|"Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by jtigwell0: 11:56am
Nnamdi Kanu To Buhari: Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK 47.
https://www.thecable.ng/nnamdi-kanu-buhari-defeat-superiority-argument-not-ak-47
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by madridguy(m): 11:57am
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by babyfaceafrica: 12:01pm
Super story.. Is he begging?....after making noise all over the country.....i thought he was ready for anything...he should kip kwayet!!!!
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by Vutseck(m): 12:06pm
So this man want a superior argument from quota system beneficiaries....kikikikiki
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by Joejonah(m): 12:06pm
He is bold he is courageous, He is a fighter.. He is Fearless.
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by Balkan(m): 12:10pm
Nwachineke!
See why Kanu call Nigeria a zoo.
Catalonians are fighting for freedom, Spain has not for one day killed the agitators or arrest them.
Nigeria, buhari is planning another genocide on the people of God.
Remenber Plague of frog that God used on Pharaoh,
God is usin rat in the case of Buhari
We are getting to the last plague. I dont want to say what it is.
Pharaoh Must yield at the final plague
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by Vutseck(m): 12:10pm
babyfaceafrica:
are you a norther ?
Obviously, quota system will limit you with intellectual capacity
reasons you always results to violence
look at happenings in the north, it's all about bombings, killings day in day out
even with small small issues that can be resolved around the table ooo
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by babyfaceafrica: 12:11pm
Vutseck:k
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by obamabinladen(m): 12:19pm
Buhari that boycotted the last presidential debate due to his inability to reason and respond well.
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by thoth: 12:19pm
Well… … Buhari's mandate is to destroy Nigeria not to promote democracy and this is a very crucial point that IPOB must accept.
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by Remimadrid(m): 12:54pm
What debate! shey this kanu wan disgrace our president ni. I no even wan think about the outcome of the debate, international disgrace.
My fiffle..... una know the rest.
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by Remimadrid(m): 12:54pm
What debate! shey this kanu wan disgrace our president ni. I no even wan think about the outcome of the debate, international disgrace.
"My fiffle I ave here to offose the mosion which says Nigeria's sovereignty is negotiable."
I no go watch am self, National disgrace, BBC and CNN go finish us
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by Remimadrid(m): 12:54pm
The debate is dead on arrival, expect bubu to ignore him. weeing Mr presido wan talk sef
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by brainpulse: 1:30pm
An irresponsible tout that has never had a tangible job throughout his life.
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by MediumStout(m): 1:30pm
The federal government should give kanu 50 million naira and a plot of land in Abuja and watch him abandon biafra agitations. Kanu has a price, he can be bought. He's already sounding tired and defeated in his recent speeches. Giving him money will make him patriotic to Nigeria. Then we can move ahead and face our dear country Nigeria and ensure biafra will never come
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by maklelemakukula(m): 1:31pm
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by cr7rooney10(m): 1:31pm
Kanu look ur back
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by emajoe: 1:31pm
Buhari maka why?
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by 01mcfadden(m): 1:31pm
hehehehehe. challenge
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by mrvitalis(m): 1:31pm
My guy is now afraid
Honestly you have no argument
You have so far not been able to prove Nigeria will be better divided and unify ...
If you know debate well mr kanu its own you to prove you have a better plan
So far I have seen now ...just empty talk of paradise in Biafra without facts to back them up
I am 100% sure Buhari will not respond to this he has a way of ignoring fools .....you can ask fayose
Only him argues with him self all the time
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by burkingx(f): 1:31pm
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by burkingx(f): 1:32pm
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by TRUTH2020: 1:32pm
CAN THE ROBOT REASON??NO
HOW CAN YOU REASON WITH SOMEBODY THAT THINK REFERENDUM IS EQUAL TO WAR?THAT BOYSCOTTING OF ELECTION IS HATE SPEECH HOW??AND SURPRISINGLY THE SO CALLED EDUCATED YO ROBBER PROFESSORS AND LAWYERS ALSO THINK THAT WAY,GOD HELP US.
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by dannytoe(m): 1:32pm
Look's like kanu forgot that buhari is a retired military General................ So expect less.
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by 234ng44uk(m): 1:32pm
Please who is Nnamdi Kanu? I asked my Google Assistant this question, she says he's an "Activist". Who does that for a living?
All the activists I know of, from Malcolm X to Mandela or Fela all got a job.
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by burkingx(f): 1:32pm
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by segebase(m): 1:32pm
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by millionboi(m): 1:32pm
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by hilroy: 1:32pm
On December 13, 2016. Cownu said and I quote "Tell Buhari he is mad"
This is just the start for the dirty pig.
Buratai has one message for you and your piglets
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by KevinDein: 1:32pm
PMB: No Kanu. I'll just defeat you with ak47 because I'm the grand commander in chief of the Armed Forces.
Fuuckk yeahhhhh
|Re: "Defeat Me With Superiority Of Your Argument Not With AK47" - Nnamdi Kanu To PMB by EmperorLee(m): 1:33pm
Nna keep kwayet first.
