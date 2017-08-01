Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ohanaeze Accuses FG Of Bias In Call For Kanu’s Re-arrest (967 Views)

The Igbo apex socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the Federal Government’s call for the re-arrest and bail revocation of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who gave the statement on behalf of the group also accused the Federal Government of bias, double standard and violation of Kanu’s fundamental human rights especially for refusing to arrest the Arewa Youths whom he said issued threatening and hate speech to Ndigbo.



Chief Nwodo also urged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN to “please respect your oath of office,” wondering why the AGF would move to re-arrest Kanu while refusing to do anything to stop the Arewa youths whom he said only ‘pretended’ to withdraw the quit notice they issued to Igbo in the North.



Kanu was granted bail on April 25, 2017, after spending several months in detention.



Chief Nwodo spoke in a release titled,‘Attorney General of the Federation, please respect your oath of office!’



Parts of the statement read, “It has just been brought to my notice that the Attorney General of the Federation has approached the courts to incarcerate Nnamdi Kalu for flouting his bail conditions.



“I am amazed that the distinguished attorney is prepared to contest the superiority of the provisions of the constitution on fundamental human rights of freedom of movement and freedom of association over an erroneous judicial proclamation violating those rights.



“I am equally miffed by the audacity with which the Attorney General displays his bias without regard to his oath of office.



“A few hours ago under the watchful eyes of the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and in total defiance of the Head of State’s proclamation of the rights of a citizen of Nigeria to live anywhere in Nigeria and to do business anywhere in Nigeria, the Arewa youths, pretending to withdraw their quit notice gave qualifications to the Head of State’s proclamation, issuing conditions for enjoyment of citizenship status.



“These same Arewa youths are supposed to have been arrested on the orders of the Governor of Kaduna State and the Inspector General of Police for acts of treason, conversion and sedition.



“As the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, the Attorney General looks the other way. He does not go to court to seek an order of arrest or prosecution.”



“Nnamdi, as a citizen of Nigeria, is free to hold any point of view no matter how displeasing to anyone so long as they are not inciting or provoking any criminal activities.



“I and some Igbo leaders have differences of opinion with Nnamdi on a number of issues. We have been insulted and abused by Radio Biafra but we concede them their right to differ from us. We concede them their nature to be exuberant as youths but we cannot be judgmental about their rights.



“This is a democracy. In democracies, leaders are abused, pelted with rotten eggs and booed at, as the former Edo State governor was booed in Abuja a few days ago. These acts are not necessarily criminal.



“I urge the Attorney-General not to exacerbate our already tense nation by commencing a legal action which portrays him as biased, insensitive and misdirected,” the Ohanaeze leader said.

9 Likes

I foresee united Nation peace keeping mission in Nigeria soon, with a UN mandated plebiscite. The bigotry , partiality, tribalism, tribal hatred is too much



“This is a democracy. In democracies, leaders are abused, pelted with rotten eggs and booed at, as the former Edo State governor was booed in Abuja a few days ago. These acts are not necessarily criminal. “I urge the Attorney-General not to exacerbate our already tense nation by commencing a legal action which portrays him as biased, insensitive and misdirected,”



in as much i don't support kanu and his ways of agitation - the fact still remains that the buhari led federal government is beginning to openly insult us igbos!



let it be know that so long as the arewa youths are still walking free after their treasonable and genocidal threat on the Igbos, any attempt to arrest Nnamdi Kanu will be seen as an act of war on the Igbos and it will surely push majority of us that are against Kanu to be his full supporters!



The Federal government should understand that this is no 1967 - this time the war will surely touch every part of Nigeria - even if u r in sambisa!



THE NORTH SEEMS NOT TO UNDERSTAND THAT THE IGBOS CANNOT AND WILL NEVER BE AFRAID OF THEM NOR ASSLICK THEM.





Fg has no case against Nnamdi Kanu.



They hate his guts. They never imagined that someone like Nnamdi Kanu will ever emerge to question the fake unity they preach in Nigeria.

Ohanaeze should stop being hypocrite. They told Nigerians they are not in support of N. kanu's actions and the guy is not ready to backdown yet they don't want him to be chastised. This statement of theirs just proofs kanu is doing what he's doing because of the tacit support he's getting from his people who are condemning him openly just to save face. They should make their true stand known to Nigerians now.





"A few hours ago under the watchful eyes of the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and in total defiance of the Head of State's proclamation of the rights of a citizen of Nigeria to live anywhere in Nigeria and to do business anywhere in Nigeria, the Arewa youths, pretending to withdraw their quit notice gave qualifications to the Head of State's proclamation, issuing conditions for enjoyment of citizenship status. He's right about the bias. It's inexcusable and they should have book thrown at them. It's a clear terroristic threat.

Nigeria federal government under Buhari is a biased, m0ronic, unintelligent, confused, draconian, evil and tyrannic government.



God Bless the Land of the Rising Sun. GO TO HELL AREWA YOUTH 13 Likes

I wish all parties involved Goodluck. The issue is very complex and delicate to handle or comment on.



Wonder how we got here

Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail by the courts but in his wisdom he chose to flout it. He should accept his fate.

Igbos are just too sentimental. The issue of Kanu and arewa youths are seperate. While those arewa youth should have been arrested long ago, it does not detract from the fact that Kanu violated his bail conditions and the FG is right in demanding his rearrest.

Where will they arrest him?

Where will they arrest him?

FG can Go to Hell, Army I am In Oroni Creek, Com and Arrest Mi

Nnamdi Kanu is a gift of inestimable value to ndi Igbo, at this point in time in this zoo

How can a government trample upon the very rights of freedom of worship, freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom of speech which it has denied KANU via their ridiculous bail conditions. These same rights has the government in the capacity of buhari had sworn to uphold via the constitution and oath of office!

This is the height of insanity if you ask me.

We must continue....

GoroTango:

Igbos are just too sentimental. The issue of Kanu and arewa youths are seperate. While those arewa youth should have been arrested long ago, it does not detract from the fact that Kanu violated his bail conditions and the FG is right in demanding his rearrest.

Shove Yr stup*d statement Into yr @@ss

Maduawuchukwu:

Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail by the courts but in his wisdom he chose to flout it. He should accept his fate.

@bokiii Hiding Behind Igbo Name Has Nt Hidden yr stup*dity

Told ya. The east cannot and should never be saddled with the responsibility of leadership.



Leaders is amongst the virtue God deprived the east of.

Their penance for plunging Nigeria is to several military coups and civil war



Arewa youths have been condemned since day one and the north made sure they withdrew the statement they made but here is Ohaneaze fragmented in thought and purpose as usual.



They can't even provide good reasons why the government should ignore Kanu.

Kanu is a Nigerian citizen, and therefore has inalienable rights that must not be infringed upon, as long as he has not infringed on the rights of his fellow citizens!

Yeye

Arrest him for what? This Hausa people self, so arewa told fg to arrest him so fg wants to arrest him ,

We will not accept that

