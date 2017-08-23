₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Splashme: 3:57pm
Daily Post Nigeria
http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/23/buharis-presidency-worst-ever-ozekhome-explodes-rats-invasion/
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by vedd: 3:58pm
I wish I can disagree.
Buhari is a nepotistic, sectarian bigot. And he's not even pretending about it through his body language.
How worse can a president be!
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by taylor88(m): 3:59pm
lol
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Karlman: 4:01pm
FORK BUHARI
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by kingxsamz(m): 4:01pm
wow
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by deomeelo: 4:01pm
Coming from a bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course..
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by kingxsamz(m): 4:03pm
deomeelo:
must everything always be abt Ipob?
the man actually said the truth...
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Cinkq: 4:07pm
This is a nonsense rating. Buhari's regime has not ended so how can you rate him lowest? For now you can only rate past presidents, and to me goodluck jonathan administration was the worst among them all.
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:07pm
Lawyer, my only prayer for you is that, may you never experienced an invasion of rats!! Those little demons can take breath outta someone's life.
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by deomeelo: 4:07pm
kingxsamz:
Coming from another bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course..
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by hucienda: 4:09pm
"Rats chased Mr President from the office". - Aide
Just when you think you've heard it, another one takes over.
M. Buhari and his administration are beyond comedy and parody.
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by kingxsamz(m): 4:10pm
deomeelo:oga go and sit down.. u have nothing reasonable to say... I'm not even in support of Biafra... so go and sit down
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Splashme: 4:11pm
hucienda:
My brother
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by deomeelo: 4:19pm
kingxsamz:
bitter, angry and hateful ipobs bore me of course..
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Splashme: 8:38pm
vedd:
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by herzern(m): 9:26pm
MIKE OZEKHOME
By their name..
You know them!!
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Edu3Again: 9:26pm
No mind the Certificateless one.
Maybe the rats na PDP rats.
No be Rat Cabal wey drive am from office, as if there are no other offices.
https://twitter.com/MbamaliEbuka/status/900378489181917184
Instead una go say Buhari no fit work
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Opinedecandid(m): 9:27pm
We are aware,
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by MichaelSokoto(m): 9:27pm
not dat I like d statement 4rm presidency dat rat has invaded dia office, but Mr Ozekhome shld goan siddon one place joor!
2015 election loss is past, he shld go&Die, if u don't like my statement, biko ayam in my haus now, come & beat me.
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by YourRadiance(m): 9:27pm
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Ovokoo: 9:28pm
Lol See what Asari Dokubo said about President Buhari after rats chased him from office
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T121bTgFK6Y
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Hadone(m): 9:28pm
Ok
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Hadone(m): 9:28pm
Rats stories everywhere!! Evans should now Rest in Cell. But wait o! What's happening below?
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Firefire(m): 9:28pm
No comment
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by angelbulksms: 9:29pm
Mike Ozekhome too?
This is getting interesting
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Kriz08(m): 9:29pm
See wetin rats don cause
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by alawi5k: 9:29pm
Corruption supporter fighting back.
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by divicode: 9:29pm
This is the most corrupt lawyer in the history of Nigeria
Useless ipob flatty
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by ekensi01(m): 9:29pm
The best president ever.
Sai Baba, ride on.
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by ChangetheChange: 9:29pm
Even APC zombies know that Buhari is a bastard burukutu drinking and gworo chewing disaster
|Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by holysainbj(m): 9:29pm
Some fools would rather die than see anything wrong in buhari.....useless senseless nonsensical bunch of delusional animals!
