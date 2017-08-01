₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by josephine123: 9:28am
And that is how Air France that was meant to depart Paris for Lagos since about 9:00am today hasn't taken off till now and passengers (even business class passengers) are left to sleep at the airport lounge, including women and children.
A particular lady with her children coming from Toronto arrived since 7:00am to connect to lagos. She has since been stranded at the airport with her children...no food, no hotel accommodation! Air France only provided vouchers for pastries and snacks and the children do not eat those so they have been eating only Bananas.
These passengers bought these tickets with hard earned monies. And it's not even cheap! Why should these airlines treat our citizens like this Even when they know our country is one of their most lucrative routes . What is so difficult in getting hotel accommodation for these passengers, especially the women and children Mothers are weeping at Charles de Gaulle airport. It is so heartbreaking.
I hope this situation is addressed and all those affected get due compensation . Sad!
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by josephine123: 9:28am
too bad of dem
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by EKITI001: 9:35am
i like dat woman, she get action..
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by Lexusgs430: 9:41am
EU passengers no get wahala... EU law cover them, compensation galore....
EU regulation 261/2004
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by auntysimbiat(f): 10:16am
this is so unfair... lalasticlala, come see
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by pretty16(f): 12:27pm
This is really sad. I think the mods should move this to front page Asap.
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by dustydee: 2:02pm
EKITI001:Shouting doesn't often make the situation better.
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by buygala(m): 8:00pm
Some people will give an arm to be 'stranded' in Paris ... But they can't
These ones not only went to Paris.. . But Paris doesn't want to leave them alone
Being poor is a problem.. . Being rich enough not to be poor is also a problem
Buhari sef
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by Ekakamba: 8:00pm
Arik copy cat
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by Teewhy2: 8:00pm
That is typical way they treat Nigerians, anytime a flight is coming to Nigeria from other countries, the treatment is mostly different from when you are moving around Europe or America.
Well they will have more time to enjoy the oyinbo facilities and infrastructure before coming into not light and bad roads
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by Eke40seven(m): 8:00pm
If you are a Nigerian and you find yourself going through the Paris, then you are in for it. If you don't speak French, triple punishment.
They will treat you like you have Ebola. They believe every black person should automatically speak French and even find it insulting if you don't. They speak and understand English but will never speak to you, they will subject you to a series of embarrassing questions and checks. Even though they are just the transit route to your destination.
The problem here might not be related to my rant above but I won't be surprised if they don't even send apologies for this situation.
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by Franco93: 8:01pm
Is there no other aircraft in the airport?
Anyways, what do I know, i never enter plane b4
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by pyyxxaro: 8:01pm
They should board the nearest keke
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by sw: 8:02pm
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by pyyxxaro: 8:02pm
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by Nsogbu1992(m): 8:05pm
Air France lol. Na today?
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by Jaqenhghar: 8:08pm
You think this is bad? Maybe you need to see how Nigerian airlines treat Nigerian passengers.
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by Chascop: 8:08pm
Similar thing happened to me in 2015. Though it was a connecting flight wahala. From LOS to Paris, then waited for about 5-6 hrs before we boarded en route New york
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by buckyfof(m): 8:08pm
This only happens when u re from Nigeria
We af not only suffered, we af bin relegated
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by tron23(m): 8:17pm
This is why we need to restructure and totally overhaul our nation. No one will take us seriously when we don't take care of our own. Arik Air has done worst. The time is now. Don't expect all this old men to fix Nigeria, they are only interested in their pockets.
2019 is around the corner, Nigerian YOUTHS VOTE WISELY. Take your destiny in your hands. Am out.
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by angels09: 8:20pm
buhari sef
|Re: Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris by obailala(m): 8:21pm
