He was finally arrested and taken in handcuffs by security operatives.



Read what was posted by a Facebook user;



THIS TRAGEDY @ UMUONYEASHI, NSOKPO OGBAKU IN MBAITOLI LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN IMO STATE. THE YOUNG MAN, IN HANDCUFFS ATTEMPTED USING THIS LADY FOR RITUAL, BUT UNFORTUNATELY FOR THE MAN, THE LADY OVERPOWERED HIM. BUT THE LADY WAS STABBED SEVERAL PLACES ON HER BODY. SHE USED HER LAST STRENGHT TO RUN FOR HER DEAR LIFE, TO A NEARBY HOUSE, WHERE SHE GOT HELP AND ASSISTANCE. WITH THE TEAM MADE UP OF UMUONYEASHI YOUTHS, ALL WENT INTO THE BUSH IN SEARCH OF THE RITUALIST. AFTER SEVERAL HOURS, HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED. AND HANDED OVER TO THE POLICE .LADIES BEWARE



No wonder the bible says-"The heart of a man is desperately wicked.Who can know it?" Jesu!

chai...

look what he did to dat woman...

I wish he faced jungle Justice....



..naija police if we hear say this one escape, may God punish all of u 3 Likes

Igbo men with the love of money 30 Likes 1 Share

See head like table 23 Likes 1 Share





Just disappointed,evil everywhere and everyday you will hear another one.sighs

DOUBLEWAHALA:

you should pay people to do it for you what are you saying? what are you saying? 15 Likes 1 Share

mcmurphy132:

Igbo men with the love of money



Even though we know he is an igbo man, must you say it?! Ẹlẹjọ wẹwẹ ọmọdé 24 Likes

idiotic jew 6 Likes

Potor Republic



Eastern baby factories :A place where human body parts are sold to ritualists 4 Likes

Afonjas pushing and hyping this small news, rare occurrence in SE to front page to claim that Igbos do this kind of crime too. Let me tell you something afonjas, even Zulus in South Africa and Kantayans in Mozambique know that ritual killing is the is birth privilege of afonjas. 5 Likes 1 Share

They will soon be here to display their stupidity. 9 Likes 1 Share

i will not accept this story. there might personal misunderstanding between the two.

it looks like the lady is on vendetta. 1 Like

skull miner of the yeastern folks 9 Likes 1 Share

Thank God!

Ogbaku is the Ogun of Imostate



Juju eeeeeeh



I dey fear those people very well



Ogbaku and umunoha their hands no clean at all



Instead of this mumu to go Asia go develop see wetin he won come do





I guess he was intimidated by the boys that came back from abroad with their Lexus and benz hmmm he doesn't want to be left out this time



Advice to every Imolites coming home for Xmas make sure you hold ur cheese and ur bugati cause is usually rough during festive period in owerri

Not again na 1 Like 1 Share

I no Wan hear say he escape oh 2 Likes 2 Shares

Bb

skull miners again

Ncan oya Wo 2 Likes

He has an uncanny resemblance to evans .......... 3 Likes





He should thank his stars that he didnt try it in Ikorodu area... The news would have included graphic content Look at how fresh his face is afte being capturedHe should thank his stars that he didnt try it in Ikorodu area... The news would have included graphic content 1 Like

Atrocities carried out in Potor region everyday, only if that region receive half of media attention in SW, the whole world will shiver to their bone marrow. 2 Likes

Are flatinos trying to take back 1st place in skull mining?

Balkan:

i will not accept this story. there might personal misunderstanding between the two.

it looks like the lady is on vendetta. тнe dιвιa yaғ ѕpoĸen тнe dιвιa yaғ ѕpoĸen