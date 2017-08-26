Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) (29289 Views)

Chichi Igbo's Outfit To Church Today (photos) / Yohann Diniz Defecates On His Pants During 50km Walk Race / Super Eagles Arrive Swaziland Ahead Of Their Match Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)







After stripping down to his boxer briefs for the weigh-in, 'Mystic Mac', as McGregor is known, left little to the imagination as he faced off with the undefeated boxing legend known as Money.





http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-4825136/Did-McGregor-erection-Mayweather-weigh-in.html Conor McGregor has set the internet alight on Saturday after a very revealing weigh-in ahead of his clash with Floyd Mayweather.After stripping down to his boxer briefs for the weigh-in, 'Mystic Mac', as McGregor is known, left little to the imagination as he faced off with the undefeated boxing legend known as Money. 1 Like 1 Share

Reactions. 1 Like 2 Shares

Even before removing his green track-pants UFC superstar Conor McGregor's appearance at the weigh-in was very revealing. 4 Likes





Mayweather go beat you till your "p" go stand...



You see as the guy dey laugh you... Mayweather go beat you till your "p" go stand...You see as the guy dey laugh you... 93 Likes 4 Shares

Uhmm i know say NL girls go like this one. 9 Likes 2 Shares

McGregor has not been punched in the head by Mayweather, he has started misbehaving! 85 Likes 5 Shares





The difference is the taste and the taste is the difference - indomie Now that's an original Cassava 105 Likes 5 Shares

softwerk:

Now that's an original Cassava



The difference is the taste and the taste is the difference - indomie hope you are not thinking of using it as a specimen for masturbat¡on hope you are not thinking of using it as a specimen for masturbat¡on 76 Likes

Yaga



Hope his punches are as hard as his yick 1 Like

what's that thing

This guy think say na martial arts, if I were him I'll rush the money b4 the bell rings try n get disqualified, get a rematch and make more $$$$















my opinion tho





less i forgot .....It explorer it front page ! 3 Likes

mistytohcute:

what's that thing













Oh come on , don't be a pussy it a Di k n every man has it. Oh come on , don't be a pussy it a Di k n every man has it. 10 Likes 1 Share

Zeze06:



Mayweather go beat you till your "p" go stand...

You see as the guy dey laugh you...











lol weather be like " this one no no waitin wan hit am" lol weather be like " this one no no waitin wan hit am" 9 Likes

The second picture is a complete definition of racism. .... 1 Like





You understand....Very wicked laugh





nNEOo:

















lol weather be like " this one no no waitin wan hit am" You understand....Very wicked laugh 2 Likes 1 Share

Zeze06:



You understand....Very wicked laugh



Zeze06:



You understand....Very wicked laugh













it's likened to that ODE way think say him fit beat you it's likened to that ODE way think say him fit beat you 3 Likes 1 Share



Mayweather packs na die....plus excess money



How more can a man be blessed....





nNEOo:



















it's likened to that ODE way think say him fit beat you Mayweather packs na die....plus excess moneyHow more can a man be blessed.... 2 Likes 1 Share

After the beating that cassava no go fit stand again! 2 Likes

Zeze06:



Mayweather packs na die....plus excess money



How more can a man be blessed....



































black is class , prestige and strength ......Black till I part with this fragile and frail body ....







In other words ....Black till I DIE black is class , prestige and strength ......Black till I part with this fragile and frail body ....In other words ....Black till I DIE 1 Like

and the winner is ...!

softwerk:

Now that's an original Cassava



The difference is the taste and the taste is the difference - indomie

Funny but I so much hate that line of advert from Indomie. Funny but I so much hate that line of advert from Indomie. 13 Likes

in as much as i admire Conor McGregor, am sure he can't beat mayweather. Mc is just dea for the money 2 Likes

Thats a big asset man. This guy just need attention, now wanna fight with his country flag. Or is it a tournament? 1 Like 1 Share



Save your strength man He looks dead to me thoSave your strength man 2 Likes



him be like..some do pass this, all na beating look at how may weather is so calm..him be like..some do pass this, all na beating 13 Likes 1 Share





He is prolly packing half his weight down there.



By the time The Weatherman is done with him, he will be seeing stars as his day turns to night O boy... what on earth is inside his boxers?? An anaconda?!?He is prolly packing half his weight down there.By the time The Weatherman is done with him, he will be seeing stars as his day turns to night 5 Likes





big pass tekno cassava oboy si prickbig pass tekno cassava 2 Likes

madness in 4HD

Maybe Mayweather makes him wet, how come he is having an erection in that kind of public 4 Likes 1 Share











Got aroused by his fellow Nigga?





Is he Gay?







Meanwhile McGregor looks Malnourished







Hope he survives up to Round Two





11 Likes

I wanna fuckkkk this guy 6 Likes