Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married (11218 Views)

Are You Born Again? (10 Practical Ways To Confirm Your Status) / Should A Man Who Is A Born-Again Christian Be A Gynaecologist? / Can Drinking Alcohol Stop A Genuine Born Again; From Making It To Heaven? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Brainnews NG





Ever wondered why some born-again ladies who are really serving God aren’t married?



They attend church activities regularly, always with Holy bible or spiritual book in their hand bags, always dressed properly, prayer warrior even to the point that all her neighbors hears her during night or early morning prayer yet the lady is in her late 30s or early 40s no husband, not even a fellow church or Christian brother to marry her?



Well from my observation; let me write some of the sure reasons why some of our holy sisters are finding difficulties to get married in their late 30s or early 40s when most of their perceived worldly, indecent, carnal-minded ladies are getting married in their mid 20s and late 20s.



- Born again ladies too scary and embarrassing for most men to approach: Yes they are insulting, I recall when a born again lady once slapped a man in the public because the man touched her politely. This set of ladies scared away potential husbands when they were young with their over serious attitudes. They have the set or standard of men they considered the kind of men they can grant audience and their principles and standard must be met by any man that should talk to them and believe me some of them have more than 50 principles and standard a man has to attain before they grant the man an audience.



Let me talk about some of their standards that makes them send men away;



- Firstly, He must be a God-fearing man (this God fearing man is what I don’t still understand what they mean) they need a man who is a strong Christian preferably their Church member.



- The man must tall, fair or dark, knows the scriptures very well, can pray for at least 30 minutes a day.



- The man must not drink alcohol, must not party, and must not do a kind of work that will make him return late at night.



- The man must be the type that helps her for some house works like cleaning, kitchen and laundry.



- If She finally considers the man, She will need months to pray to God about it in order for God to give her approval and if She get’s the approval from God, the man must also follow her to go and see her Pastor for final approval and if the Pastor says NO, then she pursues the man like a criminal.



- If the Pastor approves, sometimes men would not cope with their harsh principles beginning from the No touching till wedding day rule.



- Extreme born again ladies are always right and no one can correct them, they always feel like demigod to their men.



Meanwhile their perceived indecent ladies have been married with kids and peaceful family.



SOURCE: ByEver wondered why some born-again ladies who are really serving God aren’t married?They attend church activities regularly, always with Holy bible or spiritual book in their hand bags, always dressed properly, prayer warrior even to the point that all her neighbors hears her during night or early morning prayer yet the lady is in her late 30s or early 40s no husband, not even a fellow church or Christian brother to marry her?Well from my observation; let me write some of the sure reasons why some of our holy sisters are finding difficulties to get married in their late 30s or early 40s when most of their perceived worldly, indecent, carnal-minded ladies are getting married in their mid 20s and late 20s.- Born again ladies too scary and embarrassing for most men to approach: Yes they are insulting, I recall when a born again lady once slapped a man in the public because the man touched her politely. This set of ladies scared away potential husbands when they were young with their over serious attitudes. They have the set or standard of men they considered the kind of men they can grant audience and their principles and standard must be met by any man that should talk to them and believe me some of them have more than 50 principles and standard a man has to attain before they grant the man an audience.Let me talk about some of their standards that makes them send men away;- Firstly, He must be a God-fearing man (this God fearing man is what I don’t still understand what they mean) they need a man who is a strong Christian preferably their Church member.- The man must tall, fair or dark, knows the scriptures very well, can pray for at least 30 minutes a day.- The man must not drink alcohol, must not party, and must not do a kind of work that will make him return late at night.- The man must be the type that helps her for some house works like cleaning, kitchen and laundry.- If She finally considers the man, She will need months to pray to God about it in order for God to give her approval and if She get’s the approval from God, the man must also follow her to go and see her Pastor for final approval and if the Pastor says NO, then she pursues the man like a criminal.- If the Pastor approves, sometimes men would not cope with their harsh principles beginning from the No touching till wedding day rule.- Extreme born again ladies are always right and no one can correct them, they always feel like demigod to their men.Meanwhile their perceived indecent ladies have been married with kids and peaceful family.SOURCE: http://brainnewsng.com/some-born-again-ladies-are-finding-difficulties-to-get-married/ 17 Likes 2 Shares

Tell them. 3 Likes

When I look at religion I see people enslaving themselves Thinking that they are serving one being that doesn't know anything about there existence. 26 Likes

purem:

When I look at religion I see people enslaving themselves Thinking that they are serving one being that doesn't know anything about there existence.

Religion become a burden to you when you lack wisdom while practicing it.



Even the Bible confirms that God's people perished because of knowledge deficiency Religion become a burden to you when you lack wisdom while practicing it.Even the Bible confirms that God's people perished because of knowledge deficiency 80 Likes 6 Shares

@op, you saw a born again lady slap a man for touching her politely.



Lies. 17 Likes 1 Share

akpamuomenka:

@op, you saw a born again lady slap a man for touching her politely.





Lies.

Another extreme born again spotted.



You also want me to bring video proof? Another extreme born again spotted.You also want me to bring video proof? 14 Likes 1 Share

purem:

When I look at religion I see people enslaving themselves Thinking that they are serving one being that doesn't know anything about there existence. You're right to some extent but the later part isn't true, he definitely knows about their existence. You're right to some extent but the later part isn't true, he definitely knows about their existence. 4 Likes

Exposure matters 1 Like

Una don start this morning. Always masturbating on women matters



She's a slay Queen una go bash am taya say she's vain and materialistic

She be efiko/book worm.you go bash am say her itk and sturboness too much

She's s.u born again now na s.u una dey face

She's a virgin una go abuse am say who Virgin EPP? Shes too uptight ,Virgins are too rigid and inexperienced

She's not a virgin una go abuse am say she dey sleep around before marriage.she's too loose

She is a teen mom una go bash am say she no fit use condom

She dump pikin for street una go curse am taya

She abort you go abuse am



So this time na for S.u girls bashing abi



When una finish, Carry una mama marry.shioorrr



Iranu oshi rata marayo 71 Likes 9 Shares

Always lookin 4 ways to insult born again 7 Likes

just in case

dangotesmummy:

Una don start this morning. Always masturbating on women matters



She's a slay Queen una go bash am taya say she's vain and materialistic

She be efiko/book worm.you go bash am say her itk and sturboness too much

She's s.u born again now na s.u una dey face

She's a virgin una go abuse am say who Virgin EPP? Shes too uptight ,Virgins are too rigid and inexperienced

She's not a virgin una go abuse am say she dey sleep around before marriage.she's too loose

She is a teen mom una go bash am say she no fit use condom

She dump pikin for street una go curse am taya

She abort you go abuse am



So this time na for S.u girls bashing abi



When una finish, Carry una mama marry.shioorrr



Iranu oshi rata marayo Kikikikiki.......you're very correct.



Double standards everywhere Kikikikiki.......you're very correct.Double standards everywhere 11 Likes 1 Share

Redoil:

Always lookin 4 ways to insult born again

This isn't an insult dear but facts This isn't an insult dear but facts

OrdercityWeb:



Kikikikiki.......you're very correct.



Double standards everywhere the bashing is becoming annoying boring and tiring. Always ranting and criticizing with both sides of their mouth



They're the ones that will bash girls saying they're looking for Mr perfect, when they are guilty of exactly the same thing



Seems female bashing is the new religion and a form of ecstasy for easing out the frustration away the bashing is becoming annoying boring and tiring. Always ranting and criticizing with both sides of their mouthThey're the ones that will bash girls saying they're looking for Mr perfect, when they are guilty of exactly the same thingSeems female bashing is the new religion and a form of ecstasy for easing out the frustration away 22 Likes

Redoil:

Always lookin 4 ways to insult born again they bash all categories of women because that's their own source of joy derivation they bash all categories of women because that's their own source of joy derivation 2 Likes

BrainnewsNg:





This isn't an insult dear but facts LMAOOOO.facts indeed.what's the empirical source of your shallow analysis?



Kati kati LMAOOOO.facts indeed.what's the empirical source of your shallow analysis?Kati kati 6 Likes 3 Shares

what kind of fvckery is this, I don't know why you lots keep attacking ladies.



been single has nothing to do with your faith, I know a lot of slay queens who are still single, club girls who are still single, hot cheeks who are still single and mind you they are in their late 30's.



why exempting Christian ladies? , what works for Mr A might not work for Mr B, marriage is not for every one, I still don't know why people thinks if you are not married you are not fulfilled.



please grow up. 20 Likes 3 Shares



BrainnewsNg:

By Brainnews NG



If the Pastor approves, sometimes men would not cope with their harsh principles beginning from the No touching till wedding day rule.



SOURCE: http://brainnewsng.com/some-born-again-ladies-are-finding-difficulties-to-get-married/

What is wrong with that

What is wrong with a lady being chaste and not prostituting her body



OP, You be God I guess you go about encouraging your biological sister's to get in bed with any man that opens his mouth No morals whatsoever



And who told you that born again don't get marry easily

Have you being to most churches during Saturday's It's difficult not to hear a wedding bell.



A loving wife wants the best for her home but I speak against extremes!



Couples should respect each other while praying for themselves!



They should go about loving each other while applying wisdom and tolerance for one another! 15 Likes

Some ladies even go to the point of making themselves unappealing and unattractive just "to serve God". 1 Like

Nonsense.

I remember dating a church girl, i go fellowship tire!! The day we finally "fight' the 'fight', she was like 'Mayweather' and i was "Mcgregor', the babe amazed me with her skills....... ..............because they can pretend for Africa and not all guys are like Soberdrunk that has enough patience to overcome the 'holier than thou attitude' and bring out the freak in themI remember dating a church girl, i go fellowship tire!! The day we finally "fight' the 'fight', she was like 'Mayweather' and i was "Mcgregor', the babe amazed me with her skills....... 3 Likes

Maybe because born again ladies are repackaged whores and guys are aware of the scam 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't you guys ever get tired of this marriage issue?





99 problems plaguing Nigeria but marriage isn't one. 6 Likes

purem:

When I look at religion I see people enslaving themselves Thinking that they are serving one being that doesn't know anything about there existence.

Ure so wrong. There is a Supreme Being who is God Almighty and knows everything about you and I Ure so wrong. There is a Supreme Being who is God Almighty and knows everything about you and I 1 Like

All this happens because of peoples idea about Christianity,mind you been a Christian is not practising religion which most people do.Just because you're a Christian doesn't guarantee you the right to act like a saint.No man is perfect,how can you make their parts right if you refuse associating with them?



SMH

99.9 percent of "born-again" ladies/people are mere hypocritically righteous.



I only sees God in a conscientious person. Therefore, I stand bold to say that majority of my asserted 99.9 hypocritically righteous born-again ladies are unmarried because they're unconscientious while the minority in this class aren't just unconscientious but also parochial. 1 Like

Do you work offshore on top of water or you camp or travel a lot. Don't fear bulky load again. Buy this multipurpose back bag, and enjoy your movement. Cost #20,000. Call 08069119443 1 Like

Being Born Again is the best thing that can ever happen to you my brother. It simply means forsaking the old life of sin and embracing a new life in Christ: a life of holiness and uprightness. What is wrong in being holy?



However you can be born again and still need counseling. Only God is all knowing. My advice to born again sisters who are yet to be married due to their un-reasonable standard is that they should seek for counseling in the Bible and from men of God.



We are saved by grace not by Works. Do not create a standard that only angels can meet.



May the Lord bless us all. 10 Likes

Rubbish Post