₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,265 members, 3,743,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 06:31 PM

Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland (7929 Views)

Gbenga Adeyinka's Daughter Adeola Graduates With 1st Class @ Covenant University / Oyindamola Amu, Jimmy Jatt's Daughter Graduates From University Of New York / RMD, Patience Ozokwor, Mercy Johnson Hang Out With 1st Lady Of Cross River State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:50pm


The 20-year-old daughter of filmmaker, Kingsley Ogoro, Mamobo, yesterday graduated with a first class honors from the University of Warsaw in Poland.

Her proud dad shared photos from her graduation.

Congratulations to her!

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/filmmaker-kingsley-ogoros-daughter.html

See more photos below;



3 Likes

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by RIPEnglish: 5:11pm
Everyone that have went to studied in abroad overseas are always graduated with first class... nawa o

11 Likes

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by signature2012(m): 5:12pm
Wish her the best.
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by roldee(m): 5:12pm
1st!
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by papabaks(m): 5:12pm
More Grace
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 5:12pm
Congrats to her.
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by kafiz1(m): 5:12pm
grin polish certificate

2 Likes

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Franco93: 5:12pm
At 20 she's already a 1st class graduate, and jamb is still frustrating some of our youths at 25

8 Likes

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:13pm
Kingsley Ogoro...the man don tey for industry o

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by roldee(m): 5:13pm
Which network grin
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by kafiz1(m): 5:13pm
roldee:
1st!
try hard nxt tym bro#3rd position

1 Like

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by KingBish(f): 5:13pm
grin Pishures of the certificate or adonbilivit.

Everybody now wants to claim first class

2 Likes

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Zizicardo(f): 5:14pm
Congrats
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by TechEnthusiast(m): 5:15pm
Nigerians are brilliant.
But sometimes aren't recognized in their country

2 Likes

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Zealoy(m): 5:15pm
Kingley okoro that produced Osuofia in London
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by mokaflex(m): 5:16pm
Ok. I'm going back to school abroad ofcourse to collect my first class. Gbagam

2 Likes

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by benzene00: 5:16pm
okkop
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Lalas247(f): 5:17pm
Polish ke
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by 4lorunsho(m): 5:17pm
if everybody go united states to study we will all be first class carrier nevertheless all the best sister. check my status friends
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Integrityfarms(m): 5:18pm
Franco93:
At 20 she's already a 1st class graduate, and jamb is still frustrating IPOBExposed at 45 grin

We prayed for him this year and quite optimistic that if he puts more effort in the post ume rather than gallivanting on biafras post, he will break the jinx.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by classicfrank4u(m): 5:18pm
so every celebrities daughter/son dat schools abroad normally cm out with first class ahbi?? issorite grin
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by mokaflex(m): 5:19pm
4lorunsho:
if everybody go united states to study we will all be first class carrier nevertheless all the best sister. check my status friends
Buhari dey your status?
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Jaqenhghar: 5:23pm
TechEnthusiast:
Nigerians are brilliant.
But sometimes aren't recognized in their country
The only thing the country recognizes is money
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by amoduokoh(m): 5:24pm
Even those that scored 135 in Jamb, are making 1st class abroad.
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by arinzeejikonye(m): 5:24pm
Nice.

The famously known Kingsley ogoro,
Your unforgettable masterpiece "osofia in London" remaineth evergreen.
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Buffalo2(m): 5:25pm
Kingsley Ogoro. I always rush to buy any of his films those days. Kingsley Ogoro films, directed by Teco Benson, na "bluck buster "
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Dottore: 5:26pm
Ok
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Demonicide(f): 5:27pm
my second cousin way no know me
Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by tuasefemi(m): 5:30pm
RIPEnglish:
Everyone that have went to studied in abroad overseas are always graduated with first class... nawa o

Aye mi, temi bami... Funke!!!

1 Like

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Livefreeordieha(m): 5:31pm
kafiz1:
grin
polish certificate
ode.. waт do υ ĸnow aвoυт poland..?ιgnorance and мedιocrιтy нaѕ ĸιlled υ people... poland нaѕ no crυde oιl вυт тнey нave ғoυr ғυncтιonal reғιnerιeѕ.. υ people don'т even нave anyтнιng... ι wonder wнy people are jυѕт ѕo daғт nowadayѕ.. ѕpιттттѕѕѕ

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by burkingx(f): 5:31pm
grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Red Carpet Photos From The 2face Live Concert / Omotola Jalade Ekeinde And Ramsey Noah In 'a Private Storm' / Munachi Poses With Her Cousin And 21 Year Old Boyfriend

Viewing this topic: seangy4konji, alexanderdeg, Jungleluv5, abels(m), dubemdenzel, PUSH1(m), MhizKristy(f), Berrypie(f), salford1, mylander(m), MercyMercy(f), oyegoke58, Emmanueledu(m), chalsixtus(m), akeeen, Sabergol99(m), Daffydoc, Julietcutie(f), kayabd(m), Ndkings1(m), pzsixtus, malcom2x(m), Gracealone(m), Sohot1(m), stephenqueen, joyjonathan, Afrobasic(m), signature2012(m) and 61 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.