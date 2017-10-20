Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Inside Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (Photos) (9001 Views)

It was commissioned today the 20th, Of Oct 2017, it proves to be one of the best private university teaching hospitals so far. 6 Likes 3 Shares

We hope it lasts

We hope it lasts I pray so too but considering it is private I am sure the owners would not let it rot away. Unlike govt's property which is no man's property.



I am just excited about the fact that this is a 7 ur old university. Even UCH doctors where astounded when they came over! I pray so too but considering it is private I am sure the owners would not let it rot away. Unlike govt's property which is no man's property.I am just excited about the fact that this is a 7 ur old university. Even UCH doctors where astounded when they came over! 9 Likes

Good. This is what all public UTH should look like. 8 Likes

I'm impressed.

Better than Aso rock clinic 5 Likes

With all sense of responsibility I must say that at this point, Mr. President's file should be transferred from London (whatever) hospital to our own very own Naija care giving center.



And no more begging for 10 Million for a treatment of 4 Million actual treatment just because of visas, flight tickets and logistics including having to also transport the kidney donor. 1 Like

Better than Aso rock clinic Abi nah, I need to enroll my kid here soon, shes fourteen Abi nah, I need to enroll my kid here soon, shes fourteen

is it a public univeristy?

why am i seeing some of our mumu governor commisioning it? 1 Like

And our politicians, would still be travelling abroad for medical care.



Even our dear president 1 Like

Nice one.This justifies the exorbitant school fee.

That afe dey try shaa..

waow...this is a sight to behold. Very impressive 3 Likes

Really impressed 1 Like

Nice one. Hope it'll be cheap so its purpose (learning) will not be defeated. What's the purpose of a teaching hospital if there are no patients to clerk?

this how all the hospital in Nigeria should be enough equipment all they do is spend money on irrelevant project or embelzzle all the budget and funds allocated for it bubu we watching you









I hope say Rochas go come dis hospital come bust hin belle.



Mehn...... dat guy six pack dey life imprisonment. Wawu!I hope say Rochas go come dis hospital come bust hin belle.Mehn...... dat guy six pack dey life imprisonment. 1 Like 1 Share

I hope they have necessary equipments to treat Baba illness so he can stop wasting our money traveling abroad all the time

Same goes with the other foolish politicalians

I'm proud to be a staff of ABUAD.... We nicknamed the founder 'Kabiyesi' (means king in Yoruba Language) cos a true king makes sure his pple are always happy. Aare Baamofin of the entire Yorubaland (means d Supreme legal icon of Yorubaland)... God bless our founder/employer/mentor/philanthropist 3 Likes 1 Share

What Nigeria need is technological revolution not importing equipments we can't repair or maintain after some years of installation.



Once Nigeria is able to develop her own indigenous technology, every of our problem will be solved; be it agriculture, health, bad roads, etc.



Private universities in Nigeria should focus on technological/engineering development and research so they can produce the generation of Nigerian youths that will liberate Nigeria from technological dependence on Europe/America/China.



We need the type of technological revolution in China that changed China's fortune for good.



All these importation of finished equipments from abroad can't take us anywhere.

that of prophet T.B Joshua is loading

he is constructing one in his home town now