Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome

Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Splashme: 3:57pm
Daily Post Nigeria

Buhari's presidency the worst ever – Ozekhome explodes over 'rats invasion'

August 23, 2017 By Wale Odunsi

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) on Tuesday condemned the presidency for saying President Muhammadu Buhari would work from home because rats invaded his office.

Ozekhome said Buhari’s presidency carelessly disrespects Nigerians, describing it as the worst since amalgamation by Lord Lugard and his wife, Flora Shaw.

He said: “It is a very shameful and disgraceful statement that emanated from the presidency to the effect that PMB, after a whole 104 days abroad on medical grounds, cannot work from his office because of rats and rodents.

“So, a whole Julius Berger, the German construction giant has to be called in to drive them away and repaint the office!

“This statement further derides and shames Nigeria as a country. Why didn’t the same, or similar rodents pursue Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan during their presidency?

“There is another mini office at the villa quite different from the official residence and main office. Let Buhari work from there. Let’s see our president working, not through still photo shopping. For how long will this government take the Nigerian citizens for a ride and for robots?

“Who told the image makers we are as brainless as they are? Don’t they know that lies have expiry date and that propaganda cannot substitute for image making? Goebel was a fantastic World War propagandist, but failed woefully as information minister.

“Let this opaque government of barefaced misinformation, lies, deceit and cluelessness know that its directionlessness and incapacity to govern are hurting this country badly.

“The economy is in horrific tatters, image bald-battered, security shattered, governance mangled and transparency and accountability interred. Nigeria is today more divided, more hate-inebriated, more crisis- ridden and more dangerous precipice-prone than ever before.

“Nigeria is today more derided, more excoriated and more corrupt than it has ever been. Nigeria has never had it so bad since her forced amalgamation on January 1,1914, by imperious Lord Lugard and his wife Flora Lugard”, he told Thisday.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/23/buharis-presidency-worst-ever-ozekhome-explodes-rats-invasion/

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by vedd: 3:58pm
I wish I can disagree.

Buhari is a nepotistic, sectarian bigot. And he's not even pretending about it through his body language.

How worse can a president be!

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by taylor88(m): 3:59pm
lol
Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Karlman: 4:01pm
FORK BUHARI

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by kingxsamz(m): 4:01pm
wow
Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by deomeelo: 4:01pm
Coming from a bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course..

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by kingxsamz(m): 4:03pm
deomeelo:
Coming from a bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course..

must everything always be abt Ipob?
the man actually said the truth...

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Cinkq: 4:07pm
This is a nonsense rating. Buhari's regime has not ended so how can you rate him lowest? For now you can only rate past presidents, and to me goodluck jonathan administration was the worst among them all.

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:07pm
Lawyer, my only prayer for you is that, may you never experienced an invasion of rats!! Those little demons can take breath outta someone's life. grin grin

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by deomeelo: 4:07pm
kingxsamz:


must everything always be abt Ipob?
the man actually said the truth...



Coming from another bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course..

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by hucienda: 4:09pm
"Rats chased Mr President from the office". - Aide

Just when you think you've heard it, another one takes over. cheesy

M. Buhari and his administration are beyond comedy and parody.

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by kingxsamz(m): 4:10pm
deomeelo:



Coming from another bitter, angry and hateful ipob of course..
oga go and sit down.. u have nothing reasonable to say... I'm not even in support of Biafra... so go and sit down

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Splashme: 4:11pm
hucienda:
Rats chased him from the office. lol, M. Buhari and his administration are beyond comedy and parody.

My brother

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by deomeelo: 4:19pm
kingxsamz:


oga go and sit down..
u have nothing reasonable to say...
I'm not even in support of Biafra... so go and sit down


bitter, angry and hateful ipobs bore me of course..

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Splashme: 8:38pm
vedd:
I wish I can disagree.

Buhari is a nepotistic, sectarian bigot. And he's not even pretending about it through his body language.

How worse can a president be!
Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by herzern(m): 9:26pm
MIKE OZEKHOME

By their name..

You know them!!

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Edu3Again: 9:26pm
No mind the Certificateless one.
Maybe the rats na PDP rats.

No be Rat Cabal wey drive am from office, as if there are no other offices.



https://twitter.com/MbamaliEbuka/status/900378489181917184

Instead una go say Buhari no fit work

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Opinedecandid(m): 9:27pm
We are aware,
Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by MichaelSokoto(m): 9:27pm
not dat I like d statement 4rm presidency dat rat has invaded dia office, but Mr Ozekhome shld goan siddon one place joor!
2015 election loss is past, he shld go&Die, if u don't like my statement, biko ayam in my haus now, come & beat me. cool

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by YourRadiance(m): 9:27pm
Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Ovokoo: 9:28pm
Lol grin See what Asari Dokubo said about President Buhari after rats chased him from office


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T121bTgFK6Y

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Hadone(m): 9:28pm
Ok
Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Hadone(m): 9:28pm
Rats stories everywhere!! Evans should now Rest in Cell. But wait o! What's happening below?

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Firefire(m): 9:28pm
No comment
Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by angelbulksms: 9:29pm
Mike Ozekhome too? shocked

This is getting interesting

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by Kriz08(m): 9:29pm
See wetin rats don cause

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by alawi5k: 9:29pm
Corruption supporter fighting back.

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by divicode: 9:29pm
This is the most corrupt lawyer in the history of Nigeria
Useless ipob flatty

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by ekensi01(m): 9:29pm
The best president ever.

Sai Baba, ride on.

Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by ChangetheChange: 9:29pm
Even APC zombies know that Buhari is a bastard burukutu drinking and gworo chewing disaster
Re: Rats Invasion: Buhari Is The Worst President Ever - Mike Ozekhome by holysainbj(m): 9:29pm
Some fools would rather die than see anything wrong in buhari.....useless senseless nonsensical bunch of delusional animals!

