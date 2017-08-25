₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,519 members, 3,747,964 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 05:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. (6201 Views)
Top 5 Songs You Are Currently Vibing To / What Are Those Cool Songs You Listen To At Night After A Hectic Day? / Top 20 Songs You Must Have On Your Playlist (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Jeffrey12(m): 11:13am
I actually created a playlist for those songs, i usually play them at night.... So emotional.
Celine dion- power of love
celine dion- my heart will go on.
Alan walker- faded.
Sia- broken glass.
Sia- titanium.
Sia- she wolf.
Micheal jackson- heal the world.
Micheal jackson- earth song.
Mehn! those songs are really touching the lyrics are lit and superb...
Share yours....
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Josephjnr(m): 11:16am
Coat of many colours by Dolly Parton. Many might not understand but this song means a lot to me."Coat of many colors,my mama made for me........".
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by abelprice(m): 11:50am
Let her go, walk in the rain, little lights, feather on the Clyde, we own the night, hold on, like a funeral, fast car, the promise, got it bad, moving mountain, not the girl, whisky lukby, afire love, the a team, the fault in our stars, gallery, sing for me, dream, demon, sleep, adiemus.. etc
5 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Jeffrey12(m): 1:37pm
Josephjnr:
nice, lemme check it out.
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by maklelemakukula(m): 3:59pm
#2BabaForPresident2019
My most emotional song should be "Danfo drivers" shebi you be Danfo driver swor, ayama Danfo driver swor. The song always makes me cry
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by yomibelle(f): 3:59pm
aurora-runaway
at jerusalem via dolorosa
JBieber-believe, i'll show u, life is worth living
Ed Sheeran-photograph
M.Smith-Grace, Majesty
1 Like
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by jhorjhor: 3:59pm
2PAC - Letter To My Unborn Child
2PAC - Dear Mama
2PAC - Keep Ya Head Up
Wiz Khalifa ft Charlie puth - See you again
Michael Jackson - Lost Children
Michael Jackson ft Other Stars - We are the world
Celine Dion - Goodbye
13 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Omonoba1: 3:59pm
abelprice:who sang all of these?
2 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by johnstar(m): 4:00pm
Jhene aiko big sean: win some lose some
Dej loaf : try me
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by musicwriter(m): 4:00pm
Just listen to this song. Its by an undiscovered artiste. I'll actually call him the most talented undiscovered artist in Nigeria. I opened a thread for it, but it hasn't been blessed with a front page. See http://www.nairaland.com/3995175/best-undiscovered-artist-nigeria
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Heromaniaa: 4:00pm
My name is Psalm. Yes, awkward right? But that’s the name my mamma called me when I was born. My Dad had wanted to call me Job, but my mamma would not have it.
“Have you seen any man called Job that wasn’t a carpenter or a bricklayer” she had fired at my dad. “All the people wey dey answer Job na so so suffer suffer!” Mamma certainly hadn’t heard of Steve Jobs (well, after he moved out of the garage). Plus my oldman had suffered much, having lived from hand to mouth since he lost his job thirty years ago, yet his name wasn’t Job. So there was more to suffering than being called an ordinary name.
“Let’s call him David” my momma had suggested. “It is simple and short. And remember he killed Goliath.”
“David? The man who stole another man’s wife? I can’t call my son David. All the people wey dey answer David too like woman!”
Mamma had thought of it and the lives of a few people bearing David in my neighbourhood had been enough to convince her. In fact two days before I was named, two married men had fought over a woman on the street, and they were both called David.
After much dilly dallying, they called me Psalm. Popsy wasn’t so excited about the name; David and Psalm were like Bobrisky and bleaching – One and the same. But in the end he accepted it. So that was how I got my name, one would think after all the hair-splitting deliberations that gave birth to my name, my name would at least bring me luck. Far from it. I don suffer pass nyash. Yes. I have been peed on, poo on, sat on and what not…
Yesterday was the day kasala burst for my head. I was on my way to an interview. Since 5 years wey I graduate, bros, I never see real job. But that yesterday, something told me that was the end of my job search. My girlfriend had linked me to a friend that had friend who was the GM in a manufacturing company. When I contacted the so called GM, he picked the phone and answered me like a vampire had given him a Mouth Gig.
“Who be rat? He spat out.
“It’s me Psalm. A friend of Sarah, who is a friend to Akpan, your good friend. He said you are the GM of Green food Industries.”
I could hear him chuckling on the other end.
“Werin you wan make I ju for you?” he replied. I was already getting pissed.
“I want to submit my CV to your company. I was told you could help me get a job”
“Bring am tomorrow, I go help you give the GM”
“Are you not the GM?
“Bro e be like say you never ready. I be the Gateman, your friend no tell your friend to tell your friend to tell you?
My jaw dropped. But I had no choice; I tidied my white shirt and dusted my CV. I must get that job the next day…
As early as 8 AM the next day, I set out. My gf had made a delicious afang soup the other night. I quickly heated four wraps of fufu, devoured it and left feeling like a bouncer. It had rained the other night and the bad roads were still muddy. I did my best to avoid reckless drivers from splashing dirty water on me. My best, as usual, was not enough.
A man in a black prado Jeep zoomed past, emptying a pot hole of muddy water on me. I did what any other frustrated man would do.
I boarded a bike and chased after him. Who knows, he could settle me with something tangible. The okadaman was a skillful rider but the prado guy had no chill. After five minutes, I spotted his car parked right in front of my babe’s apartment. Fear catch me like politician wey receive alert from Dasuki. I paid off the bike man and cautiously peeped into my girlfriend’s one room apartment. What I saw shocked me.
The story continues in the next sequel GIRLS AINT LOYAL
8 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Lincoln275(m): 4:00pm
radio by Nelly furtado
1 Like
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by motun2017(f): 4:00pm
.....
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by YorubaMuslims: 4:00pm
"M mere gini" by Chiege Fred
"Vitreous woman" by Flavour
"Most High" by Flavour ft Semah G. Weifur.
"Dear mama" and Life goes on" by 2Pac
"Mpudulu" by Brenda
"Let her go" by Passenger
"Ikpe Chukwu" by Ifeoma Ezeora
"Total worship" by Zion sisters
"Me and my girlfriend" and " Hellrazor" by 2pac
"Nasaake" by De-flex
"Ebezina" and "Bulie" by Preys Odede
"Nna biko" by Helen Nkume
6 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by scobaba: 4:00pm
Enya... Only time
Vitamin C....... Graduation Song
Sinead O' Connor.......Nothing compares to you
Michael Jackson......Hold me.
10 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by heckymaicon(m): 4:01pm
Mary j blige - natural woman
Whitney Houston - greatest love of all
Whitney Houston - my love
west life ft mariah carey - against all odds
boys 2 men - end of the road
2face. - spiritual healing
2 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by MediumStout(m): 4:01pm
I wish Remix - - - - - Rkelly
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Nairalandsss(m): 4:01pm
I see fire. .. Ed sheeran
8 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by MakCoby(m): 4:01pm
I Don't have feelings �
2 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by hushshinani(m): 4:01pm
save me by R. Kelly
i wish by R. Kelly
5 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by SeunFirstSon: 4:01pm
Penalty - small doctor the CEO of Vaseline crew
10 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by dinocy(m): 4:01pm
elastic heart-sia running -ft Beyonce don't you remember-adele
2 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Lincoln275(m): 4:01pm
your love is my love by Whitney Houston
4 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by MukhtarBj: 4:02pm
Earth Song. Michael J
3 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by mccoy47(m): 4:02pm
How did i fall in love with you - Backstreet boyz
2 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by mangala14(m): 4:02pm
Passenger - Let her go
James Blunt - Goodbye my Lover
Simon and Garfunkel - The Sounds of Silence
Passenger - If you go
Lukas Graham - 7 years
Lukas Graham - Happy Home
Ella Henderson - Giants
Asa - Beautiful
Asa - Bibanke
Bird - Wings
Coldplay - Fix you
Ed Sheeran - I see fire
Ed Sheeran - All of the lights
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by udemzy101(m): 4:02pm
Immortal technique : Dance with the devil
Immortal technique : you never know
Immortal technique : caught in a hustle
Lucky dube : Big boys don't cry
6 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by somto10: 4:02pm
flavour- pant terry g -run mad
6 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Harbeyg09(m): 4:02pm
X Ambassadors - Renegades
Dolly Parton - Coat of many colours
Craig David - Walking Away
Craig David - Rise and Fall
5 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:03pm
Shayne ward - Breathless
9 Likes
|Re: Share The Most Emotional Songs You Ever Heard. by Eberex(m): 4:03pm
coldplay EVERGLOW makes me fly anytime i listen to it
4 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
(album) Download Rick Rozay(maybach boss) Full Album ''God Forgive, I Don't / Flavour - "Jaiye" (official Video) / Ruggedman Is In Trouble Oooooooo
Viewing this topic: Randy91(m), sole26, vinsilva, vibezz(f), deff2, hulkhiharitoz(m), mexxyaaron(m), Nukualofa, melaninbae, ayoadee(m), Zivaharry(m), Debbieumeh(f), yfo(m), nadisman(m), indoorlove(m), UfuomaUN(m), johnjunior39(m), iykillz(m), Jascon4, feyiflutist(f), enigmagu1(m), eleojo23, kingsleyy32, conquerorb, kelsidengkucio(m), wordproof, Ralph147(m), undisputed25(m), ElectroCute(m), caracas, pheyimen, iamskiigii(m), sentee(f), Gwan2(m), valemtech(m), businessman7(m), teelaw4life(m), chygoz3(m), annice2014, HaneefahRN(f), Badge1, georjay(m), Simpsonrocket(m), AkNoble1(m), stephcat, gozzlin, echo2(m), makydebbie(f), Emenandez4lyf(m), Enextgen, engrFsumtin(m), jejemanito, HMZi(m), badmrkt(m), Libkid(m), Breezy90(m), olamikunle213(m), uzedo1(m), ohepo2020(m), veetah(m), ahmbal(m), arvinsloane(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24