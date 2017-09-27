₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,950 members, 3,819,062 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 10:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 (18623 Views)
Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (3 - 0) On 2nd May 2017 / Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (5 - 4) On 28th May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) ... (13) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by teebaxy(m): 9:16pm
udate the scores na
4 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by arukwe123: 9:16pm
Mods na manure fans na
5 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by bizza45: 9:17pm
teebaxy:shuuu!! na by force?? use your hand go update am nah
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by PROWESX(m): 9:18pm
chyke4:they are playing on Thursday vs Portugal
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by optional1(f): 9:18pm
oshe11:
Luiz is my ex he has a lot of my nudes already.. He will only release it with my approval...
Btw Morata is the man, woman change morata life to this...
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 9:19pm
optional1:hahaha
U wan blind me ni
on a serious note I DONT DO SUCH OO
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:19pm
Flashh:Yes, I am.
But anybody with a brain knows there is a difference between a UCL final favourite like atletico that has not lost at home in 11 games in Europe to the Russian backwater team of cska Moscow.
10 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Marvel1206: 9:20pm
Jacksparr0w1207:Better go and watch your Huddersfield vs Sunshine stars
1 Like
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:20pm
This Baayoko may no last in our team jor....I don't feel anything about him, can't even use his height and structure
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 9:21pm
optional1:na ur nudes dey affect am b dat
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:22pm
Cahill and Luiz smoke something this night definitely
1 Like
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by pezeji(m): 9:22pm
Morata the header machine
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Talibanis: 9:23pm
It has been over 20 minutes since we equalize and yet mods no wan update scores! If una like no update am, we go continue to score and eventually win d game. Up Blues!!!!
10 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by ehispapa(m): 9:24pm
cstr1000:
Chelsea fans lol. when you are romancing qarabag you didnt use big grammer.
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:24pm
CaptPlanet:
Alvaro HEADward ORIade ISIbor Morata
7 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Ximenez(m): 9:24pm
Ekaka1:It's not that simple/easy. Some players need more time to settle in.
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Saintsquare(m): 9:25pm
Talibanis:u dey mind those ones,there case Na apology
5 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by optional1(f): 9:26pm
when you want a man to succeed in life, put a woman beside him or promise him that you will give him your beautiful pretty daughter to marry and watch how he succeed in life beyond everyone expectations..
But, when you want him to fail in life still make use of a woman and watch how that man lifes will be turned upsidedown..
Woman can do and undo...
Proud to be a woman..
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Talibanis: 9:27pm
ATM looking seriously for another penalty! Hahaha.....nothing for u guys.
4 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by donbrowser(m): 9:28pm
This boy don enta midfield again
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by optional1(f): 9:29pm
oshe11:
you think you are doing me
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Flashh: 9:30pm
cstr1000:You just hating on Man U's victory today. Stop telling me rubbish.
If reverse is the case, you won't be talking to me like someone who has no brain. Seems CSKA Moscow players are playing football with one leg, for you to be spewing this trash.
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:30pm
ehispapa:If you can't see that Chelsea has dominated mighty atleico in spain , then I can't help you.
The real difference between both games is that atleti has a world class defence while qarabag does not. Chelsea out-played both teams to submission.
Manure can not do what chels is doing right now.
This is not cska Moscow or those bottom teams in the epl that lukaku has been bullying.
Btw, atleti will get beaten at the bridge.
10 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 9:33pm
Flashh:
you can't smell truth even when placed under your nose!
2 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Flashh: 9:33pm
ehispapa:I have never come across someone so lame and naive like that Chelsea faggót.
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:33pm
Flashh:I am not.
Go jubilate your well-deserved victory on your thread.
Chelsea are playing a far stronger opponent here than even Manchester united itself.
5 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by optional1(f): 9:34pm
oshe11:
my nudes can never affect him...
Execpt he is missing the sucking and bleeping but has never happened in the pitch of play since we parted away and it cant start now to happen..
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Flashh: 9:34pm
AnthonioAlsaid:Where is the truth? Hey, you are "false" in nature. You are no one to tell me this.
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by donbrowser(m): 9:34pm
Which kind weed this mod smoke sef. He even took the match off front page
Goooooaaallllll for Chelsea 1-2
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by arukwe123: 9:35pm
cstr1000:
u dey mind those ones, dem neva face big team na him dey shack them, if dey meet one na, ara won ma bale
5 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by Flashh: 9:35pm
cstr1000:Mr. Shove your naiveness in your mouth.
3 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL (1 - 2) On 27th September 2017 by maxti: 9:36pm
Chelsea 2. update fast
5 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) ... (13) (Reply)
EPL: Arsenal Vs Leicester City Preview...Drop Your Views And Predictions…!!! / Manchester City Vs CSKA Moscow: UCL (1 - 2) On 5th November 2014 / Basel Vs Arsenal :UCL (1 - 4) On 6th December 2016
Viewing this topic: haffaze777(m), iroko2020(m), ollyman90, eaglefx(m), mikaael(m), Bowaley17(m), Ajixegun, Drehilton(m), Immarnuel(m), abimbawealth(f), Miltonbit(m), emmaxy54(m), VitaminB12(m), Magjoel(m), beethoven, vicot(m), MEILYN(m), whykay01, oluplus(m), Xb4Real, vanvino(m), Delaw135, rebirthiix, fighal(m), AndreUweh(m), survLordmayor(m), sammy329(m), MrEgghead(m), oyelekeabo, samkleen(m), moderatedguy, Ekpoh7(m), mightyleks(m), nicetboy(m), heedshow(m), Blessedman3056, Bangisgulak(m), rexericx(m), SacBag(m), Godsage(f), Alvincutie(m), Xtopherprince(m), ForValour, Singlecliq, YeraKay, Darammliveth(m), Unlimited22, seankay(m), lateefGRDT(m), alexistaiwo, spacks(m), mancityguy, Dells(m), Bolustical, maxwell530(m), dking123, tyeenigga(m), geostar, arukwe123, id911, DrholuwaTOBI(m), gbengajoe8, ojay2053(m), Smartkent(m), praiseneofingz(m), vickydevoka, Calito4real(m), bobbice, Drienzia, jonsnow12(m), Codedzng, BlueMurder(m), sundayoga(m), hakimi1974(m), Skale1990(m), Fortune5588, NgcoboP, Ewilonco, wale0810, IbBarham(m), PtePeter1987(m), XTLikeNat777, cowtail, comrChris(m), Dranoid, kunlesmiles(m), jiggar, Benedict44(m), Rekyz(m), darealsola(m), optional1(f), EmeraldKing7(m), GentleYoung(m), omadaa(m), CaptainCodes(m), jayjayjones, jibosqie(m), anadozie1, donvalo(m), Maduawuchukwu(m), horlakunle25(m), LegendarySaint, Marthaodion(f), rastaxarm(m), Bellfun(m), sunshineG(m), Oyetboy(m), ilobex(m), tayokem(m), AMZYMAYO(m), IBBG(m), SEEDORF441(m), Daguccizgreat(m), esabolu, gentlegenius(m), patoski39(m), PeeJakes, douchesnozzle(m), Emnyte(m), Kimcutie(m), Jjc2000(m), cassyrooy, debque(m), zicora(m), Slyamadi, ebukahandsome(m), osilamah77(m), MaziUchea, shfizle(m), Stevengerd(m) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12