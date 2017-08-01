Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP (12174 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari's remark at the meeting with the executives of APC and PDP earlier today at the Presidential Villa. 4 Likes 5 Shares

Seen.

[/b]"Opposition does not means hostility"[b] ?Hypocrite! You and the APC never practiced it that way rather that was the beginning of your hate speeches just to gain power.Remember your "monkey's and baboon soak in blood","Yar'Addua should resign/be impeached among your many inflammatory statements? What of the Amaechi's-"APC would formed a parallel government" statement that is treason but of course your government is yet to apologize to Nigerians? Time will fail me to tell you that of El'Rufai among others. 50 Likes 8 Shares

Matured, acknowledges the essence of democracy 10 Likes

Another unwelcome speech and needless meeting. Resign or work Mr. President. Quote me and see Buhari undeclared illness fall on you 32 Likes 4 Shares

Hypocrites, u tink Nigerians will play along with all these abi? Just wait and see, 2019 is around the corner. 16 Likes 2 Shares

A mature speech from our humble, amiable but serious president. We are solidly behind you.

GEJ did worst to silence the voices of opposition during the last administration spending monies meant for boko haram for hate speeches in social media round the country. Intimidating some state governors in opposition like Ameachi, Fashola etc. and making sure federal assistance and presence were limited and not felt at all.

What about monies delivered in cash to religious leaders whom turned the altar of God to political gathering pronouncing curses on oppositions.

He ruthlessly ordered the police to tiar-gas and lock out members of opposition house of representatives while they climbed fence & gate to gain entry in other to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities. We can never forget how airports were locked down for days just for his wife, which an occasion led to plane crash of innocent Nigerians.

Only children born yesterday will forget atrocities committed by GEJ and his 5 wives and administration. 22 Likes

No need for insults. Lets learn to pray more for our leaders whether they are good or bad. 5 Likes 1 Share

that vegetable was lucky fayose isn't present, he would have interrupt this unwelcome remark



gworo chewing old man 6 Likes 1 Share

Someone is not enjoying the bashing, looking for soft landing 2 Likes

Useless remarks. COMON SENSE fall on you. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Short n needless speech



Useless gathering



Wasted tax payers money



Clueless man



Brainless attendees



Classless country 13 Likes

wow



idiot



Politicians are all the same!



Nnamdi Kanu is right after all. So nobody could remind the gworo chewing gay president the statement he made in 2011?



"Baboons and Gorillas will be soaked in blood?"



"The way they programmed us to keep insulting GEJ?



"The way they kept heating up the polity when GEJ was president?



Stupid God Forsaken politicians, they will all die without their diccks!!



Assholes!! 4 Likes

buhari keep making good news since 2015 2 Likes

who and who was programmed? You must be breathing in with your anus..



They say people can never know how dumb you are until you open your mouth

who and who was programmed? You must be breathing in with your anus..

If you want to read the most stupid comments online, visit nairaland.com, open any thread and you will find stupid comments of different colours, just like this one up here.





No sane politician as long as Nigeria is concern. Is all about thiefs





The man no dey talk ?



Is his English becoming worse than it was before ? 5 Likes

And so? ki leleyi wa ko wa leyinbo bayii tori olohun??

In everything emanating from Buhari, he is always emphasizing One Nigeria. Is that his way of constantly reminding NK of his opposing Biafra?

Love in deed not in words

Damage Control speech after plenty goof 1 Like

Nice speech

