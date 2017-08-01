Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration (13802 Views)

This happened earlier today in the northern part of the country.



While Nigerian Muslims are preparing adequately for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, a man and his family are getting ready for the festivity in a BIG way (literately). The man who apparently didn't want to take any chance - was spotted forcing a big cow with the help of others into a small vehicle probably in order to "maximize" transportation. This happened earlier today in the northern part of the country.

what is wrong with them

oooh poor cow this is seriously seriouswhat is wrong with themoooh poor cow 4 Likes

anumanu Animal lovers when you need them? Meanwhile, I love my animals... dead. Where are theAnimal lovers when you need them? Meanwhile, I love my animals... dead. 11 Likes

I wonder how the car is gonna survive this. 4 Likes 1 Share

this is serious if he can afford this big cow he should be able to get a better vehicle that will transport it easily 16 Likes

Always a special rules for 1slam, The so much hate criticism because it will go along way to show some enlighten few of them that 1slam is nothing but a terrorist organization.



You find such in Christian, atheist or traditionalist thread. With such treatment, Aboki them go think say na them get this country. 14 Likes

Who the fuu*ck would drive that car? Thats a death wish. One on one with a cow on ah enclosed region 6 Likes

shebi wen we talk say aboki and all muzlems no get sense,dm go say we are are tribalistic.... see am na,imagine,one big cow and one fat ram inside one small camry......na so Buhari take dy rule with two fat Rats,pursuing him up and down We all know that many are indeed mad but only a few are roaming the street. I'm sure your brain was looted by PDP. Sorry boy. We all know that many are indeed mad but only a few are roaming the street. I'm sure your brain was looted by PDP. Sorry boy. 6 Likes 1 Share

Why can't they just hire a pickup ? 1 Like

Aboki sha no fit get sense 2 Likes 1 Share

This is stupidity in every sense of the word... 5 Likes 1 Share

innovation at its worst. 3 Likes 1 Share

shebi wen we talk say aboki and all muzlems no get sense,dm go say we are are tribalistic.... see am na,imagine,one big cow and one fat ram inside one small camry......na so Buhari take dy rule with two fat Rats,pursuing him up and down

No northerner can do that to a cow. Please check it out these must be your brethren. Even the cow doesn't look Northern. No northerner can do that to a cow. Please check it out these must be your brethren. Even the cow doesn't look Northern.

Common sense is not 4 every person 1 Like

this is serious o, no respect for the animal, 1 Like

shebi wen we talk say aboki and all muzlems no get sense,dm go say we are are tribalistic.... see am na,imagine,one big cow and one fat ram inside one small camry......na so Buhari take dy rule with two fat Rats,pursuing him up and down dis is wat happens wen dia is an inverse relationship BTW maturity nd growth.... I only pitied dos spending dia hard earned resources on u with thwarted brain development





M sure d owner of d cow provided enough money for the purchase and transport of the cow but out of trying to have a bigger share de resulted in suffering d poor cow. dis is wat happens wen dia is an inverse relationship BTW maturity nd growth.... I only pitied dos spending dia hard earned resources on u with thwarted brain developmentM sure d owner of d cow provided enough money for the purchase and transport of the cow but out of trying to have a bigger share de resulted in suffering d poor cow. 1 Like

shebi wen we talk say aboki and all muzlems no get sense,dm go say we are are tribalistic.... see am na,imagine,one big cow and one fat ram inside one small camry......na so Buhari take dy rule with two fat Rats,pursuing him up and down Wetin konsign aboki and all Muslims again with sense associated with cow and ram iniside camry now?

Aboki na aboki, Muslim na Muslim guy...

Oya use brain, get sense... Wetin konsign aboki and all Muslims again with sense associated with cow and ram iniside camry now?Aboki na aboki, Muslim na Muslim guy...Oya use brain, get sense... 1 Like

Are dia no animal right activists 1 Like

See wetin Mohammed cause

See wetin Mohammed cause Must you publicized your stupidity? Must you publicized your stupidity? 1 Like

Abegi...if its a northern part..u would hv seen at least someone wit kaftan n moreova d nothern part dsnt hv red sand lik dt..OP,u lie

Always a special rules for 1slam, The so much hate criticism because it will go along way to show some enlighten few of them that 1slam is nothing but a terrorist organization.



You find such in Christian, atheist or traditionalist thread. With such treatment, Aboki them go think say na them get this country.



