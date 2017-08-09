₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo)
|Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by OneHead: 6:42pm On Aug 22
So i stumbled on this facebook post, please read with me.
Emmanuel Onuoha wrote
A woman did this to her husband yesterday, just because of small argument with her about food issue, more over the man lost his job and he has been trying his best to secure a job but she take it serious and used log of wood on his head , I pity that woman and may God forgive her If it is you now what will you do ?
Though the case have been settled by friends and family members,they asked the woman to kneel and apologize,the woman said she did it out of annoyance due to her husband keep doing promise and fail.
See the man's facebook profile link via
http://www.naaija.com/2017/08/read-story-wife-breaks-hubbys-head-complaining-food/
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 6:42pm On Aug 22
There is nothing women hate more than 'lost' and 'job' in the same sentence, this one will not go 'viral' because nah "Man", if nah "woman" be victim some people go don petition United Nations....... Say No to Violence against men!!!
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by EgusiShankly: 6:43pm On Aug 22
At least the woman tried...she didn't do worse that.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by eezeribe(m): 6:43pm On Aug 22
Nigerians are so frustrated,wicked,hostile,cruel,barbaric,uncivil... etc.
Jungle justice everywhere...
Couples killing each other every day...
Security personnel molesting citizens every day...
Lynching every now and then...
I wonder how things degenerated to this level...
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:43pm On Aug 22
.
soberdrunk:.
Lol!! They are coming for you. Be ready!!
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by ecoeco(m): 6:44pm On Aug 22
...
Where are all the "A MAN SHOULD NOT LAY HIS HAND ON A WOMAN NO MATTER WHAT" gang of Hypocrites
Come nd air ur view now oo
Wat a useless man
Jst negodu wat a woman a woman oo did to u
Nd she is still alive
She is still alive o
Nd we should come nd sinpatize with u
If u had 2 heads i will break d second 1
#Eco99#
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Alennsar: 6:45pm On Aug 22
I don't know Wat to say
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by dotunbekro06(m): 6:49pm On Aug 22
Frustrated being everywhere..
God help us o
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Rtopzy(f): 6:50pm On Aug 22
Huh!!
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by badoi(m): 6:50pm On Aug 22
Like what my pastor always tells us
Husband don't complain your wife food isn't sweet or little salt
At least you must appreciate her effort
Condemning her cooking is just like throwing all the food she prepared into bin
We should appreciate things
No body is any body's slave
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by saaedlee: 6:52pm On Aug 22
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Olababymee: 6:52pm On Aug 22
It is well. So much anger everywhere
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Amaobi07(m): 7:00pm On Aug 22
And you want me to believe the story...
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by ststyreal(f): 7:03pm On Aug 22
Huhhhh!! Na waoooo. Oga Douuuu, and you madam head breaker continue, your medal is waiting for you.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by ststyreal(f): 7:04pm On Aug 22
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Freewoman(f): 7:08pm On Aug 22
Blame Buhari, If the man gave his wife enough money to cook, the man will not come back to complain, when the woman struggle to manage whatever that was around the stupid man will come back to complain, how much did he a jobless man gave to his wife ,when the salt loses its taste, children will threw it out to sand..............
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Not0fThis: 7:48pm On Aug 22
No one should tolerate physical abuse in a r/ship or marriage. If a man had done this to a woman, she would be advised to leave. I would tell any man in this situation to do the same: leave.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by PaperLace: 7:51pm On Aug 22
The rate of physical abuse among couples is becoming too much. Marital classes should be restructured to include topics on self-control and how to resolve marital issues like civilised people. If it can't be fixed, leave and live.
Verbal abuse isn't a reason to go physical on one's spouse, if it's a good enough reason like I read from posters here _it would suffice in this scenario.
Keep your hands to yourself.
Men could get unnecessarily angry when they are short on cash, how much more when they are jobless. The man should calm down, they are in this together. His wife too should be supportive and tolerant. This is the time to join hands, not break heads.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Daeylar(f): 7:54pm On Aug 22
Since we advise women to leave once there is physical abuse then the man should also be advised to leave his wife.
[quote author=PaperLace post=59729990]The rate of physical abuse among couples is becoming too much. Marital classes should be restructured to include topics on self-control and how to resolve marital issues like civilised people. If it can't be fixed, leave and live.True
Verbal abuse isn't a reason to go physical on one's spouse, if it's a good enough reason like I read from posters here _it would suffice in this scenario.especially the ones that love to ask what the woman said that made the man angry enough to beat her
All joking aside, The man should leave and the woman should be arrested,
Who cares if she knelt down to beg, this type of behaviour is not acceptable
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by coolcatty: 7:58pm On Aug 22
ecoeco:
The man is a huge disgrace to sane men.... He allowed a mere woman do this to him..... He even looks dazed sef...... Useless bobrisky man..... They should fry his balls and give it to the woman sef.
Rubbish
badoi:
Clap for yourself..... U just vomited thrash... Clap for yourself once again.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by greenmonk: 8:13pm On Aug 22
badoi:So I should appreciate a woman who cooked salt and added a little beans to it for me.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Richy4(m): 8:25pm On Aug 22
badoi:
By swallowing horrible meal every day, how will she know she was not getting it right? For how long will the pretence continue....
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by sisisioge: 9:11pm On Aug 22
Wowzerful! She hit him and drew blood like that? That guy should never sleep with his two eyes closed around her again...in fact,make him move back to him papa house. That woman would draw life outta him someday...
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Chubhie: 9:11pm On Aug 22
Plenty Nigerian men are suffering in silence.That man might live out the rest of his life in regrets before the woman finally kills him.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by okooloyun1(m): 9:34pm On Aug 22
To marry now dey fear me oooo
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Joseunlimited(f): 9:34pm On Aug 22
Stop domestic violence
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by chynie: 9:34pm On Aug 22
Don't be fast to judge her
Some men can be mean
Who knows, she go to hustle for money
Come! Back cook and do other house chores while the man maybe wandering about.
Then he will come back at night to complain about food.
And believe me the woman will not just hit alone he may be beating her and is out of self defense.
Men like playing the victim card.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by thundafire: 9:35pm On Aug 22
soberdrunk:abi oo dy for dn call civil rights group
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by armadeo(m): 9:35pm On Aug 22
Chai
There is hunger in then land oh.
A hungry man is an angry man.
Same with woman.
A hungry woman who has to feed you gets angrier with every meal you eat. She could have killed him. God save am.
Meanwhile in other news a woman wore wedding dress advertising for hus band. That one too will try to kill the man if lost and job enter their story.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by Franco93: 9:35pm On Aug 22
...and instead of rushing him to the nearest hospital/pharmacy/chemist, you told him to pose for a pics.
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by gentlechyke(m): 9:35pm On Aug 22
trying to convince a woman when she is wrong
|Re: Wife Breaks Husband's Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 9:36pm On Aug 22
Make I laff?
