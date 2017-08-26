₦airaland Forum

Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) (13629 Views)

Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by rizzyrozz: 9:49pm
My first glance at this photo, I was like wow this two couples looks cute together but no I got it all wrong.

Not to shock you but this is actually a guy walking his mum down the aisle to get married! The photo is making rounds online after it was shared.

source...https://royalsgist.com/2017/08/26/aww-young-man-walks-mum-isle-adorable-photos/

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by osumak2: 10:13pm
sad

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Sannidanger: 10:13pm
Lovely
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by guy2two: 10:13pm
Wonderful
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Moving4: 10:13pm
Ok


Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by tahoe(m): 10:13pm
Ok
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by DeKen: 10:13pm
Wow.
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Mizsylviah(f): 10:13pm
So cute

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by itiswellandwell: 10:14pm
Nice one. This can't be in Nigeria sha

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Lanceslot(m): 10:14pm
Cool.
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Moving4: 10:14pm
Cool
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Zeze06(m): 10:14pm
kiss

Have children when you are young, really cool to see them all grown up.... kiss

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by muller101(m): 10:14pm
grin op where are the TWO COPLES.
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by SplendidGod: 10:14pm
Lovely!!
Wish I could walk down the Aisle with my mum
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Superman7: 10:14pm
Abomination!!

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by pyyxxaro: 10:14pm
The mama won legally de chop cucumber


Jollof Rice fall on him cool
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by hobermener: 10:14pm
I understandeth not

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by SKANKHUNT: 10:14pm
Nnamdi kanu = Night King
Ipob= white walkers
Jon snow = Buhari

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Evaberry(f): 10:15pm
It is highly wrong for a widow to remarry

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by adeblow(m): 10:15pm
I am not understanding oh
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by MzHolly(f): 10:15pm
He will sleep with his mother
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Superman7: 10:15pm
SplendidGod:
Lovely!!
Wish I could walk down the Aisle with my mum

You must be sick

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by tizzle(m): 10:15pm
He walked "HER" mother down the Aisle?
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Rebuke: 10:15pm
I don't get. Oga op come n break down dis yhur grammar jaw. Yhu mean walked his mother down d aisle?


Wait, getting married to his own mother?
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by harmeyd: 10:15pm
3rd to comment..... buh gat no comment sha
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Chicybez: 10:16pm
woww, this guy cute sha cheesy

Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Evaberry(f): 10:16pm
the mother must have played away match while she was younger
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by gbaskiboy(m): 10:16pm
Am the only person who did not understand the post
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by sirnoah(m): 10:16pm
Whatever....gath no Bleep to give!
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by Hadizometer: 10:17pm
Nice one
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by DaudaAbu(m): 10:18pm
Nice and lovely indeed.
Re: Young Man Walks His Mother Down The Aisle (Adorable Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:18pm
I hope she is getting married to his dad if not it will be a tad bit awkward...... angry

