|2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by segun400: 7:10am
Music legend 2face Idibia is presently in the US and payed a visit to friends who just welcomed kids. Psquare's Paul Okoye and his wife Anita recently welcomed twins; Nathan and Nadia, while Freda Francis welcomed a baby boy named Alexander.
2face payed a visit to all their homes and met their babies for the first time.
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/25/2face-idibia-visits-new-parents-psqaures-paul-and-anita-okoye-freda-francis-in-us/
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 7:16am
Nice one from TuBaba.
*hope you don hang your boots o @TuBaba lol*
I love babies gan. Congrats to them again.
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by SydneyBrown(f): 7:23am
Tuface no dey carry last at all....
Nice one jare.
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by tyson98: 7:31am
Tuface is such a cool guy
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Young03(m): 7:34am
And so?
Make we cry say he visit them
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Brown14(m): 7:56am
naija artistes and dark shades sef.
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by jordyspices: 8:12am
Ay your girl don born oh come carry ur pikin
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:35am
Nice one
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 9:19am
Good one.
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Narldon(f): 9:35am
Everything is now News on Nairaland
Me that went for mama Bomboy's child dedication at Tanzania
Did I post it all over social media?
Meanwhile....
The name, Tuface, is synonymous to Baby-factory
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Onipetals33(m): 9:35am
2baba dey form Legend with all the bad bad things wen him don put hand.. Legendary bad man
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by 3RNEST(m): 9:36am
FreshOut.. .indeed money is Good
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by africanempress: 9:37am
Nice one from 2baba
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:37am
Badh guy. Guys protect your girls
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by yinka500: 9:37am
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by toxxnoni(m): 9:38am
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by speezyWears: 9:38am
BleSSedMee:
How many pikin you get...
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by iLickAnalFungus: 9:40am
Good for them
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:40am
Nice one from Tubaba. Just imagine going to US to see new babies....and some of my friends can't even come from one end of PH city to see me because they don't want to spend money on petrol.
God please pick my call so my friend's list will change.
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 9:40am
Cool
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by pretty16(f): 9:41am
Beautiful.
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Kingsolex1(m): 9:41am
Good for him.. How is this news please... Mtchweets
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by do4luv14(m): 9:44am
BleSSedMee:
lolzzzz
nah you go bi hin last stop, cos as ah dry see am so ehn!!!...
nah after you hin go hang hin boot
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Ugosample(m): 9:44am
Another elite giving birth in the USA
It's okay
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Ashley86400: 9:49am
Every celebrity wan born for U.S.
*In German accent* Vat is vrong vit Nigeria?
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by omogidi234(m): 9:51am
Narldon:
Please enjoy your quiet life, I don't envy them.
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 9:53am
Good
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by Ugosample(m): 9:58am
Ashley86400:You sef see am abi
It's not a crime tho
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by wickedworld: 9:59am
Why paul no wear boxer na, abi he know see camera carry the shape of him thing come out.
The rope self make the shape show well well
|Re: 2face Visits Paul And Anita Okoye, Freda Francis In US (Photos) by shakyum12(m): 10:00am
In the nearest future, those children will see those pictures, the will decide to google about tubaba's visit to USA to see them, google will show them nairaland and the will click on it, and the will see all the funny, silly, bad, etc comments including mine. God bless Seun, God Bless Nairaland, Long Live Seun, Long Live Nairaland.
