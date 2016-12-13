Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB (11976 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to come up with a better argument in the “debate for freedom”.



Kanu said this on Wednesday in Abia state while reacting to Buhari’s marching order to security agencies to tackle the excesses of secessionist groups, including IPOB.



The president had also discussed the issue of IPOB – among other “security threats” – with service chiefs during a meeting on Tuesday.



But Kanu faulted claims that IPOB is a violent group.



While stating that the “recourse to brute force to solve national problems would never work,” the IPOB leader said the people must not be “railroaded into succumbing to intimidation”.



“In this debate for freedom, everybody has to be heard. Buhari should defeat me with the superiority of his argument not AK 47,” he said.



“Some people quickly recourse to violence, hate and intimidation because they have lost the force of argument.



“It is the continuation of Buhari’s dictatorial and unwholesomely undemocratic approach to governance. I find it unacceptable and insulting that somebody elected by the people can turn around and dictate to them how he wants them to behave.”



Kanu added that the group would never resort to violence in its quest for a sovereign state of Biafra.



“There is no need for people to be afraid of the internal operations of the IPOB. We will never ever resort to armed violence or armed conflict of any sort,” he said.



“I will not do anything that will bring dishonour or shame to our people and if I do it, IPOB will never be violent, we will never be armed.”



https://www.thecable.ng/nnamdi-kanu-buhari-defeat-superiority-argument-not-ak-47



Super story.. Is he begging?....after making noise all over the country.....i thought he was ready for anything...he should kip kwayet!!!!

So this man want a superior argument from quota system beneficiaries....kikikikiki



He is bold he is courageous, He is a fighter.. He is Fearless.

Nwachineke!



See why Kanu call Nigeria a zoo.

Catalonians are fighting for freedom, Spain has not for one day killed the agitators or arrest them.

Nigeria, buhari is planning another genocide on the people of God.



Remenber Plague of frog that God used on Pharaoh,

God is usin rat in the case of Buhari



We are getting to the last plague. I dont want to say what it is.



babyfaceafrica:

Super story.. Is he begging?..i though he was ready for anything

are you a norther ?





Obviously, quota system will limit you with intellectual capacity

.



reasons you always results to violence





look at happenings in the north, it's all about bombings, killings day in day out





even with small small issues that can be resolved around the table ooo

.

Vutseck:





are you a norther ?





Obviously, quota system will limit you with intellectual capacity

. k

Buhari that boycotted the last presidential debate due to his inability to reason and respond well.

Well… … Buhari's mandate is to destroy Nigeria not to promote democracy and this is a very crucial point that IPOB must accept.

What debate! shey this kanu wan disgrace our president ni. I no even wan think about the outcome of the debate, international disgrace.

What debate! shey this kanu wan disgrace our president ni. I no even wan think about the outcome of the debate, international disgrace.

"My fiffle I ave here to offose the mosion which says Nigeria's sovereignty is negotiable."

An irresponsible tout that has never had a tangible job throughout his life.

The federal government should give kanu 50 million naira and a plot of land in Abuja and watch him abandon biafra agitations. Kanu has a price, he can be bought. He's already sounding tired and defeated in his recent speeches. Giving him money will make him patriotic to Nigeria. Then we can move ahead and face our dear country Nigeria and ensure biafra will never come

Kanu look ur back

Buhari maka why?

My guy is now afraid



Honestly you have no argument



You have so far not been able to prove Nigeria will be better divided and unify ...



If you know debate well mr kanu its own you to prove you have a better plan



So far I have seen now ...just empty talk of paradise in Biafra without facts to back them up





I am 100% sure Buhari will not respond to this he has a way of ignoring fools .....you can ask fayose

Only him argues with him self all the time

CAN THE ROBOT REASON??NO

CAN THE ROBOT REASON??NO

HOW CAN YOU REASON WITH SOMEBODY THAT THINK REFERENDUM IS EQUAL TO WAR?THAT BOYSCOTTING OF ELECTION IS HATE SPEECH HOW??AND SURPRISINGLY THE SO CALLED EDUCATED YO ROBBER PROFESSORS AND LAWYERS ALSO THINK THAT WAY,GOD HELP US.

Look's like kanu forgot that buhari is a retired military General................ So expect less.

Please who is Nnamdi Kanu? I asked my Google Assistant this question, she says he's an "Activist". Who does that for a living?

All the activists I know of, from Malcolm X to Mandela or Fela all got a job.

d

Oboy

Tell Buhari he is mad"



This is just the start for the dirty pig.



Buratai has one message for you and your piglets



