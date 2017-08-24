₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by IFEANNYI(m): 11:35am
I lost my dad on the 14th of August and ever since then my family relations have been trying to frustrate me, my mum and my sister, even to the extent of threatening my life.
How my Dad died.
My Dad had diabetes and fell sick when he travelled to the east, Anambra State. Fortunately he was with my mum when everything started, unfortunately my relations where also present. They debated on the best hospital to take him to, my mum suggested he returned back to Lagos where he had a specialist taking care of him, our family physician also advised the same but due to ignorance, my dads brothers and sisters took him to a maternity hospital, where he died few days later.
The first thing my relations did was to start spreading rumours that my mum, and we the children killed our dad. How? How?
A man we loved so much, although we had our little differences, just like every other family. But we loved him, I've never seen my sister cry so much until the day we lost him.
They took him to a maternity hospital and now turned back to point fingers?
But i'm not interested in accusing anybody.
I just want people to learn from my experience.
My Dad's elder brother has been the only one different in the whole issue.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by Mumben(f): 4:56pm
So sorry for ur loss. May the soul of ur Dad rest in peace. U need to be strong for ur mum and sis. Most relatives dont mean well but God will see u tru Amen.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by cr7rooney10(m): 8:04pm
Pu more effort God assist u
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by Zizicardo(f): 8:05pm
. My dad died on d 30th of march 2014, and since then, his brothers have bn pestering my life. Take heart bro, God be with you and your mom.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by AdebisiAdeyinka(m): 8:05pm
take heart bro
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by engrfcuksmtin(m): 8:06pm
Sorry for the loss...probably they are eyeing whatever your dad left behind. I advice you not to trust any of them, don't let any of them know your mind or what you feel about their attitude to you (even the uncle that understands), be prayerful and after the burial get out of there with you mum and siblings if you have the resources.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by peacemara54(m): 8:06pm
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by urvillagepeoplee(m): 8:07pm
sorry op
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by Zeze06(m): 8:07pm
Its really crazy.. Life is terrible
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by kushma(m): 8:07pm
Take heart bro u will get past those evil people.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by favourmic(m): 8:07pm
Iku ba ola je my dear brother nothing new under this sun again, he is dead already may his soul rest in perfect peace, blooda i want you to zero your mind with all this family stuff cos they are evil and stand like a man, get on the street and hustle like no more tomorrow otherwise they(family) waiting for you people to come and beg...
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by ekems2017(f): 8:08pm
Ignore them and keep mute. They are looking for your dad's properties . They want to see who will challenge them. Be wise.
Sorry for the loss
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by rossyc(f): 8:08pm
Take heart, it's well.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by Raintaker(m): 8:08pm
There is something that always baffles me.
What is always wrong with some relatives? Aren't we all also relatives to some others? Why then are some full of so much evil? I've seen a lot of them.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by muller101(m): 8:09pm
Maternity hospital. For what to give birth. Sorry bro . Welcome to fatherless club.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by Breadfruit: 8:09pm
It's so sad the way some African relatives act. They are setting the stage so they can come and claim his properties.
Sorry for your loss. May your dad's soul rest in peace.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by lonelydora(m): 8:09pm
IFEANNYI:
Bro, this is the time you have to be very strong. It is a usual occurrence in igbo land to point accusing fingers when a man dies. All they are trying to do is to create problem within the family so that your mum will be accused and your dad's property shared among them. The account i wrote a similar story when my father Inlaw dies has been banned by mods.
See be strong and stand your grounds. All they are looking for is your dad's property.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by sulexrio: 8:10pm
brother have learn something in life never turn your back on family but never rely on them they can change the gear of faith,I also faced something similar but am coping trust me! you will triumph over the challenges
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by supersystemsng: 8:10pm
IFEANNYI:
I lost my dad, guess what, all of us relocated, changed contacts, no one has our contacts...
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by Gwaihir: 8:11pm
Typical naija thing plus you igbo, which I heard/read its more extreme in those parts. However since you male, step up to them with as much courage and fierceness you can muster. Never allow them bully or talk trash about your family, the man who died is your father speak and act like his son. Hope you got brothers too?
It will pass though.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:11pm
Rip to your dad
My advices, dont take tins personally, poo hapens
Just hustle/grind harder only you know what you want and only you can make it hapen
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by bonechamberlain(m): 8:11pm
this ur writeup is incomplete, how are they threatening ur life and that of your mum and siblings, and why are they threatening to kill u
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by Drienzia: 8:12pm
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by IAmSkinny: 8:14pm
Sorry about your dad. Some relatives are just wolves in chicken clothing.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by tellwisdom: 8:14pm
Op, which experience??....You lost your dad because you took him to Obiangeli nurse and maternity hospital and that's experience?? what does that mean?? Yaradua with Nigeria's money at his disposal never survived. Even buhari after spending close to 12 billion treating himself is stil looking frail and might soon. Sense fall on you jor
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by EntMirror: 8:14pm
Hmm.. It's like a culture here in igbo land. What you need now is courage and boldness. Don't exhibit any atom of fear or you're a goner.. It's a phase and will soon pass. My your dad's soul RIP.
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by GreatEvilBeast(m): 8:15pm
Same here.
Truth is nobody really cares about you, now thats not such a bad thing, makes you stronger so you grow to prove them wrong
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by smsventures: 8:15pm
take heart is well
Probably they have forgotten that they will die one day ND they will receive double fold what they are doing to u ND ur siblings
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by oshe11(m): 8:15pm
|Re: Losing My Dad & Dealing With Lazy Relatives: My Experience by soberdrunk(m): 8:16pm
Hope say ur papa write will and you get mind because all this English you are blowing will not save you from those wolves(your wicked relatives) when he reach time to share properties. Your daddy is dead and that is a fact that cannot be changed, it is time to wake up and secure his legacy and not time to be emotional and be reasoning one uncle........
