The police who took up the cases, approached the accused as a prospective client offering them huge sums of money and, trapped them. The two were arrested when they came to collect the money.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) S D Sharanappa said Andrew had come to India on a business visa and landed in Delhi. He has been in India for a long time now and his passport and visa documents are being scrutinized as to how he arrived here.



Andrew befriended Babli Parveen Hashmi (52) from Mumbai and the two started committing online frauds luring people, offering export business propositions for herbal medicines. They lured Vijaya, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, offering her dealership for herbal medicines to cure snakebite and chronic diseases. The accused also offered to help her business in Western countries which could fetch her profits in billions.



Vijaya transferred Rs 50 lakh into their account online and soon she realised that she had fallen into their trap and had been duped. The duo subsequently went incommunicado. Based on Vijaya’s complaint, a team of police contacted the accused and offered to buy herbal medicines. They asked them to come and collect the cash as they could not transfer such a huge sum due to demonetisation.



The duo were nabbed by the police as soon as they landed in the city. Inquiries revealed that the duo had several bank accounts and had duped more than 100 people in several states and collected at least Rs 8 crore from them in a span of four years.



The police have recovered Rs 21 lakh from one of the bank accounts and will return it to Vijaya after obtaining permission from the court, a senior police officer said. Since the fraud has been committed across the country, the city police are considering handing over the case to the CID, City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said.



I know say na dem. 9 Likes

. Here is a snippet from my interview with Mr Akhstar Dee Velopa.



Ipob secretary, Mumbai branch. Enjoy!



He went there as a development ambassador. Here is a snippet from my interview with MrEnjoy! 16 Likes 1 Share

See d face

Name checked





Na them flatheadz, awon ni 12 Likes

I know this man Eric Peters, he is from Ihiala Local Government of Anambra State. We Igbos should stop bringing shame, disgrace, ridicle, contempt and resentment to our tribe with our criminal tendencies.





I was in India last year september. My itinerary in that country took me through Mumbai, Goa, Punjab and New Delhi. As an Igbo man, I must confess that all the Igbo men I met, I mean virtually all the Igbo men in India are involved in one criminal activity or the other. The few Yoruba's I saw were either in the University or working in big corporations 15 Likes

LionDeLeo:

I know say na dem. Who? Who?







Ladies and Gentlemen it's your one and only Fla..fla..fla...fla...flatino. Andrew from the land of the rising sun and illustrious developers of the world.



ANDREW aka Eric Peters was diligently trying to develop faraway India.



In other news, fellow Nairaland flatt!s have all solidarised in blaming this on Afonjas just like they do on every woe befalling them in this country.



I've been meaning to do this for some time. As dem take dey pollute crime thread about other tribes.Ladies and Gentlemen it's your one and only Fla..fla..fla...fla...flatino. Andrew from the land of the rising sun and illustrious developers of the world.ANDREW aka Eric Peters was diligently trying to develop faraway India.In other news, fellow Nairaland flatt!s have all solidarised in blaming this on Afonjas just like they do on every woe befalling them in this country. 5 Likes 1 Share

Where the woman picture 1 Like

Andrew Omo yigbo why?? ?? ?? 12 Likes

41 year-old boy manfriend and 52 year-old girl womanfriend.



NCAN! Come mark register! 3 Likes 1 Share

Eric Peter from where in Nigeria? 2 Likes

Afonjas at it again 4 Likes

What a shame for the youth

Flatino at it again!!!, they swear for una, see him face like morning poo 8 Likes

Okwa ndi Yoruba..... 2 Likes

Igbo and fraud eehn 6 Likes

the hustle is real

Confirm. And The Peoples Republic never disappoint.

Andrew, why did you go there to spoil our name again? Andrew, why did you go there to spoil our name again?

AshiwajuFoward:

Andrew Omo yigbo why?? ?? ?? In your little brain Andrew is Igbo name? In your little brain Andrew is Igbo name? 5 Likes



Why??

Coz his English NCAN will be highly disappointed.Why??Coz his English

Chai... Again...



Once you damage your reputation you can never repair it.



Nigerians have used their own hands to damage their Name abroad all in the name of making Kwik money....

typingmaster:



In your little brain Andrew is Igbo name?

B4 nko? U no see im yigbo face plus the head?? B4 nko? U no see im yigbo face plus the head?? 1 Like

Thunder fire anybody trying to tarnish Nigeria images abroad. But wait ooooo, our leaders self are not helping matter. Thunder fire them all.

I no won comment, but in know say Na..... 4 Likes

since when is Andrew a.k.a. Eric Peters an igbo name,those calling him flattino e.t.c recieve small sense....una too hate d igbos..chai 4 Likes

I think that it is high time we instituted a ban for all name checking on crime threads....because it has become a means for certain people...be they Yoruba, Hausa , Igbo or whatever, to express their hatred for other tribes on line.



If we must post on this forum, we must post maturedly, not like little child bigots.

D man na from d land of d juice. 2 Likes

Andrew Chukwuebuka peters........ok bye 2 Likes