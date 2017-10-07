Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Afe Babalola University Completes 400 Bed Teaching Hospital(photo) (9743 Views)

Yay!!!

Private Universities have taken over o, lalasticl.ala come and see! This is a university that started in 2010. I am so proud of Are Afe Babalola.



Afe Babalola University has finally completed her world class teaching hospital which was initially slated for commissioning in the first quarter of 2017.



The 600 bed teaching hospital is set to reduce educational tourism.



The ABUADTH is located in Ado Ekiti and is set for commissioning soon. Once it is commissioned I would bring pictures of its facilities and equipment to nairaland.



Some of the facilities include but not limited to: Bone densitometer, for measuring the density of bones; Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan, for diagnosing very minute abnormal structures in the body such as cancer. Other facilities include: a helipad, where patients flown from different parts of the world will land via helicopter for medical attention.

The ABUAD hospital was built using Chelsea Hospital London as a template. The Chelsea hospital London is also a 430 bed teaching hospital that serves Imperial college London. It is also rated one of the best hospitals in the UK because of its low mortality rate. It has a running cost of over £300 million per annum.



See picture of Chelsea hospital below

I wanted to post this exact picture some days back, I didn't just know how it escaped my mind. I'm not in school for now, if not I would have taken firsthand photos. I heard it's due to be officially commissioned this October, don't worry, I'll provide you with nice images by then!



I'm really proud of ABUAD!

The school is developing with so much pace.



Àrè Afe Babalola is doing his best to put the school in a world class state

So much to talk about the school engineering department as well... 4 Likes

Demmzy15:

I'm really proud of ABUAD! I am really excited my guy. This is a university that started in 2010 and already is moving so fast like d speed of light. It seems the private universities that were created between 2010/2011 are really making Impressive moves. I was surprised to see Landmark university which was established in 2011 now producing her own electricity using Jatropha caucus converted to diesel and is set to start selling diesel to the outside community. And this is being manned by their departments of Engineering.



I am really excited my guy. This is a university that started in 2010 and already is moving so fast like d speed of light. It seems the private universities that were created between 2010/2011 are really making Impressive moves. I was surprised to see Landmark university which was established in 2011 now producing her own electricity using Jatropha caucus converted to diesel and is set to start selling diesel to the outside community. And this is being manned by their departments of Engineering.

I can't also wait for living faith fourth university in Calabar which would focus on Ship building, Naval Architecture and Everything Marine studies. The next few years is going to be an interesting time to see how some private universities would up stage the Federal ones.

mrbillz:

The school is developing with so much pace.



Àrè Afe Babalola is doing his best to put the school in a world class state

Ah mad. They have Mechatronics as a department and most of their equipments are not found in other federal or state schools in Naija. They are also commencing an Industrial park very soon and also an hydroelectric dam. I have said it there is no point schooling abroad again for BSc again. Our private universities are clearly pushing the frontier.

ABUAD is one of the private schools improving their facilities from time to time. 3 Likes 1 Share

Statsocial:



Ah mad. They have Mechatronics as a department and most of their equipments are not found in other federal or state schools in Naija. They are also commencing an Industrial park very soon and also an hydroelectric dam. I have said it there is no point schooling abroad again for BSc again. Our private universities are clearly pushing the frontier. I was at their microbiology Lab 2 years ago for some analysis. Couldn't contain how marveled I was seeing some strange facilities. Abuad I would say could compete head to head with any university in Africa. Got friends schooling abroad and some of them could attest to the fact that Nigerian private universities are gradually getting there.



I was at their microbiology Lab 2 years ago for some analysis. Couldn't contain how marveled I was seeing some strange facilities. Abuad I would say could compete head to head with any university in Africa. Got friends schooling abroad and some of them could attest to the fact that Nigerian private universities are gradually getting there.

An Ex Eksuite

^ ^ "Gradually getting there" ? I think it should be "speedily getting there".



If i have my way, this would not be need...



If i have my way, this would not be need...

Let all men be healed IJN, no one deserves a sick bed

Nice one

I hope this news will make our politicians, especially Buhari from going abroad for medicals. Because we have been told it is a world-class hospital







Nice

Meanwhile, Delta state University teaching hospital. 3 Likes

I love reading things like this 5 Likes

Impressive 1 Like

I hope it will not be like Akwa Ibom Specialist hospital. Do not kill the dream.

Statsocial:

See picture of Chelsea hospital below BLUES 4 LIFE

Statsocial:



Ah mad. They have Mechatronics as a department and most of their equipments are not found in other federal or state schools in Naija. They are also commencing an Industrial park very soon and also an hydroelectric dam. I have said it there is no point schooling abroad again for BSc again. Our private universities are clearly pushing the frontier. mechatronics?

do they have MSc for mechatronics yet?

mechatronics?

do they have MSc for mechatronics yet?

I'll like do its bsc in funaab first though

I love this. It will be nice for private universities to carve a niche for themselves. Babcock university for example has some very excellent Computer science graduates and Accounting Graduates doing great things in Nigeria and beyond . 1 Like

Some people will sit there shouting glorified secondary school,



Check KPMG, Deloitte, MTN and other blue chip companies in Nigeria and see how Covenant University and other private universities graduates are making serious waves.



Gone are the days when vacancies are based on the universities you attend.

So happy the school in the SW are doing well. More of it.

nice one, since our government is failing in it responsibility to give us, good education .





Hmm, God should provide money for common man . 1 Like

Beautiful!

Great things happen in the WEST. 6 Likes

Man with a vision.

The man is really trying for his people unlike his south south counterparts.

If an individual could do this, what stops the stupid people we have always had in power from improving the government schools. 1 Like 1 Share

If an individual could do this, what stops the stupid people we have always had in power from improving the government schools?

Statsocial:

See picture of Chelsea hospital below Backward, check when Chelsea hospital was built, you might be surprised its over 100 years Old!, who copies outdated structures? Backward, check when Chelsea hospital was built, you might be surprised its over 100 years Old!, who copies outdated structures?

Statsocial:

See picture of Chelsea hospital below

Dude, that's not a picture of Chelsea & Westminster Hospital. I know because I work there. Dude, that's not a picture of Chelsea & Westminster Hospital. I know because I work there.