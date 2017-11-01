₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by Bhelamblog: 2:15pm
Cheers to Ifeoma Vivian Emekay who loves Jesus the Most! lol.. Early last week she https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=931932110297505&set=pb.100004421744303.-2207520000.1511803262.&type=3&theater announced that she used hot iron to burn her hand in other to remove tattoo she had before surrendering her life to Christ, Now this morning the Facebook user shared on her page that the Hot Iron didn't work so she scrapped the hand with Knife.
Its not even up to a month she became born again and she has started calling herself Pastor, And will Jesus allow you to Inflict pains on yourself.?.
see her post below!
Ifeoma Vivian Emeka
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:20pm
Still doesn't mean you'll make Heaven. Dey whine yourself
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by Munae(f): 2:21pm
Oluwasaeon:
Korrect.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by ammyluv2002(f): 2:22pm
Huh?
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by donstan18(m): 2:23pm
Jackson042:You are simply pissed because she announced and publicized it, but had it been she posted an erotic picture of her boobs and ass on media, your type will be quick to click LIKE, DM her and comment " wow! wow! wow! wow!" like an ambulance.
Just be happy for her, If possible...For no reason!
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by Jackson042: 2:24pm
World people everywhere!
Soon she'll commit murder & say she won't stop doing radical things for Jesus...
Or even commit suicide self...and will still get first class ticket to hell...
It's all these type of people that will praise Jesus when they're outside & worship devil when they're inside...
Matthew 6:6
But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.
Just to remove a tattoo, she's announcing to the whole world... It is well with some people sha...
1 Like
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by Jackson042: 3:16pm
donstan18:
If I see something that's not right, i'll say my mind... like wise if that thing is right.
And if it were her bare boobs & ass that she posted or she just wore a bra & pants, i'll speak against it... BUT if it was MODERATELY shown, i might say... nice figure & some other complements...
But you don't come online & starting showing everyone that you're born again by burning yourself with an electric iron & cutting off your flesh...
Instead, let your works speak for you... let those who you've influenced positively speak for you...
What happened to just going to a tattoo parlor & have the tattoo cleaned? Isn't that where the tattoo was drawn?
I'm happy for her quite alright... I'm just stating the obvious
5 Likes
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by donstan18(m): 3:59pm
Jackson042:
Really?
3 Likes
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by mercy0008(f): 5:45pm
THIS ONE NA TONTO SISTER....TEAM RADICAL FOR JESUS.
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by I124U: 6:09pm
I DO NOT WORSHIP A WICKED GOD
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by emeijeh(m): 6:26pm
My hatred for tattoos is second to none
2 Likes
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by hollamanng(m): 6:26pm
OK I hope you glue that loose vagina too mfm (mumu follow mumu)
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by PearlStreet(m): 6:26pm
She must be attending The Lord's Chosen Church.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by Topeh09: 6:27pm
Ignorance
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by solochris(m): 6:27pm
My sister, what if you have been disvirgined before accepting Christ, pls what will you now do to your punana
just asking oo
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by GTCreations: 6:27pm
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by itsandi(m): 6:30pm
This love thing is strong sha
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by miqos03: 6:30pm
cool
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by coldsummer: 6:30pm
You are a big fooooool
Jesus didn't ask you to do that.m.you can kill your husband tomorrow and claim Jesus asked you to do that.
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by morereb10: 6:30pm
chisos
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by Chrisrare: 6:31pm
I don't think the drunken master aka jesus christ will be impressed. You shuld have cut off the hand completely.
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by emmpire: 6:31pm
Fake. Using paint to paint her hand red. Asshole.
1 Like
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by donneco(m): 6:31pm
Her story teaches a lesson:
even in ones stupidity and or ignorance, one should be careful not to take steps that are impossible or almost impossible to retrace.
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by itsdumebi(m): 6:31pm
Look closely....that is red paint......blood doesnt spread that..its paint
1 Like
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by BigSarah(f): 6:31pm
I LOVE JESUS
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by MorataFC: 6:31pm
Oluwasaeon:smh
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by valgbo(m): 6:32pm
.
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by sonnie10: 6:32pm
What she gonna do to the one on her kpekus?
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by Chujor1634: 6:32pm
But there is a machine to remove it na..guess she wasn't well informed about how to go about it.
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by agborodun: 6:33pm
she is not doing this for Jesus
|Re: Born Again Lady Uses Knife To Cut Her Tattooed Hand After Using Hot Iron by MZEE01: 6:33pm
ok
