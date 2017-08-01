



Source: According to a report shared by an online user,the man pictured below was caught today stealing transformed armored cables.He was stripped unclad.Below is what an online user wrote...'So Recession Has Turn Our Youth Into This?Earlier hours of today one Mr. Samuel (surname withheld) from Nung Atai got in an act of stealing transformer Armored Cables in Ekeya, Okobo by the able Vigilante Youths Group.This young man is indeed responsible for the darkness we are having in our Community."99Days is for theft, just one day is for the owner of the farm"Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/man-caught-stealing-transformer-cables.html?m=1