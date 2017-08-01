Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos (8675 Views)

The son of the deceased in a mourning mood - took to his Facebook account to rain curses on his father's alleged killers. See below;



Ope ilase came & picked up my father at home with hired assassin called SARS, they killed him at d palace of alase of ilase land, john adewale in d presence of kabiyesi, Ope ran away, he went to elewe eran on Wednesday & returned immediately, police is lying to us that Ope is in their custody. Ope was with kabiyesi alase yesterday along koko road, near his hotel at ilase, kabiyesi was in his venza discussing with Ope, both of u concluded that both d SARS in detention & Ope, "owo lo ma je".



My father laid in d morgue, two of u are bragging that 'owo lo ma je" u shed d blood of innocent man at ur palace, from today, sword shall never cease in ur family, untimely death shall not stop in ur family, no matter how powerful u are, evil shall not stop happening in family, as u think evil so shall it be for u, God shall not be appeased for ur sake.



Ope, as u terminated d life of my father, all of ur glory (children) shall not fulfill their destiny, ur life & ur generation will be terminated at d point of their breakthrough, u will not know peace & peace shall ceased in ur heart, in ur life, in ur family & ur generation from now on till eternity.



This is a confusing story.



Why were the SARS guys invited before?people do not just get killed like that. What is the story behind the story here? 1 Like

I am not clear on the story , did SARS arrest him?

That's their work. Shooting At Random Sight (SARS) and harassing innocent citizens.



One stopped me two days ago, for the first time in my life, asking me for ID, my phone et al (I don't dress or even look like a “yahoo boy” so I guess that one was just desperate for a catch)... I just smile, give am my phone, unlock am for am, siddon for side pavement dey look the guy. The next thing the guy begin tear laugh sotey tears begin rush from him eye. The guy settle down send all the comedy skit wey full my phone to een own.



Bottom line is, the Government needs to look into all these law enforcement agencies they're creating upandan. Why country go get Soldier, Police, KAI, SARS, OP MESA, JTF, RRS, Scorpion, FSARS and a myriad others carrying gun upandan, no be war them wan wage against the citzens?



Condolences to the family of the man jare, this country matter tire me. 28 Likes 2 Shares

And i say a big AMEN as long as your father is innocent.



There shall be no single peace for the wicked. 3 Likes

na wah o

HungerBAD:

This is a confusing story.

Why were the SARS guys invited before?

Bros no need to curse sars.

Just go do otumokpo

Make d babalawo kill all of then instantly.

By first making them deaf

Blind

Then turn them to imbeciles and die mysteriously after 24hrs simple

Just do that to all those sars involved. 4 Likes





A thunderous ASÈ to all the curses The wicked will never go unpunishedA thunderous ASÈ to all the curses 3 Likes 1 Share

BUHARI is back,



Bad news everywhere.



RIP SIR 3 Likes

Ehyaaaa wicked people R.I.P to the death







Wickedness

Afonjas at work 2 Likes 1 Share

Na dem....Afonja 5 Likes 1 Share

naturalman:

Na dem....Afonja

Flatino, mind your father's business. Don't you have some baby headwarmer to go knit? Flatino, mind your father's business. Don't you have some baby headwarmer to go knit? 13 Likes 3 Shares

In a land of crime and a time of recession..... The destiny/economy of Afonja rests on one particular trade...... It's name.... Skull Mining.. .. 6 Likes 1 Share

Eyah

Sorry ���







Check my signature

Useless country , RIP to the dead.

wicked world

This is Y I like Benin people..... They will make sure the murderers cup mad

Atleast his skull is intact thank your stars 1 Like

silas24:

In a land of crime and a time of recession..... The destiny/economy of Afonja rests on one particular trade...... It's name.... Skull Mining.. ..

must u do this? must u do this?

Egun indigenes more like people from ipokia local government .

RIP.

If truly Ope killed his Father, I pity d Ope's children dos curses are heavy

This calls for a thorough investigation 1 Like

.. i only came to check if his skull was mined. but guess what... it was in tact. RIP to the dead.

Angelanest:

The attention of the Inspector General of Police becomes necessary here. I think we should help escalate the issue until it gets attention . You can't just waste a person life like that The attention of the Inspector General of Police becomes necessary here. I think we should help escalate the issue until it gets attention . You can't just waste a person life like that