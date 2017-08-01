Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) (5175 Views)

'‪The most beautiful chapter in my biography is the one about God. The next most beautiful is the one about my mum and my dad! Love you mum'







Source: Senator Ben Bruce was pictured showing lovel to his mum.He said.....'‪The most beautiful chapter in my biography is the one about God. The next most beautiful is the one about my mum and my dad! Love you mum'

The bubu version in the senate. Only photos, plastic smiles and nothing to impart on the masses. 3 Likes 1 Share

wow

mother is d greatest 1 Like

What is adorable in a useless sinator that has failed to represent his constituents well and risk been recalled.

He is representing his family nt the masses 2 Likes 1 Share





Beautiful woman 1 Like

while his constituents wallow in poverty and squalor 2 Likes 1 Share

My mother who sat and watch...... 1 Like

48noble:

mothers is d greatest are great

Well,







All I know NO SENATOR IS REPRESENTING ANYBODY. THEY ONLY REPRESENT THEIR

1. Pocket

2. Bank account

3. Party and lastly

4. Greed 1 Like

Mothers are expensive

The fool suddenly lost his voice. We are not vuying this cheap publicity. A little boy was discovered not long ago who is good in craft go and help him then post pictures here not your old mother.

He looks like his mom 1 Like

Cute mum

Mothers love is eternal.

cool, Jesus Love's more

This senator that speaks less in the house and rants on Twitter again? His people are wallowing in poverty and all he does is to con some people with the motherly love act and shii. The mum fine Sha. God bless all mums that are real moms.. Not d slay shitty boobs exposing mommas

.

Beautiful

His mother is even using wheelchair, while they all go around shouting Buhari

adem30:

His mother is even using wheelchair, while they all go around shouting Buhari

Is his mother the president of your country

How is the wheelchair the economic problem of the country Is his mother the president of your countryHow is the wheelchair the economic problem of the country

Good Woman indeed....

Ok