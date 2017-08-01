₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,899 members, 3,742,550 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 09:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP (3833 Views)
Doyin Okupe Dumps PDP / Garba Umar Durbunde Kidnapped / Ohamai Godwin (@MrFixNigeria) Dumps PDP Over Amaechi's Screening (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by Storyteller123: 6:42am
By Saidu Adamu
Former Acting Governor of Taraba, Alhaji Garba Umar, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Umar said in Jalingo at a meeting of APC Integrity Group on Tuesday, that he took the decision after consultations with political stakeholders in and outside the state.
Umar said he decided to join hands with politicians of like mind to save the state from alleged bad governance.
‘‘I can see future in APC, and if we work together as a team, the party will wrestle power from PDP in the state come 2019.
‘‘I want to assure you that this is the APC and I am part of it one hundred per cent.
‘‘I have decided to join my brothers of like mind to see how we can salvage the state come 2019.
‘‘I assure you of my unwavering loyalty and willingness to make all necessary contribution for the success of this party and our mission,’’ Umar said.
The former acting governor stated that he had made an arrangement to officially decamp along with hundreds of his supporters to the APC.
The Chairman of the APC Integrity Group, Alhaji Uba Maigari, said that the party was honoured to have the former acting governor and political appointees that served under him joining the party.
Maigari said Umar’s goodwill and political connection would enhance APC’s chances in the 2019 general elections.
Umar, fondly known as UTC, was chosen by the late Governor Danbaba Suntai as his deputy after the impeachment of the then Deputy Governor, Sani Abubakar.
He became the state’s acting governor after Suntai’s plane crash in 2012.
He was later sacked by the Supreme Court in 2014 when the apex court ruled that Abubakar’s impeachment was illegal and ordered his reinstatement.
(NAN)
http://www.splint.com.ng/2017/08/pdp-former-deputy-governor-defects-to.html
1 Like
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by sarrki(m): 6:43am
I hate all this carpet crossing
They are only fighting for their pocket and interest
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by taylor88(m): 6:44am
do not be deceived
they're all businessmen
they all know there will be lots of vacancies in aso rock before Xmas
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by taylor88(m): 6:45am
sarrki:
o'boy how far
u never hear say rats are porting to Aso rock for greener pasture
and ur still on NL
OK continue
8 Likes
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by Tolexander: 7:03am
sarrki:that is not carpet crossing!
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by sarrki(m): 7:09am
taylor88:
Kanu is going back to prison soon
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by sarrki(m): 7:10am
Tolexander:
Baba wetin we go come call this one ooo
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by Tolexander: 7:14am
sarrki:not carpet crossing cos he isn't a legislative member or a political office holder.
Let us call him political infidel!
2 Likes
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by sarrki(m): 7:15am
Tolexander:
Feedback taken boss
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by Mendelssohn(m): 8:59am
And has anybody noticed a drastic reduction in PDP's recent noisemaking and bragging about their imaginary acceptability and ability to stage a come back in 2019 since buhari got back into the country last saturday?
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by Kizyte(m): 8:59am
D
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by magoo10: 8:59am
when will the national assembly pass a bill that will declare political prostitutes as terrorist,they are killing the system.
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by tigers978(m): 9:00am
politics Is messed up where am from, am from Nigeria lest I forget
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by itiswellandwell: 9:00am
Hmmmmm. It's all about the party having the money.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by Franchise21(m): 9:01am
His headache
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by unitysheart(m): 9:02am
Okay, e ku crossing o.
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by DaBillionnaire: 9:02am
Mendelssohn:
Kizyte:
since u hav no comments to type, so how much is your land.
1 Like
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by winkmart: 9:03am
Thieves everywhere
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by shammah1(m): 9:03am
Another bad egg gone for good. He was only pretending to be in PDP just like Sheriff. I remember him holding on to power like his father's house
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by NigeriaJokesUWO: 9:05am
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by davillian(m): 9:06am
Bad eggs changing creates.
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by KingBish(f): 9:06am
Good riddance
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by xreal: 9:08am
sarrki:
No hating... join them if u can.
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by sammyj: 9:13am
I believed is the same rats that sent the President out of his office that is behind this move from the PDP to APC Shikena !!!
|Re: Garba Umar Defects To APC In Taraba, Dumps PDP by owaeghianye(m): 9:13am
ok
Hilary Clinton, Obama Would Lose To Al Gore, Dukakis / All Black Men & Women ,return Home To Africa / Prediction Of The Next President Of Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Titusville, Raphael81(m), abedammy, Sampao, Daliano(m), kowade, UTILITYMAY(m), ikemeze, headTO, benratigan(m), Hadone(m), Fojistic(m), Harrimann, anataala(m), fergie001(m), LVStone(m), Onyi4live(m), makdel and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5