



"I'm about to make the most disrespectful song, and don't be surprise if you hear your name in it" he says



This might be because Nbc banned his song or because 9ice said he begged him, before he allowed davido to featured him in "living things" remix. Let's wait for the song davido is cooking for us.



Watch Video Below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkNL7h-IsU0





Check More Via Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/08/im-about-to-make-most-disrespectful.html Someone might have annoyed the "If" crooner "davido", as the omo baba olowo claim that he is about to make the most disrespectful song as he hit the studio."I'm about to make the most disrespectful song, and don't be surprise if you hear your name in it" he saysThis might be because Nbc banned his song or because 9ice said he begged him, before he allowed davido to featured him in "living things" remix. Let's wait for the song davido is cooking for us.Watch Video Below:Check More Via Source: