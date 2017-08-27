₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:10pm On Aug 26
By Brainnews NG
Ever wondered why some born-again ladies who are really serving God aren’t married?
They attend church activities regularly, always with Holy bible or spiritual book in their hand bags, always dressed properly, prayer warrior even to the point that all her neighbors hears her during night or early morning prayer yet the lady is in her late 30s or early 40s no husband, not even a fellow church or Christian brother to marry her?
Well from my observation; let me write some of the sure reasons why some of our holy sisters are finding difficulties to get married in their late 30s or early 40s when most of their perceived worldly, indecent, carnal-minded ladies are getting married in their mid 20s and late 20s.
- Born again ladies too scary and embarrassing for most men to approach: Yes they are insulting, I recall when a born again lady once slapped a man in the public because the man touched her politely. This set of ladies scared away potential husbands when they were young with their over serious attitudes. They have the set or standard of men they considered the kind of men they can grant audience and their principles and standard must be met by any man that should talk to them and believe me some of them have more than 50 principles and standard a man has to attain before they grant the man an audience.
Let me talk about some of their standards that makes them send men away;
- Firstly, He must be a God-fearing man (this God fearing man is what I don’t still understand what they mean) they need a man who is a strong Christian preferably their Church member.
- The man must tall, fair or dark, knows the scriptures very well, can pray for at least 30 minutes a day.
- The man must not drink alcohol, must not party, and must not do a kind of work that will make him return late at night.
- The man must be the type that helps her for some house works like cleaning, kitchen and laundry.
- If She finally considers the man, She will need months to pray to God about it in order for God to give her approval and if She get’s the approval from God, the man must also follow her to go and see her Pastor for final approval and if the Pastor says NO, then she pursues the man like a criminal.
- If the Pastor approves, sometimes men would not cope with their harsh principles beginning from the No touching till wedding day rule.
- Extreme born again ladies are always right and no one can correct them, they always feel like demigod to their men.
Meanwhile their perceived indecent ladies have been married with kids and peaceful family.
SOURCE: http://brainnewsng.com/some-born-again-ladies-are-finding-difficulties-to-get-married/
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by Amajerry83(m): 10:23pm On Aug 26
Tell them.
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by purem(m): 10:37pm On Aug 26
When I look at religion I see people enslaving themselves Thinking that they are serving one being that doesn't know anything about there existence.
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by BrainnewsNg(f): 10:54pm On Aug 26
purem:
Religion become a burden to you when you lack wisdom while practicing it.
Even the Bible confirms that God's people perished because of knowledge deficiency
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by akpamuomenka: 6:17am
@op, you saw a born again lady slap a man for touching her politely.
Lies.
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:47am
akpamuomenka:
Another extreme born again spotted.
You also want me to bring video proof?
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by prinzfavian(m): 6:49am
purem:You're right to some extent but the later part isn't true, he definitely knows about their existence.
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by Ololanla: 7:10am
Exposure matters
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by dangotesmummy: 7:19am
Una don start this morning. Always masturbating on women matters
She's a slay Queen una go bash am taya say she's vain and materialistic
She be efiko/book worm.you go bash am say her itk and sturboness too much
She's s.u born again now na s.u una dey face
She's a virgin una go abuse am say who Virgin EPP? Shes too uptight ,Virgins are too rigid and inexperienced
She's not a virgin una go abuse am say she dey sleep around before marriage.she's too loose
She is a teen mom una go bash am say she no fit use condom
She dump pikin for street una go curse am taya
She abort you go abuse am
So this time na for S.u girls bashing abi
When una finish, Carry una mama marry.shioorrr
Iranu oshi rata marayo
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by Redoil: 7:33am
Always lookin 4 ways to insult born again
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by hopefulLandlord: 7:36am
just in case
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by OrdercityWeb: 7:39am
dangotesmummy:Kikikikiki.......you're very correct.
Double standards everywhere
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by BrainnewsNg(f): 7:41am
Redoil:
This isn't an insult dear but facts
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by dangotesmummy: 8:07am
OrdercityWeb:the bashing is becoming annoying boring and tiring. Always ranting and criticizing with both sides of their mouth
They're the ones that will bash girls saying they're looking for Mr perfect, when they are guilty of exactly the same thing
Seems female bashing is the new religion and a form of ecstasy for easing out the frustration away
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by dangotesmummy: 8:08am
Redoil:they bash all categories of women because that's their own source of joy derivation
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by dangotesmummy: 8:09am
BrainnewsNg:LMAOOOO.facts indeed.what's the empirical source of your shallow analysis?
Kati kati
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by Efewestern: 9:06am
what kind of fvckery is this, I don't know why you lots keep attacking ladies.
been single has nothing to do with your faith, I know a lot of slay queens who are still single, club girls who are still single, hot cheeks who are still single and mind you they are in their late 30's.
why exempting Christian ladies? , what works for Mr A might not work for Mr B, marriage is not for every one, I still don't know why people thinks if you are not married you are not fulfilled.
please grow up.
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:28am
BrainnewsNg:What is wrong with that
What is wrong with a lady being chaste and not prostituting her body
OP, You be God I guess you go about encouraging your biological sister's to get in bed with any man that opens his mouth No morals whatsoever
And who told you that born again don't get marry easily
Have you being to most churches during Saturday's It's difficult not to hear a wedding bell.
A loving wife wants the best for her home but I speak against extremes!
Couples should respect each other while praying for themselves!
They should go about loving each other while applying wisdom and tolerance for one another!
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by fratermathy(m): 10:28am
Some ladies even go to the point of making themselves unappealing and unattractive just "to serve God".
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by thornapple(f): 10:29am
Nonsense.
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by soberdrunk(m): 10:29am
..............because they can pretend for Africa and not all guys are like Soberdrunk that has enough patience to overcome the 'holier than thou attitude' and bring out the freak in them I remember dating a church girl, i go fellowship tire!! The day we finally "fight' the 'fight', she was like 'Mayweather' and i was "Mcgregor', the babe amazed me with her skills.......
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by 1Sharon(f): 10:29am
Maybe because born again ladies are repackaged whores and guys are aware of the scam
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by AZeD1(m): 10:30am
Don't you guys ever get tired of this marriage issue?
99 problems plaguing Nigeria but marriage isn't one.
6 Likes
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by malakus(m): 10:30am
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by r2beez(m): 10:31am
purem:
Ure so wrong. There is a Supreme Being who is God Almighty and knows everything about you and I
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by blair01(f): 10:34am
All this happens because of peoples idea about Christianity,mind you been a Christian is not practising religion which most people do.Just because you're a Christian doesn't guarantee you the right to act like a saint.No man is perfect,how can you make their parts right if you refuse associating with them?
SMH
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by LordKO(m): 10:38am
99.9 percent of "born-again" ladies/people are mere hypocritically righteous.
I only sees God in a conscientious person. Therefore, I stand bold to say that majority of my asserted 99.9 hypocritically righteous born-again ladies are unmarried because they're unconscientious while the minority in this class aren't just unconscientious but also parochial.
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by Royalemex(m): 10:39am
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by r2beez(m): 10:40am
Being Born Again is the best thing that can ever happen to you my brother. It simply means forsaking the old life of sin and embracing a new life in Christ: a life of holiness and uprightness. What is wrong in being holy?
However you can be born again and still need counseling. Only God is all knowing. My advice to born again sisters who are yet to be married due to their un-reasonable standard is that they should seek for counseling in the Bible and from men of God.
We are saved by grace not by Works. Do not create a standard that only angels can meet.
May the Lord bless us all.
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by skywalker240(m): 10:44am
Rubbish Post
|Re: Why Some Born-again Ladies Are Finding Difficulties To Get Married by anibi9674: 10:45am
ok. op child of the devil and Antichrist. who ungodly marriage help.
