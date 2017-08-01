₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Igbo apex socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the Federal Government’s call for the re-arrest and bail revocation of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/breaking-ohanaeze-accuses-fg-of-bias-in-call-for-kanus-re-arrest-bail-revocation/
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by kettykin: 3:45pm
I foresee united Nation peace keeping mission in Nigeria soon, with a UN mandated plebiscite. The bigotry , partiality, tribalism, tribal hatred is too much
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by nwaanambra1: 3:45pm
in as much i don't support kanu and his ways of agitation - the fact still remains that the buhari led federal government is beginning to openly insult us igbos!
let it be know that so long as the arewa youths are still walking free after their treasonable and genocidal threat on the Igbos, any attempt to arrest Nnamdi Kanu will be seen as an act of war on the Igbos and it will surely push majority of us that are against Kanu to be his full supporters!
The Federal government should understand that this is no 1967 - this time the war will surely touch every part of Nigeria - even if u r in sambisa!
THE NORTH SEEMS NOT TO UNDERSTAND THAT THE IGBOS CANNOT AND WILL NEVER BE AFRAID OF THEM NOR ASSLICK THEM.
THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHOULD TREAD WITH CAUTION. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by ayzTIGER: 3:50pm
Fg has no case against Nnamdi Kanu.
They hate his guts. They never imagined that someone like Nnamdi Kanu will ever emerge to question the fake unity they preach in Nigeria.
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Cinkq: 3:52pm
Ohanaeze should stop being hypocrite. They told Nigerians they are not in support of N. kanu's actions and the guy is not ready to backdown yet they don't want him to be chastised. This statement of theirs just proofs kanu is doing what he's doing because of the tacit support he's getting from his people who are condemning him openly just to save face. They should make their true stand known to Nigerians now.
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Blue3k(m): 3:55pm
He's right about the bias. It's inexcusable and they should have book thrown at them. It's a clear terroristic threat.
“A few hours ago under the watchful eyes of the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and in total defiance of the Head of State’s proclamation of the rights of a citizen of Nigeria to live anywhere in Nigeria and to do business anywhere in Nigeria, the Arewa youths, pretending to withdraw their quit notice gave qualifications to the Head of State’s proclamation, issuing conditions for enjoyment of citizenship status.
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by myright: 3:55pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by RareDiamond: 3:57pm
Nigeria federal government under Buhari is a biased, m0ronic, unintelligent, confused, draconian, evil and tyrannic government.
God Bless the Land of the Rising Sun. GO TO HELL AREWA YOUTH
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by omowolewa: 3:58pm
I wish all parties involved Goodluck. The issue is very complex and delicate to handle or comment on.
Wonder how we got here
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Maduawuchukwu(m): 4:01pm
Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail by the courts but in his wisdom he chose to flout it. He should accept his fate.
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by GoroTango: 4:01pm
Igbos are just too sentimental. The issue of Kanu and arewa youths are seperate. While those arewa youth should have been arrested long ago, it does not detract from the fact that Kanu violated his bail conditions and the FG is right in demanding his rearrest.
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Young03(m): 4:01pm
Where will they arrest him?
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Young03(m): 4:02pm
Where will they arrest him?
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Isoko1stSon(m): 4:02pm
I see one Zonebie Oladeeb* peeping AtbDs Thread....
FG can Go to Hell, Army I am In Oroni Creek, Com and Arrest Mi
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Presidiotbuhari: 4:02pm
Nnamdi Kanu is a gift of inestimable value to ndi Igbo, at this point in time in this zoo
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by xcolanto(m): 4:03pm
How can a government trample upon the very rights of freedom of worship, freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom of speech which it has denied KANU via their ridiculous bail conditions. These same rights has the government in the capacity of buhari had sworn to uphold via the constitution and oath of office!
This is the height of insanity if you ask me.
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by mpianya39(m): 4:04pm
We must continue....
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Isoko1stSon(m): 4:04pm
GoroTango:
Shove Yr stup*d statement Into yr @@ss
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Isoko1stSon(m): 4:05pm
Maduawuchukwu:
@bokiii Hiding Behind Igbo Name Has Nt Hidden yr stup*dity
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by TheCabal: 4:08pm
Told ya. The east cannot and should never be saddled with the responsibility of leadership.
Leaders is amongst the virtue God deprived the east of.
Their penance for plunging Nigeria is to several military coups and civil war
Arewa youths have been condemned since day one and the north made sure they withdrew the statement they made but here is Ohaneaze fragmented in thought and purpose as usual.
They can't even provide good reasons why the government should ignore Kanu.
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by igbodefender: 4:09pm
Kanu is a Nigerian citizen, and therefore has inalienable rights that must not be infringed upon, as long as he has not infringed on the rights of his fellow citizens!
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Narldon(f): 4:09pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Jamiubond009(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by dreamworld: 4:09pm
Arrest him for what? This Hausa people self, so arewa told fg to arrest him so fg wants to arrest him ,
We will not accept that
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Moving4: 4:09pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by rekeson: 4:10pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Moving4: 4:10pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by Edu3Again: 4:10pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by JoeArmsD1(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by poKarin(m): 4:10pm
Pick the yellow baba down biko
|Re: Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest by rekeson: 4:11pm
