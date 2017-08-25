Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Absent At Buhari's Meeting With State Governors In Aso Rock (7707 Views)

According to presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, Fayose was nowhere to be seen at the presidential villa.



President Buhari had earlier met with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/25/fayose-absent-buharis-meeting-state-governors-aso-rock/

he is too busy to attend such a meeting. Right now he is being conferred with a chieftaincy title in the company of Dakwanbo in Ado Ekiti...

That Fayose ehn, so make he kum leave where he is to be awarded with a title and go to a meeting that may not ................................... Dnt lemme talk the rest. 8 Likes 2 Shares

thunder fire that fayose 7 Likes

The oshoko 1 of politics and the jagabn.

why should he go 5 Likes 3 Shares





His hatred for buhari is not hidden, I admire his bravery... His hatred for buhari is not hidden, I admire his bravery... 8 Likes 2 Shares

PEOPLE WEY GO SEF WASTE TIME.. WATCH AS BUHARI DEY SERVE THEM HANDSHAKE





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wT6cZ1qAHBI

Hahahaha fayose said bubu na old man, abi in a state of coma or na vegetable, if invited to aso rock he can't go full stop

http://www.nairaland.com/4010568/cc-igp-idris-ibrahim-senate

Lalasticlala, my 10k was stolen by Nigerian Police who swore to serve and protect. Lalasticlala, my 10k was stolen by Nigerian Police who swore to serve and protect.

?leave those ones their own fight is personal bubu n fayose?leave those ones their own fight is personal 1 Like

Fayose...My Jagaban





Fayose be like Let them be chasing and killing their rat alone...mi o raye oro katikati 2 Likes

Fayose dey form actor 1 Like

And so?

Shame no let him come shake the man he said was in coma 6 Likes 1 Share



Teryfik:

bubu n fayose ?leave those ones their own fight is personal

Who's fayose?



Shame would not even makes him to stand in front of Buhari 7 Likes

why will he? he wan chop ewa Iya Basira and then proceed to buy ponmo in the market for weekend stuff.



thugist governor

binsanni:

thunder fire that fayose Back to sender Back to sender 7 Likes 1 Share

They will never like anybody that criticises them..They are afraid of him 1 Like











FAYOSE!









Fayose a criminal just like kanu 2 Likes 1 Share

.

The governor of governors

Only the guilty and the corrupt are afraid to face the lion against corruption at Aso Rock..



shameless so called Leaders...Mr I have immunity against corruption...time shall tell..

I feel sorry for the citizen of ekiti state! 1 Like

Nackzy:

They will never like anybody that criticises them..They are afraid of him

Fayose is not bold jare Fayose is not bold jare

the fear of buhari is the beginning of wisdom,.... fayose

what a country