He also visited the Connaught Hospital to sympathize with victims of the flooding.He was joined on the tour by his host President Ernest Bai Koroma and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa and Founder Tony Elumelu Foundation







Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited the scene of the deadly mudslide which claimed hundreds of lives in Freetown on Monday 14 August. President Obasanjo is in the country to show solidarity with the Government and people of Sierra Leone and sympathize with the victims of the tragedy. He also visited the Connaught Hospital to sympathize with victims of the flooding. He was joined on the tour by his host President Ernest Bai Koroma and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa and Founder Tony Elumelu Foundation

Baba you did well thanks for your visit.





God continue to comfort them 4 Likes

Bai koroma you want to become another life president abi when are you bowing out? 2 Likes

Nigeria owns West Africa. 6 Likes

OBJ just posing as if all is well in his country. Ok they have left it for Baba to tackle.

why did they gone there? 2 Likes





Are you guys sure that clueless ex president of ours is alive



You hardly see him anywhere reasonable people are,aside gatherings were fayose and ffk are..



Are you guys sure that clueless ex president of ours is alive

You hardly see him anywhere reasonable people are,aside gatherings were fayose and ffk are..

Thank God we kicked that stupid man out of that seat..

OBJ really wants to go to heaven 1 Like

When will Obasanjo visit Mr Buhari in Abuja? Rats (Rodents) have pursed Buhari away from the president office in Aso Rock Villa.

Coup d'etat a against Buhari administration was led by one Lt. Col. Oscar Ibibibo of the prestigious Royal Rat Brigade 3 Likes

Baba you did well

Serria alone visit and ozubulu victims are still waiting to hear from ministers





One nigeria my bleep 1 Like

OBJ is just proving a point.

u are going to sympathize with them whereas in your country there is political mudslide and corruption /poverty earthquakes









stupid hypocrites



Baba Iyabo at it again Good Work, You always amuse me with your eccentric behaviors

Protecting his seria lonnian treasures with Tony. OBJ BABA FOR THE BOYS.

Nigeria owns West Africa.



Do you think the status quo would be maintained if the country disintegrates?



Do you think the status quo would be maintained if the country disintegrates?

Once the big elephant falls, smaller animals would now have the courage to raise fingers at its fragments.

if we get our act together we'll be Africa shining light

It's obvious their business agenda is in Sierra Leone



Wishing quick recovery

