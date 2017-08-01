₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP
|President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by presidency: 4:10pm
President Muhammadu Buhari's remark at the meeting with the executives of APC and PDP earlier today at the Presidential Villa.
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by madridguy(m): 4:14pm
Seen.
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by Paperwhite(m): 4:16pm
[/b]"Opposition does not means hostility"[b] ?Hypocrite! You and the APC never practiced it that way rather that was the beginning of your hate speeches just to gain power.Remember your "monkey's and baboon soak in blood","Yar'Addua should resign/be impeached among your many inflammatory statements? What of the Amaechi's-"APC would formed a parallel government" statement that is treason but of course your government is yet to apologize to Nigerians? Time will fail me to tell you that of El'Rufai among others.
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by samebony1: 4:19pm
Matured, acknowledges the essence of democracy
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by rexchazy: 4:20pm
Another unwelcome speech and needless meeting. Resign or work Mr. President. Quote me and see Buhari undeclared illness fall on you
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by Seguntimmy(m): 4:27pm
Hypocrites, u tink Nigerians will play along with all these abi? Just wait and see, 2019 is around the corner.
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by brainpulse: 4:28pm
A mature speech from our humble, amiable but serious president. We are solidly behind you.
GEJ did worst to silence the voices of opposition during the last administration spending monies meant for boko haram for hate speeches in social media round the country. Intimidating some state governors in opposition like Ameachi, Fashola etc. and making sure federal assistance and presence were limited and not felt at all.
What about monies delivered in cash to religious leaders whom turned the altar of God to political gathering pronouncing curses on oppositions.
He ruthlessly ordered the police to tiar-gas and lock out members of opposition house of representatives while they climbed fence & gate to gain entry in other to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities. We can never forget how airports were locked down for days just for his wife, which an occasion led to plane crash of innocent Nigerians.
Only children born yesterday will forget atrocities committed by GEJ and his 5 wives and administration.
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by lakewealth(m): 4:29pm
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by joyfavour(f): 4:29pm
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by lathrowinger: 4:30pm
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by Akinaukwa: 4:30pm
No need for insults. Lets learn to pray more for our leaders whether they are good or bad.
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by ruggedised: 4:31pm
that vegetable was lucky fayose isn't present, he would have interrupt this unwelcome remark
gworo chewing old man
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by PatriotTemidayo: 4:31pm
Someone is not enjoying the bashing, looking for soft landing
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by venai(m): 4:31pm
Useless remarks. COMON SENSE fall on you.
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by samyyoung(m): 4:31pm
Short n needless speech
Useless gathering
Wasted tax payers money
Clueless man
Brainless attendees
Classless country
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by BiafranBushBoy: 4:31pm
wow
idiot
Politicians are all the same!
Nnamdi Kanu is right after all. So nobody could remind the gworo chewing gay president the statement he made in 2011?
"Baboons and Gorillas will be soaked in blood?"
"The way they programmed us to keep insulting GEJ?
"The way they kept heating up the polity when GEJ was president?
Stupid God Forsaken politicians, they will all die without their diccks!!
Assholes!!
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by baike(m): 4:32pm
buhari keep making good news since 2015
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by jtigwell0: 4:32pm
BiafranBushBoy:They say people can never know how dumb you are until you open your mouth
who and who was programmed? You must be breathing in with your anus..
If you want to read the most stupid comments online, visit nairaland.com, open any thread and you will find stupid comments of different colours, just like this one up here.
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by bumi10: 4:32pm
Politicians are all the same.
No sane politician as long as Nigeria is concern. Is all about thiefs
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by Billyonaire: 4:32pm
The man no dey talk ?
Is his English becoming worse than it was before ?
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by 1miccza: 4:33pm
And so? ki leleyi wa ko wa leyinbo bayii tori olohun??
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by Odianose13(m): 4:33pm
In everything emanating from Buhari, he is always emphasizing One Nigeria. Is that his way of constantly reminding NK of his opposing Biafra?
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by lightblazingnow(m): 4:33pm
Love in deed not in words
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by xgada: 4:33pm
Damage Control speech after plenty goof
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by teacherbim(f): 4:33pm
Nice speech
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by Alexander001(m): 4:34pm
|Re: President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP by DRISKLEF(m): 4:34pm
Politics is a game.. Lol.
