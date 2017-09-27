Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 (18623 Views)

Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (3 - 0) On 2nd May 2017 / Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (5 - 4) On 28th May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) ... (13) (Reply) (Go Down)

udate the scores na 4 Likes

Mods na manure fans na 5 Likes

teebaxy:

udate the scores na shuuu!! na by force?? use your hand go update am nah shuuu!! na by force?? use your hand go update am nah

chyke4:

What time is Arsenal match they are playing on Thursday vs Portugal they are playing on Thursday vs Portugal 15 Likes 2 Shares

oshe11:

Luiz wan see ur nude dats why he dey play rubbish bt Morata gt anoda plan







Luiz is my ex he has a lot of my nudes already.. He will only release it with my approval...



Btw Morata is the man, woman change morata life to this... Luiz is my ex he has a lot of my nudes already.. He will only release it with my approval...Btw Morata is the man, woman change morata life to this...

optional1:





see person wey wanna see my nudes...



hahaha





U wan blind me ni







on a serious note I DONT DO SUCH OO hahahaU wan blind me nion a serious note I DONT DO SUCH OO

Flashh:



This person is a Chelsea fan. Yes, I am.

But anybody with a brain knows there is a difference between a UCL final favourite like atletico that has not lost at home in 11 games in Europe to the Russian backwater team of cska Moscow. Yes, I am.But anybody with a brain knows there is a difference between a UCL final favourite like atletico that has not lost at home in 11 games in Europe to the Russian backwater team of cska Moscow. 10 Likes

Jacksparr0w1207:

Too late Better go and watch your Huddersfield vs Sunshine stars Better go and watch your Huddersfield vs Sunshine stars 1 Like

This Baayoko may no last in our team jor....I don't feel anything about him, can't even use his height and structure

optional1:











Luiz is my ex he has a lot of my nudes already.. He will only release it with my approval...



Btw Morata is the man, woman change morata life to this...





na ur nudes dey affect am b dat na ur nudes dey affect am b dat

Cahill and Luiz smoke something this night definitely 1 Like

Morata the header machine

It has been over 20 minutes since we equalize and yet mods no wan update scores! If una like no update am, we go continue to score and eventually win d game. Up Blues!!!! 10 Likes

cstr1000:



Yes, I am.

But anybody with a brain knows there is a difference between a UCL final favourite like atletico that has not lost at home in 11 games in Europe to the Russian backwater team of cska Moscow.





Chelsea fans lol. when you are romancing qarabag you didnt use big grammer. Chelsea fans lol. when you are romancing qarabag you didnt use big grammer.

CaptPlanet:

Alvaro Headward Morata!





Many coaches daughters fall on u!







Alvaro HEADward ORIade ISIbor Morata



Alvaro HEADward ORIade ISIbor Morata 7 Likes

Ekaka1:

This Baayoko may no last in our team jor....I don't feel anything about him, can't even use his height and structure It's not that simple/easy. Some players need more time to settle in. It's not that simple/easy. Some players need more time to settle in.

Talibanis:

It has been over 20 minutes since we equalize and yet mods no wan update scores! If una like no update am, we go continue to score and eventually win d game. Up Blues!!!! u dey mind those ones,there case Na apology u dey mind those ones,there case Na apology 5 Likes

when you want a man to succeed in life, put a woman beside him or promise him that you will give him your beautiful pretty daughter to marry and watch how he succeed in life beyond everyone expectations..





But, when you want him to fail in life still make use of a woman and watch how that man lifes will be turned upsidedown..





Woman can do and undo...

Proud to be a woman.. 5 Likes 2 Shares

ATM looking seriously for another penalty! Hahaha.....nothing for u guys. 4 Likes

This boy don enta midfield again

oshe11:

hahaha





U wan blind me ni







on a serious note I DONT DO SUCH OO

you think you are doing me you think you are doing me

cstr1000:



Yes, I am.

But anybody with a brain knows there is a difference between a UCL final favourite like atletico that has not lost at home in 11 games in Europe to the Russian backwater team of cska Moscow. You just hating on Man U's victory today. Stop telling me rubbish.



If reverse is the case, you won't be talking to me like someone who has no brain. Seems CSKA Moscow players are playing football with one leg, for you to be spewing this trash.

ehispapa:









Chelsea fans lol. when you are romancing qarabag you didnt use big grammer. If you can't see that Chelsea has dominated mighty atleico in spain , then I can't help you.

The real difference between both games is that atleti has a world class defence while qarabag does not. Chelsea out-played both teams to submission.

Manure can not do what chels is doing right now.

This is not cska Moscow or those bottom teams in the epl that lukaku has been bullying.



Btw, atleti will get beaten at the bridge. If you can't see that Chelsea has dominated mighty atleico in spain , then I can't help you.The real difference between both games is that atleti has a world class defence while qarabag does not. Chelsea out-played both teams to submission.Manure can not do what chels is doing right now.This is not cska Moscow or those bottom teams in the epl that lukaku has been bullying.Btw, atleti will get beaten at the bridge. 10 Likes

Flashh:

You just hating on Man U's victory today. Stop telling me rubbish.



If reverse is the case, you won't be talking to me like someone who has no brain. Seems CSKA Moscow players are playing football with one leg, for you to me spewing this trash.



you can't smell truth even when placed under your nose! you can't smell truth even when placed under your nose! 2 Likes

ehispapa:









Chelsea fans lol. when you are romancing qarabag you didnt use big grammer. I have never come across someone so lame and naive like that Chelsea faggót.

Flashh:

You just hating on Man U's victory today. Stop telling me rubbish.



If reverse is the case, you won't be talking to me like someone who has no brain. Seems CSKA Moscow players are playing football with one leg, for you to me spewing this trash. I am not.

Go jubilate your well-deserved victory on your thread.

Chelsea are playing a far stronger opponent here than even Manchester united itself. I am not.Go jubilate your well-deserved victory on your thread.Chelsea are playing a far stronger opponent here than even Manchester united itself. 5 Likes

oshe11:

na ur nudes dey affect am b dat





my nudes can never affect him...

Execpt he is missing the sucking and bleeping but has never happened in the pitch of play since we parted away and it cant start now to happen.. my nudes can never affect him...Execpt he is missing the sucking and bleeping but has never happened in the pitch of play since we parted away and it cant start now to happen..

AnthonioAlsaid:







you can't smell truth even when placed under your nose!



Where is the truth? Hey, you are "false" in nature. You are no one to tell me this.

Which kind weed this mod smoke sef. He even took the match off front page







Goooooaaallllll for Chelsea 1-2

cstr1000:



If you can't see that Chelsea has dominated mighty atleico in spain , then I can't help you.

The real difference between both games is that atleti has a world class defence while qarabag does not. Chelsea out-played both teams to submission.

Manure can not do what chels is doing right now.

This is not cska Moscow or those bottom teams in the epl that lukaku has been bullying.



Btw, atleti will get beaten at the bridge.

u dey mind those ones, dem neva face big team na him dey shack them, if dey meet one na, ara won ma bale u dey mind those ones, dem neva face big team na him dey shack them, if dey meet one na, ara won ma bale 5 Likes

cstr1000:



I am not.

Go jubilate your well-deserved victory on your thread.

Chelsea are playing a far stronger opponent here than even Manchester united itself. Mr. Shove your naiveness in your mouth. 3 Likes