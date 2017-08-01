₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,118 members, 3,743,172 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 02:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" (3068 Views)
Bleep Haters:davido Smokes Hot Weed With Manager After Baby Mama Put To Birth(vid / I am Booked Till August! Davido Says / Stella Damasus: "I Am Using My Haters To Make Some Quick Money” (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by Muckross1122(m): 11:50am
Someone might have annoyed the "If" crooner "davido", as the omo baba olowo claim that he is about to make the most disrespectful song as he hit the studio.
"I'm about to make the most disrespectful song, and don't be surprise if you hear your name in it" he says
This might be because Nbc banned his song or because 9ice said he begged him, before he allowed davido to featured him in "living things" remix. Let's wait for the song davido is cooking for us.
Watch Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkNL7h-IsU0
Check More Via Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/08/im-about-to-make-most-disrespectful.html
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by taylor88(m): 11:51am
blast the dullard boy
and be careful of fulani herdsmen
cos ur yoruba Muslim brothers won't even support u
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by kingxsamz(m): 11:52am
really?
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by kingxsamz(m): 11:53am
wow
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by Evablizin(f): 11:54am
Oh please
Grow Up
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by SOLMICHAEL(m): 11:56am
who cares?!!
Wizkid right now:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:02pm
baba don vex
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by stefanweeks: 1:50pm
So?
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by TINALETC3(f): 1:50pm
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by osemoses1234(m): 1:50pm
All dis small small boys don start again
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by NLProblemChild(m): 1:51pm
B
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:51pm
...
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by GGMena3(f): 1:51pm
Cousin all that energy on making a song of appreciation for your fans
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by CheezyCharles(m): 1:51pm
Abeg which song will be more disrespectful than "Mr Dele na my boy,Dele na my boy"
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by ELgordo(m): 1:52pm
Banana
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by Flexherbal(m): 1:52pm
Hmmm
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by EddieCAD: 1:53pm
Davido sense fall on you
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by MARYchiells(f): 1:53pm
As if you've ever been respectful in your life.
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by ChangetheChange: 1:53pm
Davido ti takeover
OBO
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by Noblefreeman(m): 1:53pm
.
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by Souljeezy(m): 1:54pm
You don shine tire dix year!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by Rekyz(m): 1:56pm
CheezyCharles:Buhari na my boy... Buhari na my boy...
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 1:56pm
When u say disRESPECTFUL you tell everyone that u are a kid about to throw tantrums
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by Kendroid: 1:56pm
Muckross1122:
I think he is going after Nigerian Govt. dis time around.
**In Wizkid's tweet**
The Govt. in my kon3 is a joke
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by funmise007(m): 1:57pm
Mtcheew and so,how thus anouncing makes d song banger than 2pac's Hit dem Off.
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by Sheun001(m): 1:57pm
I still heard davido's fall on radio today thought it had been banned
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by holluwai(m): 1:57pm
Anything for the attention
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by KayDEAN: 2:03pm
W
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by KayDEAN: 2:03pm
Smh 4 davido
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by nduboss: 2:03pm
Oya badest
|Re: Davido: "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" by buckyfof(m): 2:05pm
This guy don too belleful
Signatures Of The Richest People In The World, And The Secrets They Reveal / “A Reverend Father Raped Me When I Was 19″ Afrocandy Confesses / Abuja Banker Leaves Husband After He Impregnated Their 2 House-Helps
Viewing this topic: cashmyles(f), sophieenny, dayoakinns(m), hotopzy, jejeman, ChimubuChi, WeirdoNg, lekhi, Dejavuetall(m), Nigeman, sholapot, gsogbu(m), memudyink, somi4lyfe, Babsconsult02, finesounds01, ChineseBuggati3(m), kaylee2000(m), Chommieblaq(f), Nicolars(m), sleekysol(m), enemyofprogress, Sirnucee(m), Ulzee007, noblePhenom, Man2utd and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4