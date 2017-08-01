₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:29am
Remember the little Nigerian boy who went missing and left his parents devastated while on vacation at the Basilica in the Vatican City, in Rome, Italy, the young boy was blessed recently by Catholic leader; Pope Francis at the Vatican.
National Helm reported that the young boy went missing and was reunited with his family after being found by a female Vatican Secret Police - to the joy of his parents and siblings.
His father, Theodore Okwu Ejike Ekechi, who shared the pictures, wrote;
HIS HOLINESS
POPE FRANCIS TOUCHED THIERRY.
HE TOUCHED US.
HE HUGGED HIM,
HE KISSED HIM.
HE BLESSED HIM &
BLESSED US ALL...
It was like a fairy tale or a providential coincidence last Wednesday, when His Holliness, oblivious of our earlier trauma of missing and later finding our son, beckoned on little Thierry Okenze Aguguom TOE-EKECHI for blessing when we were received in General Audience at the Pope Paul VI Hall, Vatican City. He prayed & blessed all of us...
As devout Catholics we celebrate this most significant encounter as MOMENTOUS & SANCTIFYING...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/pope-francis-kisses-blesses-little-nigerian-boy-went-missing-rome-photos.html
see previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4008080/missing-nigerian-boy-rome-found#59776173
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by AtkinsPlanet(m): 9:31am
You are blessed!
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by Jfrankination(m): 12:05pm
nice
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by NoWorries7(m): 2:08pm
Can Satan bless?
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by Felixalex(m): 8:02pm
NoWorries7:
Ur moniker: Noworries but
Ur statement leaves a lot to worry about.... Are u ok bro??
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by Wapkoshcom(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by HMZi(m): 8:02pm
NICE...
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by NONNYG: 8:03pm
NoWorries7:are u ok
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by adajiboyy(m): 8:03pm
NoWorries7:you are a fool
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by HMZi(m): 8:03pm
NoWorries7:HE BLESSED YOU WITH NO SENSE NA??
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by GrandMufti: 8:04pm
NoWorries7:
Test and see
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by AuroraB(f): 8:04pm
Awwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by enemyofprogress: 8:05pm
Instead make him give am money,na kiss and hug him dey give am,na who kiss and hug epp?
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by Fadiga24(m): 8:06pm
This man commands so much respect in the world.
Carry on sir!
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by scooby12: 8:06pm
Eyaaa..
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by mousco(m): 8:07pm
NoWorries7:
Is like ur brain is using fake tiger battery
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by emeogbo: 8:08pm
NoWorries7:A demon can not bless my brother, they should take the boy for deliverance asap
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by emeejinsm: 8:08pm
Who Pope help ?
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by lizychimamanda: 8:10pm
AND SO?
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by adenine02: 8:11pm
the Pope is anti-christ
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by Jgr8ola: 8:13pm
NoWorries7:Oh u mean Satan ur father? U should know better
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by mummyson26(m): 8:14pm
NoWorries7:Which kain talk be disappointed?
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by Neoviper147: 8:16pm
quote author=NoWorries7 post=59844524]Can Satan bless?[/quote]
You are a beast and the beast...
|Re: Pope Francis Kisses And Blesses Nigerian Boy Who Went Missing In Rome. Photos by Benitogucci(m): 8:19pm
NoWorries7:The thing tire me my brother.
