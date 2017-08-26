₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:18pm
Conor McGregor has set the internet alight on Saturday after a very revealing weigh-in ahead of his clash with Floyd Mayweather.
After stripping down to his boxer briefs for the weigh-in, 'Mystic Mac', as McGregor is known, left little to the imagination as he faced off with the undefeated boxing legend known as Money.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-4825136/Did-McGregor-erection-Mayweather-weigh-in.html
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:19pm
Reactions.
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:20pm
Even before removing his green track-pants UFC superstar Conor McGregor's appearance at the weigh-in was very revealing.
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 3:21pm
Mayweather go beat you till your "p" go stand...
You see as the guy dey laugh you...
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by fuckerstard: 3:21pm
Uhmm i know say NL girls go like this one.
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Tolexander: 3:22pm
McGregor has not been punched in the head by Mayweather, he has started misbehaving!
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by softwerk(f): 3:23pm
Now that's an original Cassava
The difference is the taste and the taste is the difference - indomie
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Tolexander: 3:25pm
softwerk:hope you are not thinking of using it as a specimen for masturbat¡on
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by akraym(m): 3:25pm
Yaga
Hope his punches are as hard as his yick
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by mistytohcute(f): 3:26pm
what's that thing
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:27pm
This guy think say na martial arts, if I were him I'll rush the money b4 the bell rings try n get disqualified, get a rematch and make more $$$$
my opinion tho
less i forgot .....It explorer it front page !
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:28pm
mistytohcute:
Oh come on , don't be a pussy it a Di k n every man has it.
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:30pm
Zeze06:
lol weather be like " this one no no waitin wan hit am"
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:34pm
The second picture is a complete definition of racism. ....
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 3:36pm
You understand....Very wicked laugh
nNEOo:
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:42pm
Zeze06:
Zeze06:
it's likened to that ODE way think say him fit beat you
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 3:43pm
Mayweather packs na die....plus excess money
How more can a man be blessed....
nNEOo:
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Kingslaw(m): 3:46pm
After the beating that cassava no go fit stand again!
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 4:03pm
Zeze06:
black is class , prestige and strength ......Black till I part with this fragile and frail body ....
In other words ....Black till I DIE
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by kunlesehan(m): 4:12pm
and the winner is ...!
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by olayinkajnr(m): 4:44pm
softwerk:
Funny but I so much hate that line of advert from Indomie.
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 7:53pm
in as much as i admire Conor McGregor, am sure he can't beat mayweather. Mc is just dea for the money
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by ycmdng(m): 7:58pm
Thats a big asset man. This guy just need attention, now wanna fight with his country flag. Or is it a tournament?
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Divay22(f): 8:20pm
He looks dead to me tho
Save your strength man
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by jendhorlee(m): 8:27pm
look at how may weather is so calm..
him be like..some do pass this, all na beating
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Ishilove: 8:33pm
O boy... what on earth is inside his boxers?? An anaconda?!?
He is prolly packing half his weight down there.
By the time The Weatherman is done with him, he will be seeing stars as his day turns to night
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Neimar: 8:51pm
oboy si prick
big pass tekno cassava
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by chukwuibuipob: 8:51pm
madness in 4HD
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 8:51pm
Maybe Mayweather makes him wet, how come he is having an erection in that kind of public
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Narldon(f): 8:51pm
Got aroused by his fellow Nigga?
Is he Gay?
Meanwhile McGregor looks Malnourished
Hope he survives up to Round Two
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by MzHolly(f): 8:51pm
I wanna fuckkkk this guy
|Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 8:51pm
I have seen cassavas but have not seen this kind
