|Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by exlinkleads(f): 12:48pm
The Thalaghattapura police, India on Wednesday, April 12, arrested a 41-year-old Nigerian national, Andrew a.k.a. Eric Peters and his 52-year-old Indian girlfriend on the charge of duping a woman of Rs 50 lakh, with a fake business proposal through a website.
The police who took up the cases, approached the accused as a prospective client offering them huge sums of money and, trapped them. The two were arrested when they came to collect the money.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) S D Sharanappa said Andrew had come to India on a business visa and landed in Delhi. He has been in India for a long time now and his passport and visa documents are being scrutinized as to how he arrived here.
Andrew befriended Babli Parveen Hashmi (52) from Mumbai and the two started committing online frauds luring people, offering export business propositions for herbal medicines. They lured Vijaya, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, offering her dealership for herbal medicines to cure snakebite and chronic diseases. The accused also offered to help her business in Western countries which could fetch her profits in billions.
Vijaya transferred Rs 50 lakh into their account online and soon she realised that she had fallen into their trap and had been duped. The duo subsequently went incommunicado. Based on Vijaya’s complaint, a team of police contacted the accused and offered to buy herbal medicines. They asked them to come and collect the cash as they could not transfer such a huge sum due to demonetisation.
The duo were nabbed by the police as soon as they landed in the city. Inquiries revealed that the duo had several bank accounts and had duped more than 100 people in several states and collected at least Rs 8 crore from them in a span of four years.
The police have recovered Rs 21 lakh from one of the bank accounts and will return it to Vijaya after obtaining permission from the court, a senior police officer said. Since the fraud has been committed across the country, the city police are considering handing over the case to the CID, City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said.
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by LionDeLeo: 12:49pm
I know say na dem.
9 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by KungLaoooo: 12:51pm
He went there as a development ambassador . Here is a snippet from my interview with Mr Akhstar Dee Velopa.
Ipob secretary, Mumbai branch. Enjoy!
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by Rtopzy(f): 12:57pm
See d face
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by veekid(m): 2:32pm
Name checked
Na them flatheadz, awon ni
12 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by ObikeNkem: 2:32pm
I know this man Eric Peters, he is from Ihiala Local Government of Anambra State. We Igbos should stop bringing shame, disgrace, ridicle, contempt and resentment to our tribe with our criminal tendencies.
I was in India last year september. My itinerary in that country took me through Mumbai, Goa, Punjab and New Delhi. As an Igbo man, I must confess that all the Igbo men I met, I mean virtually all the Igbo men in India are involved in one criminal activity or the other. The few Yoruba's I saw were either in the University or working in big corporations
15 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by Bitterleafsoup: 2:32pm
LionDeLeo:Who?
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by teelaw4life(m): 2:32pm
I've been meaning to do this for some time. As dem take dey pollute crime thread about other tribes.
Ladies and Gentlemen it's your one and only Fla..fla..fla...fla...flatino. Andrew from the land of the rising sun and illustrious developers of the world.
ANDREW aka Eric Peters was diligently trying to develop faraway India.
In other news, fellow Nairaland flatt!s have all solidarised in blaming this on Afonjas just like they do on every woe befalling them in this country.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by ChappyChase(m): 2:32pm
Where the woman picture
1 Like
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by AshiwajuFoward: 2:33pm
Andrew Omo yigbo why?? ?? ??
12 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by hucienda: 2:33pm
41 year-old
NCAN! Come mark register!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by dallyemmy: 2:33pm
Eric Peter from where in Nigeria?
2 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by chizzy161(f): 2:34pm
Afonjas at it again
4 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by slurryeye: 2:34pm
What a shame for the youth
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by jazboy(m): 2:34pm
Flatino at it again!!!, they swear for una, see him face like morning poo
8 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by Sunofgod(m): 2:34pm
Okwa ndi Yoruba.....
2 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by divilele(m): 2:34pm
Igbo and fraud eehn
6 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by coalcoal1(m): 2:34pm
the hustle is real
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by jojomario(m): 2:35pm
Confirm. And The Peoples Republic never disappoint.
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by oyejideogunjumo(m): 2:35pm
exlinkleads:Andrew, why did you go there to spoil our name again?
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by typingmaster: 2:35pm
AshiwajuFoward:In your little brain Andrew is Igbo name?
5 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by Dannieln1(m): 2:36pm
NCAN will be highly disappointed.
Why??
Coz his English
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by tstx(m): 2:36pm
Chai... Again...
Once you damage your reputation you can never repair it.
Nigerians have used their own hands to damage their Name abroad all in the name of making Kwik money....
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by AshiwajuFoward: 2:36pm
typingmaster:
B4 nko? U no see im yigbo face plus the head??
1 Like
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by Untainted007: 2:37pm
Thunder fire anybody trying to tarnish Nigeria images abroad. But wait ooooo, our leaders self are not helping matter. Thunder fire them all.
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by OgaJonah(m): 2:37pm
I no won comment, but in know say Na.....
4 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by EmekaBlue(m): 2:37pm
since when is Andrew a.k.a. Eric Peters an igbo name,those calling him flattino e.t.c recieve small sense....una too hate d igbos..chai
4 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by 9jakohai(m): 2:37pm
I think that it is high time we instituted a ban for all name checking on crime threads....because it has become a means for certain people...be they Yoruba, Hausa , Igbo or whatever, to express their hatred for other tribes on line.
If we must post on this forum, we must post maturedly, not like little child bigots.
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by Lekewatt(m): 2:38pm
D man na from d land of d juice.
2 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:38pm
Andrew Chukwuebuka peters........ok bye
2 Likes
|Re: Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Man And His 52yrs Old Indian Girlfriend For Fraud by Tenim47(m): 2:38pm
hmmm
