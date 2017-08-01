₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by EDonHappen: 2:49pm
A video surfaced online about some few hours ago, it was a video of the penalty crooner, Small Doctor pleasing his genitals by himself.
Hehe, trust Nigerians, they have been bashing him on social media with all sort of comments, some went ahead to say he has played his own penalty to throwing
See reactions below...
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/nigerians-react-video-small-doctor-wanking-surfaced-online/
See earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/4009643/nude-video-small-doctor-masturbating
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by EDonHappen: 2:50pm
more
Eh Nairalanders hitting my site with 503 error
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by kingxsamz(m): 3:00pm
oya I don park here again...
anyways what was small doctor thinking sef?
mayb he did it on purpose so he can trend small....
I neva see d video gan...
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Sezua(m): 3:02pm
FP loading
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Montez90: 3:03pm
O ti gba penalty lo throwing
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Rxpetite(f): 3:12pm
Just when we thought cucumber was left in 2016
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by dennisworld1(m): 3:13pm
he is a member of Vaseline crew
6 Likes
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Young03(m): 3:18pm
where's the video?
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Brown14(m): 3:22pm
his thing,his wanking.
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by herzern(m): 4:16pm
We were managing your noisy lyrics and good beat but as a SMALL DOCTOR with SMALL sense..You threw it all away.Devil is a liar
JESUS!!..Nigerians And Savagery!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by armadeo(m): 4:17pm
Yeparipa
end time doctor
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Dutchey(m): 4:18pm
lemme kip kwayet
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by fratermathy(m): 4:18pm
Oversabi Nigerians. How's someone's private video our concern?
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by leocollins(m): 4:18pm
Is it ur wanking?mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Gangster1ms: 4:19pm
Like as if masturbation is a crime.. Almost All boys and girls do it behind closed doors.
14 Likes
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by oshe11(m): 4:19pm
This is wat hapens wen U make An IDIOT FAMOUS....
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by oshe11(m): 4:20pm
With He small Pen.is
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by seunny4lif(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by swiz123(m): 4:21pm
Where is the video
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Ellegacy(m): 4:21pm
Never knew he be Vaseline crew
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by danduj(m): 4:21pm
O tigba penalty lo throwing
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by gregpanta: 4:21pm
Dutchey:
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by oshe11(m): 4:21pm
Snapchat is too complicated ahswear
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by cerowo(f): 4:21pm
bad news about him
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Fabulocity(f): 4:22pm
Kai! Small doctor should just hide his face in shame
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by funmise007(m): 4:22pm
Naa lie jor wey d video & was he caught on CCTV or wat
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by Misslynx: 4:22pm
Hahaha hahaha hahaha Hahahaha can't stop laughing o
|Re: Video Of Small Doctor Masturbating: Nigerians React by EmekaBlue(m): 4:23pm
Did d video really show his small afonja preek? because i dont care to watch it.
Too bad for him.
1 Like
