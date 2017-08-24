Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) (11024 Views)

She sure looks like Cleopatra.



Big Brother Naija 2017 house mate, Tboss looks absolutely stunning dressed in Egyptian Costume.She sure looks like Cleopatra.

Waste of my precious FTC... mtcheeeeeeew 3 Likes



Good for her Good for her

She don finally locate where to appease the goddess wey de wori her fake life 12 Likes

sharap, at least she's better than Efe, that have finished his money on alcohol

She looks good. 1 Like 1 Share

This is absolutely stunning. Hope she doesn't get possessed by the Cleopatra spirit, cos I no trust all these ancient queens who saw themselves as goddesses.

Do men of today get attracted to women who wear this much accessories? 2 Likes

Good for her

She looks more like Willi Willi 4 Likes

I cant deny my love for women with sweet legs and sumptuous clean laps.



I cant deny my love for women with sweet legs and sumptuous clean laps.Even if u are ugly facially, I will cover your face with pillow and enjoy ur laps



I love the make up, the hairstyles, everything

I love the make up, the hairstyles, everythingShe is beautiful Although I don't like the Egyptian costume but she does look absolutely stunning

This girl could be a Lesbian, I have seen a sign on her

Old mama go and marry and make good money with relevant skills let's celebrate you like funke akindele.....BBN days are gone the fame didn't last more than 1months bros has even spent 16million on music and still no label no endorsement 2 Likes

that nose ring though.....



and her bra is showing. why? 1 Like

she looks like Pharaoh's wife in book of my bible stories 2 Likes

What is the essence of this. Crazy world we live in in

Ok. All thanks to make up



Daddy Lalasticlala, please we are tired of seeing this woman on FP and that chain wen dey her nose is just not it.



Daddy Lalasticlala, please we are tired of seeing this woman on FP and that chain wen dey her nose is just not it.

you tried to use kemen to buy fame e no work

Now ure using Egyptians culture

you tried to use kemen to buy fame e no workNow ure using Egyptians cultureI pray it works

That third to the last picture, why e cover that place with that stupid thing

NNE moses

Vaseline crew dey come

she looks good in that outfit

Mgbeke feeling funky 2 Likes





She fine but her nose too long

Nice dress.. Me likey

Beautiful

this geh. hmmmm