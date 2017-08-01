₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Angelanest: 2:47pm
While Nigerian Muslims are preparing adequately for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, a man and his family are getting ready for the festivity in a BIG way (literately). The man who apparently didn't want to take any chance - was spotted forcing a big cow with the help of others into a small vehicle probably in order to "maximize" transportation.
This happened earlier today in the northern part of the country.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/see-cow-ram-forced-small-car-ahead-sallah-celebration.html
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by benzene00: 2:48pm
rela
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by iliyande(m): 3:05pm
this is seriously serious
what is wrong with them
oooh poor cow
4 Likes
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by MadManTalking: 3:18pm
Where are the
11 Likes
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by StainlessH(m): 3:20pm
Aboki
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Hefay(m): 3:20pm
I wonder how the car is gonna survive this.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Horo(m): 3:20pm
this is serious if he can afford this big cow he should be able to get a better vehicle that will transport it easily
16 Likes
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by amjoseph19: 3:20pm
Always a special rules for 1slam, The so much hate criticism because it will go along way to show some enlighten few of them that 1slam is nothing but a terrorist organization.
You find such in Christian, atheist or traditionalist thread. With such treatment, Aboki them go think say na them get this country.
14 Likes
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by 10eola(m): 3:21pm
lemme wait for NwaAmaikpe's comment
3 Likes
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Fuadeiza(m): 3:22pm
Who the fuu*ck would drive that car? Thats a death wish. One on one with a cow on ah enclosed region
6 Likes
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by PassingShot(m): 3:23pm
squash47:We all know that many are indeed mad but only a few are roaming the street. I'm sure your brain was looted by PDP. Sorry boy.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Lexusgs430: 3:24pm
Why can't they just hire a pickup ?
1 Like
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by JasonBLood: 3:26pm
Aboki sha no fit get sense
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by iPopAlomo(m): 3:27pm
This is stupidity in every sense of the word...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by dgitrader(m): 3:28pm
innovation at its worst.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by MrOwonikoko: 3:30pm
Babu ilakaye Walahi
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by AnanseK(m): 3:31pm
squash47:
No northerner can do that to a cow. Please check it out these must be your brethren. Even the cow doesn't look Northern.
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by matthew84: 3:31pm
Common sense is not 4 every person
1 Like
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Opeyemibayonle(m): 3:32pm
this is serious o, no respect for the animal,
1 Like
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by rerhji(m): 3:32pm
squash47:dis is wat happens wen dia is an inverse relationship BTW maturity nd growth.... I only pitied dos spending dia hard earned resources on u with thwarted brain development
M sure d owner of d cow provided enough money for the purchase and transport of the cow but out of trying to have a bigger share de resulted in suffering d poor cow.
1 Like
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by MrOwonikoko: 3:34pm
squash47:Wetin konsign aboki and all Muslims again with sense associated with cow and ram iniside camry now?
Aboki na aboki, Muslim na Muslim guy...
Oya use brain, get sense...
1 Like
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by rerhji(m): 3:34pm
Are dia no animal right activists
1 Like
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Pidginwhisper: 3:40pm
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by gbaliciousgbali: 3:45pm
See wetin Mohammed cause
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by herkeym001(m): 3:51pm
gbaliciousgbali:Must you publicized your stupidity?
1 Like
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by pawesome(m): 3:52pm
Abegi...if its a northern part..u would hv seen at least someone wit kaftan n moreova d nothern part dsnt hv red sand lik dt..OP,u lie
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Taiwo20(m): 3:58pm
amjoseph19:
i mistakenly click this and i have been trying to remove it but i couldnt....i have sent mails yet its still there
|Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by matthew84: 4:00pm
herkeym001:Who cause the stupid animal abuse!!!!
