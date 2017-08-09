Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) (20261 Views)

Emmanuel Onuoha wrote



A woman did this to her husband yesterday, just because of small argument with her about food issue, more over the man lost his job and he has been trying his best to secure a job but she take it serious and used log of wood on his head , I pity that woman and may God forgive her If it is you now what will you do ?



Though the case have been settled by friends and family members,they asked the woman to kneel and apologize,the woman said she did it out of annoyance due to her husband keep doing promise and fail.



See the man's facebook profile link via



Say No to Violence against men!!! There is nothing women hate more than 'lost' and 'job' in the same sentence, this one will not go 'viral' because nah "Man", if nah "woman" be victim some people go don petition United Nations.......Say No to Violence against men!!! 197 Likes 21 Shares

At least the woman tried...she didn't do worse that. 1 Like

Nigerians are so frustrated,wicked,hostile,cruel,barbaric,uncivil... etc.

Jungle justice everywhere...

Couples killing each other every day...

Security personnel molesting citizens every day...

Lynching every now and then...

I wonder how things degenerated to this level... 11 Likes 1 Share

Lol!! They are coming for you. Be ready!!

...



Where are all the "A MAN SHOULD NOT LAY HIS HAND ON A WOMAN NO MATTER WHAT" gang of Hypocrites





Come nd air ur view now oo



Wat a useless man

Jst negodu wat a woman a woman oo did to u

Nd she is still alive



She is still alive o

Nd we should come nd sinpatize with u



If u had 2 heads i will break d second 1





#Eco99# 53 Likes 6 Shares

I don't know Wat to say

Frustrated being everywhere..











God help us o

Huh!! 9 Likes



Husband don't complain your wife food isn't sweet or little salt

At least you must appreciate her effort

Condemning her cooking is just like throwing all the food she prepared into bin

We should appreciate things

No body is any body's slave

1 Like

It is well. So much anger everywhere

And you want me to believe the story...

Huhhhh!! Na waoooo. Oga Douuuu, and you madam head breaker continue, your medal is waiting for you.

Huhhhh!! Na waoooo. Oga Douuuu, and you madam head breaker, continue, your medal is waiting for you. 1 Like

Blame Buhari, If the man gave his wife enough money to cook, the man will not come back to complain, when the woman struggle to manage whatever that was around the stupid man will come back to complain, how much did he a jobless man gave to his wife ,when the salt loses its taste, children will threw it out to sand.............. 8 Likes

No one should tolerate physical abuse in a r/ship or marriage. If a man had done this to a woman, she would be advised to leave. I would tell any man in this situation to do the same: leave. 4 Likes 1 Share





Verbal abuse isn't a reason to go physical on one's spouse, if it's a good enough reason like I read from posters here _it would suffice in this scenario.



Keep your hands to yourself.



Men could get unnecessarily angry when they are short on cash, how much more when they are jobless. The man should calm down, they are in this together. His wife too should be supportive and tolerant. This is the time to join hands, not break heads. The rate of physical abuse among couples is becoming too much. Marital classes should be restructured to include topics on self-control and how to resolve marital issues like civilised people. If it can't be fixed, leave and live.Verbal abuse isn't a reason to go physical on one's spouse, if it's a good enough reason like I read from posters here _it would suffice in this scenario.Keep your hands to yourself.





[quote author=PaperLace post=59729990]The rate of physical abuse among couples is becoming too much. Marital classes should be restructured to include topics on self-control and how to resolve marital issues like civilised people. If it can't be fixed, leave and live.

True



Verbal abuse isn't a reason to go physical on one's spouse, if it's a good enough reason like I read from posters here _it would suffice in this scenario.

especially the ones that love to ask what the woman said that made the man angry enough to beat her



All joking aside, The man should leave and the woman should be arrested,



All joking aside, The man should leave and the woman should be arrested,
Who cares if she knelt down to beg, this type of behaviour is not acceptable

The man is a huge disgrace to sane men.... He allowed a mere woman do this to him..... He even looks dazed sef...... Useless bobrisky man..... They should fry his balls and give it to the woman sef.





Rubbish







The man is a huge disgrace to sane men.... He allowed a mere woman do this to him..... He even looks dazed sef...... Useless bobrisky man..... They should fry his balls and give it to the woman sef.
Rubbish
Clap for yourself..... U just vomited thrash... Clap for yourself once again.

So I should appreciate a woman who cooked salt and added a little beans to it for me.

By swallowing horrible meal every day, how will she know she was not getting it right? For how long will the pretence continue....

Wowzerful! She hit him and drew blood like that? That guy should never sleep with his two eyes closed around her again...in fact,make him move back to him papa house. That woman would draw life outta him someday... 1 Like

Plenty Nigerian men are suffering in silence.That man might live out the rest of his life in regrets before the woman finally kills him. 2 Likes

To marry now dey fear me oooo 1 Like

Stop domestic violence 1 Like

Don't be fast to judge her

Some men can be mean

Who knows, she go to hustle for money

Come! Back cook and do other house chores while the man maybe wandering about.

Then he will come back at night to complain about food.

And believe me the woman will not just hit alone he may be beating her and is out of self defense.

Men like playing the victim card. 2 Likes

abi oo dy for dn call civil rights group

Chai



There is hunger in then land oh.



A hungry man is an angry man.



Same with woman.



A hungry woman who has to feed you gets angrier with every meal you eat. She could have killed him. God save am.



Meanwhile in other news a woman wore wedding dress advertising for hus band. That one too will try to kill the man if lost and job enter their story.

...and instead of rushing him to the nearest hospital/pharmacy/chemist, you told him to pose for a pics. 3 Likes 1 Share

