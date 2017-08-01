₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,372 members, 3,743,954 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 10:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State (13267 Views)
How Man Beat And Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State / Husband Beats Wife To Death In Gboko, Benue State (Graphic Photos) / Thug Sent To Attack Politician In Gboko, Benue State Apprehended By Youths (pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by zoba88: 1:16pm
A Gboko based tanker driver,Mr. Terkaa Ushir, of Tse Abuul, Ushongo local government Benue allegedly beat and killed his wife Mrs. Lucy Wasem.
According to the deceased father,Mr. Daniel Ahura Akighir, of No. 42 OSU Kyambe street, Gboko east...
" last Friday my son Inlaw, Mr. Terkaa of Joseph Tia street, Gboko north and his wife (my daughter) came to my house for counseling and settlement over their matrimonial disorderly, but after a long discussion my daughter refused to return to her husband's house, according to her, the husband's recent odd behaviors were threat to her life".
Mr. Akighir (68) who is an indigent of Tsambe, Kunav Vandekya LG of Benue state explained further that,
"My daughter, Wasem who came back from morning mass, told us (me and her mother) that, her husband, Terkaa invited her for settlement. We were glad hence was our desire for their reunion".
The tearful Akighir stated further that, " an eyewitnesses told me that (on reaching there, her husband locked her in their one room apartment, beat, strangled and axed my daughter to death.
Attempt by neighbours to rescue her proved abortive as the door was locked.The bereaved also said that after certifying the death of his wife, Mr. Terkaa escaped through the back window. After several attempts, the door was forced open and the lifeless body of Wasem under the mattress with deep cuts on her neck and head in pool of blood were seen. Two axes and hammer were found in the room stained with blood.
Late. Wasem Terkaa Ushir is survived by two children, both parents, five siblings and husband.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/see-face-of-man-who-killed-his-wife-in.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by taylor88(m): 1:18pm
mumu
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by ecoeco(m): 1:24pm
...
Hmm
If Dats d husband
Den he has a poor taste in women cuz he could hav done beta
#Eco99#
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:25pm
Chaaaai!
This is when ur life has no value to someone at all and worse is, the person u trusted will be the one to kill u..
Rest In Peace
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by SaiNigeria: 1:41pm
Single ladies and guys will be here putting all the blame on the husband.
Only married men understand how frustrating and cantankerous wives can be sometimes.
Our prayer point should include having the grace and power to endure our wives because definitely, you must encounter it as a man. You will be forced to loose your cool one day.
To the husband, temptation came and you made your self available.... I feel for the kids.
Marriage is for men and not for guys .
15 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by Gaiusjacob: 3:40pm
Mr Man Rip in advance,Infact go and report ur self in the police becos if Nigerians catch u (Even the devil will reject u after they are through with u)
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by marooh(m): 4:34pm
This another house heardmen
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by Kriz08(m): 8:27pm
This man is no man, he's a beast
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by twilliamx: 8:27pm
ecoeco:Lunatic
33 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by cosmatika(m): 8:28pm
This Benue ppl re very wicked. B4 I came here for service, I used to hear dat their girls give guys free of charge. But since I came here, both Idoma & Tiv gal, I nva see anyone pant. I can't wait to go bk to Lag wia Yemisi dey gimme steady
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by Flashh: 8:28pm
This is evil..
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by LexngtonSteele: 8:30pm
The gory picture of the dead mother...the 2 kids simply break my heart
For the rest of their lives, the kids would know their useless father killed their mother, probably would be jailed / executed
Because he didn't control the beast in him, he has orphaned these kids
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by ofuonyebi: 8:32pm
What will be done to this terrorist who brutalize a helpless woman like this to death?
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by HMZi(m): 8:33pm
HARD GUY......rot in peace
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by favourmic(m): 8:34pm
Im tired of this bad news today nah wife kill husband tomorrow nah husband kill wife....
End time
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by GreatDreams: 8:35pm
A
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by ememlinus: 8:36pm
D foolish man shld b kill by hanging is he normal atall idiot
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by HMZi(m): 8:37pm
ecoeco:fuvvck boi
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by successincentiv(m): 8:38pm
What a life
He deserves life inprisonment
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by HMZi(m): 8:40pm
cosmatika:Its cos ur game aint tyt.....
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by bayocanny: 8:40pm
Wicked man...Jungle justice pls
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by BabaAduras: 8:41pm
ecoeco:
Are you in your right senses?
I cannot make much sense of your comment, and, if I read your comment well, are you inferring 'the killer husband has a poor taste in women"?
If that is what you meant, then, you need your brain examined because I do not see how you can link "poor state in women" to the killing of a wife.
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by HMZi(m): 8:41pm
UncutSk:GROW SENSE na,its clear on the post that its a tiv guy...
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by Cyriloha(m): 8:45pm
Mr Kiliwiii house try come back she's dead okay
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by Kobicove(m): 8:45pm
When they tell you people that marriage is not a do-or-die affair Nigerians will not hear!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by Cyriloha(m): 8:45pm
Mr Kiliwiii house try come back she's dead okay
But benue men are so mean when I comes to women stuff
RIP girl
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by EHIRIMCHA(m): 8:46pm
And the op couldn't put graphic picture.not everyone will b glad to see d pic of a dead person,we av many kids here on nairaland.
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by JaffyJoe: 8:47pm
UncutSk:
Guy you are a slowpoke. Point to how you came about Afonja in this news. Oh boy use your brain.
|Re: Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State by dominique(f): 8:49pm
Seeing the faces of those poor kids is so heart breaking. It will never be well with that man wherever he is
1 Like
Bank Transfer Blues - Real Conversations With A Yahoo Boy / Graduate Arrested For Breaking Into Former Employer’s House For Robbery / Woman Charged For Raping Sleeping Man (photos)
Viewing this topic: Pavore9, kumalee, AuroraB(f), emtab(m), speedchariot(m), samyomz(m), SeunDavidprof(m), Wilson5183, Snazzynho(m), cooliotemmy1985(m), ijalobafeetal, Emmyemmy1, yusuf01(m), ekmike(m), LynForward, dakeskese(m), tamosaxng007, Ogunleti01, DaBill001(m), boyency, Eboski(m), cuteoly(f), oliray1, michaels5050, irokooo, easyfem, MARYchiells(f), brightnelly(f), princeSammyz, Agbo2(m), ijeshaboy, phorget(m), arizona20, panifid(m), Namzy(m), greenhulk, opobo007, juman(m), emmyhumble(m), sentix(m), WaleGent(m), elliotogbebor(m), Chybyke94, prosperofficial(m), infotainment(m), annice2014, flimzy24, Skywalker3(m), hammiddanimmam, Nurtay(m), walexybaba(m), Igbaba2(m), baazay(m), solex2346, shibanbo(m), Erudite202, aktolly54(m), kayjee101, nnokwa042(m), Collins0609(m), x2lambo(m), khorlynz(m), dayjee, sakieja(f), waveskaaya(m), Brownville007, Tinkybabe(f), ambsteve and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16