He described the reduction as violence to the university system and a major setback to quality education in the country.



Recall that that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board had on announced on Tuesday the reduction of cut-off marks for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities to 120 and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education in the country.



But Babalola, in a statement, said he was worried that the decision was taken without due consideration for its implication on the quality of education in Nigerian tertiary institutions.



“What is the whole essence of reducing cut-off marks for admission to as low as 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education? Will such an action enhance or reduce the quality of education?



“Will it give international recognition to the degrees awarded by the Nigerian universities which, in any case, are already being questioned? Is the reduction a deliberate ploy to make things worse?” Babalola quizzed.



He, therefore, called for an urgent education summit which he suggested should be attended by stakeholders of higher education institutions to address the problems.



The statement read, “Are we now saying there will be no uniform standards in our tertiary education in this country? Is the government or its agencies encouraging double or multiple standards?



“I do hope that those behind this reduction are aware that even candidates who pass the UTME at 180 and above now find it difficult and tasking to get admission into Nigerian universities because there are more qualified candidates than the spaces available and because of the paucity of facilities in the existing universities.



“It must be appreciated that even the former 180 cut-off mark is less than 50 per cent of the total JAMB marks. As I said earlier, a minimum of 50 per cent was regarded and acknowledged as pass mark in elementary schools in those days and now JAMB is recommending 120, a mere 30 per cent of the total score of 400.”



But the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has insisted that pegging the minimum cut-off benchmark for admission at 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics, will improve access to education.



I'm very assurance my school too will rejected it. 4 Likes

True talk!

I don't know what this Oloyede was thinking to announce such a ridiculous cut off marks for Nigerian University.

He knows even Unilorin where he came for wouldn't take that.....or was it to just take money for schools through Post UMTE or there is a sinister politics behind this 2 Likes

Their choice,wetin students go do nah apart from working hard to get 180 and above

It's bad 2 Likes

Like it is heart breaking 2 Likes

O di Egwu 2 Likes

.

Hmmm



Made some sense sha

Abeg shutup.



I see this as a good move from the fg.



At least now Nigerians going to Ghana to study will reduce.



In some Ghana uni you can even get admission without jamb not to talk of with 120. 9 Likes

Mmmmh

RIPEnglish:

I'm very assurance my school too will rejected it. You sure say you really go school You sure say you really go school 5 Likes

RIPEnglish:

I'm very assurance my school too will rejected it. pity english small na pity english small na 2 Likes 1 Share

Let us all pretend that this reduction is not being done in favour of a particular section of the country. 4 Likes

Just 120?







Abeg wetin they do this people na? Kuku cancel jamb na. Haba

Jamb: Let us be celebrated as the administration dat forced UNIVERSTIES to take #2000 as post UTME fee.



Universities: No problem, just reduce cut off Mark to 120.



Jamb: Why?



Universities: We need money.



Analysis.... @at 200 cut off Mark and 5000 buy form @ #4000 we will earn #20, 000 000.



But at 120 cut-off Mark... Over 20000 will buy form @#2000... Which is equal to #40, 000 000... We will earn 20,000000 more



Jamb: Nice doing business with you 6 Likes

University choice, not by force

A ploy to favour the northerners.

No be so we reach this level of education o but this northerners sha wan do ojoro by all means 3 Likes

tundejoseph4:

pity english small na no way boss

JAMB has lost its tatste.



Na wyning level this man dey, No be private University this thing go favour pass? Na wyning level this man dey, No be private University this thing go favour pass?

The 120 Z too low, y are dey dropping the standard of already spoilt educational system

even if I guess for jamb exam...I go score more than 120

madenigga:

Abeg shutup.



I see this as a good move from the fg.



At least now Nigerians going to Ghana to study will reduce.



In some Ghana uni you can even get admission without jamb not to talk of with 120.

You don't understand You don't understand

madenigga:

Abeg shutup.



I see this as a good move from the fg.



At least now Nigerians going to Ghana to study will reduce.



In some Ghana uni you can even get admission without jamb not to talk of with 120.

Stop the insult!



What it means is that even if you score 400 in Jamb and I score 120 I may get admission because the slot is not even enough.



Also, they have introduced post utme back. What that means is that schools will make more money by asking candidates to buy post utme forms and not give them admission because of quota.



Nigerians will suffer at the end of the day because universities will catch in to this and rip them off, while also selecting whoever they wish for admission. Stop the insult!What it means is that even if you score 400 in Jamb and I score 120 I may get admission because the slot is not even enough.Also, they have introduced post utme back. What that means is that schools will make more money by asking candidates to buy post utme forms and not give them admission because of quota.Nigerians will suffer at the end of the day because universities will catch in to this and rip them off, while also selecting whoever they wish for admission.

Where were you? Were you not at the meeting?? ?





Meanwhile read this



A letter to JAMB



With due respect professor Oloyede and all stakeholders In the education sector, I stand to challenge this year's admission policy as it is not in anyway good for our education system.



I really don't know the idea behind the pegged cut off mark but it's really a shock to many Nigerians. We find it uncalled for to make 30% the benchmark. Nigeria's education is yet to be standard yet we are bringing in unstandardized policy to destroy the education system.



Federal polytechnics find it difficult to admit all 180 scorers, do you think making it 100 will make a difference? I understand the fact that institutions might raise the cut off marks to their standard but the message the cut off is sending is simply that Nigeria's education is below standard but Universities can choose to adopt whatever standard.



I speak on behalf of everyone who wants the best for Nigeria. We hope that a review will be done and next year wouldn't be a shock when 50 might be the benchmark.



Thanks.

Anonymous

RIPEnglish:

I'm very assurance my school too will rejected it.



U are trying to make relevance with this your queen English but I tell you, it z actually boring, you actually can't speak and write well so you just used your moniker to cover up..





Pls stop this trash, the joke Z too dry U are trying to make relevance with this your queen English but I tell you, it z actually boring, you actually can't speak and write well so you just used your moniker to cover up..Pls stop this trash, the joke Z too dry

RIPEnglish:

I'm very assurance my school too will rejected it. By their name we shall knw them...RIP By their name we shall knw them...RIP

:Pc