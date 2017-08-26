



Not to shock you but this is actually a guy walking his mum down the aisle to get married! The photo is making rounds online after it was shared.



source... My first glance at this photo, I was like wow this two couples looks cute together but no I got it all wrong.Not to shock you but this is actually a guy walking his mum down the aisle to get married! The photo is making rounds online after it was shared.source... https://royalsgist.com/2017/08/26/aww-young-man-walks-mum-isle-adorable-photos/ 9 Likes 3 Shares