Its not even up to a month she became born again and she has started calling herself Pastor, And will Jesus allow you to Inflict pains on yourself.?.

see her post below!





Ifeoma Vivian Emeka Cheers to Ifeoma Vivian Emekay who loves Jesus the Most! lol.. Early last week she https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=931932110297505&set=pb.100004421744303.-2207520000.1511803262.&type=3&theater announced that she used hot iron to burn her hand in other to remove tattoo she had before surrendering her life to Christ, Now this morning the Facebook user shared on her page that the Hot Iron didn't work so she scrapped the hand with Knife.Its not even up to a month she became born again and she has started calling herself Pastor, And will Jesus allow you to Inflict pains on yourself.?.see her post below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/born-again-lady-who-used-hot-iron-to.html Ifeoma Vivian Emeka 2 Likes 1 Share

Still doesn't mean you'll make Heaven. Dey whine yourself 31 Likes 2 Shares

Still doesn't mean you'll make Heaven. Dey whine yourself

Korrect. Korrect. 5 Likes 1 Share

Huh?

You are simply pissed because she announced and publicized it, but had it been she posted an erotic picture of her boobs and ass on media, your type will be quick to click LIKE, DM her and comment " wow! wow! wow! wow!" like an ambulance.





Just be happy for her, If possible...For no reason! You are simply pissed because she announced and publicized it, but had it been she posted an erotic picture of her boobs and ass on media, your type will be quick to click LIKE, DM her and comment " wow! wow! wow! wow!" like an ambulance.Just be happy for her, If possible...For no reason! 21 Likes 4 Shares

World people everywhere!



Soon she'll commit murder & say she won't stop doing radical things for Jesus...



Or even commit suicide self...and will still get first class ticket to hell...



It's all these type of people that will praise Jesus when they're outside & worship devil when they're inside...



Matthew 6:6

But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.



Just to remove a tattoo, she's announcing to the whole world... It is well with some people sha... 1 Like

If I see something that's not right, i'll say my mind... like wise if that thing is right.



And if it were her bare boobs & ass that she posted or she just wore a bra & pants, i'll speak against it... BUT if it was MODERATELY shown, i might say... nice figure & some other complements...



But you don't come online & starting showing everyone that you're born again by burning yourself with an electric iron & cutting off your flesh...



Instead, let your works speak for you... let those who you've influenced positively speak for you...



What happened to just going to a tattoo parlor & have the tattoo cleaned? Isn't that where the tattoo was drawn?



I'm happy for her quite alright... I'm just stating the obvious If I see something that's not right, i'll say my mind... like wise if that thing is right.And if it were her bare boobs & ass that she posted or she just wore a bra & pants, i'll speak against it... BUT if it was MODERATELY shown, i might say... nice figure & some other complements...But you don't come online & starting showing everyone that you're born again by burning yourself with an electric iron & cutting off your flesh...Instead, let your works speak for you... let those who you've influenced positively speak for you...What happened to just going to a tattoo parlor & have the tattoo cleaned? Isn't that where the tattoo was drawn?I'm happy for her quite alright... I'm just stating the obvious 5 Likes

Really? Really? 3 Likes

THIS ONE NA TONTO SISTER....TEAM RADICAL FOR JESUS.

I DO NOT WORSHIP A WICKED GOD

My hatred for tattoos is second to none 2 Likes

OK I hope you glue that loose vagina too mfm (mumu follow mumu)

She must be attending The Lord's Chosen Church. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ignorance

My sister, what if you have been disvirgined before accepting Christ, pls what will you now do to your punana

just asking oo



This love thing is strong sha This love thing is strong sha

cool

You are a big fooooool







Jesus didn't ask you to do that.m.you can kill your husband tomorrow and claim Jesus asked you to do that.

chisos

I don't think the drunken master aka jesus christ will be impressed. You shuld have cut off the hand completely.

Fake. Using paint to paint her hand red. Asshole. 1 Like

Her story teaches a lesson:

even in ones stupidity and or ignorance, one should be careful not to take steps that are impossible or almost impossible to retrace.

Look closely....that is red paint......blood doesnt spread that..its paint 1 Like

I LOVE JESUS

Oluwasaeon:

Still doesn't mean you'll make Heaven. Dey whine yourself smh smh

What she gonna do to the one on her kpekus?

But there is a machine to remove it na..guess she wasn't well informed about how to go about it.

she is not doing this for Jesus