMUMUweh's recommendation and its great.



Thanks for your effort tho. I know what emulators are.But Gee, i'm a workin' class man not a hardcore gamer.I just need a game to keep me company thats all. Simple download & play.But I just downloaded Dream Soccer via iMUMUweh's recommendation and its great.Thanks for your effort tho. 5 Likes 1 Share

Joshkid:

Need for speed Most wanted



Oshey Oshey

ShyCypher:

Please I'm reachin' out to all the gameheads & freaks in the house.



I need to know the best offline, full feature football game on android right now. I need it to keep myself company while travellin' or to while away time sometimes.

I know many top end games require internet connection or logins but I want one I can enjoy without all d hassles of connections.



Kindly help.

Dream leage soccer is very owkay



Much appreciated.



Thanks.

Draei:

Well, to me, Pes2017 on ppsspp is enough. That's just a modded version of Pes 2013. its graphics are wack.. PES no longer makes PSP games.



The best offline soccer game is obviously Dream league soccer 17 That's just a modded version of Pes 2013. its graphics are wack.. PES no longer makes PSP games.The best offline soccer game is obviously Dream league soccer 17 15 Likes

Norman4real:

That's just a modded version of Pes 2013. its graphics are wack.. PES no longer makes PSP games.

The best offline soccer game is obviously Dream league soccer 17 Speak for yourself man. That's pes.apk...Get a good

phone of at least 2gb ram. get the gold version.

adjust the necessary graphics & audio settings.

Now go on YouTube to get good links to download

any pes.iso...I ain't saying more than this...#ciao 3 Likes



Check out this free online book that will help you with that

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738

http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751# Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.Check out this free online book that will help you with that





Well, it might not be the best football game in terms of graphics, but its a lot of fun to play, it's kind of old school and very satisfying.. (at least for me)...and it plays flawlessly even on low-end phones.



http://www.revdl.com/active-soccer-2-dx-apk-download.html/ Try Active Soccer 2 DX....Well, it might not be the best football game in terms of graphics, but its a lot of fun to play, it's kind of old school and very satisfying.. (at least for me)...and it plays flawlessly even on low-end phones.

Fifa 14



First Touch Soccer 15



Dream League Soccer 17 3 Likes 1 Share

lekjons:

Fifa 14

First Touch Soccer 15

Dream League Soccer 17 Does that Dream league has commentator on it? Does that Dream league has commentator on it?

Prudent200:

Does that Dream league has commentator on it? yeah yeah 1 Like

lekjons:

yeah does it has country nationity does it has country nationity

Fifa 14 is the best offline mobile game followed by others.. You can update it to 17 (mod)

Pes 2017 is the best online mobile football game followed by others.



Pes 2017 is the overall best football game(both online and offline)

followed by FIFA 16 (online)

Then Fifa 14 (offline) followed by others

*Modified

To those saying dream league 2017, e no even near this list atall 2 Likes

Marvel1206:

Fifa 14 is the best offline mobile game followed by others.. You can update it to 17 (mod)

Pes 2017 is the best online mobile football game followed by others.



Pes 2017 is the overall best football game(both online and offline)

followed by FIFA 16 (online)

Then Fifa 14 (offline) followed by others

pls can u provide their link pls can u provide their link

Score hero

ShyCypher:









Try Adrenaline Racing. I have it. Its very good with real life cars and the graphics are cool too.



It plays fully offline then whenever you connect to internet, it'll just upload your progress without hassles. Oladimejnyy:

oladimejiezekiel37@gmail.com

FIFA 14 1 Like

Dream league soccer is currently the best in any android devices,it plays both online and offline. 300mb game with great graphics,easy controls. The are the makers of score hero,score is a football manager game,while dream league soccer iball about football. 1 Like

Football manager handheld 2017

FOOTBALL MOBILE MANAGER '17 Managers in dá house where are thou!! 1 Like

FIFA 2015

Dream league...that game makes sense and the graphics on point ...you can even buy players and sell 1 Like

Fifa 14

That's if u already have it installed and unlocked because its no longer in play store for downloading or unlocking

Try SCORE HERO and tank me later