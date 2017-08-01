₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Angelanest: 8:53pm On Aug 26
A man identified as Mr. Hodewu has been gruesomely murdered in Ogun state. According to his son, Hodewu Sunday Johnson, the life of his father was terminated by a man called Ope in connivance with a prominent ruler in their area.
The son of the deceased in a mourning mood - took to his Facebook account to rain curses on his father's alleged killers. See below;
Ope ilase came & picked up my father at home with hired assassin called SARS, they killed him at d palace of alase of ilase land, john adewale in d presence of kabiyesi, Ope ran away, he went to elewe eran on Wednesday & returned immediately, police is lying to us that Ope is in their custody. Ope was with kabiyesi alase yesterday along koko road, near his hotel at ilase, kabiyesi was in his venza discussing with Ope, both of u concluded that both d SARS in detention & Ope, "owo lo ma je".
My father laid in d morgue, two of u are bragging that 'owo lo ma je" u shed d blood of innocent man at ur palace, from today, sword shall never cease in ur family, untimely death shall not stop in ur family, no matter how powerful u are, evil shall not stop happening in family, as u think evil so shall it be for u, God shall not be appeased for ur sake.
Ope, as u terminated d life of my father, all of ur glory (children) shall not fulfill their destiny, ur life & ur generation will be terminated at d point of their breakthrough, u will not know peace & peace shall ceased in ur heart, in ur life, in ur family & ur generation from now on till eternity.
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Angelanest: 8:54pm On Aug 26
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by HungerBAD: 8:57pm On Aug 26
This is a confusing story.
Why were the SARS guys invited before?people do not just get killed like that. What is the story behind the story here?
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by SalamRushdie: 8:59pm On Aug 26
I am not clear on the story , did SARS arrest him?
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Reiyvinn(m): 9:04pm On Aug 26
That's their work. Shooting At Random Sight (SARS) and harassing innocent citizens.
One stopped me two days ago, for the first time in my life, asking me for ID, my phone et al (I don't dress or even look like a “yahoo boy” so I guess that one was just desperate for a catch)... I just smile, give am my phone, unlock am for am, siddon for side pavement dey look the guy. The next thing the guy begin tear laugh sotey tears begin rush from him eye. The guy settle down send all the comedy skit wey full my phone to een own.
Bottom line is, the Government needs to look into all these law enforcement agencies they're creating upandan. Why country go get Soldier, Police, KAI, SARS, OP MESA, JTF, RRS, Scorpion, FSARS and a myriad others carrying gun upandan, no be war them wan wage against the citzens?
Condolences to the family of the man jare, this country matter tire me.
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:06pm On Aug 26
And i say a big AMEN as long as your father is innocent.
There shall be no single peace for the wicked.
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Young03(m): 9:42pm On Aug 26
na wah o
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by EricSmallz(m): 11:10pm On Aug 26
HungerBAD:
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by ActionsShure: 9:08am
Bros no need to curse sars.
Just go do otumokpo
Make d babalawo kill all of then instantly.
By first making them deaf
Blind
Then turn them to imbeciles and die mysteriously after 24hrs simple
Just do that to all those sars involved.
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Yusfunoble(m): 3:36pm
The wicked will never go unpunished
A thunderous ASÈ to all the curses
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by dbynonetwork: 3:36pm
BUHARI is back,
Bad news everywhere.
RIP SIR
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Nackzy: 3:37pm
Ehyaaaa wicked people R.I.P to the death
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Narldon(f): 3:37pm
Wickedness
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Pluto17: 3:37pm
Afonjas at work
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by naturalman: 3:38pm
Na dem....Afonja
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Sleyanya1(m): 3:38pm
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by scholes0(m): 3:38pm
naturalman:
Flatino, mind your father's business. Don't you have some baby headwarmer to go knit?
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by silas24(m): 3:39pm
In a land of crime and a time of recession..... The destiny/economy of Afonja rests on one particular trade...... It's name.... Skull Mining.. ..
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by JoshMedia(m): 3:40pm
Eyah
Sorry ���
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by coolhamid(m): 3:49pm
Useless country , RIP to the dead.
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by uzoormah(m): 3:49pm
wicked world
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by martineverest(m): 3:50pm
This is Y I like Benin people..... They will make sure the murderers cup mad
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 3:52pm
Atleast his skull is intact thank your stars
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by muller101(m): 3:52pm
silas24:must u do this?
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by nkemdi89(f): 3:55pm
Egun indigenes more like people from ipokia local government .
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by AreaFada2: 4:03pm
RIP.
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:09pm
If truly Ope killed his Father, I pity d Ope's children dos curses are heavy
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by seunlayi(m): 4:10pm
This calls for a thorough investigation
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by AngelicBeing: 4:11pm
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by Joel3(m): 4:28pm
.. i only came to check if his skull was mined. but guess what... it was in tact. RIP to the dead.
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by aputel: 4:29pm
Angelanest:
The attention of the Inspector General of Police becomes necessary here. I think we should help escalate the issue until it gets attention . You can't just waste a person life like that
|Re: Son Laments As His Father Is Gruesomely Assassinated In Ogun State. Photos by cantok: 4:36pm
aputel:Supported
