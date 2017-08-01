₦airaland Forum

Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Angelanest: 2:47pm
While Nigerian Muslims are preparing adequately for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, a man and his family are getting ready for the festivity in a BIG way (literately). The man who apparently didn't want to take any chance - was spotted forcing a big cow with the help of others into a small vehicle probably in order to "maximize" transportation.

This happened earlier today in the northern part of the country.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/see-cow-ram-forced-small-car-ahead-sallah-celebration.html

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by benzene00: 2:48pm
rela
Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by iliyande(m): 3:05pm
this is seriously serious
what is wrong with them shocked
oooh poor cow

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by MadManTalking: 3:18pm
Where are the anumanu Animal lovers when you need them? Meanwhile, I love my animals... dead. grin

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by StainlessH(m): 3:20pm
Aboki

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Hefay(m): 3:20pm
I wonder how the car is gonna survive this.

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Horo(m): 3:20pm
this is serious if he can afford this big cow he should be able to get a better vehicle that will transport it easily

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by amjoseph19: 3:20pm
Always a special rules for 1slam, The so much hate criticism because it will go along way to show some enlighten few of them that 1slam is nothing but a terrorist organization.

You find such in Christian, atheist or traditionalist thread. With such treatment, Aboki them go think say na them get this country.

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by 10eola(m): 3:21pm
lemme wait for NwaAmaikpe's comment cheesy

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Fuadeiza(m): 3:22pm
Who the fuu*ck would drive that car? Thats a death wish. One on one with a cow on ah enclosed region

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by PassingShot(m): 3:23pm
squash47:
shebi wen we talk say aboki and all muzlems no get sense,dm go say we are are tribalistic.... see am na,imagine,one big cow and one fat ram inside one small camry......na so Buhari take dy rule with two fat Rats,pursuing him up and down
We all know that many are indeed mad but only a few are roaming the street. I'm sure your brain was looted by PDP. Sorry boy.

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Lexusgs430: 3:24pm
Why can't they just hire a pickup ?

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by JasonBLood: 3:26pm
Aboki sha no fit get sense

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by iPopAlomo(m): 3:27pm
This is stupidity in every sense of the word...

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by dgitrader(m): 3:28pm
innovation at its worst.

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by MrOwonikoko: 3:30pm
Babu ilakaye Walahi shocked
Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by AnanseK(m): 3:31pm
squash47:
shebi wen we talk say aboki and all muzlems no get sense,dm go say we are are tribalistic.... see am na,imagine,one big cow and one fat ram inside one small camry......na so Buhari take dy rule with two fat Rats,pursuing him up and down

No northerner can do that to a cow. Please check it out these must be your brethren. Even the cow doesn't look Northern.
Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by matthew84: 3:31pm
Common sense is not 4 every person

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Opeyemibayonle(m): 3:32pm
this is serious o, no respect for the animal,

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by rerhji(m): 3:32pm
squash47:
shebi wen we talk say aboki and all muzlems no get sense,dm go say we are are tribalistic.... see am na,imagine,one big cow and one fat ram inside one small camry......na so Buhari take dy rule with two fat Rats,pursuing him up and down
dis is wat happens wen dia is an inverse relationship BTW maturity nd growth.... I only pitied dos spending dia hard earned resources on u with thwarted brain development


M sure d owner of d cow provided enough money for the purchase and transport of the cow but out of trying to have a bigger share de resulted in suffering d poor cow.

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by MrOwonikoko: 3:34pm
squash47:
shebi wen we talk say aboki and all muzlems no get sense,dm go say we are are tribalistic.... see am na,imagine,one big cow and one fat ram inside one small camry......na so Buhari take dy rule with two fat Rats,pursuing him up and down
Wetin konsign aboki and all Muslims again with sense associated with cow and ram iniside camry now?
Aboki na aboki, Muslim na Muslim guy...
Oya use brain, get sense...

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by rerhji(m): 3:34pm
Are dia no animal right activists

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Pidginwhisper: 3:40pm
grin
Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by gbaliciousgbali: 3:45pm
See wetin Mohammed cause
Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by herkeym001(m): 3:51pm
gbaliciousgbali:
See wetin Mohammed cause
Must you publicized your stupidity?

Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by pawesome(m): 3:52pm
Abegi...if its a northern part..u would hv seen at least someone wit kaftan n moreova d nothern part dsnt hv red sand lik dt..OP,u lie
Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by Taiwo20(m): 3:58pm
amjoseph19:
Always a special rules for 1slam, The so much hate criticism because it will go along way to show some enlighten few of them that 1slam is nothing but a terrorist organization.

You find such in Christian, atheist or traditionalist thread. With such treatment, Aboki them go think say na them get this country.


i mistakenly click this and i have been trying to remove it but i couldnt....i have sent mails yet its still there
Re: Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration by matthew84: 4:00pm
herkeym001:

Must you publicized your stupidity?
Who cause the stupid animal abuse!!!!

