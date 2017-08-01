Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of The Man Who Killed His Wife In Gboko, Benue State (13267 Views)

According to the deceased father,Mr. Daniel Ahura Akighir, of No. 42 OSU Kyambe street, Gboko east...



" last Friday my son Inlaw, Mr. Terkaa of Joseph Tia street, Gboko north and his wife (my daughter) came to my house for counseling and settlement over their matrimonial disorderly, but after a long discussion my daughter refused to return to her husband's house, according to her, the husband's recent odd behaviors were threat to her life".



Mr. Akighir (68) who is an indigent of Tsambe, Kunav Vandekya LG of Benue state explained further that,



"My daughter, Wasem who came back from morning mass, told us (me and her mother) that, her husband, Terkaa invited her for settlement. We were glad hence was our desire for their reunion".



The tearful Akighir stated further that, " an eyewitnesses told me that (on reaching there, her husband locked her in their one room apartment, beat, strangled and axed my daughter to death.



Attempt by neighbours to rescue her proved abortive as the door was locked.The bereaved also said that after certifying the death of his wife, Mr. Terkaa escaped through the back window. After several attempts, the door was forced open and the lifeless body of Wasem under the mattress with deep cuts on her neck and head in pool of blood were seen. Two axes and hammer were found in the room stained with blood.



Late. Wasem Terkaa Ushir is survived by two children, both parents, five siblings and husband.





This is when ur life has no value to someone at all and worse is, the person u trusted will be the one to kill u..



This is when ur life has no value to someone at all and worse is, the person u trusted will be the one to kill u..

Rest In Peace

This man is no man, he's a beast

This is evil.. 2 Likes

The gory picture of the dead mother...the 2 kids simply break my heart



For the rest of their lives, the kids would know their useless father killed their mother, probably would be jailed / executed



Because he didn't control the beast in him, he has orphaned these kids 3 Likes

What will be done to this terrorist who brutalize a helpless woman like this to death?

When they tell you people that marriage is not a do-or-die affair Nigerians will not hear!

