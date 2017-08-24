Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience (1977 Views)

I lost my dad on the 14th of August and ever since then my family relations have been trying to frustrate me, my mum and my sister, even to the extent of threatening my life.



How my Dad died.



My Dad had diabetes and fell sick when he travelled to the east, Anambra State. Fortunately he was with my mum when everything started, unfortunately my relations where also present. They debated on the best hospital to take him to, my mum suggested he returned back to Lagos where he had a specialist taking care of him, our family physician also advised the same but due to ignorance, my dads brothers and sisters took him to a maternity hospital, where he died few days later.



The first thing my relations did was to start spreading rumours that my mum, and we the children killed our dad. How? How?

A man we loved so much, although we had our little differences, just like every other family. But we loved him, I've never seen my sister cry so much until the day we lost him.

They took him to a maternity hospital and now turned back to point fingers?

But i'm not interested in accusing anybody.

I just want people to learn from my experience.



My Dad's elder brother has been the only one different in the whole issue.

So sorry for ur loss. May the soul of ur Dad rest in peace. U need to be strong for ur mum and sis. Most relatives dont mean well but God will see u tru Amen. 3 Likes

Pu more effort God assist u

. My dad died on d 30th of march 2014, and since then, his brothers have bn pestering my life. Take heart bro, God be with you and your mom. . My dad died on d 30th of march 2014, and since then, his brothers have bn pestering my life. Take heart bro, God be with you and your mom. 1 Like

take heart bro

Sorry for the loss...probably they are eyeing whatever your dad left behind. I advice you not to trust any of them, don't let any of them know your mind or what you feel about their attitude to you (even the uncle that understands), be prayerful and after the burial get out of there with you mum and siblings if you have the resources. 2 Likes

sorry op

Its really crazy.. Life is terrible

Take heart bro u will get past those evil people.

Iku ba ola je my dear brother nothing new under this sun again, he is dead already may his soul rest in perfect peace, blooda i want you to zero your mind with all this family stuff cos they are evil and stand like a man, get on the street and hustle like no more tomorrow otherwise they(family) waiting for you people to come and beg...

Ignore them and keep mute. They are looking for your dad's properties . They want to see who will challenge them. Be wise.

Sorry for the loss 1 Like

Take heart, it's well.

There is something that always baffles me.

What is always wrong with some relatives? Aren't we all also relatives to some others? Why then are some full of so much evil? I've seen a lot of them. 1 Like

. For what to give birth. Sorry bro . Welcome to fatherless club. Maternity hospital. For what to give birth. Sorry bro . Welcome to fatherless club. 1 Like

It's so sad the way some African relatives act. They are setting the stage so they can come and claim his properties.

Sorry for your loss. May your dad's soul rest in peace.

Bro, this is the time you have to be very strong. It is a usual occurrence in igbo land to point accusing fingers when a man dies. All they are trying to do is to create problem within the family so that your mum will be accused and your dad's property shared among them. The account i wrote a similar story when my father Inlaw dies has been banned by mods.



See be strong and stand your grounds. All they are looking for is your dad's property. Bro, this is the time you have to be very strong. It is a usual occurrence in igbo land to point accusing fingers when a man dies. All they are trying to do is to create problem within the family so that your mum will be accused and your dad's property shared among them. The account i wrote a similar story when my father Inlaw dies has been banned by mods.See be strong and stand your grounds. All they are looking for is your dad's property.

brother have learn something in life never turn your back on family but never rely on them they can change the gear of faith,I also faced something similar but am coping trust me! you will triumph over the challenges

I lost my dad, guess what, all of us relocated, changed contacts, no one has our contacts... I lost my dad, guess what, all of us relocated, changed contacts, no one has our contacts...

Typical naija thing plus you igbo, which I heard/read its more extreme in those parts. However since you male, step up to them with as much courage and fierceness you can muster. Never allow them bully or talk trash about your family, the man who died is your father speak and act like his son. Hope you got brothers too?



It will pass though.

Rip to your dad



My advices, dont take tins personally, poo hapens



Just hustle/grind harder only you know what you want and only you can make it hapen

this ur writeup is incomplete, how are they threatening ur life and that of your mum and siblings, and why are they threatening to kill u

Hmm.. It's like a culture here in igbo land. What you need now is courage and boldness. Don't exhibit any atom of fear or you're a goner.. It's a phase and will soon pass. My your dad's soul RIP.

Same here.

Truth is nobody really cares about you, now thats not such a bad thing, makes you stronger so you grow to prove them wrong





take heart is well



Probably they have forgotten that they will die one day ND they will receive double fold what they are doing to u ND ur siblings take heart is wellProbably they have forgotten that they will die one day ND they will receive double fold what they are doing to u ND ur siblings

