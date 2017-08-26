₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,216 members, 3,750,512 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 11:57 PM

Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) (29289 Views)

Chichi Igbo's Outfit To Church Today (photos) / Yohann Diniz Defecates On His Pants During 50km Walk Race / Super Eagles Arrive Swaziland Ahead Of Their Match Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:18pm
Conor McGregor has set the internet alight on Saturday after a very revealing weigh-in ahead of his clash with Floyd Mayweather.


After stripping down to his boxer briefs for the weigh-in, 'Mystic Mac', as McGregor is known, left little to the imagination as he faced off with the undefeated boxing legend known as Money.


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-4825136/Did-McGregor-erection-Mayweather-weigh-in.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:19pm
Reactions.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:20pm
Even before removing his green track-pants UFC superstar Conor McGregor's appearance at the weigh-in was very revealing.

4 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 3:21pm
shocked

Mayweather go beat you till your "p" go stand...

You see as the guy dey laugh you... smiley

93 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by fuckerstard: 3:21pm
Uhmm i know say NL girls go like this one.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Tolexander: 3:22pm
McGregor has not been punched in the head by Mayweather, he has started misbehaving!

85 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by softwerk(f): 3:23pm
Now that's an original Cassava kiss

The difference is the taste and the taste is the difference - indomie grin

105 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Tolexander: 3:25pm
softwerk:
Now that's an original Cassava kiss

The difference is the taste and the taste is the difference - indomie grin
hope you are not thinking of using it as a specimen for masturbat¡on

76 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by akraym(m): 3:25pm
Yaga

Hope his punches are as hard as his yick

1 Like

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by mistytohcute(f): 3:26pm
what's that thing
Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:27pm
This guy think say na martial arts, if I were him I'll rush the money b4 the bell rings try n get disqualified, get a rematch and make more $$$$







my opinion tho


less i forgot .....It explorer it front page !

3 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:28pm
mistytohcute:
what's that thing







Oh come on , don't be a pussy it a Di k n every man has it.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:30pm
Zeze06:
shocked
Mayweather go beat you till your "p" go stand...
You see as the guy dey laugh you... smiley






lol weather be like " this one no no waitin wan hit am"

9 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:34pm
The second picture is a complete definition of racism. ....

1 Like

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 3:36pm
grin

You understand....Very wicked laugh grin


nNEOo:








lol weather be like " this one no no waitin wan hit am"

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 3:42pm
grin
Zeze06:
grin
You understand....Very wicked laugh grin

grin
Zeze06:
grin
You understand....Very wicked laugh grin






it's likened to that ODE way think say him fit beat you grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 3:43pm
grin
Mayweather packs na die....plus excess money

How more can a man be blessed....


nNEOo:
grin

grin






it's likened to that ODE way think say him fit beat you grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Kingslaw(m): 3:46pm
After the beating that cassava no go fit stand again!

2 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 4:03pm
Zeze06:
grin
Mayweather packs na die....plus excess money

How more can a man be blessed....

















black is class , prestige and strength ......Black till I part with this fragile and frail body ....



In other words ....Black till I DIE

1 Like

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by kunlesehan(m): 4:12pm
and the winner is ...!
Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by olayinkajnr(m): 4:44pm
softwerk:
Now that's an original Cassava kiss

The difference is the taste and the taste is the difference - indomie grin

Funny but I so much hate that line of advert from Indomie.

13 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 7:53pm
in as much as i admire Conor McGregor, am sure he can't beat mayweather. Mc is just dea for the money

2 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by ycmdng(m): 7:58pm
Thats a big asset man. This guy just need attention, now wanna fight with his country flag. Or is it a tournament?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Divay22(f): 8:20pm
He looks dead to me tho grin
Save your strength man

2 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by jendhorlee(m): 8:27pm
look at how may weather is so calm..
him be like..some do pass this, all na beating grin

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Ishilove: 8:33pm
O boy... what on earth is inside his boxers?? An anaconda?!? embarassed

He is prolly packing half his weight down there. cheesy

By the time The Weatherman is done with him, he will be seeing stars as his day turns to night grin

5 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Neimar: 8:51pm
oboy si prick

big pass tekno cassava grin

2 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by chukwuibuipob: 8:51pm
madness in 4HD
Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 8:51pm
Maybe Mayweather makes him wet, how come he is having an erection in that kind of public

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by Narldon(f): 8:51pm
shocked




Got aroused by his fellow Nigga?


Is he Gay?



Meanwhile McGregor looks Malnourished embarassed



Hope he survives up to Round Two


grin

11 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by MzHolly(f): 8:51pm
I wanna fuckkkk this guy

6 Likes

Re: Reactions As McGregor Strips Down To His Pants Today (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 8:51pm
I have seen cassavas but have not seen this kind

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Echejile Disqualified As First Goal Scorer Against Tahiti / The Truth About Oliseh’s Illness / Mesut Ozil A Muslim - An Overview On Ozil's Personal Life.

Viewing this topic: sleekicon(f), KENZYYONG(m), Fantisha(m), arsenal96, xxxtedyxxx(m), floridam(m), MrsEvakinqz(f), OnowuOra(m), ProffExcel, SimpleMe07, terrezo2002(m), raumdeuter, nnemmpi(m), scofieldsimba(m), eboiga(f), chayoski, intruxive(m), spawne, Facetoface(m), luvility(m), johnoris(m), Ayconq(m), ele2kute, rexnuelll, Kizyte(m), vickwhizzy(m), Abidayo(m), ZirdoRoray(m), cajet, jerryjohn727, ClassicTJ, successibt, alleazardous(m), bravehost4u(m), tamertery(m), zizytd(m), Torylanez, biggestmanhood(m), NovusHomo(m), Wazzaowner(m), MissingBudget, smithsydny(m), ithink7, SageTravels, Thylord(m), immex2(m), Evergreat2014(m), iweecureyou, princecemo(m) and 59 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.