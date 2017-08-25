₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by aminulive: 3:39pm
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state was absent at the meeting between the president and all-state governors in Aso rock on Friday.
According to presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, Fayose was nowhere to be seen at the presidential villa.
President Buhari had earlier met with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by angels09: 3:42pm
he is too busy to attend such a meeting. Right now he is being conferred with a chieftaincy title in the company of Dakwanbo in Ado Ekiti...
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Seguntimmy(m): 3:57pm
That Fayose ehn, so make he kum leave where he is to be awarded with a title and go to a meeting that may not ................................... Dnt lemme talk the rest.
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by binsanni(m): 3:58pm
thunder fire that fayose
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by teski00(m): 4:00pm
The oshoko 1 of politics and the jagabn.
why should he go
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Zeze06(m): 4:01pm
His hatred for buhari is not hidden, I admire his bravery...
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by auntysimbiat(f): 4:03pm
PEOPLE WEY GO SEF WASTE TIME.. WATCH AS BUHARI DEY SERVE THEM HANDSHAKE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wT6cZ1qAHBI
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by 2017IMUSTWORK: 4:04pm
Hahahaha fayose said bubu na old man, abi in a state of coma or na vegetable, if invited to aso rock he can't go full stop
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by angryblogger: 4:05pm
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by lakewealth(m): 4:08pm
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Teryfik(m): 4:08pm
bubu n fayose?leave those ones their own fight is personal
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:47pm
Fayose...My Jagaban
Fayose be like Let them be chasing and killing their rat alone...mi o raye oro katikati
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Sighte(f): 8:06pm
Fayose dey form actor
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by kings09(m): 8:06pm
And so?
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by martineverest(m): 8:06pm
Shame no let him come shake the man he said was in coma
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by justmenoni: 8:06pm
Teryfik:
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by moscobabs(m): 8:06pm
Who's fayose?
Shame would not even makes him to stand in front of Buhari
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by hallysonia: 8:06pm
why will he? he wan chop ewa Iya Basira and then proceed to buy ponmo in the market for weekend stuff.
thugist governor
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by ghanaman5050: 8:07pm
binsanni:Back to sender
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Nackzy: 8:07pm
They will never like anybody that criticises them..They are afraid of him
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Narldon(f): 8:07pm
FAYOSE!
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by IpobExposed: 8:07pm
Fayose a criminal just like kanu
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Heromaniaa: 8:08pm
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by prince2much(m): 8:08pm
.
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by DeBret(m): 8:08pm
The governor of governors
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by ofuonyebi: 8:09pm
Only the guilty and the corrupt are afraid to face the lion against corruption at Aso Rock..
shameless so called Leaders...Mr I have immunity against corruption...time shall tell..
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Sydney17(m): 8:10pm
I feel sorry for the citizen of ekiti state!
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Horlufemi(m): 8:10pm
Nackzy:
Fayose is not bold jare
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by tochyano2: 8:10pm
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by Opeyemibayonle(m): 8:10pm
the fear of buhari is the beginning of wisdom,.... fayose
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by specialmati(m): 8:11pm
what a country
|Re: Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock by bedspread: 8:11pm
FAYOSE is busy in preparation for the 2019 elections
