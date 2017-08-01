Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Air France Leaves Lagos-bound Passengers Stranded In Paris (1823 Views)

And that is how Air France that was meant to depart Paris for Lagos since about 9:00am today hasn't taken off till now and passengers (even business class passengers) are left to sleep at the airport lounge, including women and children.



A particular lady with her children coming from Toronto arrived since 7:00am to connect to lagos. She has since been stranded at the airport with her children...no food, no hotel accommodation! Air France only provided vouchers for pastries and snacks and the children do not eat those so they have been eating only Bananas.



These passengers bought these tickets with hard earned monies. And it's not even cheap! Why should these airlines treat our citizens like this Even when they know our country is one of their most lucrative routes . What is so difficult in getting hotel accommodation for these passengers, especially the women and children Mothers are weeping at Charles de Gaulle airport. It is so heartbreaking.



I hope this situation is addressed and all those affected get due compensation . Sad!





WATCH THE VIDEO



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA9OmUi2BAM



