President Buhari today received report of the Investigation Committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke from Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House. August 23, 2017.

Buhari is always surrounded by his cabal,even when they are not needed...

Even in the previous meeting with security Chiefs,they were also there.

That chief of staff is the real president of Nigeria.

Something we never saw with Obasanjo,Yaradua,and Goodluck...

When Karma decides to punish a Nation... She gives them Buhari as their Leader.

See as him dry like bonga fish, useless illiterate.



Anyone who qoute me shall fall and die

Litmus Test for the fight against corruption

The investigation is about your personal persons, I hope the aso rats will not devour the reports.

This man is still ill,he should just honour himself and resign

MY PRESIDENT IS BUSY.

What that red cap man doing there again?



His presence alone tends to discredit the whole exercise.

I hope he won't spend another 6 months to consider the report....



Ọ̀gá Buhari, you don't need that volume. Just open to the recommendation page

Na wa oo

Hw him won take read nd understand wetin thy d report, i no na till go back nd return befor him give him finally Say. 1 Like

Excuse not to hold executive meeting

One excuse to another.



No be Rat Cabal wey drive am from office, as if there are no other offices.







https://twitter.com/MbamaliEbuka/status/900378489181917184



Instead una go say Buhari no fit hold meeting

Good one. The report shows diligent investigations, probes and evidences.

lols APC and drama ,high time they realize that everything no dey add up.

why have they not arrested the affected looters up till now.

I find it hard to believe that Buhari still want to remain in that seat regardless of his health status.

Buhari, have mercy on yourself and pity for us.

When Karma decides to punish a Nation... She gives them Buhari as their Leader. What nonsense do you guys mean by his cabal. Are you so daft or its an illiteracy issue plaquing your likes for you to know that every head has his central close executives, even God has his 24 core elders that surrounds his throne.



What nonsense do you guys mean by his cabal. Are you so daft or its an illiteracy issue plaquing your likes for you to know that every head has his central close executives, even God has his 24 core elders that surrounds his throne.

It's evident that you have never taken any leadership role in your life for you to show your level openly and outside like this

oga if you dont know anything about government keep quite pls the men you see with him are doing their Jobs the correct way the chief of staff must be by the President at all times so as the national security adviser if you want to know more about the procedures ask

dadavivo:

See as him dry like bonga fish

But better than ur late father na

I am surprised that up till now, many people have not realized that Nigeria can NEVER move forward as long as Tinubu's teeth remain rotten and stinking. many Nigerians are unable to read the handwriting on the wall that Tinubu dirty teeth are 'Mebilic Occultic Group Teeth.' I know them and he will die if he try to clean his teeth. Lai Mohammed has joined the cult. So, suspend everybody if you like, Nigeria cannot grow.

Vegetable president

That red cap man Is the real president of Nigeria but many of us keep thinking it's Buhari ..the red cap man has become fresher and younger in Aso Rock while Buhari is just looking gaunt and drier .

ah tot rat no gree may dem open im office,#hale n hearty ah tot rat no gree may dem open im office,#hale n hearty

Difference between PMB n GEJ, for those CAUGHT in d ACT;

Abba Moro of Immigration corrupt act lead to d death of over 20 nigerians. National assembly investigated d matter and found Abba Moro guilty did GEJ prosecute him? Naah he did not rather Abba Moro serve till GEJ dissolved his cabinet.

Stelah Oduah was exposed for abusing her position as minister of aviation, she used over #250M public money to buy bullet proof cars for herself. She was exposed but did GEJ prosecute her? As usual he did not rather he pathed her @ d back and told her to resign n go become a senator.

What about Deziani, we all saw how he defended d croook on national television. Claiming she is innocent dat "America will Know"

The only person dat screamed money was missing was sacked (Sanusi Lamido)

Fast forward to PMB; his two cabinet member caught in d act of abusing public office have both loose their job and will definitely be prosecuted.

For those Pigs n Idiots abusing PMB, children of looters and supporters of corruption, God will preserve PMB to sanitize dis country, u shameless lots will die b4 PMB.

Baba isn't too healthy yet ooo make they no kill him with work ooo.

Thank God say rat no chop am

wetin concert me....abeg 5k Instagram account dae for sale

Let him act in time ..after all this supposed to have off our track in last three months..

SalamRushdie:

That red cap man Is the real president of Nigeria but many of is keep thinking it's Buhari ..the red cap man has become fresher and younger in Aso Rock while Buhari is just looking gaunt and drier .

Untill he gets sacked! Untill he gets sacked!

wallex1983:

I hope he won't spend another 6 months to consider the report....



report that would be swept under the carpet