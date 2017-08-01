₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,265 members, 3,743,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 06:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland (7929 Views)
Gbenga Adeyinka's Daughter Adeola Graduates With 1st Class @ Covenant University / Oyindamola Amu, Jimmy Jatt's Daughter Graduates From University Of New York / RMD, Patience Ozokwor, Mercy Johnson Hang Out With 1st Lady Of Cross River State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:50pm
The 20-year-old daughter of filmmaker, Kingsley Ogoro, Mamobo, yesterday graduated with a first class honors from the University of Warsaw in Poland.
Her proud dad shared photos from her graduation.
Congratulations to her!
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/filmmaker-kingsley-ogoros-daughter.html
See more photos below;
3 Likes
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by RIPEnglish: 5:11pm
Everyone that have went to studied in abroad overseas are always graduated with first class... nawa o
11 Likes
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by signature2012(m): 5:12pm
Wish her the best.
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by roldee(m): 5:12pm
1st!
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by papabaks(m): 5:12pm
More Grace
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 5:12pm
Congrats to her.
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by kafiz1(m): 5:12pm
polish certificate
2 Likes
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Franco93: 5:12pm
At 20 she's already a 1st class graduate, and jamb is still frustrating some of our youths at 25
8 Likes
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:13pm
Kingsley Ogoro...the man don tey for industry o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by roldee(m): 5:13pm
Which network
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by kafiz1(m): 5:13pm
roldee:try hard nxt tym bro#3rd position
1 Like
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by KingBish(f): 5:13pm
Pishures of the certificate or adonbilivit.
Everybody now wants to claim first class
2 Likes
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Zizicardo(f): 5:14pm
Congrats
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by TechEnthusiast(m): 5:15pm
Nigerians are brilliant.
But sometimes aren't recognized in their country
2 Likes
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Zealoy(m): 5:15pm
Kingley okoro that produced Osuofia in London
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by mokaflex(m): 5:16pm
Ok. I'm going back to school abroad ofcourse to collect my first class. Gbagam
2 Likes
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by benzene00: 5:16pm
okkop
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Lalas247(f): 5:17pm
Polish ke
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by 4lorunsho(m): 5:17pm
if everybody go united states to study we will all be first class carrier nevertheless all the best sister. check my status friends
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Integrityfarms(m): 5:18pm
Franco93:
We prayed for him this year and quite optimistic that if he puts more effort in the post ume rather than gallivanting on biafras post, he will break the jinx.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by classicfrank4u(m): 5:18pm
so every celebrities daughter/son dat schools abroad normally cm out with first class ahbi?? issorite
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by mokaflex(m): 5:19pm
4lorunsho:Buhari dey your status?
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Jaqenhghar: 5:23pm
TechEnthusiast:The only thing the country recognizes is money
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by amoduokoh(m): 5:24pm
Even those that scored 135 in Jamb, are making 1st class abroad.
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by arinzeejikonye(m): 5:24pm
Nice.
The famously known Kingsley ogoro,
Your unforgettable masterpiece "osofia in London" remaineth evergreen.
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Buffalo2(m): 5:25pm
Kingsley Ogoro. I always rush to buy any of his films those days. Kingsley Ogoro films, directed by Teco Benson, na "bluck buster "
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Dottore: 5:26pm
Ok
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Demonicide(f): 5:27pm
my second cousin way no know me
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by tuasefemi(m): 5:30pm
RIPEnglish:
Aye mi, temi bami... Funke!!!
1 Like
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by Livefreeordieha(m): 5:31pm
kafiz1:ode.. waт do υ ĸnow aвoυт poland..?ιgnorance and мedιocrιтy нaѕ ĸιlled υ people... poland нaѕ no crυde oιl вυт тнey нave ғoυr ғυncтιonal reғιnerιeѕ.. υ people don'т even нave anyтнιng... ι wonder wнy people are jυѕт ѕo daғт nowadayѕ.. ѕpιттттѕѕѕ
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland by burkingx(f): 5:31pm
Red Carpet Photos From The 2face Live Concert / Omotola Jalade Ekeinde And Ramsey Noah In 'a Private Storm' / Munachi Poses With Her Cousin And 21 Year Old Boyfriend
Viewing this topic: seangy4konji, alexanderdeg, Jungleluv5, abels(m), dubemdenzel, PUSH1(m), MhizKristy(f), Berrypie(f), salford1, mylander(m), MercyMercy(f), oyegoke58, Emmanueledu(m), chalsixtus(m), akeeen, Sabergol99(m), Daffydoc, Julietcutie(f), kayabd(m), Ndkings1(m), pzsixtus, malcom2x(m), Gracealone(m), Sohot1(m), stephenqueen, joyjonathan, Afrobasic(m), signature2012(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6