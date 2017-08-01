₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Truth4eva: 9:09am
Quit Notice: We can’t arrest Arewa Youths – FG
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/quit-notice-cant-arrest-arewa-youths-fg/
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by sarrki(m): 9:12am
No excuses should be given
That ultimatum is an act of genocide
So do the rightful
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by kettykin: 9:13am
The United Nation should as a matter of urgency stop barking and start biting, if it means rolling out united nations military troops to guarantee the safety andbpeace of ipob and their leader then so be it. Why must Igbo's keep suffering genocidal killing in the North
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by sarrki(m): 9:15am
kettykin:
System like this make people to think that ipobs are jester group
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by backtosender: 9:16am
UN should roll in heavy tanks and jets close the border ASAP they nigerian government is aiding genocide
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Blue3k(m): 9:20am
This is stupidity on many levels. They need to be atreated for disturbing peace and terroristic threats. How exactly did they plan to make them leave without force. Buhari must not be weakling on this issue. The notice spiraled into quit notice contest.
The ultimatum was issued on June 6 during a press briefing by the coalition. It had asked the Igbos to vacate the region on or before October 1.
We can’t arrest Arewa Youths -FG However, the Federal Government has explained why it cannot arrest members of the coalition, saying the group had already stated that they were misquoted by the media (not Saturday Vanguard).
You guys were misquoted nothing. Why did it take you till end on August to correct this. They should take these clowns to court.
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Lajet: 9:21am
So the video we all saw on online when Arewa youth gave the Quit notice is fake is that what the Federal Government is trying to tell us. And if Arewa youth was quoted out of context so why are they withdrawing the Quit notice. This is the kind of one Nigeria some pigs are forcing us to be part of. We have first class and second class citizen in Nigeria
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Homeboiy(m): 9:22am
uchuu and akrikpakpa gbagbue unu
ndi nzuuzu
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by DocHMD: 9:24am
Kanu has been vindicated again. The nigerian state supports northern genocide against Easterners and their cousins in the delta.
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Paperwhite(m): 9:37am
The presumed owners of Nigeria have spoken.So these silly youth backed by their equally silly leaders can violates the sovereignty of this country and continue to roam free but any other person that goes on drive for self-determination is then seen as a security threat See the poo people one is sharing nationality with? Nothing an aboki do is ever wrong in the eyes of a fellow aboki in power.That is why the hausa-fulani have been perpetuating unimaginable crimes but the government of the day is looking the other way.Divide this shithole of a country
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by hammerT: 10:26am
U release Boko Haram Commanders, u cannot arrest Arewa Youth for ordering genocide against Igbos.
U cannot arrest Libyan HausaFulani Herdsmen.
Yet u want Court to go and arrest a person the same court have declared not guilty.
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by BroZuma: 7:00pm
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by otitokoroleti: 7:00pm
sarrki:sarrki my Yoruba Muslims brother, can you now see that Buhari is a useless human being ever liveth?
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by kafiz1(m): 7:02pm
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by edeXede: 7:02pm
No matter how stubborn a child is, you can never give to a lion to devour..
Good one from FG.
Those people that voted you into power should now be called NYSC meaning NOW YOUR SUFFERING CONTINUES
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by IpobExposed: 7:02pm
Before you arrest Arewa youths arrest Nnamdi Kanu for starting up the quit notice 2015. When he was saying Igbos should leave Lagos and develop our land.
Before arresting Arewa youths Arrest Nnamdi Kanu for inciting genocide on the 1st September 2015 in this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcT-ZmjgPwQ
Before arresting arewa youth arrest IPOB youths who were singing on the 21st of July that time has come to kill Hausa watch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5AFDPUHI18
Before arresting arewa youth arrest Nnamdi Cownu the criminal who started it because Nigeria was in peace.
Because as at 2015 Kanu ordered IPOB members to kill Hausa police.
Too many inciting charge from Kanu.
In other news watch how that 12yrs old boy was killed by police today in owere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMLVVJxn8os
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by dotcomnamename: 7:02pm
Heeeeeyyy see uppercut..
iPODS right now
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Built2last: 7:02pm
Nigeria is a theatre of jokes.
It has remained a joke.
We have been on auto reverse since we declared independence in 1960.
Till we go back to what we were before this evil British contraption. We will keep buying time and selling jokes to ourselves.
Misquoted indeed.
I still have the video of the Kaduna declaration in my phone.
Mind you, they never annulled their declaration as Buhari returned but SUSPENDED IT. jokers
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Narldon(f): 7:02pm
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Samfigo1(m): 7:03pm
Double standard
I was so happy when I got the news about the withdrawal... You asked me to come and serve my fatherland in the North, though I am not an igbo but I am scared because when they start their wahala, even Yoruba muslims, they will kill....
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by bigerboy200: 7:03pm
Funny people....FG saying the arewa dudes were quoted out of context....what then is the ultimatum they are withdrawing??
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by nwabobo: 7:04pm
Truth4eva:
They were misquoted on a speech that was captured on video? Smh.
These people must really think they are addressing their cows.
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by sarrki(m): 7:04pm
otitokoroleti:
This days I observed that ipob miscreants are all over the forum
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by captleonerd(m): 7:05pm
kettykin:go and roll out the tank na. Useless comment.
Were you in coma when KANU was soliciting for money to buy arms?
Were you in coma when we heard barrage of insults and threats against other ethnic groups in the country on radio baifra?
What about all the threats of bringing brown the zoo?
As much as I condemn the quit notice an I feel the areas youths should be arrested the truth is KANU ha said worse.
Was kumuyi not told not to step his foot in the south east or risk being killed? Did you call for kanu's arrest back then?
Ipob has been threatening the country since 2015. Both kanu and the area youths should be arrested. Simple!!!
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by ALAYORMII: 7:06pm
Balderdash
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by otitokoroleti: 7:08pm
sarrki:maybe, but why do you think so?
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by cristianisraeli: 7:08pm
it would be the end of nigeria if those fulani and arawa yuts attack igbo people in the north...best excuse for kanu and his band to continue singing..nigeria would done for..i hope everyone now know that some people or some section of this geographical expression owns nigeria and they can do anyhow and nothing will happen
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by otitokoroleti: 7:08pm
IpobExposed:when will stop spamming nairaland with this fake video of yours?
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Jabioro: 7:08pm
The IPOB are not wise enough, they supposed to have make use of vague line to nail FG instead arrest this arrest that.. the AREWA youth had called for referendums.. IPOB should stand on Aburi accord coming from the sons and daughters of those believe to first class..
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Truth4eva: 7:09pm
nwabobo:It really baffles me why they were not arrested in the first place.
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Tolourxkelv(m): 7:09pm
If FG should re-arrest Kanu then Shettima should also be arrested because the quit notice to the Igbos is not a threat to the Igbos alone but also a threat to the National Unity that President Buhari administration is trying to preach to us. The statement led to the anti Igbo song in the North and the song could lead to mass killing of Igbos living in the North.
|Re: Why We Can't Arrest Arewa Youths- FG by Akinaukwa: 7:09pm
This issue is highly sensitive. The Dambazzau of a man could have just kept shut.
