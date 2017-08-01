₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by argob44(f): 3:58pm
Manchester United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract.
The 35-year-old former Sweden striker made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United last season.
Ibrahimovic was released by the club in June after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury, but he is expected to be fit again in December.
"After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return," said manager Jose Mourinho.
I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch
Ibrahimovic, who initially joined the Red Devils on free transfer in July 2016, had been recuperating at United's training ground after knee surgery.
Mourinho added:
"We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us.
"I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."
Two Los Angeles-based Major League Soccer clubs, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, were both interested in signing the striker this summer.
However, Ibrahimovic said:
"It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay."
He added:
"I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.
"I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."
Ibrahimovic made his debut for hometown club Malmo in 1999 and went on to play for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG. He has won a trophy in every season since 2001, including 13 league titles.
He retired from international football after Sweden's exit from Euro 2016, having scored 62 goals in 116 appearances.
http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/08/zlatan-ibrahimovic-resigned-man-utd.html
BBC
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by Jumbus31(m): 4:01pm
The king is back.. Ggmu.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by swiz123(m): 4:28pm
I think he will be paired with romelu in a 4-4-2 formation
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by Hier(m): 5:00pm
I love football. I love Jesus more
apologia, that picture is demonic. Its called discerning
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by ayxmania: 5:00pm
Ok
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by ayatt(m): 5:01pm
he looks like a horse
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by tim1256(m): 5:01pm
So this guy is still suffering from insanity
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by WebSurfer(m): 5:01pm
All hail United for the trophies this season....
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by baike(m): 5:01pm
thank God it's back for man u fans
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by Masquerade7: 5:01pm
Zlatan my man
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by herzern(m): 5:01pm
The dude below me is a Chelsea fan.
You know them by their words.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by femi4: 5:02pm
Antichrist
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by ayatt(m): 5:02pm
.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by phollybee(m): 5:02pm
Him and Lucifer
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by ameezy(m): 5:02pm
The big man
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by LastSurvivor11: 5:02pm
Not a fan of Premier league thou but I think Man United to hot this season..
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by Bibidear(f): 5:02pm
This guy aint serious i just love him doesnt care what people say abt him anyways GGMU chelsea,liverpool,mancity,arsenal and tottenham go hear am this season
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by habbyy03: 5:02pm
my man...
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by JenniferWhite1(f): 5:03pm
I wish Ibrahimovic can disvirgin me....
Check my signature to make some money like Ibrahimovic... 100% legit
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by David160(m): 5:03pm
I like the guy but I hate that picture
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by kokubillions(m): 5:03pm
Don't comman be slow in front of goal this time o
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by lekshore: 5:04pm
Nice.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by lelvin(m): 5:04pm
Initial gragra.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by seunny4lif(m): 5:04pm
Mod update UEFA champions
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by veacea: 5:04pm
Issokai
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by docjeph(m): 5:05pm
Welcome back the 'LION KING'Welcome back the 'LION KING'Welcome back the 'LION KING' Manchester is red
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by EntMirror: 5:05pm
King of the pitch
Visit www.entmirror.com for all business ideas
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by MorataMissata(m): 5:05pm
Zla10
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by Harbeyg09(m): 5:05pm
He can't comman bench lukaku like he did to martial last season
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by bamite(m): 5:06pm
I'm an arsenal fan, but I must say morinho is building a formidable team in man u.
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by Stanleyville(m): 5:07pm
mourinho go get head ache oo..with all these players coming bk oo..from defence to attack..options everywia..some don't even get to dress for games ...
BT at least na good headache��GGMU
|Re: Ibrahimovic Announces Man Utd Return With Image Depicting Him As Jesus Christ by castrokins(m): 5:07pm
You Just Have To Like This Guy. Even When The Football World Refuse To Honour Him, He Creates A Character For Himself. He Honours Himself And Hence Draws Honour From Faithfuls Who Idolize Him.
