|Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 8:19pm On Aug 25
Chelsea will travel to Spain for their second match of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, as they face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
Los Rojiblancos drew with AS Roma on the opening matchday, while Chelsea grabbed an easy win against FK Qarabag. The two sides are favoured to advance from Group C.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.
Date: Wednesday, September 27
Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)
Team News
Chelsea rested Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard for the weekend win over Stoke City, and both are likely to start on Wednesday. Danny Drinkwater missed out on the contest with an injury.
Atletico could not afford to rotate heavily against Sevilla―Los Rojiblancos won 2-0―but Filipe Luis was fully fit to start and lasted the 90 minutes.
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 8:48pm On Aug 25
i gallant, i full ground for Chelsea
sis mi VickyRotex baba mi robosky02 femi4 CaptPlanet Unlimited22 SmellingAnus JefferyJamez klexycole
come and book front row oh
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 8:50pm On Aug 25
i bet for a draw
Chelsea will score first Morata with the goal..
If Atlethico beat Chelsea with 4 goals difference, i will post my nu.de pic on my dp for 1week
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by femi4: 8:52pm On Aug 25
At least put date now
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by femi4: 8:53pm On Aug 25
optional1:Na you dey spoil market for here
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by VickyRotex(f): 8:55pm On Aug 25
optional1:
Let's go there. September is here already
Mon Chérie, how are you? How are we bracing up for Chelsea-Everton na. We gotta win this.
We no fit allow them beat us for our own house o.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 8:59pm On Aug 25
femi4:
lolz
na the truth i talk oh...
No market spoil.. We fit win or loss but i still go with draw.. I no wan give myself big hope and later cry at the end....
I go for a draw biko..
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 9:04pm On Aug 25
VickyRotex:
sister mi i gallant oh..
Chelsea must win oh.. I have a feeling Cahil is with the winning goal.. So i will massage his legs saturday night...
Chelsea all the way...
1 Like
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by VickyRotex(f): 9:18pm On Aug 25
optional1:
Hahahaha Massage am well. Oya see another person for the vision o.
Thought Cahill was/is on suspension though. I doubt he's playing. Abeg no allow am hold our goal for im suspension bench.
I see 3-2 though The vision fit change tomorrow sha.
1 Like
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 9:30pm On Aug 25
VickyRotex:
lolz
hmmm, cahill suspension? Thats not what i am seeing oh...
But wait i see a name starting with letter *M* on his jersey he will score second goal..
Hmmm, i see many goals in that match.. Both teams will score both in first and second half.. The winning goal might be a penalty not sure but it will be at 90mins+
hmmmm what again show me.. I see many cards flying upandown... Chelsea should becareful to avoid red card and major injury to one of the goal scorer and key player.....
Thats all i can see for now..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by VickyRotex(f): 9:44pm On Aug 25
optional1:
Hahahahahaha Optional1 wee not kill me. Oshheeyyyy I gbadun your seeing
Many goals like the Mythical India-Nigeria 99-1
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 10:28pm On Aug 25
VickyRotex:
Lolz
Ah, I didn't see such vision oh.. You wanna kill Everton...
Chelsea all the best
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by VickyRotex(f): 10:58pm On Aug 25
optional1:
lol
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by robosky02(m): 10:33am On Aug 26
lets go there.....
optional1:
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Chikelue2000(m): 11:06am On Aug 26
I see hazard n morata on target, we need to bench Cahill for dis match
1 Like
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 5:32am
Optional1, you still dey so?
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 5:32am
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 5:35am
official nairaland Chelsea fans thread where all brilliant nairaland Chelsea fans meet and discuss affairs of the club everyday.
http://www.nairaland.com/920248/official-chelsea-fan-thread-champions/3711#920248.118768
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 6:52am
donjazet:
my love i dey oh.. How you doing?
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by femi4: 5:09pm
I don show....I see many yellow cards over 3.5
May be 1or 2 red cards
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by temmytopsy1(f): 5:13pm
optional1:I'm sure that is not possible, even if they are going to beat chelsea not up to that.
blues all the way.
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by ucsquare(m): 5:18pm
Madrid to win by 2 goals margin
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by callydon(m): 5:27pm
interesting one
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Izuogu1(m): 5:58pm
3 points for Chelsea tonight..
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 6:15pm
Atletico Madrid 5 - 0 Chelsea
2 Likes
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 6:16pm
optional1:I'm good dear. What's your take on today's game?
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Intellad(m): 6:16pm
William is so annoying and frustrating to watch.. dude lost it when he lost his mum... don't knw what his problem is... conte bench him pls
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Adaumunocha(f): 6:16pm
GG& over 2.5. Chelsea might just lose
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 6:16pm
optional1:
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by kaycyor: 6:16pm
Diego COSTA is watching to see who laugh last!!!
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 6:17pm
temmytopsy1:
thats why i put the impossible ransome if they can beat it..
|Re: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Unbreakable007: 6:18pm
Chelsea must loose
Am sure of that.
U can quote me..
1 Like
