Vardy told TheCable that his only challenge with the Nigerian trio is their Pidgin English which he says is difficult to understand. “The Nigerian players keep talking- pidgin English you call it, right? It’s hard to understand. But I am trying to learn it and speak it like they do. They are great players."



http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/nigerian-players-keep-talking-pidgin-english-want-learn-jamie-vardy/

Wow!

RIP to ur tongue in advance 18 Likes 1 Share

Pidgin Rocks 1 Like

Lol!! He wan learn d fake version of English Language!! u no need any tutorials at all, just come to Naija, nah automatic 3 Likes 1 Share

We only value our own when foreigners take interest in it. 1 Like

Vardy show make i teach u the one wen go totori ur body and anoda one wen go sweet your belle.. 1 Like

Baba head don swell

OK

gho

Bloggers and lies ehn? anything to get Nigerians clicking while they smile to the bank at the expense of our data.

#MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE Bros Vardy, abeg no try am#MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE

Vardy might move to Chelsea this summer along with Mahrez and Drinkwater 1 Like

Correct.. Make we sell we own giv dem for jand small.. All Oyibo ppl get their own with the British being d original English and den we still get American English, Australian English, Canadian, Jamaican (Patois) etc.. We sef we get Our own Pidgin and shld b proud of it... Yet teacher go dey flog and punish pesin jus for say we dey speak our own..

What should av been our official lang..but copy copy no go gree us

He should just inbox me ...i will teach him for free 1 Like

Beautiful, atleast we get something way we fit export.



Abi na lie l de lie 1 Like

And someone called this guy a racist

taylor88:

RIP to ur tongue in advance You better get use to pidgin language You better get use to pidgin language 1 Like

Rip to ur lips and tongue in advance

Vardy Come chop eba....means come to Nigeria with plenty cash let's flex 1 Like

Make him come stay warri for three/six months him go hear am

also learn igbo and hausa too.. i wish yoruba dey the team u for learn am 1 Like

2 weeks in Warri is ok. Even Nigerians go respect you pidgin. 1 Like

He for write am for the small pidgin wey he know

why can't we make it our official language? 1 Like

SOLMICHAEL:

Lol!! He wan learn d fake version of English Language!! u no need any tutorials at all, just come to Naija, nah automatic let him come to warri for a year IT..he will be a pro let him come to warri for a year IT..he will be a pro

Just like in my school days,them OYIBO will b writing sentences in English and asking me to interpret in pidgin and I will b feeling like a star

Come ma teach u. 300 pounds per wrk

MrFemFem:

Pidgin Rocks

E rock pass any language as Nigeria rock pass any country E rock pass any language as Nigeria rock pass any country