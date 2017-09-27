₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,950 members, 3,819,062 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 10:52 PM

Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (8) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 (18623 Views)

Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (3 - 0) On 2nd May 2017 / Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (5 - 4) On 28th May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) ... (13) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by teebaxy(m): 9:16pm
udate the scores na

4 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by arukwe123: 9:16pm
Mods na manure fans na

5 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by bizza45: 9:17pm
teebaxy:
udate the scores na
shuuu!! na by force?? use your hand go update am nah
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by PROWESX(m): 9:18pm
chyke4:
What time is Arsenal match grin
they are playing on Thursday vs Portugal

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by optional1(f): 9:18pm
oshe11:
Luiz wan see ur nude dats why he dey play rubbish bt Morata gt anoda plan




Luiz is my ex he has a lot of my nudes already.. He will only release it with my approval...

Btw Morata is the man, woman change morata life to this...
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 9:19pm
optional1:


see person wey wanna see my nudes...

hahaha


U wan blind me ni



on a serious note I DONT DO SUCH OO
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:19pm
Flashh:

This person is a Chelsea fan.
Yes, I am.
But anybody with a brain knows there is a difference between a UCL final favourite like atletico that has not lost at home in 11 games in Europe to the Russian backwater team of cska Moscow.

10 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Marvel1206: 9:20pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
Too late
Better go and watch your Huddersfield vs Sunshine stars grin

1 Like

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:20pm
This Baayoko may no last in our team jor....I don't feel anything about him, can't even use his height and structure
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 9:21pm
optional1:





Luiz is my ex he has a lot of my nudes already.. He will only release it with my approval...

Btw Morata is the man, woman change morata life to this...


na ur nudes dey affect am b datgrin
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:22pm
Cahill and Luiz smoke something this night definitely

1 Like

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by pezeji(m): 9:22pm
Morata the header machine
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Talibanis: 9:23pm
It has been over 20 minutes since we equalize and yet mods no wan update scores! If una like no update am, we go continue to score and eventually win d game. Up Blues!!!!

10 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by ehispapa(m): 9:24pm
cstr1000:

Yes, I am.
But anybody with a brain knows there is a difference between a UCL final favourite like atletico that has not lost at home in 11 games in Europe to the Russian backwater team of cska Moscow.



Chelsea fans lol. when you are romancing qarabag you didnt use big grammer.
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:24pm
CaptPlanet:
Alvaro Headward Morata!


Many coaches daughters fall on u!



Alvaro HEADward ORIade ISIbor Morata

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

7 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Ximenez(m): 9:24pm
Ekaka1:
This Baayoko may no last in our team jor....I don't feel anything about him, can't even use his height and structure
It's not that simple/easy. Some players need more time to settle in.
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Saintsquare(m): 9:25pm
Talibanis:
It has been over 20 minutes since we equalize and yet mods no wan update scores! If una like no update am, we go continue to score and eventually win d game. Up Blues!!!!
u dey mind those ones,there case Na apology

5 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by optional1(f): 9:26pm
when you want a man to succeed in life, put a woman beside him or promise him that you will give him your beautiful pretty daughter to marry and watch how he succeed in life beyond everyone expectations..


But, when you want him to fail in life still make use of a woman and watch how that man lifes will be turned upsidedown..


Woman can do and undo...
Proud to be a woman..

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Talibanis: 9:27pm
ATM looking seriously for another penalty! Hahaha.....nothing for u guys.

4 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by donbrowser(m): 9:28pm
This boy don enta midfield again
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by optional1(f): 9:29pm
oshe11:
hahaha


U wan blind me ni



on a serious note I DONT DO SUCH OO

you think you are doing me grin
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Flashh: 9:30pm
cstr1000:

Yes, I am.
But anybody with a brain knows there is a difference between a UCL final favourite like atletico that has not lost at home in 11 games in Europe to the Russian backwater team of cska Moscow.
You just hating on Man U's victory today. Stop telling me rubbish.

If reverse is the case, you won't be talking to me like someone who has no brain. Seems CSKA Moscow players are playing football with one leg, for you to be spewing this trash.
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:30pm
ehispapa:




Chelsea fans lol. when you are romancing qarabag you didnt use big grammer.
If you can't see that Chelsea has dominated mighty atleico in spain , then I can't help you.
The real difference between both games is that atleti has a world class defence while qarabag does not. Chelsea out-played both teams to submission.
Manure can not do what chels is doing right now.
This is not cska Moscow or those bottom teams in the epl that lukaku has been bullying.

Btw, atleti will get beaten at the bridge.

10 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 9:33pm
Flashh:
You just hating on Man U's victory today. Stop telling me rubbish.

If reverse is the case, you won't be talking to me like someone who has no brain. Seems CSKA Moscow players are playing football with one leg, for you to me spewing this trash.


you can't smell truth even when placed under your nose!

2 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Flashh: 9:33pm
ehispapa:




Chelsea fans lol. when you are romancing qarabag you didnt use big grammer.
I have never come across someone so lame and naive like that Chelsea faggót.
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:33pm
Flashh:
You just hating on Man U's victory today. Stop telling me rubbish.

If reverse is the case, you won't be talking to me like someone who has no brain. Seems CSKA Moscow players are playing football with one leg, for you to me spewing this trash.
I am not.
Go jubilate your well-deserved victory on your thread.
Chelsea are playing a far stronger opponent here than even Manchester united itself.

5 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by optional1(f): 9:34pm
oshe11:
na ur nudes dey affect am b datgrin



my nudes can never affect him...
Execpt he is missing the sucking and bleeping but has never happened in the pitch of play since we parted away and it cant start now to happen..
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Flashh: 9:34pm
AnthonioAlsaid:



you can't smell truth even when placed under your nose!

Where is the truth? Hey, you are "false" in nature. You are no one to tell me this.
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by donbrowser(m): 9:34pm
Which kind weed this mod smoke sef. He even took the match off front page



Goooooaaallllll for Chelsea 1-2
Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by arukwe123: 9:35pm
cstr1000:

If you can't see that Chelsea has dominated mighty atleico in spain , then I can't help you.
The real difference between both games is that atleti has a world class defence while qarabag does not. Chelsea out-played both teams to submission.
Manure can not do what chels is doing right now.
This is not cska Moscow or those bottom teams in the epl that lukaku has been bullying.

Btw, atleti will get beaten at the bridge.

u dey mind those ones, dem neva face big team na him dey shack them, if dey meet one na, ara won ma bale

5 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Flashh: 9:35pm
cstr1000:

I am not.
Go jubilate your well-deserved victory on your thread.
Chelsea are playing a far stronger opponent here than even Manchester united itself.
Mr. Shove your naiveness in your mouth.

3 Likes

Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by maxti: 9:36pm
Chelsea 2. update fast

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) ... (13) (Reply)

EPL: Arsenal Vs Leicester City Preview...Drop Your Views And Predictions…!!! / Manchester City Vs CSKA Moscow: UCL (1 - 2) On 5th November 2014 / Basel Vs Arsenal :UCL (1 - 4) On 6th December 2016

Viewing this topic: haffaze777(m), iroko2020(m), ollyman90, eaglefx(m), mikaael(m), Bowaley17(m), Ajixegun, Drehilton(m), Immarnuel(m), abimbawealth(f), Miltonbit(m), emmaxy54(m), VitaminB12(m), Magjoel(m), beethoven, vicot(m), MEILYN(m), whykay01, oluplus(m), Xb4Real, vanvino(m), Delaw135, rebirthiix, fighal(m), AndreUweh(m), survLordmayor(m), sammy329(m), MrEgghead(m), oyelekeabo, samkleen(m), moderatedguy, Ekpoh7(m), mightyleks(m), nicetboy(m), heedshow(m), Blessedman3056, Bangisgulak(m), rexericx(m), SacBag(m), Godsage(f), Alvincutie(m), Xtopherprince(m), ForValour, Singlecliq, YeraKay, Darammliveth(m), Unlimited22, seankay(m), lateefGRDT(m), alexistaiwo, spacks(m), mancityguy, Dells(m), Bolustical, maxwell530(m), dking123, tyeenigga(m), geostar, arukwe123, id911, DrholuwaTOBI(m), gbengajoe8, ojay2053(m), Smartkent(m), praiseneofingz(m), vickydevoka, Calito4real(m), bobbice, Drienzia, jonsnow12(m), Codedzng, BlueMurder(m), sundayoga(m), hakimi1974(m), Skale1990(m), Fortune5588, NgcoboP, Ewilonco, wale0810, IbBarham(m), PtePeter1987(m), XTLikeNat777, cowtail, comrChris(m), Dranoid, kunlesmiles(m), jiggar, Benedict44(m), Rekyz(m), darealsola(m), optional1(f), EmeraldKing7(m), GentleYoung(m), omadaa(m), CaptainCodes(m), jayjayjones, jibosqie(m), anadozie1, donvalo(m), Maduawuchukwu(m), horlakunle25(m), LegendarySaint, Marthaodion(f), rastaxarm(m), Bellfun(m), sunshineG(m), Oyetboy(m), ilobex(m), tayokem(m), AMZYMAYO(m), IBBG(m), SEEDORF441(m), Daguccizgreat(m), esabolu, gentlegenius(m), patoski39(m), PeeJakes, douchesnozzle(m), Emnyte(m), Kimcutie(m), Jjc2000(m), cassyrooy, debque(m), zicora(m), Slyamadi, ebukahandsome(m), osilamah77(m), MaziUchea, shfizle(m), Stevengerd(m) and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.