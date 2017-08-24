₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by WotzupNG: 3:50pm On Aug 23
Big Brother Naija 2017 house mate, Tboss looks absolutely stunning dressed in Egyptian Costume.
She sure looks like Cleopatra.
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by eezeribe(m): 3:52pm On Aug 23
Waste of my precious FTC... mtcheeeeeeew
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by ammy4goodies(f): 4:08pm On Aug 23
Good for her
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by coolebux(m): 4:11pm On Aug 23
She don finally locate where to appease the goddess wey de wori her fake life
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by dadavivo: 5:12pm On Aug 23
coolebux:sharap, at least she's better than Efe, that have finished his money on alcohol
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by rossyc(f): 5:50pm On Aug 23
She looks good.
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by WotzupNG: 2:56pm
lalasticlala fynestboi missyb3 more
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by newsynews: 3:09pm
WotzupNG:This is absolutely stunning. Hope she doesn't get possessed by the Cleopatra spirit, cos I no trust all these ancient queens who saw themselves as goddesses.
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by alBHAGDADI: 3:17pm
Do men of today get attracted to women who wear this much accessories?
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by gregpanta: 4:26pm
ammy4goodies:
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by taiyesoul(m): 4:27pm
She looks more like Willi Willi
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:27pm
Sweet legs I cant deny my love for women with sweet legs and sumptuous clean laps.
Even if u are ugly facially, I will cover your face with pillow and enjoy ur laps
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by Giel(f): 4:27pm
Although I don't like the Egyptian costume but she does look absolutely stunning
I love the make up, the hairstyles, everything
She is beautiful
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by winkmart: 4:27pm
This girl could be a Lesbian, I have seen a sign on her
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by Factfinder1(f): 4:27pm
Old mama go and marry and make good money with relevant skills let's celebrate you like funke akindele.....BBN days are gone the fame didn't last more than 1months bros has even spent 16million on music and still no label no endorsement
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by jashar(f): 4:27pm
that nose ring though.....
and her bra is showing. why?
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by Dutchey(m): 4:27pm
she looks like Pharaoh's wife in book of my bible stories
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by Josh44s(m): 4:28pm
What is the essence of this. Crazy world we live in in
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by itiswellandwell: 4:28pm
Ok. All thanks to make up
Ok. All thanks to make up
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by MrPresident1: 4:28pm
I will even call you Daddy Lalasticlala just so you know that this is an appeal from the soul.
Daddy Lalasticlala, please we are tired of seeing this woman on FP and that chain wen dey her nose is just not it.
Help us Daddy Lalasticlala, we are tired of being assaulted
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by Joseunlimited(f): 4:28pm
you tried to use kemen to buy fame e no work
Now ure using Egyptians culture
I pray it works
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:28pm
That third to the last picture, why e cover that place with that stupid thing
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by dutchnorics: 4:29pm
NNE moses
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by kingxsamz(m): 4:29pm
Vaseline crew dey come
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by osesthedon: 4:29pm
she looks good in that outfit
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by jeeqaa7(m): 4:29pm
Mgbeke feeling funky
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by Teewhy2: 4:29pm
Good one, Is best she sticks to Modeling, Video Vixen and maybe anchoring of shows, make she no try do like Efe way go into music. if care is not taking that his where he will finish the money he won at the BBN Show.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by sammuell(m): 4:30pm
She fine but her nose too long
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by roqrules04(m): 4:30pm
Nice dress.. Me likey
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by Stellaenefa(f): 4:30pm
Beautiful
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by clefstone(m): 4:32pm
this geh. hmmmm
|Re: Tboss Looks Stunning In Egyptian Costume (pictures) by greenhulk: 4:32pm
alBHAGDADI:
This is a photo shoot na.. haba
