|Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by zoba88: 11:31am
Senator Ben Bruce was pictured showing lovel to his mum.He said.....
'The most beautiful chapter in my biography is the one about God. The next most beautiful is the one about my mum and my dad! Love you mum'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/adorable-photos-of-senator-ben-bruce.html?m=1
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by zico530(m): 11:32am
The bubu version in the senate. Only photos, plastic smiles and nothing to impart on the masses.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 11:33am
wow
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by 48noble(m): 11:35am
mother is d greatest
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by brainpulse: 1:26pm
What is adorable in a useless sinator that has failed to represent his constituents well and risk been recalled.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by Soulsymbol99: 1:28pm
He is representing his family nt the masses
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by Narldon(f): 1:28pm
Beautiful woman
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by tobtap: 1:28pm
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:29pm
while his constituents wallow in poverty and squalor
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 1:29pm
My mother who sat and watch......
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by NorthSide: 1:31pm
48noble:
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by Nltaliban(m): 1:31pm
Well,
All I know NO SENATOR IS REPRESENTING ANYBODY. THEY ONLY REPRESENT THEIR
1. Pocket
2. Bank account
3. Party and lastly
4. Greed
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by cerowo(f): 1:33pm
Mothers are expensive
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by oyienootieno: 1:36pm
The fool suddenly lost his voice. We are not vuying this cheap publicity. A little boy was discovered not long ago who is good in craft go and help him then post pictures here not your old mother.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by dangotesmummy: 1:39pm
He looks like his mom
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by kuldude29(m): 1:39pm
Cute mum
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by Chiccly(f): 1:39pm
Mothers love is eternal.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by aku626(m): 1:40pm
cool, Jesus Love's more
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 2:04pm
This senator that speaks less in the house and rants on Twitter again? His people are wallowing in poverty and all he does is to con some people with the motherly love act and shii. The mum fine Sha. God bless all mums that are real moms.. Not d slay shitty boobs exposing mommas
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 2:04pm
.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 2:04pm
Beautiful
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by adem30: 2:10pm
His mother is even using wheelchair, while they all go around shouting Buhari
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 2:15pm
adem30:
Is his mother the president of your country
How is the wheelchair the economic problem of the country
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by tombeh(m): 2:21pm
Good Woman indeed....
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by DBossNG(m): 2:39pm
Ok
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Gives His Mother A Peck (Photos) by olajubu100(m): 2:54pm
Why should he publicise dis one? Your mother is you mother. Wetin concern us na? Abeg dat one no solve my prb joor.
