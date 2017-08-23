Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome (8359 Views)

Buhari’s presidency the worst ever – Ozekhome explodes over ‘rats invasion’Published on



August 23, 2017 By Wale Odunsi



Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) on Tuesday condemned the presidency for saying President Muhammadu Buhari would work from home because rats invaded his office.



Ozekhome said Buhari’s presidency carelessly disrespects Nigerians, describing it as the worst since amalgamation by Lord Lugard and his wife, Flora Shaw.



He said: “It is a very shameful and disgraceful statement that emanated from the presidency to the effect that PMB, after a whole 104 days abroad on medical grounds, cannot work from his office because of rats and rodents.



“So, a whole Julius Berger, the German construction giant has to be called in to drive them away and repaint the office!



“This statement further derides and shames Nigeria as a country. Why didn’t the same, or similar rodents pursue Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan during their presidency?



“There is another mini office at the villa quite different from the official residence and main office. Let Buhari work from there. Let’s see our president working, not through still photo shopping. For how long will this government take the Nigerian citizens for a ride and for robots?



“Who told the image makers we are as brainless as they are? Don’t they know that lies have expiry date and that propaganda cannot substitute for image making? Goebel was a fantastic World War propagandist, but failed woefully as information minister.



“Let this opaque government of barefaced misinformation, lies, deceit and cluelessness know that its directionlessness and incapacity to govern are hurting this country badly.



“The economy is in horrific tatters, image bald-battered, security shattered, governance mangled and transparency and accountability interred. Nigeria is today more divided, more hate-inebriated, more crisis- ridden and more dangerous precipice-prone than ever before.



“Nigeria is today more derided, more excoriated and more corrupt than it has ever been. Nigeria has never had it so bad since her forced amalgamation on January 1,1914, by imperious Lord Lugard and his wife Flora Lugard”, he told Thisday.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/23/buharis-presidency-worst-ever-ozekhome-explodes-rats-invasion/ Daily Post Nigeria

I wish I can disagree.



Buhari is a nepotistic, sectarian bigot. And he's not even pretending about it through his body language.



How worse can a president be! 41 Likes 3 Shares

FORK BUHARI 10 Likes 2 Shares

Coming from a bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course.. 16 Likes 4 Shares

deomeelo:

Coming from a bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course..

must everything always be abt Ipob?

the man actually said the truth... must everything always be abt Ipob?the man actually said the truth... 71 Likes 5 Shares

This is a nonsense rating. Buhari's regime has not ended so how can you rate him lowest? For now you can only rate past presidents, and to me goodluck jonathan administration was the worst among them all. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Lawyer, my only prayer for you is that, may you never experienced an invasion of rats!! Those little demons can take breath outta someone's life. 3 Likes

kingxsamz:





must everything always be abt Ipob?

the man actually said the truth...





Coming from another bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course.. Coming from another bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course.. 2 Likes 1 Share

"Rats chased Mr President from the office". - Aide



Just when you think you've heard it, another one takes over.



M. Buhari and his administration are beyond comedy and parody. 8 Likes

deomeelo:







Coming from another bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course.. oga go and sit down.. u have nothing reasonable to say... I'm not even in support of Biafra... so go and sit down oga go and sit down.. u have nothing reasonable to say... I'm not even in support of Biafra... so go and sit down 14 Likes

hucienda:

Rats chased him from the office. lol, M. Buhari and his administration are beyond comedy and parody.

My brother My brother 1 Like

kingxsamz:





oga go and sit down..

u have nothing reasonable to say...

I'm not even in support of Biafra... so go and sit down



bitter, angry and hateful ipobs bore me of course.. bitter, angry and hateful ipobs bore me of course.. 1 Like

vedd:

I wish I can disagree.



Buhari is a nepotistic, sectarian bigot. And he's not even pretending about it through his body language.



How worse can a president be!

MIKE OZEKHOME

By their name..



You know them!!

2 Likes 1 Share

No mind the Certificateless one.

Maybe the rats na PDP rats.



No be Rat Cabal wey drive am from office, as if there are no other offices.







https://twitter.com/MbamaliEbuka/status/900378489181917184



Instead una go say Buhari no fit work 2 Likes

We are aware,



2015 election loss is past, he shld go&Die, if u don't like my statement, biko ayam in my haus now, come & beat me. not dat I like d statement 4rm presidency dat rat has invaded dia office, but Mr Ozekhome shld goan siddon one place joor!2015 election loss is past, he shld go&Die, if u don't like my statement, biko ayam in my haus now, come & beat me. 4 Likes 1 Share

See what Asari Dokubo said about President Buhari after rats chased him from office





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T121bTgFK6Y LolSee what Asari Dokubo said about President Buhari after rats chased him from office 1 Like

Rats stories everywhere!! Evans should now Rest in Cell. But wait o! What's happening below? 1 Share

This is getting interesting Mike Ozekhome too?This is getting interesting 2 Likes

See wetin rats don cause 2 Likes

Corruption supporter fighting back. 1 Like

This is the most corrupt lawyer in the history of Nigeria

Useless ipob flatty 1 Like

The best president ever.



Sai Baba, ride on. 1 Like

Even APC zombies know that Buhari is a bastard burukutu drinking and gworo chewing disaster