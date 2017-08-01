Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mamobo, Kingsley Ogoro's Daughter Graduates With 1st Class Honors From Poland (7929 Views)

The 20-year-old daughter of filmmaker, Kingsley Ogoro, Mamobo, yesterday graduated with a first class honors from the University of Warsaw in Poland.



Her proud dad shared photos from her graduation.



Congratulations to her!



Everyone that have went to studied in abroad overseas are always graduated with first class... nawa o 11 Likes

Wish her the best.

1st!

More Grace

Congrats to her.

polish certificate polish certificate 2 Likes

At 20 she's already a 1st class graduate, and jamb is still frustrating some of our youths at 25 8 Likes

Kingsley Ogoro...the man don tey for industry o 2 Likes 1 Share

Which network

roldee:

1st! try hard nxt tym bro#3rd position try hard nxt tym bro#3rd position 1 Like

Pishures of the certificate or adonbilivit.



Everybody now wants to claim first class Pishures of the certificate or adonbilivit.Everybody now wants to claim first class 2 Likes

Congrats

Nigerians are brilliant.

But sometimes aren't recognized in their country 2 Likes

Kingley okoro that produced Osuofia in London

Ok. I'm going back to school abroad ofcourse to collect my first class. Gbagam 2 Likes

okkop

Polish ke

if everybody go united states to study we will all be first class carrier nevertheless all the best sister. check my status friends

Franco93:

At 20 she's already a 1st class graduate, and jamb is still frustrating IPOBExposed at 45

We prayed for him this year and quite optimistic that if he puts more effort in the post ume rather than gallivanting on biafras post, he will break the jinx. We prayed for him this year and quite optimistic that if he puts more effort in the post ume rather than gallivanting on biafras post, he will break the jinx. 1 Like 1 Share

so every celebrities daughter/son dat schools abroad normally cm out with first class ahbi?? issorite

4lorunsho:

if everybody go united states to study we will all be first class carrier nevertheless all the best sister. check my status friends Buhari dey your status? Buhari dey your status?

TechEnthusiast:

Nigerians are brilliant.

But sometimes aren't recognized in their country The only thing the country recognizes is money The only thing the country recognizes is money

Even those that scored 135 in Jamb, are making 1st class abroad.

Nice.



The famously known Kingsley ogoro,

Your unforgettable masterpiece "osofia in London" remaineth evergreen.

Kingsley Ogoro. I always rush to buy any of his films those days. Kingsley Ogoro films, directed by Teco Benson, na "bluck buster "

Ok

my second cousin way no know me

RIPEnglish:

Everyone that have went to studied in abroad overseas are always graduated with first class... nawa o

Aye mi, temi bami... Funke!!! Aye mi, temi bami... Funke!!! 1 Like