Quit Notice: We can’t arrest Arewa Youths – FG





By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA – The United Nations has called for the arrest and prosecution of a coalition of northern groups which had on June 6 issued a “quit notice” to Igbo living in the northern part of the Nigeria. rom left, Chairman Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima; Member of the Coalition, Nasfura Asher; Spokesman Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Mr. Abdullazeez Suleiman; and Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima during a world press conference on the suspension of the Kaduna Quit Notice declaration by CNG in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan. Though, the coalition had on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the notice, it however promised to pursue its other listed demands up to the United Nations. Part of the demands is that the government labels the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB as a terrorist organization and the immediate arrest of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu as well as the conduct of a referendum to allow the Igbos have their “Republic of Biafra”. However, in a statement issued Friday in Geneva, three UN experts urged the federal government to also take immediate steps to arrest those behind a song that seeks to disparage the Igbos.



The experts are Mr. Mutuma Ruteere, Special Rapporteur on Contemporary forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and related Intolerance; Mr. Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, and Ms. Anastasia Crickley, Chairperson of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.



“We are gravely concerned about this proliferation of hate messages and incitement to violence against the Igbo and their property, especially considering the previous history of such violence,” the experts said.



“The Government must be vigilant, as hate speech and incitement can endanger social cohesion and threaten peace by deepening the existing tensions between Nigeria’s ethnic communities.



” The ultimatum was issued on June 6 during a press briefing by the coalition. It had asked the Igbos to vacate the region on or before October 1. However, “mindful of the concerns generated by the clause in the Kaduna declaration that advised the Biafran Igbo to relocate from northern Nigeria and for northerners in the South East to do likewise, and our commitment to the unity of our dear country…and as a consequence of these vigorous engagements and as cultured people with a tradition of respect for our national values, leaders and elders, we are today pleased to announce the immediate suspension of the relocation clause otherwise referred to as the quit notice from the Kaduna Declaration”, the CNG had said in a speech read by its spokesman, Abdulaziz Suleiman on Thursday.



But the human rights experts noted that some local and national figures, as well as some media representatives, had publicly denounced any form of hate speech and incitement, but said other officials still needed to follow suit.



“We are deeply concerned that some prominent local leaders and elders have not condemned the ultimatum, hate speech and the perpetrators,” the experts stressed.



“We call on the Government, media and civil society representatives, and local and religious leaders, to reject and condemn hate speech and incitement to violence unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms.



” The UN experts said any incidents of hate speech and incitement to violence had to be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted and punished. “This includes the people behind the ultimatum and those responsible for the creation, publication and circulation of the hate song and audio message,” they added.



Quit Notice withdrawal, not Enough -Atiku



On his part, former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, Atiku Abubakar has commended the Coalition of Northern Groups for rescinding the quit notice, but said the group must drop all its other demands if reconciliation must be total.



The former Vice President said in a statement by his media office in Abuja on August 25, 2017 that “at last, good judgment has prevailed.



” He however appealed to the Coalition of Northern Groups to go the whole hog and drop any other condition given to people of Igbo origin living in Northern Nigeria or anywhere else in the nation. “Reconciliation must be total or else it is pyrrhic”, Atiku said.



In the spirit of this rapprochement, the Waziri Adamawa also calls on other ethnic groupings that might have issued counter quit notices to accept this olive branch and rescind whatever notices or withdraw whatever statements they may have made.



The former Vice President also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his national broadcast condemning such developments and urged other elders and elder-statesmen around the nation to likewise add their voices to the condemnation of evil and henceforth refrain from making statements that undermine Nigeria’s unity.



We can’t arrest Arewa Youths -FG



However, the Federal Government has explained why it cannot arrest members of the coalition, saying the group had already stated that they were misquoted by the media (not Saturday Vanguard).



According to the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau; “The group that called themselves coalition of Arewa Associations that held a press conference in Kaduna where they gave October 1 ultimatum to the Igbos to quit the north as a response to what they termed as issue of separatist agenda of the IPOB and claim that there are lots of incitement from the Igbos against the northerners to which the Kaduna State governor responded that they should be arrested for what they reported.



“Of course they later claimed that the media quoted them out of context. I am very much aware that the DSS invited all of them, held a meeting with them to which they made a statement to the effect that what was reported in the media was not what they said.



“They further wrote to the acting President indicating that they did not make inciting statement as to the issue of violence or forceful ejection of the Igbos in the north. However, it was on the basis of that, the northern elders called them to also reaffirm from them that what was reported is not exactly what they meant”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/quit-notice-cant-arrest-arewa-youths-fg/

No excuses should be given



That ultimatum is an act of genocide



The United Nation should as a matter of urgency stop barking and start biting, if it means rolling out united nations military troops to guarantee the safety andbpeace of ipob and their leader then so be it. Why must Igbo's keep suffering genocidal killing in the North 76 Likes 3 Shares

kettykin:

The United Nation should as a matter of urgency stop barking and start biting, if it means rolling out united nations military troops to guarantee the safety andbpeace of ipob and their leader then so be it. Why must Igbo's keep suffering genocidal killing in the North

UN should roll in heavy tanks and jets close the border ASAP they nigerian government is aiding genocide 41 Likes 1 Share





You guys were misquoted nothing. Why did it take you till end on August to correct this. They should take these clowns to court. This is stupidity on many levels. They need to be atreated for disturbing peace and terroristic threats. How exactly did they plan to make them leave without force. Buhari must not be weakling on this issue. The notice spiraled into quit notice contest.You guys were misquoted nothing. Why did it take you till end on August to correct this. They should take these clowns to court. 19 Likes

So the video we all saw on online when Arewa youth gave the Quit notice is fake is that what the Federal Government is trying to tell us. And if Arewa youth was quoted out of context so why are they withdrawing the Quit notice. This is the kind of one Nigeria some pigs are forcing us to be part of. We have first class and second class citizen in Nigeria 44 Likes 1 Share

uchuu and akrikpakpa gbagbue unu



ndi nzuuzu 34 Likes

Kanu has been vindicated again. The nigerian state supports northern genocide against Easterners and their cousins in the delta. 50 Likes 3 Shares

See the poo people one is sharing nationality with? Nothing an aboki do is ever wrong in the eyes of a fellow aboki in power.That is why the hausa-fulani have been perpetuating unimaginable crimes but the government of the day is looking the other way.Divide this shithole of a country The presumed owners of Nigeria have spoken.So these silly youth backed by their equally silly leaders can violates the sovereignty of this country and continue to roam free but any other person that goes on drive for self-determination is then seen as a security threatSee the poo people one is sharing nationality with? Nothing an aboki do is ever wrong in the eyes of a fellow aboki in power.That is why the hausa-fulani have been perpetuating unimaginable crimes but the government of the day is looking the other way.Divide this shithole of a country 26 Likes 2 Shares

U release Boko Haram Commanders, u cannot arrest Arewa Youth for ordering genocide against Igbos.



U cannot arrest Libyan HausaFulani Herdsmen.



Yet u want Court to go and arrest a person the same court have declared not guilty. 54 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:

No excuses should be given



That ultimatum is an act of genocide



So do the rightful



sarrki my Yoruba Muslims brother, can you now see that Buhari is a useless human being ever liveth? sarrki my Yoruba Muslims brother, can you now see that Buhari is a useless human being ever liveth? 41 Likes 1 Share

No matter how stubborn a child is, you can never give to a lion to devour..



Good one from FG.



Those people that voted you into power should now be called NYSC meaning NOW YOUR SUFFERING CONTINUES No matter how stubborn a child is, you can never give to a lion to devour..Good one from FG.Those people that voted you into power should now be called NYSC meaning NOW YOUR SUFFERING CONTINUES 6 Likes 1 Share





Before arresting Arewa youths Arrest Nnamdi Kanu for inciting genocide on the 1st September 2015 in this video.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcT-ZmjgPwQ



Before arresting arewa youth arrest IPOB youths who were singing on the 21st of July that time has come to kill Hausa watch.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5AFDPUHI18





Before arresting arewa youth arrest Nnamdi Cownu the criminal who started it because Nigeria was in peace.



Because as at 2015 Kanu ordered IPOB members to kill Hausa police.



Too many inciting charge from Kanu.



In other news watch how that 12yrs old boy was killed by police today in owere







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMLVVJxn8os Before you arrest Arewa youths arrest Nnamdi Kanu for starting up the quit notice 2015. When he was saying Igbos should leave Lagos and develop our land.Before arresting Arewa youths Arrest Nnamdi Kanu for inciting genocide on the 1st September 2015 in this video.Before arresting arewa youth arrest IPOB youths who were singing on the 21st of July that time has come to kill Hausa watch.Before arresting arewa youth arrest Nnamdi Cownu the criminal who started it because Nigeria was in peace.Because as at 2015 Kanu ordered IPOB members to kill Hausa police.Too many inciting charge from Kanu. 4 Likes 1 Share





Nigeria is a theatre of jokes.



It has remained a joke.



We have been on auto reverse since we declared independence in 1960.



Till we go back to what we were before this evil British contraption. We will keep buying time and selling jokes to ourselves.



Misquoted indeed.



I still have the video of the Kaduna declaration in my phone.



Mind you, they never annulled their declaration as Buhari returned but SUSPENDED IT. jokers 16 Likes 1 Share

Double standard



I was so happy when I got the news about the withdrawal... You asked me to come and serve my fatherland in the North, though I am not an igbo but I am scared because when they start their wahala, even Yoruba muslims, they will kill.... I was so happy when I got the news about the withdrawal... You asked me to come and serve my fatherland in the North, though I am not an igbo but I am scared because when they start their wahala, even Yoruba muslims, they will kill.... 1 Like 1 Share

Funny people....FG saying the arewa dudes were quoted out of context....what then is the ultimatum they are withdrawing?? 11 Likes

Truth4eva:





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/quit-notice-cant-arrest-arewa-youths-fg/





They were misquoted on a speech that was captured on video? Smh.





These people must really think they are addressing their cows. They were misquoted on a speech that was captured on video? Smh.These people must really think they are addressing their cows. 7 Likes

otitokoroleti:





sarrki my Yoruba Muslims brother, can you now see that Buhari is a useless human being ever liveth?

This days I observed that ipob miscreants are all over the forum This days I observed that ipob miscreants are all over the forum 2 Likes 1 Share

kettykin:

The United Nation should as a matter of urgency stop barking and start biting, if it means rolling out united nations military troops to guarantee the safety andbpeace of ipob and their leader then so be it. Why must Igbo's keep suffering genocidal killing in the North go and roll out the tank na. Useless comment.



Were you in coma when KANU was soliciting for money to buy arms?



Were you in coma when we heard barrage of insults and threats against other ethnic groups in the country on radio baifra?



What about all the threats of bringing brown the zoo?



As much as I condemn the quit notice an I feel the areas youths should be arrested the truth is KANU ha said worse.





Was kumuyi not told not to step his foot in the south east or risk being killed? Did you call for kanu's arrest back then?



Ipob has been threatening the country since 2015. Both kanu and the area youths should be arrested. Simple!!! go and roll out the tank na. Useless comment.Were you in coma when KANU was soliciting for money to buy arms?Were you in coma when we heard barrage of insults and threats against other ethnic groups in the country on radio baifra?What about all the threats of bringing brown the zoo?As much as I condemn the quit notice an I feel the areas youths should be arrested the truth is KANU ha said worse.Was kumuyi not told not to step his foot in the south east or risk being killed? Did you call for kanu's arrest back then?Ipob has been threatening the country since 2015. Both kanu and the area youths should be arrested. Simple!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

Balderdash

sarrki:



This days I observed that ipob miscreants are all over the forum maybe, but why do you think so? maybe, but why do you think so? 1 Like

it would be the end of nigeria if those fulani and arawa yuts attack igbo people in the north...best excuse for kanu and his band to continue singing..nigeria would done for..i hope everyone now know that some people or some section of this geographical expression owns nigeria and they can do anyhow and nothing will happen 1 Like

IpobExposed:

Before you arrest Arewa youths arrest Nnamdi Kanu for starting up the quit notice 2015. When he was saying Igbos should leave Lagos and develop our land.



Before arresting Arewa youths Arrest Nnamdi Kanu for inciting genocide on the 1st September 2015 in this video.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcT-ZmjgPwQ



Before arresting arewa youth arrest IPOB media who started it.





In other news watch how that 12yrs old boy was killed by police today in owere







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMLVVJxn8os when will stop spamming nairaland with this fake video of yours? when will stop spamming nairaland with this fake video of yours? 5 Likes

The IPOB are not wise enough, they supposed to have make use of vague line to nail FG instead arrest this arrest that.. the AREWA youth had called for referendums.. IPOB should stand on Aburi accord coming from the sons and daughters of those believe to first class..

nwabobo:



They were misquoted on a speech that was captured in video? Smh.



These people must really think they are addressing their cows. It really baffles me why they were not arrested in the first place. It really baffles me why they were not arrested in the first place. 4 Likes

If FG should re-arrest Kanu then Shettima should also be arrested because the quit notice to the Igbos is not a threat to the Igbos alone but also a threat to the National Unity that President Buhari administration is trying to preach to us. The statement led to the anti Igbo song in the North and the song could lead to mass killing of Igbos living in the North. 2 Likes 1 Share