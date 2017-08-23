₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:28am
A man was arrested while attempting to use a lady for ritual at Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state. The man reportedly stabbed the lady multiple times on her body before she escaped and ran for her dear life. According to reports, after the lady fled, she mobilized a group of youths who stormed a bush in the area where the man was apprehended after several hours of search.
He was finally arrested and taken in handcuffs by security operatives.
Read what was posted by a Facebook user;
THIS TRAGEDY @ UMUONYEASHI, NSOKPO OGBAKU IN MBAITOLI LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN IMO STATE. THE YOUNG MAN, IN HANDCUFFS ATTEMPTED USING THIS LADY FOR RITUAL, BUT UNFORTUNATELY FOR THE MAN, THE LADY OVERPOWERED HIM. BUT THE LADY WAS STABBED SEVERAL PLACES ON HER BODY. SHE USED HER LAST STRENGHT TO RUN FOR HER DEAR LIFE, TO A NEARBY HOUSE, WHERE SHE GOT HELP AND ASSISTANCE. WITH THE TEAM MADE UP OF UMUONYEASHI YOUTHS, ALL WENT INTO THE BUSH IN SEARCH OF THE RITUALIST. AFTER SEVERAL HOURS, HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED. AND HANDED OVER TO THE POLICE .LADIES BEWARE
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 11:33am
Jesu! No wonder the bible says-"The heart of a man is desperately wicked.Who can know it?"
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by kingxsamz(m): 11:33am
chai...
look what he did to dat woman...
I wish he faced jungle Justice....
..naija police if we hear say this one escape, may God punish all of u
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 11:34am
unfortunately someone have ran out of luck
if they eventually release you.........do it codedly nigeria hard but don't touch any of my family members ooooo
you should pay people to do it for you
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by SOLMICHAEL(m): 11:34am
.
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by mcmurphy132: 11:35am
Igbo men with the love of money
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by MasterKim: 11:35am
See head like table
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Evablizin(f): 11:36am
Just disappointed,evil everywhere and everyday you will hear another one.sighs
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Evablizin(f): 11:42am
DOUBLEWAHALA:what are you saying?
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by SOLMICHAEL(m): 11:44am
mcmurphy132:
Even though we know he is an igbo man, must you say it?! Ẹlẹjọ wẹwẹ ọmọdé
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Yakson09: 11:49am
idiotic jew
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by okasebe(m): 11:51am
Potor Republic
Eastern baby factories :A place where human body parts are sold to ritualists
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by tigeress2011: 11:53am
Afonjas pushing and hyping this small news, rare occurrence in SE to front page to claim that Igbos do this kind of crime too. Let me tell you something afonjas, even Zulus in South Africa and Kantayans in Mozambique know that ritual killing is the is birth privilege of afonjas.
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by obamabinladen(m): 11:53am
They will soon be here to display their stupidity.
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Balkan(m): 11:57am
i will not accept this story. there might personal misunderstanding between the two.
it looks like the lady is on vendetta.
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by koladebrainiac(m): 12:00pm
skull miner of the yeastern folks
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by MediumStout(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by emajoe: 1:42pm
Thank God!
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by maxiuc(m): 1:42pm
Ogbaku is the Ogun of Imostate
Juju eeeeeeh
I dey fear those people very well
Ogbaku and umunoha their hands no clean at all
Instead of this mumu to go Asia go develop see wetin he won come do
I guess he was intimidated by the boys that came back from abroad with their Lexus and benz hmmm he doesn't want to be left out this time
Advice to every Imolites coming home for Xmas make sure you hold ur cheese and ur bugati cause is usually rough during festive period in owerri
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by cinoedhunter: 1:42pm
Not again na
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by olatade(m): 1:43pm
I no Wan hear say he escape oh
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Omagzee(m): 1:43pm
Bb
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by free2ryhme: 1:43pm
skull miners again
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by EmperorLee(m): 1:44pm
Ncan oya Wo
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Lexusgs430: 1:44pm
He has an uncanny resemblance to evans ..........
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Tokziby: 1:44pm
Look at how fresh his face is afte being captured
He should thank his stars that he didnt try it in Ikorodu area... The news would have included graphic content
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by hilroy: 1:45pm
Atrocities carried out in Potor region everyday, only if that region receive half of media attention in SW, the whole world will shiver to their bone marrow.
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by timilehing(m): 1:45pm
Are flatinos trying to take back 1st place in skull mining?
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Livefreeordieha(m): 1:46pm
Balkan:тнe dιвιa yaғ ѕpoĸen
|Re: Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos by Rorachy(f): 1:46pm
He wants to drive the latest Lexus like these yahoo ritualists in Owerri.
