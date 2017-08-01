₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto
9:26am
The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission has distributed N10.3 million to 86 District Heads to buy cows for orphans during the Eid-el-kabir celebrations coming up next weekend.
Malam Lawal Maidoki, its Chairman, in a brief speech shortly before disbursing the money, stated that the gesture was part of government’s effort to ease the suffering of the orphans and the needy.
Maidoki said that the financial constrains facing the nation had not stopped government from executing its good intentions toward a better life for the poor and vulnerable in the society.
He said that the money was routed through the traditional rulers because they were the closest avenue through which government could reach targeted persons like orphans and the physically challenged.
Maidoki said that government would soon construct Zakkat offices across all districts in the 23 local government areas, and urged the District Heads to support the commission’s tree planting efforts to improve Sokoto’s environment.
A representative of Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, Alhaji Kabiru Usman, the Sarkin Yakin Binji, who flagged off the disbursement of the money, commended Gov Aminu Tambuwal for the efforts to ease the suffering of the people.
He called on the District Heads to ensure proper use of the money to improve the lot of the poor and particularly ease the hardship of orphans.
Source => http://www.360ray.com.ng/orphans-get-n10-3m-cows-celebrate-sallah/
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by Young03(m): 9:29am
hmm
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by ShobayoEmma(m): 9:31am
Orphans are in save hands, God's hand. However, it will be bad if we only remember them during festivals.
1 Like
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by veekid(m): 2:17pm
Good news for them
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by Narldon(f): 2:18pm
Wow
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by omobabalawo: 2:19pm
ok ooo
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by modelmike7(m): 2:20pm
Good one from the government.
Allahmdulilai!!
Barka de Sallah in advance y'all!!
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by softlina(f): 2:20pm
sirlekzy:
Ok
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by Oluwaseyi456(m): 2:21pm
Excellent..
. Sokoto state Governor normally does that..
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by OldBeer: 2:24pm
The cows will ease their sufferings during sallah.
After sallah, they return to square one.
Nonsense.
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by ofuonyebi: 2:25pm
this is a goodwill of misplaced priority...
The money could been used to cloth them and help prepare better education for the orphans..
Because the cow meat will NOT get to their innocent hungry-mouth..
it will all disappear in the old hands...with greedy eyes!
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by Quality20(m): 2:28pm
good one. They too deserve to feel d season. Wishing them all d best
|Re: Orphans Get N10.3m For Cows To Celebrate Sallah In Sokoto by maryjan8(f): 2:29pm
Ok
