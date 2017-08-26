₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,216 members, 3,750,510 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 11:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) (13629 Views)
Birthday Photos Of A Man, His Mother & Twin, Who All Share Same Birthday Date / Groom And His Mother Rock The Dance Floor At His Wedding (Video) / Groom Can't Control His Tears As He Sees His Bride Walk Up The Aisle - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by rizzyrozz: 9:49pm
My first glance at this photo, I was like wow this two couples looks cute together but no I got it all wrong.
Not to shock you but this is actually a guy walking his mum down the aisle to get married! The photo is making rounds online after it was shared.
source...https://royalsgist.com/2017/08/26/aww-young-man-walks-mum-isle-adorable-photos/
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by osumak2: 10:13pm
5 Likes
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Sannidanger: 10:13pm
Lovely
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by guy2two: 10:13pm
Wonderful
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Moving4: 10:13pm
2 Likes
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by tahoe(m): 10:13pm
Ok
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by DeKen: 10:13pm
Wow.
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Mizsylviah(f): 10:13pm
So cute
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by itiswellandwell: 10:14pm
Nice one. This can't be in Nigeria sha
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Lanceslot(m): 10:14pm
Cool.
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Moving4: 10:14pm
Cool
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Zeze06(m): 10:14pm
Have children when you are young, really cool to see them all grown up....
1 Like
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by muller101(m): 10:14pm
op where are the TWO COPLES.
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by SplendidGod: 10:14pm
Lovely!!
Wish I could walk down the Aisle with my mum
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Superman7: 10:14pm
Abomination!!
6 Likes
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by pyyxxaro: 10:14pm
The mama won legally de chop cucumber
Jollof Rice fall on him
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by hobermener: 10:14pm
I understandeth not
5 Likes
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by SKANKHUNT: 10:14pm
Nnamdi kanu = Night King
Ipob= white walkers
Jon snow = Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Evaberry(f): 10:15pm
It is highly wrong for a widow to remarry
1 Like
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by adeblow(m): 10:15pm
I am not understanding oh
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by MzHolly(f): 10:15pm
He will sleep with his mother
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Superman7: 10:15pm
SplendidGod:
You must be sick
5 Likes
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by tizzle(m): 10:15pm
He walked "HER" mother down the Aisle?
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Rebuke: 10:15pm
I don't get. Oga op come n break down dis yhur grammar jaw. Yhu mean walked his mother down d aisle?
Wait, getting married to his own mother?
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by harmeyd: 10:15pm
3rd to comment..... buh gat no comment sha
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Chicybez: 10:16pm
woww, this guy cute sha
1 Like
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Evaberry(f): 10:16pm
the mother must have played away match while she was younger
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by gbaskiboy(m): 10:16pm
Am the only person who did not understand the post
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by sirnoah(m): 10:16pm
Whatever....gath no Bleep to give!
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Hadizometer: 10:17pm
Nice one
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by DaudaAbu(m): 10:18pm
Nice and lovely indeed.
|Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:18pm
I hope she is getting married to his dad if not it will be a tad bit awkward......
Wish Someone A 'Merry Christmas' / Independence Day Celebration Pictures From Eagles Square / Where Will You Be On 31st Dec,2013/Jan.1,2014?
Viewing this topic: Suspense12, ryusufu(m), OTENABOBC1(m), Slimchase(m), PearlyJay(f), EHIRIMCHA(m), Lilyjoe567(f), Luckybelt, dannywil03, omaolowo(m), tosynbaba(m), umoslink, twinklemaia, mistayeancah(m), Trustworthiness, Victorakats(m), Skanas(m), pizzalord, martha89, Supercoo, ebookz, CalmCasy, Alexk2(m), rioemmanuel(m), arena07, kinggogo, Victoriousvic(m), leepest(m), DrVector(m), omoleka(f), princewilordu(f), AmuEwu, clintz(m), mervic2017, OYAY(m), haxan919(m), Topmaike007(m), stylse(m), purplestoneeven, adebaxton(m), baddestchic(f), Rick9(m) and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20