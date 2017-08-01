₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by zoba88: 12:56pm
According to a report shared by an online user,the man pictured below was caught today stealing transformed armored cables.He was stripped unclad.Below is what an online user wrote...
'So Recession Has Turn Our Youth Into This?
Earlier hours of today one Mr. Samuel (surname withheld) from Nung Atai got in an act of stealing transformer Armored Cables in Ekeya, Okobo by the able Vigilante Youths Group.This young man is indeed responsible for the darkness we are having in our Community.
"99Days is for theft, just one day is for the owner of the farm"
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/man-caught-stealing-transformer-cables.html?m=1
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by ecoeco(m): 1:21pm
...
Mtchewww
As if d transformer cables were working b4
Sombori is helping u dispose waste instead of u to say thank you sir
#Eco99#
4 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by marooh(m): 2:01pm
Nawaoooo!
Only u wan thief transformer?
Atleast this is the second time Akwa Ibom appear in the new this year!
Keep it up
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by klanny: 2:18pm
hian ooo
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by BroZuma: 2:20pm
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by KingsleyCEO: 2:20pm
They should have thrown him inside the transformer when power is on.
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 2:21pm
I know this guy
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by ogbright: 2:22pm
what a pity. lazyness and greed at it peak.
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by sukkot: 2:22pm
skinny hairy legs lol. see as this guy disgrace himself. na to move out of nigeria after this episode. move to cotonou
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by Lexusgs430: 2:22pm
This people wicked o. See how then chain am like baboon ............
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by SkenolProp(m): 2:22pm
Ole!
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by slimzzysweet(f): 2:22pm
Somebori's pikin
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by HEFAIROHLUWA(m): 2:22pm
Where are all those people that love shouting Afonja
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by Sunshine196: 2:23pm
Gud for him
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by talk2xp: 2:23pm
ecoeco:
Are u trying to be funny?
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by 1dorzine(m): 2:25pm
lol
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by Benjaminfranklyn: 2:26pm
My Nigeria ...my Country...my fatherland...
It is either we come out of this divided or stronger than ever....
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by tlops(m): 2:27pm
Go and lynch your governor for stealing your common wealth.
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by ezex(m): 2:27pm
Not good, stealing is bad..
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by soberdrunk(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by Kendroid: 2:27pm
ELKHALIFAISIS:
Looks ezatli like Lai Moha
|Re: Man Caught Stealing Transformer Cables In Akwa Ibom Stripped Unclad By Vigilante by Leader01(m): 2:27pm
I wish corrupt politicians looting/stealing public funds face same treatment.
