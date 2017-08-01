₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by EDonHappen: 12:46pm
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says he’s learning how to speak Pidgin English as fluently as the Nigerian players in his team. Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ahmed Musa are the Nigerian players in Leicester City. .
Vardy told TheCable that his only challenge with the Nigerian trio is their Pidgin English which he says is difficult to understand. “The Nigerian players keep talking- pidgin English you call it, right? It’s hard to understand. But I am trying to learn it and speak it like they do. They are great players."
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/nigerian-players-keep-talking-pidgin-english-want-learn-jamie-vardy/
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by Josephjnr(m): 12:50pm
Wow!
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by taylor88(m): 12:50pm
RIP to ur tongue in advance
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by MrFemFem: 12:53pm
Pidgin Rocks
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by SOLMICHAEL(m): 12:55pm
Lol!! He wan learn d fake version of English Language!! u no need any tutorials at all, just come to Naija, nah automatic
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by thesicilian: 1:00pm
We only value our own when foreigners take interest in it.
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by DrKlever(m): 1:23pm
Vardy show make i teach u the one wen go totori ur body and anoda one wen go sweet your belle..
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by Opistorincos(m): 2:09pm
Baba head don swell
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by sotall(m): 2:09pm
OK
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by speezyWears: 2:09pm
gho
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by BarakOkenny(m): 2:10pm
Bloggers and lies ehn? anything to get Nigerians clicking while they smile to the bank at the expense of our data.
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by SkenolProp(m): 2:10pm
Bros Vardy, abeg no try am #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by KingEbukasBlog(m): 2:11pm
Vardy might move to Chelsea this summer along with Mahrez and Drinkwater
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by Nbote(m): 2:11pm
Correct.. Make we sell we own giv dem for jand small.. All Oyibo ppl get their own with the British being d original English and den we still get American English, Australian English, Canadian, Jamaican (Patois) etc.. We sef we get Our own Pidgin and shld b proud of it... Yet teacher go dey flog and punish pesin jus for say we dey speak our own..
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by udejiga17(m): 2:11pm
What should av been our official lang..but copy copy no go gree us
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by IgbotiicGirL(f): 2:11pm
He should just inbox me ...i will teach him for free
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by ifyan(m): 2:11pm
Beautiful, atleast we get something way we fit export.
Abi na lie l de lie
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by IsiahRashad(m): 2:11pm
And someone called this guy a racist
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by asuustrike2009: 2:12pm
taylor88:You better get use to pidgin language
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by Dare2Try(m): 2:12pm
Rip to ur lips and tongue in advance
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by Nackzy: 2:12pm
Vardy Come chop eba....means come to Nigeria with plenty cash let's flex
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by enemyofprogress: 2:12pm
Make him come stay warri for three/six months him go hear am
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by pezeji(m): 2:13pm
also learn igbo and hausa too.. i wish yoruba dey the team u for learn am
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by AfizDeMedici(m): 2:13pm
2 weeks in Warri is ok. Even Nigerians go respect you pidgin.
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by sirusX(m): 2:13pm
He for write am for the small pidgin wey he know
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by ritababe(f): 2:13pm
why can't we make it our official language?
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by babyfaceafrica: 2:13pm
SOLMICHAEL:let him come to warri for a year IT..he will be a pro
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by anyimontana(m): 2:13pm
Just like in my school days,them OYIBO will b writing sentences in English and asking me to interpret in pidgin and I will b feeling like a star
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by diamond88: 2:13pm
Come ma teach u. 300 pounds per wrk
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by Tajbol4splend(m): 2:14pm
MrFemFem:
E rock pass any language as Nigeria rock pass any country
|Re: Jamie Vardy: Nigerian Players Keep Talking In Pidgin English, I Want To Learn It by Eseries(m): 2:14pm
So much coverage for Nigerian pidgin and rightly so.
The BBC is about to start broadcasting in Pidgin too.
Let a young, dynamic and reliable hand undertake your
visa applications to UK, USA, Canada, Schengen States
for tourism, Business, Study, Medical etc. Most time all
you need is a professional touch for your application to
scale through. Honesty is our watchword as integrity is
our biggest asset. Contact SLIM Consults @ 48 AJOSE St,
Maryland Lagos. Tel: 08064379710
1 Like
