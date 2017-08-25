₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by smemud(m): 8:35am
A professor of Islamic Studies, Badmas ‘Lanre Yusuf, has warned Muslims against obtaining loans to buy animals for the Eid-el Kabir festivity.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/dont-borrow-celebrate-eid-el-kabir/
Re: 'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by MukhtarBj: 10:02am
....Hope you have all heard? Barka da sallah in advanced.
Re: 'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by DaudaAbu(m): 10:04am
True
La yukallifullah nafsan illa wus aha
Re: 'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by Nukualofa: 10:12am
Afonja Muslims will tell this man to shut up
Re: 'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by topzeezo: 10:16am
Allah is great
Re: 'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:22am
Nukualofa:
Lol, which one is Afonja, why not say Yoruba. Omo ajokuta mamomi
Re: 'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by Teryfik(m): 10:23am
everybody sha won buy ram 2 show off
Re: 'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by Nukualofa: 10:24am
Tajbol4splend:Afonja is same as yoruba.
Re: 'don't Borrow To Celebrate Eid El-kabir' by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:27am
Nukualofa:
So funny when I see Afonja instead of Yoruba
