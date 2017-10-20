₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Statsocial: 5:52pm
It was commissioned today the 20th, Of Oct 2017, it proves to be one of the best private university teaching hospitals so far.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Statsocial: 5:55pm
Lalasticlala Demmzy15
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Statsocial: 5:56pm
More
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by mezcri(m): 6:00pm
We hope it lasts
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Statsocial: 6:31pm
mezcri:I pray so too but considering it is private I am sure the owners would not let it rot away. Unlike govt's property which is no man's property.
I am just excited about the fact that this is a 7 ur old university. Even UCH doctors where astounded when they came over!
9 Likes
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Desyner: 6:41pm
Good. This is what all public UTH should look like.
8 Likes
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by ukandi: 7:23pm
Please can anyone be of help on how to write those essays on chevening scholarship application? call me on 07054943535
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by sukkot: 9:12pm
niceeee
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by lazinny(m): 9:13pm
I'm impressed.
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by NokiaN8(m): 9:13pm
Better than Aso rock clinic
5 Likes
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by seedsower(m): 9:14pm
With all sense of responsibility I must say that at this point, Mr. President's file should be transferred from London (whatever) hospital to our own very own Naija care giving center.
And no more begging for 10 Million for a treatment of 4 Million actual treatment just because of visas, flight tickets and logistics including having to also transport the kidney donor.
1 Like
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by designer01(m): 9:14pm
NokiaN8:Abi nah, I need to enroll my kid here soon, shes fourteen
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Differential(f): 9:15pm
Not bad
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 9:15pm
is it a public univeristy?
why am i seeing some of our mumu governor commisioning it?
1 Like
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 9:15pm
And our politicians, would still be travelling abroad for medical care.
Even our dear president
1 Like
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Perfectionist11(m): 9:15pm
Nice one.This justifies the exorbitant school fee.
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 9:16pm
That afe dey try shaa..
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by cyborgviper(f): 9:16pm
waow...this is a sight to behold. Very impressive
3 Likes
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by OCTAVO: 9:17pm
Really impressed
1 Like
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by horlams(m): 9:18pm
Nice one. Hope it'll be cheap so its purpose (learning) will not be defeated. What's the purpose of a teaching hospital if there are no patients to clerk?
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by cinoedhunter: 9:19pm
That's what I'm talking about
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by RomanticBob: 9:20pm
O boy, this is great!
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by yemzzy22(m): 9:20pm
this how all the hospital in Nigeria should be enough equipment all they do is spend money on irrelevant project or embelzzle all the budget and funds allocated for it bubu we watching you
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:20pm
Wawu!
I hope say Rochas go come dis hospital come bust hin belle.
Mehn...... dat guy six pack dey life imprisonment.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 9:20pm
Sweet
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by abiolag(m): 9:20pm
I hope they have necessary equipments to treat Baba illness so he can stop wasting our money traveling abroad all the time
Same goes with the other foolish politicalians
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 9:21pm
OK
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Olalekanbanky1(m): 9:24pm
I'm proud to be a staff of ABUAD.... We nicknamed the founder 'Kabiyesi' (means king in Yoruba Language) cos a true king makes sure his pple are always happy. Aare Baamofin of the entire Yorubaland (means d Supreme legal icon of Yorubaland)... God bless our founder/employer/mentor/philanthropist
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by humilitypays(m): 9:24pm
What Nigeria need is technological revolution not importing equipments we can't repair or maintain after some years of installation.
Once Nigeria is able to develop her own indigenous technology, every of our problem will be solved; be it agriculture, health, bad roads, etc.
Private universities in Nigeria should focus on technological/engineering development and research so they can produce the generation of Nigerian youths that will liberate Nigeria from technological dependence on Europe/America/China.
We need the type of technological revolution in China that changed China's fortune for good.
All these importation of finished equipments from abroad can't take us anywhere.
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by homesteady(m): 9:24pm
Ahh! This is wonderful!
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by Bondesniger(m): 9:24pm
that of prophet T.B Joshua is loading
he is constructing one in his home town now
|Re: Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) by extralargehead(m): 9:24pm
Nice structure and lovely pix. Did i hear the Op say it is the best so far?. Have they conducted any surgery there?, can it stop our leaders from going overseas for medicare?. what breakthroughs have they achieved so far? . Can it attract people from other countries to Nigeria ?. Let us wait and pray them to achieve their goals.
3 Likes 1 Share
