It said contrary to insinuations that it fixed the Tuesday’s tertiary institutions’ minimum admission cut-off marks, it was rather a collective decision of stakeholders in the education sector.



JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, spoke to reporters yesterday, insisting that stakeholders in the sector unanimously agreed that the minimum cut-off marks for the university degree for the 2017 academic year be put at 120, lower than the previous years, which stood at 180.



He allayed fears that the development might further lower Nigeria’s education standard.



He stated that besides the board recommending cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics and colleges of education as well as monotechnics, individual institutions could raise their admission benchmark higher but not above 180 and below 120 for universities.



He said, “With this decision, universities are not to go below the minimum 120 cut-off points adopted by the meeting for admissions.



“What JAMB did was a recommendation, we only determined the minimum, whatever the various institutions determine as their admission cut-off mark is their decisions.



“The Senate and academic boards of universities should be allowed to determine their cut-off marks.“



rubbish cut off, it is a disgraceful to went and brought down an university cutoff to 120, is it a kindergarten uni? 3 Likes

You see this word "HOPE" is as strong as ever

Tolu jamb score was as low as 145 because he couldn't meet up with the 180 minimum score for university even polytechnic





I told him when there is life there is hope

From 180 to as low as 120!

Now he is happy he didn't give up on "HOPE" 3 Likes



I 4 kukuma dey play na, go do tumbo tumbo for inside hall.

The love of money and greed will kill all of the ppl that made this decision. I pity ppl that will miss admission this year cuz it will be 4 d highest bidder... Nonsense.... killing the education of this country... will I now feel happy after d sleepless night of jacking and scoring 340, then the educational system now drops d cutoff mark from the normal 180,200 to 100. This country is crazy.I 4 kukuma dey play na, go do tumbo tumbo for inside hall.The love of money and greed will kill all of the ppl that made this decision. I pity ppl that will miss admission this year cuz it will be 4 d highest bidder... 1 Like

120/400

No be FAIL be that? 7 Likes

Lol

ONE MOST OBVIOUS TRAIT OF THIS CURRENT JAMB ADMINISTRATION IS THE VERY SLOW PACE AT WHICH THEY ARE GOING. IT APPEARS THAT THEY ARE JUST TESTING EVERYTHING. EVERYTHING THEY ARE DOING IS TRIAL.



THEY SHOULD NOT THINK THEY ARE RELEVANT BECAUSE THEY REMIT 5BN TO THE FED ACCOUNT! EHEN, WHO CARES!



DOESNT CONCERN ANY OF US BECAUSE ANOTHER IDIOT IN THE GOVERNMENT SIT WILL EAT THE MONEY. SO THIS SHOULD NOT MAKE THEM LOOK RELEVANT.





NIGERIA'S LEADERS ARE A MESS FROM THE TOP TO THE BOTTOM CLUELESS.



ALL MINISTERS IN EACH PARASTATALS ARE CLUELESS!



FOR EXAMPLE THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION BANNED POST UTME LAST YEAR AND THEN LIFT THE BAN THIS YEAR.





HOW AND WHERE ON EARTH WILL YOU WRITE TWO EXAMS FOR THE SAME PURPOSE.





MUMU PEOPLE FULL THIS COUNTRY. WE ARE MYRAIDS OF YEARS FROM CIVILIZATION.



BOKO HARAM, FULANI HERDSMEN, IPOB, AFONJAS, MILITANTS, CORRUPTION ETC



PROBLEMS EVERYWHERE!



THERE ARE DARK FORCES IN THIS PART OF THE WORLD! 1 Like

Jamb registrar is a STUPlD-Genius.



How can a cut off mark be less than 50% of total marks?



If this is acceptable, then WAEC should upgrade an E8 to a pass mark. 1 Like

The Nigerian media environment is messed up big time, one day we hear something the next it has been manipulated to satiate the public outrage, soon after we forget it all happened.





This is how they get away with doing what they like, infringing on our freedom and rights as they please.



We sef no sabi our rights so how can we know how to stand up to them.





1984 by George Orwell comes to mind.



Peace out.

Beware of big brother. 1 Like

who even appointed this man? they are just trying to please ASUU BTW I heard that lecturers use this opportunity to run their PhD programmes abroad

Kontinu Kontinu

Joke of the century 1 Like

Jamb Dan hard these days oh

Everybody now fighting for space

And the country keeps sinking with large number of youths not thinking.

2 me d cut off mark is too poor.

Clueless registrar

How sure are you Mr Buldozer because you are just into the business of changing things including the ones that are not relevant?

jamb

it seems like the Registrar's child scored below 180

I call the jamb cut off mark the best publicly announced scam in Nigeria, it's better than MMM, "tell the stupid Nigerians that scored 120-170 so they can buy post utme form to raise money for universities, so ASUU can leave us alone" 120-170 ll not get admitted to university

insisting that stakeholders in the sector unanimously agreed that the minimum cut-off marks for the university degree for the 2017 academic year be put at 120

Bloody scammers! The only reason its that low is so that more people will be qualified to purchase the post-utme form and as such, more money goes into the coffers of the universities.



If the cut-off was high, the number of people eligible to write post-utme reduces so the money made by the institution reduces. At the end of the day, its only those that make 200+ in UME will gain admission.



its too low

Nigeria is a failed state.

If i get my a univ, the cut of mark in jamb would be 200. Fvck Jamb.

Taking laziness and failure as an option

it may be because of someone



transfer101:

Jamb registrar is a STUPlD-Genius.



How can a cut off mark be less than 50% of total marks?



If this is acceptable, then WAEC should upgrade an E8 to a pass mark.



But E8 is pass mark, isn't it? 1 Like